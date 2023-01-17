Amazon Republic Day Sale:The best 2 computer speakers for superior sound quality

Enhancing your computer experience is not just about visual quality but also sound quality. A great set of desktop speakers can elevate your music, movie and gaming experience. However, with many options available in the market, finding the right speaker for PC that fit your needs and budget can take time and effort.

But don't worry! We have the perfect solution whether you're looking for an affordable or high-end setup. And the best part is the seasonal sale going live from 15th Jan to 20th Jan 2023, so you can grab your desired PC speaker at a discounted computer speaker price.

1. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2

The ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 is a high-performance desktop speaker that delivers powerful, immersive sound for an enhanced home entertainment experience. It features a 5.1.2 channel configuration, which includes a soundbar, subwoofer, and two satellite speakers. The Juke BAR 9750 PRO desktop speaker is designed to provide a surround sound experience, with a dedicated centre channel for clear and crisp dialogue.

The subwoofer is built to deliver deep and powerful bass, while the satellite speakers provide a wide and immersive soundstage. The soundbar also supports various connectivity options such as Bluetooth, HDMI, USB and optical input, allowing easy integration with your TV, gaming console or other devices. In addition, the sleek and stylish design of the Juke BAR 9750 PRO ensures it blends seamlessly with any home decor.

Overall, the ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9750 PRO 5.1.2 is an excellent choice for enhancing their home entertainment experience with immersive and powerful sound.

Specifications:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Product Dimension: 102.4 x 50.2 x 25.2 cm; 11.8 kilograms

Model Name: ZEB-JUKE BAR 9750 PRO DOLBY ATMOS

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI and Wireless

Special Feature: You get Subwoofer and Remote-Control feature