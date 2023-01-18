Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 2 must-have computer accessories to buy By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 18, 2023 22:58 IST





Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Are you looking for computer accessories online? Then you can buy these accessories with a great offer on this Republic Day sale!

Computer accessories

Technological innovation creates an enormous demand for the latest and greatest computer accessories online. Be it for professional or personal use, the demand for accessories is perennial. With the availability of multiple options, making the right purchase decision becomes challenging. Subtle specification differences, technological upgrades, and design refactoring could be noticed. That's why all favour informational resources such as this article to make decisions. Upgrading computer hardware and buying accessories is always a good idea. It is because not only does it dramatically improve the user experience, but users can stay on par with the fast-moving tech. Hurry! Sales will go live for premium users on the 14th, and the non-premium users can get the products on sale from the 15th of January, available until the 20th! 1. Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse Lighting fast mouse track speeds, customizable configurations, and comfortable design are the main features of this gaming mouse. You can use the mouse for gaming as well as for everyday usage. The Logitech mouse supports a palm grip and hybrid grip. In addition, the ergonomically shaped mouse allows for extended usage without feeling discomfort. Made of lightweight materials, the mouse is durable and portable. Suppose you already use other Logitech products like the Logitech PC controller, Logitech PC camera or the Logitech speakers for PC. In that case, you will understand how Logitech puts thought into making lightweight and durable products. Because of a 5000 DPI, the mouse has a high-precision movement that allows gamers to access any part of their screen in milliseconds. Specifications: Manufacturer: Logitech Batteries: Not required Colour: Black Connector: USB Movement detection: Optical Hand orientation: Suitable for left-handed and right-handed Wired: Yes Compatible devices: Laptops, PC Weight: 144 g

Pros Cons Warrant of 2 years. Not suited for claw grip, although suitable for hybrid and palm grip. Design is modern. The cable can get slightly stiff. Click latency is low. The polling rate is high. Ergonomically built. Good build quality.

2. Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo The ZEB-JUDWAA 750 is an ergonomically designed product. It is not a surprise because, similar to other products such as the Zebronics Bluetooth speaker, Zebronics PC joystick, or the Zebronics motherboard, even this one is designed with a purpose. It is a wired keyboard and mouse combo. The keyboard has 102 keys and supports fast typing. Although not based on touch-typing, the keyboard is sturdy. The mouse is of high precision based on optical sensor technology. With a DPI of 1200, you get precise mouse movements without latency. Specifications: Manufacturer: Sinomax Electronics Limited Batteries: Not required Colour: Black Connector: USB Wired: Yes Compatible devices: PC Weight: 560 g

Pros Cons It is lightweight. Not soft touch. High-precision mouse.

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse A DPI 4000 gives the mouse high-precision and fast movements, ideal for gaming environments. As it is a gaming mouse, there are 8 programmable buttons. These are configurable buttons that can function as hotkeys. It increases the gamer’s efficiency who need not memorize complex game actions. The mouse can be connected to a desktop PC, laptop or Mac Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo It has an accurate optical sensor. It provides comfortable and noiseless usage. It possesses quite a high resolution, offering excellent navigation speed.

Best value for money The best value for money is the Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo. The JUDWAA 750 is an excellent pair to buy. The mouse is high-precision and optical sensor based, and the keyboard is lightweight and durable. Therefore, it is a good fit for long-term use. Moreover, this PC accessory brand is well-known for its finesse and durability with the added feature of delicacy and a sleek appearance. Best overall product Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse is the best overall product. The mouse has 8 programable buttons. In addition, it has a higher DPI of 4000. This Logitech mouse is compatible with laptops and desktops, including Macs. It is a gaming mouse, but it can also serve typical usage. Logitech is a company that has produced notable products. Although it follows a simple design, it is one of the best wired mouse in India. How to choose a good mouse? A good mouse should have an ergonomic design. For example, if you are using a mouse for your laptop, you can use a wired or wireless one, but if it is for your TV, then use a wireless one. Choose a mouse with customizable sensitivity, and the shape of the mouse should support ambidextrous usage. The DPI is also an important thing to consider when selecting the mouse. The sensitivity of the mouse depends on the DPI. The ideal DPI is 800-2000 for users but for gamers, a higher DPI is preferred as they require extreme sensitivity so that they can game adequately without stressing the movement of the mouse. In the case of a wired mouse, the cable length and quality are other factors to consider, as the length ensures that the cable is long enough to reach even if connected from a distance. The wire's quality depends on the cable's thickness and durability. Braided cables are used in some cases so that it does not entangle or break easily. Price list

Product Price Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse Rs. 2, 895 Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo Rs. 699

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”