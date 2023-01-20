Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 37% off on smartphones under ₹ 25,000 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 20, 2023 11:15 IST





Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Are you looking for a fast smartphone? See our list for the top 10 smartphones under ₹ 25,000 below. These smartphones provide exceptional value without sacrificing functionality or features, whether they are the most recent models or tried-and-true classics.

Smartphones under 25,000 come with good features and functions.

A smartphone upgrade may be in order. This handy guide will assist you in selecting your smartphone in this Amazon Republic Day Sale. You no longer need to spend minimum money to purchase a high-end smartphone. Smartphones under Rs. 25,000 no longer resemble the subpar versions of their flagship counterparts thanks to advancements in smartphone technology throughout time. In the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000 price range, there are now several highly intriguing smartphones, including models with in-display fingerprint sensors, flagship-class processors, and multiple camera setups. All of the smartphones on the list below passed our legal battery of performance tests and qualified for inclusion. In this Amazon republic day sale Without further ado, have a look at our top selections for the best smartphones under Rs. 25,000. 1. Samsung Galaxy M04 Android 12 and a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz 4.1. True 13MP (F2.2) main camera plus 2MP (F2.4) | 5MP (F2.2) front camera in a 13MP+2MP dual camera system. LCD display measuring 16.55 centimetres (6.5 inches), HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels), 269 PPI, and 16M colours. 5000mAH lithium-ion battery, one year of device warranty from the manufacturer, and six months of in-box battery warranty from the manufacturer, all starting from the date of purchase. This is the smartphone on sale. Specifications: Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core Camera: 13 MP + 2MP Battery: 5000mAh Display size: 6.5-inch

Pros Cons Long battery life

2. Redmi 11 Prime 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, up to 2.2GHz, 7nm, 5G, and Octa-core. Display: FHD+ 90Hz (1080x2400) AdaptiveSync Display; 20:9 aspect ratio; 16.71 cm. Memory, Storage, and SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual standby (5G+5G). Camera: 50MP AI Dual camera | 8MP Front camera. Large 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W rapid charging and an included 22.5W fast charger with Type-C interface. Specifications: Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor Camera: 50+8 MP Battery: 5000mAh Display size: 16.71 cm

Pros Cons Camera Poor Sound

3. Redmi K50i The advanced 5nm manufacturing technology-based Dimensity 8100 SoC, which supports 5G, boasts a 25% higher CPU power efficiency than earlier Dimensity CPUs. When combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the device elevates gaming to new levels. Due to improved heat dissipation using a sizable vapor chamber cooling system with seven layers of graphite, the device can operate at maximum efficiency for extended periods. A consistent listening experience is provided by the twin stereo speaker arrangement with Dolby Atmos compatibility, which produces exceptional sound quality with deep, rich bass, precise mids, and super-crisp highs. You get an unmatched experience thanks to the display and acoustic arrangement, which keeps you absorbed in your games and multimedia. Specifications: Chipset: 8100 Processor Camera: Triple Camera (64MP+8MP+2MP) | 16MP Front Camera Battery: 5080mAh Display size: 144Hz Liquid Display

Pros Cons The battery life is quite good. The speaker sound is not good

4. OPPO A31 This is the latest smartphone. With a 2.3GHz Mediatek 6765 octa core processor, IMG GE8320, and a 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery, the Android Pie v9.0-based ColorOS 6.1 smartphone can last 450 hours on standby and 45 hours on talk time. The device has a one-year manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase, and in-box accessories, including batteries, have a six-month manufacturer warranty. USB cable, Sim tray ejector, protective case, screen protector already applied, booklet with warranty card, and fast guide are also included in the box. Earbuds are not included in the box. Waterdrop multi-touch screen measuring 16.5 centimetres (6.5 inches), with an 89% screen to body ratio, 1600 x 720-pixel resolution, and 269 PPI pixel density. Specifications: Chipset: 2.3GHz Octa-Core Processor Camera: 12+2+2MP triple rear camera ,8MP front camera Battery: 4230mAh Display size: 6.5 inch

Pros Cons Acceleration sensor, Magnetic induction, Fingerprint. The Camera quality is not so good

5. OnePlus Nord AI scene enhancement, Dual-View Video, HDR, Night Portrait, Panorama Mode, Retouch Filters, 1080p video at 30 frames per second, and SLO-MO: 720p video at 120 frames per second are some of the camera's features, TIME-LAPSE: 1080p video at 30 frames per second, Video Editor, Face Unlock, Screen Flash, HDR, NIGHT, PORTRAIT, TIME-LAPSE, Retouch, Filters, and more. Display 6.59 inches; 120 hertz refresh rate; support for sRGB; Display P3; resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels; 402 ppi; and 20:9 aspect ratio. Display Options In the dark. A great smartphone for youngsters. An operating system based on Android 12 is called Oxygen OS. Specifications: Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Camera: 64MP Main Camera, 16MP Sony IMX471 Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh Display size: 6.59 Inches

Pros Cons Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock There is just 1080p resolution on this phone.

