Amazon Republic Day Sale: Our top 10 5G mobiles

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 19, 2023 16:52 IST

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Take a look at the 10 best 5G mobile phones with the best offers and buy the perfect one this Republic Day Sale on Amazon What could be better than getting a 5G mobile phone with good features and the best deal? A variety of 5G mobile phones in India provide you with the best. If you were planning to switch to a 5G cellular network and searching for a mobile phone that gives you the same at a reasonable range, then the list will assist you in choosing a perfect brand and model for all your tech requirements.

Top 10 5G mobiles to buy this Republic Day Sale on Amazon

With the growth in technology, the brands come with the latest features in the market. As a result, you get a diverse range of products at different price ranges providing some or the other specialisation. The same goes for a 5G mobile network. 5G cellular technology is one of the latest technical adaptations in the world of phones. You get a speedy network with instant and good-quality connectivity. When you switch from a 4G to a 5G mobile phone, you get many other advanced features to operate high-end technology, enhancing product quality.

We have listed the 10 best 5G mobile phones worth buying with modern capabilities and price affordability. You can analyse them and select the best for yourself. The sale is live from 15th Jan -20th Jan for all.

Product list

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

If you are considering buying a phone with good camera quality and are finding it difficult to choose, then the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G mobile phone is the best. It gives you a 64 MP AI tri-camera setup with a 2 MP depth-assistant camera and a 4 cm macro camera for compelling photography. It comes with a Nightscape and Dual-video mode as well. In addition, you get a powerful Snapdragon 695 chipset attached with 5G (cellular technology).

The display resolution is an energy-saving LCD type that also optimises battery performance. At last, you get a phone with a striking blue colour enhancing the aesthetics.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus
  • Product Dimension: 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm; 195 grams
  • Model Name: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
  • Display Technology: IPS LCD
  • RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB
  • Colour: Black Dusk

ProsCons
Good battery life.The audio quality is average.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.3 (108,069)
Get Price

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

With a 90 Hz high refresh rate and a Full HD+ AMOLED display, you get an immersive viewing experience with lag-free and fast responsive action. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile battery is 4500 mAh giving you an exclusive battery advantage. It works on OxygenOS 12.1 operating system and has Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor. In addition, you get other features like Dual Stereo Speakers, Ambient light sensors and display, and AI colour enhancement technology. The primary camera is 50 MP, with Sony IMX 766, 8 MP ultrawide camera and 32 MP front camera. With this, you get various other camera features like HDR, nightscape and Pano.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus
  • Product Dimension: 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 grams
  • Model Name: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
  • Display Technology: AMOLED
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB
  • Colour: Grey Shadow

ProsCons
SuperVOOC fast-charging technology.The camera software update is average
Good camera quality. 
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Jade Fog, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.3 (18,268)
28,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G phone displays 6.7 inches and a 120 Hz refresh rate. You get an MTK D8100 processor for smooth performance and a hyper touch mode, night mode, reading mode and eye-comfort mode, making it user-friendly. Other features are Smart screen recognition, Panorama, focus peaking, Video HDR and portrait, etc. Battery performance is good with 5000 mAh, and 80 watts of SuperVOOC technology optimises the phone charging system. This device is compatible with 5G and 4G LTE cellular technology.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus
  • Product Dimension: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 grams
  • Model Name: OnePlus 10R
  • Display Technology: AMOLED
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB
  • Colour: Forest Green

ProsCons
Display optimisation works well.The camera quality is average
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
4.2 (11,317)
14% off
36,999 42,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G mobile in India comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa processor with 7nm technology that boosts performance and enhances response quality. The battery rating is 5000 mAh giving it a good battery backup and boost. Redmi 11 Prime 5G phone gives you the feature of RAM boost, so you don’t need to worry about cleaning the memory for the lag-free interface. You get a 50 MP main camera that is AI-enhanced giving you good-quality photos and excellent display resolution.

