Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best 7 Realme mobile phones available at up to 23% off

Summary: In the following article, we will be going through some of the best Realme mobiles you can buy this season at discounted prices, thanks to Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Realme phones promise good battery life and stunning display.

In a world where smartphones are essential in our daily lives, getting the best is the highest priority. It is no longer an accessory of choice but a device of need. And that being said, there is no doubt that Realme is one of the leading brands in India. And to top it off, some of the most amazing deals are available on Amazon, thanks to the Amazon Republic Day sale. So be sure to choose the phone that fits all your specifications neatly. Here is a list of the 10 most popular realme phones that have all that is needed in a smartphone. Be sure to weigh in your choices with the discounted sale this year. Product List: 1. Realme narzo 50A Prime With an impressive battery backup, this product is one of the thinnest narzo (8.1 mm to be exact). It has a 50 MP AI triple, ultra-macro mode rear camera. It has 1 Lithium-ion battery with a 5000 power rating and displays over 16.7 million colours. Other things included in the packaging are a handset, warranty card, USB cable, and screen protector. Specifications: Brand: realme Model Name: Narzo 50A Prime OS (Operating System): Android 11.0 Battery power: 5000 mAh Cellular Technology: 4G LTE Colour: Black, Blue. Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Weight: 193 gms.

Pros Cons Good value for money. The camera quality is poor.

2. Realme narzo 50i This phone model has 2 GB RAM and 32GB ROM storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. With an 8.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio display, this is equipped with a powerful octa-core processor. With an 8 MP apertured primary camera, it has a digital zoom panoramic view feature. Whether it is meetings or entertainment, realme narzo 50i is built to last. It has a Super Power Saving Mode that lets you go on even at 5% power. At this standard price range, this phone has LCD and HD+ display to make it perfect. Specifications: Brand: realme Model Name: realme narzo 50i OS (Operating System): Android 11.0 Battery power: 5000 mAh Cellular Technology: 4G LTE Colour: Mint Green, Carbon Black. Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Weight: 182 gms.

Pros Cons Good display and an excellent battery. Storage falls short.

3. Realme narzo 50i Prime With RAM storage of 3GB and in-built storage of 32 GB, this realme phone has incredible camera quality. It has a resolution of 720p. Wireless with a clean screen display and rear camera, this phone will let you experience a wonderful time. It has a 5 MP front camera for selfies and also provides external storage expandable to 1 TB (terabytes) and 10W fast charger. Specifications: Brand: realme Model Name: realme narzo 50i prime OS (Operating System): Android 11.0 Battery power: 5000 mAh Cellular Technology: LTE Colour: Mint Green, Dark Blue. Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Weight: 182 gms.

Pros Cons Fast charging capabilities. No fingerprint locks.

4. Realme narzo 50 5G This powerful performance-packed phone is right on the budget. The design is quite impressive and elegant. It provides a good display and excellent capacity for those long gaming sessions or movie watching. At 90 Hz ultra-smooth and FHD+ resolution, this is 180 Hz of touch sampled model. And the selfie camera has a nightscape view and HD street mode. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage inbuilt for the phone. Specifications: Brand: realme Model Name: realme narzo 50 5G OS (Operating System): Android 12.0 Battery power: 5000 mAh Cellular Technology: LTE Colour: Hyper Blue, Hyper Black. Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Weight: 195 gms.

Pros Cons Good performance and screen quality Draining battery life

5. Realme narzo 50i The network service provider is unlocked for all in this model. It has a MediaTek helio octa-core processor, making it more potent than ever. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It comes with a 50 MP AI triple camera with other features nightscape and photographic features. Moreover, it has a suitable fingerprint sensor and long-lasting performance. Specifications: Brand: realme Model Name: realme narzo 50i OS (Operating System): Android 11.0 Battery power: 6000 mAh Cellular Technology: 4G LTE Colour: Oxygen Blue, Oxygen Green. Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Weight: 193 gms.

Pros Cons Battery backup is excellent The camera quality can be better.

6. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G This realme model is perfect in all senses, as it charges up to 50 per cent within half an hour. It also advanced dimensity and a total of 6 BG RAM, and 128 GB internal storage. The display type is AMOLED and FHD+. With raised edges and a smooth finish, this camera is also light to hold. And performance-wise, it is excellent to work with. In-built fingerprint sensors are also available. Specifications: Brand: realme Model Name: realme narzo 50i OS (Operating System): Android 12.0 Battery power: 5000 mAh Cellular Technology: 4G LTE Colour: Hyper Blue, Hyper Black. Screen Size: 6.4 Inches Weight: 181 gms.

Pros Cons Good battery performance Speaker quality can be improved.

7. Realme narzo 50 This phone model has good display features with ultra-smooth 120 Hz rated and a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 33 W dart charging support and a USB type-C cable. A triple camera with a massive battery is an absolute win for just Rs. 15,499. You can also utilize its various features of camera settings, display and apps. Specifications: Brand: realme Model Name: realme narzo 50i OS (Operating System): Android 11.0 Battery power: 5000 mAh Cellular Technology: LTE Colour: Speed Blue, Speed Black. Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Weight: 194 gms.

Pros Cons Higher screen-to-body ratio. Storage falls a little short.

Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Realme Narzo 50A Prime Rs. 12,499 Realme Narzo 50i Rs. 5,999 Realme Narzo 50i Prime Rs. 7,299 Realme Narzo 50 5g Rs. 17,999 Realme Narzo 50A Rs. 11,499 Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5g Rs. 18,999 Realme Narzo 50 Rs. 15,499

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme narzo 50A Prime Good value for money Fast charging Good battery backup Realme narzo 50i Light Weight Good display Long-lasting battery Realme narzo 50i Prime Fast charging Impressive performance High resolution Realme Narzo 50 5G Good screen display Fast processor Speakers for a multi-media experience. Realme narzo 50A Battery performance is good. Gaming-level processor Expandable storage Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Amoled display Lightweight Adverse dimsenity Realme narzo 50 Higher screen-to-body ratio Proximity sensors Good performance core

Best overall product With so many great options, finding one phone with it all becomes complicated. The best overall product is Realme Narzo 50A, which has expandable storage and excellent battery life. The processor is no joke, as it can last long hours. Best value money In the above models, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is the best deal possible for the money paid. It is lightweight and has a razor-sharp display. It has a high-quality camera with many features to get you the best photos possible. It has an impressive battery backup and high performing processor core. Fast charging is another option that pulls in customers. How to find the perfect phone model? Since this blog primarily focuses on the best deals, it would be an excellent option to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. The main viewpoints must include a processor core, battery longevity, camera quality, design and price rates. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

