Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get the Best Monitors for Dual and Multi-Monitor

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 18, 2023 18:30 IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale

Every business wants its employees to be as productive and efficient as possible. There are many ways to boost workplace performance. Using dual monitors allows you to switch your setup to one of the most intelligent and affordable tactics. There is only a little else you need to install dual monitors other than a computer and the two monitors you want to use. Amazon Republic Day is an event hosted on the Amazon Business platform. It brings significant discounts on products across categories. Amazon's Republic Day sale runs from January 15th to January 20th. All Amazon customers can access exclusive business prices, bulk discounts, new launches, and more. You can get deals on electronics, furniture, groceries, office products, and more. You can get everything at minimum prices through the Republic Day offer on Amazon.

1. Acer EK220Q LCD Monitor with LED Backlight

This LCD monitor optimizes your viewing experience with Acer's EKO series monitor, featuring Acer VisionCare Technologies to reduce eye fatigue and an ergonomic stand that supports flexible adjustments. With a wide viewing angle, color can be accurately viewed at up to 178 degrees so that it will display colors perfectly no matter where you view it. In addition, harmful blue light emissions are reduced by technology, which can cause long-term eye damage. This product is famous because of its high quality. There are zero chances of battery swelling or battery overheating. In addition, it has less ambient light to deliver vivid colors, reduced glare, and more comfortable viewing over prolonged periods. You can get it from Amazon by clicking on the link below at a discounted rate.

Specifications

Brand: Acer

Model Name: EK220Q

Resolution: FHD 1080p

Product Dimensions: ‎37.9 x 50.3 x 18.1 cm; 2.4 Kilograms

Display Type: ‎LED

Real Angle Of View: 178 Degrees

ProsCons
This is a very lightweight monitor at just 2.4 kgIt does not have anything for Audio, Speakers, or Audio Output
The EK Series supports HDMI and VGA Ports 
Acer VisionCare Technologies to reduce eye fatigue 
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 250 Nits I HDMI, VGA Ports I Eye Care Features Like Bluelight Shield, Flickerless & Comfy View (Black)
4.2 (2,144)
56% off
6,039 13,750
Buy now

2. Samsung FHD LED Monitor

This monitor comes in a minimalist design for maximum concentration. The 3-sided borderless display brings a clean and modern aesthetic to any working environment. This is a multi-monitor setup; the displays line up seamlessly for a virtually gapless view without distractions. The IPS panel preserves color, vividness and clarity across the screen. Even on this expansive display, tones and shades look completely accurate from virtually any angle, with no color washing. Synchronized action gives a superfluous entertainment experience. It has a curved screen to provide you with immersive viewing. Samsung-led monitors are manufactured using quality-assured materials and advanced techniques, making them up to the standard in this highly challenging field. It is a perfect choice because of its 24-inch LED display. You can get it from Amazon by clicking on the link below at a discounted rate.

Specifications

Brand: ‎Samsung

Colour ‎Dark: Blue Gray

Standing screen display size:‎ 24 Inches

Resolution:‎ 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Item model number: LF24T350FHWXXL

Item Weight: ‎4 kg

ProsCons
IPS panel preserves color vividness and clarityThis monitor has no inbuilt speaker or microphone
The monitor has complete flexibility with both HDMI and D-sub ports 
Monitor has superior eye care features to protect your eyes 
Samsung 24-inch(60.46cm) FHD Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LF24T350FHWXXL, Dark Blue Gray)
4.3 (2,665)
51% off
9,399 19,110
Buy now

Best 3 features for you:

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Acer EK220Q LCD Monitor with LED BacklightThe on-screen display (OSD) settings are adjusted by BlueLightFilter to reduce the blue light emitted from the screenThis monitor has Rapid Refresh Rate which, shares what is on your screen with family and friends as colors stay true from a viewing angle up to 178 degreesThe ergonomic stand allows you to Tilt the Display from 5 to 20 degrees for better views
Samsung FHD LED MonitorIts seamless, smooth visuals give the picture looks flawless & Your entertainment has no lag or ghosting effect whether you are watching a video or playing a gameThe Latest eye comfort technology reduces eye strain for less strenuous extended computingThe monitor has complete flexibility with both HDMI and D-sub ports, where multiple devices can be plugged straight into your monitor

Best overall product

Acer EK220Q LCD Monitor with LED Backlight is the most remarkable product as it has better motion handling and faster response time. It supports FreeSync VRR. The stand has excellent ergonomics, so it can easily be placed in an ideal viewing position. It has decent peak brightness and excellent reflection handling, making it good in bright offices. Acer monitor has a fast response time, so fast-motion scenes look clear.

Best value for money

Acer EK220Q LCD Monitor with LED Backlight, just RS.6139 at retail. The monitor is inexpensive and has a tonne of capabilities. It features low input lag, quick reaction times, and great sRGB color space coverage. It offers excellent ergonomics and is simple to reposition for the best viewing angle. It is simple to adjust the Acer XF251Q for ideal viewing. The stand has a little hole that is ideal for managing cables. At this price, this is the best item available.

How to find the perfect dual and multiple monitor setup?

There are a lot of options available for dual and multiple monitor setups. But before buying this, there is something you have to keep in mind that position the primary monitor squarely in front of your body and at eye level and make sure your secondary monitor is at q parallel height to the main display. This will help you avoid the neck and eye strain that happens when you twist or look down at the other screen.

Product price list

ProductPrice
Acer EK220Q LCD Monitor with LEDBacklightRs. 6139
Samsung FHD LED MonitorRs. 9399

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

How do I choose a dual monitor setup?

You must choose a monitor with at least a 75 HZ, combined with the lowest response time you can find. The refresh rate is essential for gamers, so most gaming monitors have a refresh rate of at least 120 HZ. In addition, you want a maximum response time of 5ms. 

Should you invest in dual and multiple monitors?

A dual monitor setup is one of many ways to boost productivity, collaboration, and communication in the workplace. There is rarely any situation when one monitor is better than two. by using a dual monitor setup, and you can enjoy multitasking while playing your favorite video games. This extra screen real estate can be used as a desktop for web browsing, watching videos, or displaying walkthroughs and other information for a game.
electronics FOR LESS