Amazon Republic Day Sale:Keep track of your surroundings with top 2 cameras

Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale:Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale has begun on January 15, 2023, for amazon users! If you are searching for security cameras for your home, you have come to the right place.

Security camera

A home surveillance system is the best option for home security and can also serve as a prevention and recovery tool. There are security cameras for indoor and outdoor applications. Additionally, they frequently come equipped with HD resolution and other functions like a 2-way conversation, infrared night, and smartphone controls. These days, criminals avoid homes with obvious security cameras. Security cameras can also assist in gathering evidence if a crime occurs. The number of CCTV cameras you require is based on the area of your house and the level of security you desire overall. With this, we have listed some security camera deals you can choose from and enjoy your holidays with your loved ones. First, however, you must take advantage of several deals from this Republic Day sale! So, start shopping now as the sale will be only from 15th -20th January. 1. MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition It is a wireless, plastic indoor security camera with night vision and a 360-degree field view. It can be synced to your phone, so you can receive notifications if there is a break-in at your home. It features a 2-way calling feature and a decent 1080p visual quality, which make it worthwhile for family communication. In addition, the camera's AI human detection efficiently eliminates false alarms and accurately alerts you when an individual is present. With the help of this gadget, you can feel secure outside your home and enjoy life without concern. You can find this fantastic product on amazon, as amazon’s Republic Day sale offers many deals now. Specifications: Brand name: MI Product Dimension: 7.5 x 7.5 x 10.8 cm; 254 grams Model name: MI Xiaomi Wireless Connector Type: Wireless Power source: Corded electric Colour: White Special features: 7-day free rolling cloud storage

Pros Cons This CCTV camera uses a voice assistant feature. This product depends too much on a Wi-Fi connection. It allows fast-forwarding the video even at 16x.

2. CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Security Camera It is an inside security camera that is wireless, metal, has night vision and has a 360-degree field of view. On Amazon right now, you may find a special price on this item. Installing many cameras in the area to cover the entire view would be expensive and time-consuming. On your phone, see live video of your house or place of business whenever you want, anywhere in the globe. Stay in constant touch with your loved ones by conversing with the person at the other end of the line while watching their live video feed. It utilises Google Assistant and Alexa and operates via voice commands. Specifications: Brand name: CP PLUS Product Dimension: 10.9 x 7.2 x 7.2 cm; 350 grams Model name: CP-E25A Connector Type: Wireless Power source: Corded electric Colour: White Special features: HD picture quality, 2-Way Audio, Infrared night mode, Motion detection

Pros Cons This CCTV camera gives access to an SD card with up to 128 GB of storage capacity. The audio quality of this product can be improved. The camera view can be controlled by your mobile phone.

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition It has storage to contain 32 GB memory. The recordings can be stored in the cloud. The product is of excellent quality. CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Security Camera It has storage containing up to 128 GB of memory. It is simple to access from anywhere. The product has a very flexible view.

Best value for money CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Security Camera - A 1080p FHD picture is included with this advanced home security camera. It helps you obtain complete surveillance monitoring of your home or place of business so that you can keep an eye out for any suspicious activity. You can preserve your recordings for convenient access, giving you much storage space. Check on your dear ones from anywhere in the ease of your space. Any smart device with a reliable internet connection can connect to the camera. Despite having so many valuable features, it is now more affordable. Why not take advantage of the offer now before it expires? Best overall product MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition - It is a reliable high-definition home security camera brand. Any smart device with the Mi Home app can connect to this gadget. This app allows immediate access to the stream for round-the-clock monitoring and aids motion monitoring by utilising alerts. It offers free rolling cloud storage for 7 days and accepts MicroSD cards up to 32GB. All you need to do to use the camera with voice assistance is to link it to Alexa or Google Assistant. Now on Amazon, get a special price on this recognisable security camera! How to find the perfect security camera for your house? To find the perfect product, one has to know what one needs and hence has to consider the following: Indoor/outdoor camera Wired/wireless camera CCTV with Wi-Fi connection or without Wi-Fi Digital video recorders/ Network video recorders The shape of the security camera Power source Storage Price list of all the products on Amazon

Products Amazon price MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition Rs. 4499 CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Security Camera Rs. 3700

