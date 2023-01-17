Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale:The best 2 computer speakers for superior sound quality

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 15:31 IST

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Improve your audio experience with our top picks for the best computer speakers. Upgrade your sound quality today with various features and preferences, from budget-friendly to high-end setups.

Sound speaker

Enhancing your computer experience is not just about visual quality but also sound quality. A great set of desktop speakers can elevate your music, movie and gaming experience. However, with many options available in the market, finding the right speaker for PC that fit your needs and budget can take time and effort.

But don't worry! We have the perfect solution whether you're looking for an affordable or high-end setup. And the best part is the seasonal sale going live from 15th Jan to 20th Jan 2023, so you can grab your desired PC speaker at a discounted computer speaker price.

1. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2

The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 is a high-performance desktop speaker that delivers powerful, immersive sound for an enhanced home entertainment experience. It features a 5.1.2 channel configuration, which includes a soundbar, subwoofer, and two satellite speakers. The Juke BAR 9750 PRO desktop speaker is designed to provide a surround sound experience, with a dedicated centre channel for clear and crisp dialogue.

The subwoofer is built to deliver deep and powerful bass, while the satellite speakers provide a wide and immersive soundstage. The soundbar also supports various connectivity options such as Bluetooth, HDMI, USB and optical input, allowing easy integration with your TV, gaming console or other devices. In addition, the sleek and stylish design of the Juke BAR 9750 PRO ensures it blends seamlessly with any home decor.

Overall, the ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 is an excellent choice for enhancing their home entertainment experience with immersive and powerful sound.

Specifications:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Product Dimension: 102.4 x 50.2 x 25.2 cm; 11.8 kilograms

Model Name: ZEB-JUKE BAR 9750 PRO DOLBY ATMOS

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI and Wireless

Special Feature: You get Subwoofer and Remote-Control feature

ProsCons
The surround sound feature of this desktop speakers creates an immersive audio experience, immersing you in your music, movies, and video games.The setup process for the computer speakers can be complicated, requiring some technical knowledge or additional assistance. 
The built-in subwoofer ensures that the audio experience is complete with deep and powerful bass.The computer speakers need to be more powerful to fill larger rooms with sound, resulting in a less immersive audio experience.
2. Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar

The Sony HT-S40R desktop speaker is a Real 5.1 channel Dolby Audio soundbar that delivers powerful and immersive sound for an enhanced home entertainment experience. It features a sleek and stylish design that complements any home decor, and it comes with a wireless subwoofer that delivers deep and powerful bass. The soundbar is designed to provide a surround sound experience with a dedicated centre channel for clear and crisp dialogue. In addition, it supports various connectivity options such as Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and optical input, allowing easy integration with your TV, gaming console or other devices.

The Sony HT-S40R is compatible speaker for PC with various surround sound formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which allows you to enjoy an authentic cinematic audio experience. Furthermore, the soundbar also comes with a built-in Alexa, which allows you to control the soundbar and other smart devices with your voice. As a result, the Sony HT-S40R is an excellent choice for an immersive and powerful soundbar that delivers an authentic cinematic audio experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 84.38 x 34.7 x 24.79 cm; 454 grams

Model Name: HT-S40R

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connector Type: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI and Wireless

Special Feature: It has a Surround Sound System

ProsCons
The Real 5.1 channel surround sound feature of the computer speakers provides a cinematic audio experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in your movies and music fully.They are expensive compared to other options in the market.
The built-in Alexa feature allows for easy voice control and compatibility with various surround sound formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, making your audio experience more versatile and convenient.There have been some reported issues with the connectivity of the desktop speakers with specific devices, which may affect the overall user experience.
Comparison table

ProductSurround SoundBassConnectivity
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.25.1.2 channel configuration provides surround sound with a dedicated centre channel for clear dialogueBuilt-in subwoofer for deep and powerful bassBluetooth, HDMI, USB and optical input for easy integration with other devices
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio SoundbarReal 5.1 channel surround sound for a cinematic audio experienceBuilt-in wireless subwoofer for deep and powerful bassBluetooth, HDMI, USB, and optical input for easy integration with other devices and built-in Alexa for voice control

Product price list

Product NamePrice
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO Rs. 22,499
Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Rs. 24,990

FAQs

What is the price range for computer speakers?

The computer speakers’ price can vary greatly depending on the brand, model, and features. Entry-level options can start at around Rs. 5000/-, while high-end models can cost several hundred rupees.

What are the primary uses of computer speakers, and in which scenarios are the most effective?

 PC speakers are mainly used to enhance the audio experience when listening to music, watching movies, or playing video games on a computer. They can also be used for presentations, video conferencing, and other audio-related tasks. They are most effective when built-in computer speakers are insufficient, or high-quality audio is desired.

How effective are computer speakers in enhancing the overall audio experience compared to built-in computer speakers?

Speakers for PC are typically more powerful and offer a wider range of frequencies than built-in computer speakers, resulting in a more immersive and dynamic audio experience.