Specifications

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Product Dimension: 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 200 grams
  • Model Name: Redmi 11 Prime 5G
  • Display Technology: AMOLED
  • RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 64 GB
  • Colour: Chrome Silver

ProsCons
The phone offers features according to the price.Charging is slow.
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G
3.9 (2,461)
19% off
12,999 15,999
Buy now

5. OnePlus 10T 5G

The model comes with a Snapdragon 8+ gen processor that boosts the performance and quality of the phone. You get an excellent high refresh rate of 120 Hz and an AMOLED display which gives excellent responsive touch and quality of motion picture. If you buy this product, you will get an excellent resolution of 10+ HDR with sRGB mode (eye-comfort), Display P3 and 10-bit colour depth. OnePlus 10T 5G mobile has ultimate camera features like Smart Scene recognition, movie mode, cat/dog face focus mode, Video nightscape and HDR, Focus Tracking, etc. It comes with a 50 MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 16 MP front camera.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus
  • Product Dimension: 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 204 grams
  • Model Name: OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Display Technology: AMOLED
  • RAM and Storage: 12 GB; 256 GB
  • Colour: Jade Green

ProsCons
Corning Gorilla Glass protection.The camera quality could be better.
Good audio quality 
OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
4.3 (3,194)
54,998
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G mobile has dual cellular network technology of both 5G and 4G LTE. It makes it easier for users who don’t want to switch their number from 4G LTE to 5G. You get a display inch of 6.6 inches with a 90 Hz refresh rate for a smooth and non-disruptive user interface experience. The model is a 6 GB variant that gives good storage capacity and enhanced performance. The MediaTek Dimensity processor with a 6nm process improves the quality of the Redmi Note 11T 5G with a 50 MP primary camera and 16 MP front camera.

Specifications

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Product Dimension: 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm; 195 grams
  • Model Name: Redmi Note 11T 5G
  • Display Technology: AMOLED
  • RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB
  • Colour: Aquamarine Blue

ProsCons
Good Battery BackupThe audio quality is average.
The build-up quality is excellent. 
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Aquamarine Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
4.1 (32,399)
19% off
16,999 20,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G comes with a Super AMOLED display making the resolution brighter and contrasting. It gives you excellent picture and motion quality. The battery comes with a rating of 5000 mAh, making the battery performance solid and long-lasting. You get a whopping advanced camera technology with a triple camera setup of 108 MP and 8 MP ultra-wide with a 2 MP macro sensor for delivering brilliant quality photographs. Other features you get are robust design, free YouTube Premium for two months and Alexa-hands free feature that gives you an ultimate user experience.

Specifications

  • Brand: Redmi
  • Product Dimension: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams
  • Model Name: Redmi Note 11 Pro+
  • Display Technology: Super AMOLED
  • RAM and Storage: 6 GB; 128 GB
  • Colour: Stealth Black

ProsCons
Fast charging feature.Miui 13 could be better
The display quality is good. 
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Stealth Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included
3.9 (26,461)
Get Price

8. iQOO 9 SE 5G

The iQOO 9 SE 5G mobile has a good storage capacity. The incorporation of a Snapdragon processor is good with the Kryo680 structure. The 120 Hz AMOLED display makes the resolution contrasting and vibrant, along with the smooth response. You get a 48 MP OIS camera providing decent picture quality. You also get HDR 10+, an SGS eye care display and an intelligent display chip for enhanced motion quality in gaming.

Specifications

  • Brand: iQOO
  • Product Dimension: 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 196 grams
  • Model Name: iQOO 9 SE 5G
  • Display Technology: AMOLED
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB
  • Colour: Sunset Sierra

ProsCons
Good display quality.Average UI
Build-up is aesthetic 
iQOO 9 SE 5G (Sunset Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | 66W Flash Charge
4.3 (8,540)
28% off
28,990 39,990
Buy now

9. Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze, a 5G mobile, comes with a 50 MP AI-enhanced triple camera with a video recording quality of 2K, giving you good camera support. The product has a 5G cellular network, which goes well with other 5G brands, making it an exclusive experience of speed, quality and efficiency. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 7 nm technology gives you an impressive performance with resolution quality while doing high-end activities like gaming, etc. Other additional features are a 5000 mAh battery with good battery performance and expandable storage of up to 1 TB.