iQOO Z6 Pro The octa-core Snapdragon 778G CPU utilises the Kryo 670 architecture and a 6nm manufacturing process. FlashCharge 66W. The phone is effectively cooled down by the liquid cooling system, which also lowers the surface temperature by 3 degrees and the CPU temperature by 12 degrees by automatically detecting the heat source and adapting the best cooling solution. 64MP triple camera system, 8MP wide-angle camera, and 2MP macro camera are all included. The 1300 nit peak brightness iQOO Z6 Pro 5G display offers an immersive viewing experience with genuine colour contrast. For each scene, HDR10+ aids in giving the appropriate colour tone mapping. For a fluid touch response, the display features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Amoled display type, Bar-like form factor input from a human interface: touch screen Specifications: Chipset: octa-core Snapdragon 778G Camera: 64MP Main Camera, 8MP Front Camera Battery: 5000 mAh Display size: 6.44-inches

Pros Cons Fast Charging Camera could be improved

7. Samsung Galaxy M32 Best Segment 16.21 millimetres (6.4-inch) Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display with FHD resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits high brightness mode, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. MediaTek | Helio G80 Octa Core Processor 2GHz, 1.8GHz 6000mAH Lithium-Ion Battery, Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 Operating System, and 6 months of manufacturer's warranty on in-box accessories, including batteries, from the date of purchase. Specifications: Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup, 8MP Front Camera Battery: 6000 mAh Display size: 6.4 Inches

Pros Cons Knox safety Just a 15w charger is included.

8. Redmi 10A Camera: 13 megapixels back, 5 megapixels front. Display: HD+(1600x700) IPS LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio; 15.58 cm (6.53 inch). Octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.0 GHz. Large battery with a 5000 mAh capacity, 10W rapid charger built-in, and Micro USB interface. Memory, Storage, and SIM: Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual standby (4G+4G), 4GB RAM, 64GB storage expandable to 512GB, and a dedicated SD card port. Specifications: Chipset: Octa-core g25 Camera: 13+5 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Display size: 6.53 inches

Pros Cons Good battery backup

9. Redmi A1 16.56cm HD+ Scratch-resistant display for the display.CPU: Up to 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 processor. 8MP Dual cameras with a 5MP front camera. Memory, Storage, and SIM: Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual standby (4G+4G), 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB of storage that can be expanded to 512GB, and a dedicated SD card port. Large 5000 mAh battery with an in-box charger of 10 W. Specifications: Chipset: MediaTek Helio A22 processor Camera: 8+5 MP camera Battery: 5000 mAh Display size: 16.56 cm

Pros Cons Best smartphone in reasonable price

10. Redmi Note 11T CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor built on a 6nm technology, with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and HyperEngine 2.0. Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate and variable refresh rate technology; touch sampling rate of 240Hz. camera: 16 MP front camera and a 50 MP high resolution primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. Battery: 5000mAh with 33W Pro support for rapid charging. Memory and storage: 128GB UFS2.2 internal storage and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. 3.5 mm headphone jack, LCD display Operating system: Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 software. Get a free trial of YouTube Premium for two months! Specifications: Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor Camera: 50MP Rear camera, 16MP front camera Battery: 5000 mAh Display size: 6.6 inches

Pros Cons Dual Stereo Speakers for immersive audio experience Camera could be improved

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung M04 MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 13 MP + 2MP to 1TB Good battery backup Redmi11 Prime 5G AdaptiveSync display storage expandable fast charger Redmi K5Oi Triple Camera Dolby Atmos compatibility LCD display OPPO A31 Mediatek 6765 octa core processor Acceleration sensor 6.5 inch OnePlus Nord Dual-View Video Fingerprint scanner, face unlock 5000 mAh battery iQOO Z6 Pro triple camera system Triple Camera LCD display Samsung Galaxy M32 Gorilla Glass 5 protection G80 Octa Core Pro Knox safety Redmi 10A 500mAh Battery Expandable memory Micro USB interface Redmi 11 T 8GB of RAM on the Y35 is used for a memory trick MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor 50MP Rear camera, 16MP front camera Redmi A1 MediaTek Helio A22 processor 16.56 cm display 5000 mAh battery

Best overall product Selecting the best choice from this incredible array of mobile phones can be difficult. But if we were to pick only one, it would be the Redmi K50i. This phone is a little bit superior to the others. Best Value for money With support for g, the Redmi Note 11 Prime 5G is the finest value for money offering. The battery inside is 5000mAh. A 8 MP front camera and a 50 MP primary sensor are also featured on the phone. How to find the perfect budget mobile phone? There are a few considerations you should make while looking for the ideal low-cost mobile phone. Establishing your budget is the first thing you need to accomplish. You can begin limiting your choices once you have a budget in mind. Reading reviews is one of the finest ways to discover a fantastic low-cost smartphone. Numerous blogs and websites offer reviews on mobile phones. This might help you determine which phones offer the most value for your money. Asking around is a fantastic approach to locate an excellent budget phone. Ask your loved ones for any recommendations by talking to them. They might be aware of a terrific phone that you've never thought of. It's time to compare phones once you've narrowed your search to a handful. See which phone has the features you want by looking at its specifications. To make sure you get the finest bargain, compare pricing as well. It's time to take use of all the wonderful features your ideal low-cost smartphone has to offer now that you've found it! Prices of smartphones under 25,000 at a glance;

Product Price Samsung galaxy m04 Rs. 8,999 Redmi 11 Prime 5G Rs. 12,999 Redmi K50i Rs. 22,999 OPPO A31 Rs. 12,490 OnePlus Nord Rs. 18,999 iQOO Z6 Pro Rs. 20,999 Samsung Galaxy M32 Rs. 13,499 Redmi 10A Rs. 8,299 Redmi A1 Rs. 5699 Redmi Note 11T Rs. 16,999