Amazon Republic Day Sale: Fetch 3 best deals from URBN, get up to 55% off By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 18, 2023 19:38 IST





Summary: Constantly running out of charge? Always on the move? Don’t worry! URBN power banks have you covered! Get the best deals on these power banks during this Amazon Republic Day Sale!

Amazon Republic Day Sale: A power bank is an essential device today as we are constantly on the move.

Power banks are frequently used and can be helpful to recharge many different gadgets, including iPods, mobile speakers, battery-operated headphones, and portable power banks. In reality, they work as portable chargers. Power banks are offered in various shapes and sizes to meet the needs of a wide range of customers. Since they provide a quick and easy way to charge smartphones and other devices while not connected to the primary power source, power banks have grown significantly in popularity in recent years. So that you may compare them and select the power bank that best suits your needs, we have selected the most outstanding power bank models for you! The sale has been live since 15th and will end on 20th of January. Product List: 1. URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer 22.5W Super-Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank This URBN power bank with Type-C output promises a quick charge and power delivery. Have you ever wanted to own a power bank which would last longer while you are on a long journey? With a battery capacity of 20000 mAh, it can charge your device for about 15-20 hours! Since it is compatible with almost all phone models, it can charge up to two devices simultaneously. This device can be hand-held due to its smooth touch finish and compact size. You can charge your device from 0%-50% in just 30 minutes. Grab the product now while it is on sale at a 55% discount! It has a one-year warranty to claim a replaced product if the battery swells up. Specifications Brand: URBN Model Name: QCPD Connector Type: USB Type C Dimensions: 6.8 x 2.4 x 12.8 cm Weight: 339 g Colour: Camo

Pros Cons It has a super-fast charging feature. Since the battery capacity is doubled, it is bulkier. Universal Compatibility. It takes 5-6 hours to recharge the power bank once fully drained. It charges up to 6 times more than the standard power banks.

2. URBN 10000 mAh 15W Li-Polymer Premium Black Edition Wireless PowerBank URBN 10000 Wireless Power Bank offers you the best URBN deals with Power Delivery 3.0 technology! This BIS-certified power bank charges your phone 2 times faster and can charge your devices 2-3 times. With a sleek black look, this URBN power bank for phones uses NFC technology in which the magnetic field induction between the two devices can charge your phone while you simultaneously charge the power bank! Connect your wired & wireless devices to this advanced technology to support multiple charging simultaneously. Grab this fantastic technology while it is on sale for 55% off this Republic Day sale! With a 1-year warranty, you can ensure to get it fixed if it falls faulty during the period. Specifications Brand: URBN Model Number: UPR107 Connector Type: USB Dimensions: 67 x 20 x 149 cm Weight: 276 g Colour: Black

Pros Cons You can use the wireless charging feature even with the phone case on It takes 5 hours to recharge the power bank. It has a triple output. It can charge multiple devices at once.

3. URBN 10000 mAh Lithium-ion Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank If you’re looking for a handy power bank to accompany you while you go on a short trip, the URBN 10000 mAh Premium Black Edition Nano Power bank truly comes in use. This product is the definition of “good things come in small packages” with its high-density lithium-ion cells, which are almost the same as the ones used in e-vehicles! This nano URBN power bank for phones gives you 20W super-fast charging in a pocket-friendly size so that you do not have to worry about running out of charge while you’re on the go! Shop for this product now while it is discounted for 57% off on Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! Moreover, you can trust the 1-year warranty entrusted with this power bank to guarantee a return or a replacement in case of faulty products. Specifications Brand: URBN Model Number: UPR107 Connector Type: USB Dimensions: ‎5.3 x 3 x 8.7 cm Weight: 173 g Colour: Black

Pros Cons It supports super-fast charging. It only has a dual output. It is incredibly lightweight and compact.

Price of power banks at a glance:

Product Price URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer 22.5W Super-Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank Rs. 3,999 URBN 10000 mAh 15W Li-Polymer Premium Black Edition Wireless Power Bank Rs. 3,990 URBN 10000 mAh Lithium-ion Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank Rs. 2,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer 22.5W Super-Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank It is slip-resistant. It is compatible with all devices and can last longer. It has a good build quality. URBN 10000 mAh 15W Li-Polymer Premium Black Edition Wireless Power Bank It has an elegant and classy look. Owing to its number of charging ports, multiple devices can be connected. It is travel-friendly. URBN 10000 mAh Lithium-ion Premium Black Edition Nano Power Bank It has a premium coating and finish. It has a strong power backup. It is incredibly compact and pocket-friendly.

Best value for money The product with the best value for money would indubitably be the URBN 10000 mAh 15W Premium Black Edition Wireless Power Bank. It is currently available on the market for 55% off this Republic Day Sale, which tallies the price of this product to be Rs. 1,799! With a high battery capacity and excellent build quality, this URBN product is truly one of the best power banks in India. Moreover, with its wired and wireless features, you can connect multiple devices to this power bank and ensure fast charging simultaneously. Best overall product It should be no surprise that the best overall URBN product is the URBN 20000 mAh 22.5W Super-Fast Charging Ultra Compact Power Bank. It has a long battery life, a strong power delivery, and comes compact as well. These highlights make this power bank extremely useful for travels and outings. Moreover, you can trust that these power banks for mobile gets your device charged up quickly! How to find the perfect power bank? Although the purpose of a power bank is to get your device charged up, there are a few things to consider when getting a power bank so that you can get the best out of your product! The charging capacity, output, and input are the first things to look for when getting a power bank. The higher the mAh, the more you can get your device charged at a stretch! A higher ampere of the charging output ensures that your device will charge faster, whereas the higher ampere input determines how fast your power bank battery will recharge. The portability of the power bank must also be kept in mind so that it is travel-friendly and can be carried and used conveniently. You need to consider a power bank with multiple USB ports if you have multiple devices. Lastly, you need to ensure that the power bank has an LED indicator so that you know when it is finished charging or if it needs to be recharged.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.