Specifications

  • Brand: Lava
  • Product Dimension: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 207 grams
  • Model Name: Lava Blaze
  • Display Technology: HD + IPS
  • RAM and Storage: 4 GB; 128 GB
  • Colour: Glass Green

ProsCons
The android OS 12 works wellThe call quality can be improved.
The build-up quality is sleek.  
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (968)
30% off
10,499 14,999
Buy now

10. Oppo F21 Pro 5G

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G mobile comes with SuperVOOC charging, which enhances the performance and speed of the battery. Furthermore, the product has three camera setups: a 64 MP AI-enhanced portrait camera, a bokeh depth camera, and a 4 cm macro camera. The camera setup gives HD pictures with enhanced colour tones and detailed texture. In addition, Oppo F21 Pro includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G giving a smooth, responsive touch.

Specifications

  • Brand: Oppo
  • Product Dimension: 16 x 7.3 x 0.7 cm; 173 grams
  • Model Name: Oppo F21
  • Display Technology: AMOLED
  • RAM and Storage: 8 GB; 128 GB
  • Colour: Starlight Black

ProsCons
The dual orbit lighting setup is good.Overall performance is slow
The design and build-up are aesthetic and elegant 
Good camera quality. 
Oppo F21s Pro 5G (Starlight Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4 (73)
19% off
25,999 31,999
Buy now

Comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GYou get a good battery lifeBattery saving display LCDThe camera quality is good
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GDisplay resolution is impressiveDual stereo speakers are thereSuperVOOC feature
OnePlus 10R 5GSuperVOOC technologyThe device has dual cellular modeThe display optimisations work well
Redmi 11 Prime 5GExcellent battery performanceAI-enhanced cameraThe device performs smoothly with incorporation of good processor
OnePlus 10T 5GDiverse camera modesYou get an eye-comfort shieldContrasting display
Redmi Note 11T 5GPro-fast chargeThe device offers smooth User interfaceGood battery performance
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5GIn-built AlexaCamera quality is goodDisplay resolution is impressive
iQOO 9 SE 5GIncorporation of intelligent display chipFast charging feature is presentYou get an Eye-comfort mode feature
Lava Blaze 5GUI is smoothExcellent display resolutionGood battery performance
OPPO F21s Pro 5GSuperVOOC fast charge technologyBuild-up of the device is good.Fast processing speed

Best overall product

The best overall product is OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. It gives various system and camera features along with good battery performance. You get fast charging and different camera modes to boost the picture quality. Apart from this, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile phone in India comes with ambient optimisation, smooth OS and dual stereo speakers. You get every feature you want in one place, making it a desirable choice.

Value for money

The best value-for-money product is Redmi 11 Prime 5G. It comes at a very reasonable price with the inclusion of numerous features. This is one of the best 5G phones under 20000. You get a decent camera quality with fast charging feature and good battery performance. In addition, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor boosts the screen's overall performance and responsive touch during high-end processing activities.

How to buy the best 5G mobile phone

To find the best 5G mobile phone, you must consider factors like battery performance, camera quality and price, and 5G connectivity. Checking consumer reviews and analysing the pros and cons of a product in advance will help you save money and get the best product suited to your needs.

Price list

S.noProductPrice
1.OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GRs. 18,999
2.OnePlus Nord 2T 5GRs. 28,999
3.OnePlus 10R 5GRs. 38,999
4.Redmi 11 Prime 5GRs. 15,999
5.OnePlus 10T 5GRs. 54,999
6.Redmi Note 11T 5GRs. 20,999
7.Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5GRs. 24,999
8.iQOO 9 SE 5GRs. 39,990
9.Lava Blaze 5GRs. 14,999
10.OPPO F21s Pro 5GRs. 31,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

What is the SuperVOOC feature?

The feature is related to fast-charging technology. You get options like 80 watts, 120 watts and 150 watts of SuperVOOC technology. It enables you to charge your device at a very high speed with less-battery drainage. 

What is meant by eye comfortability mode?

Many brands came up with updated features like readability or eye comfortability mode, which gives you a shield or reduces the blue light effect so that your eyes do not get strained.

What is the Qualcomm snapdragon?

It makes a phone's performance remarkably optimized and smooth. In addition, the snapdragon chipset enables you to do multi-tasking without the degradation in reaction and motion quality.

