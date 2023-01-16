Amazon Republic Day Sale: Best Oppo phones on Amazon’s Republic Day

Summary:
It may be challenging to select the finest Oppo phone model. We’ve produced a list of the top Oppo phones in 2023 and how to pick one to help you make an educated decision. Oppo has quickly become one of the most popular smartphone companies. Their success is based on providing high-end specifications at economical prices. If you’re looking for an Android phone with an eye-catching appearance and a solid set of cameras, Oppo has several great possibilities. However, due to the numerous series offered, choosing an Oppo phone might be difficult for a first-time consumer. Owing to the great deals on the top oppo phones available in India, this Republic Day Sale is live from the 14th of January for its premium users & from the 15th for its other members.

1. Oppo A74 5G
The Oppo A74 5G sports a straightforward design. It features a plastic body with a plastic back and display borders. It includes a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz, allowing seamless and rapid navigation and scrolling through menus. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC sets the Oppo A74 5G apart from the competition. The 5000 mAh battery is powerful enough. This Oppo phone features a punch-hole display and a long battery life. It also has a quad camera with a depth lens for taking realistic photos.

Resolution: 6.49" 16.5cm FHD+ Punch-hole Display has a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.
Processor: 619 MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU A powerful 2 GHz Octa-core processor, LPDDR4X memory,
Storage: Most recent UFS 2.1 gear 3 storage
Battery: Lithium polymer battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh
Camera: 48MP Quad Camera with 48MP Main, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Depth Lens
RAM: 6GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory extendable up to 256GB
OS: Color OS 11.1
Sim: Dual SIM nano+nano dual-standby 5G+5G
Type of connector: USB Type C
Display: LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent construction
|Slow charging
|Sharp 90Hz display
2. Oppo A31
The OPPO A31's 3D Ergonomic Body is intended for a sleeker aesthetic appeal. This phone has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1600 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The OPPO A31 uses less power when gaming and watching videos because of its 2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor. The phone has numerous sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. Portrait bokeh, macro lens, dazzling colour mode, and AI beautifying are all included with the triple camera. Additionally, this oppo mobile has a battery life of 45 hours and a standby period of 450 hours.

Camera: 12+2+2MP triple rear camera (12MP main camera+2MP macro lens+2MP depth camera) 8MP front camera
Size: 16.5 centimetres (6.5-inch) waterdrop multi-touch screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio
Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels resolution
RAM: 6GB RAM
Space: 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB
Sim: Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
OS: Android Pie v9.0, based on ColorOS 6.1 operating system
Processor: Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor
Battery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin curved body
|Pre-installed spam apps
|Smooth performance
3. Oppo F21s Pro
The Oppo F21s Pro features an orbiting light for notifications and an ultra-slim vintage style. The phone sports a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a high resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. A powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU powers the Oppo F21s Pro. A unique feature of this phone is its compatibility with Super VOOC quick charging.
The rear side of the phone has a triple camera setup with micro-lens for 30x magnification, an AI portrait camera, and a depth camera. For selfies, it also has a single front-facing camera with a 16-megapixel sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

Size: 6.43"inch (16.33cm) FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels. Large Screen to Body ratio of 90.8%
Camera: AI Triple Camera setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP with micro-lens; 32MP Front Camera
Sensor: Flagship Sony IMX709 Sensor
Battery: Big 4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging
RAM: 8 GB RAM (+ RAM expansion up to 5GB)
ROM: 128 GB ROM - Expandable Upto 1TB
Sim: SIM 1 + SIM 2+ Micro SD
|Pros
|Cons
|Flagship sensor
|e-SIM not supported
|Good battery life
|Fast charging
Best features
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OPPO A74 5G
|48 MP AI triple camera
|Multi-cooling system
|5000 mAh battery
|OPPO A31
|HD+ Display
|Macro lens
|12 MP AI triple camera
|Oppo F21s Pro
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
|64 MP rear camera, micro-lens and depth camera
|IMX709 selfie sensor
Best value for money
The Oppo F21s Pro is a quality, budget-friendly smartphone with an ultra-slim and clean design. It operates admirably in regular use, and the battery backup is enough. In addition, it has high-end specifications and several unique features, such as the micro-lens and the IMX707 flagship selfie sensor. So, if you want a good value Oppo phone, the Oppo F21s is your best choice.
Best overall product
The OPPO A74 stands out from the crowd because of its amazing performance and gorgeous appearance. This is one the best Oppo phones under 20000 as this 5G phone includes a huge battery and significant internal memory. It also supports Oppo's SuperVOOC quick charging at 80W, which allows you to charge your phone in under 30 minutes. In addition, this phone's stunning HD+ AMOLED display and dual speakers are fantastic additions. Not to mention its camera, which takes detailed photos.
How to find the perfect Oppo phone?
You have several options if you're looking for the greatest Oppo phones in India in 2023. However, there are a few things you should think about first. Consider what you need and determine which characteristics you can live without. Oppo, for example, prioritizes design and usability over performance, resulting in a well-rounded phone. Keep the CPU, cameras, and battery life in mind when looking for a phone.
Oppo offers a diverse smartphone selection to meet various demands and budgets. For example, the F and A series aim for customers on a small budget while providing excellent usability.
Product price list
|Product
|Price
|OPPO A74 5G
|Rs. 15,490
|OPPO A31
|Rs. 11,990
|Oppo F21s Pro
|Rs. 21,999
Oppo is recognized for its high-quality smartphone designs and photography. BBK electronics, OPPO's parent company, owns the Vivo, Realme, Oneplus, and IQOO brands. OPPO was named the most popular innovative smartphone brand in the premium market.
Oppo phones' Battery Health Engine can keep a battery at 80 per cent of its original capacity after up to 1,600 charge cycles. Under current industry standards, this effectively quadrupled battery life.
The Oppo A74 5G has a 90 Hz hyper-colour screen, a 5000mAh mega battery, an 18W quick charge, a Qualcomm 5G SoC, and other features.
While the pricing ranges of these phones are very comparable, the distinctions are as follows: