Amazon Republic Day Sale: Try these 2 Routers for large homes and offices

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 17, 2023 21:53 IST

Routers are essential to the smooth running of your network at homes and companies. If you are planning to get one for your workspace, don’t forget to check out the deals available on Amazon’s Republic Day Sale starting from 15th to 20th Jan. They can link devices in your home or office to the internet and connect to other networks. When selecting routers for homes and offices, there are a few things to consider. For starters, the router must manage a lot of traffic. A firewall and remote access to network resources are only a few more features it ought to have. Finally, the router must be simple and have an easy-to-use interface. So, to satisfy your internet needs, below are a few routers that have been carefully chosen.

Product list

1. TP-Link TL-WR820N

For those looking to purchase a high-quality and reasonably priced router, the TP-Link TL-WR820N wifi router is a fantastic choice. The router is inexpensive, easy to operate, and has an excellent range. The TP-Link TL-WR820N is a small router that offers basic wifi capabilities for consumers in their homes. It has a single-core processor and sufficient flash memory on its SoC chipset. A modest home or office can receive minimal wifi coverage from the TL-WR820N. It contains a wizard for configuration that makes setup simple. With a firewall and password protection, the router is additionally exceptionally safe. The TP-Link TL-WR820N wifi router is a fantastic choice for anyone searching for a high-quality, reasonably-priced router.

Specifications:

Brand: TP link

Operating system: Windows

Colour: White

Dimension: 12 x 10 x 2 cm

Voltage: ‎5 Volts

ProsCons
Strong WI-FI connectivityMight slow down if a lot of devices are connected at the same time
Dual-band Wireless connection options 
High-speed giga heart waves 
TP-Link TL-WR820N 300 Mbps Single_Band Speed Wireless WiFi Router, Easy Setup, IPv6 Compatible, Supports Parent Control, Guest Network, Multi-Mode Wi-Fi Router
4.2 (122,847)
35% off
849 1,299
Buy now

2. Oakter Mini UPS Router/Broadband Modem

The Oakter Mini WiFi Router is a great tiny router that can assist you in getting all the characteristics you require from your internet connection. It's ideal for anyone who wants to make the most of their internet connection because of its tiny size and specific settings. The router is excellent and can provide access to your device's internet signal strength or assist you in restricting internet access. It is simple to use and comes with a few quick lessons to get you started. The Oakter Mini WiFi Router is a good choice if you're looking for a router that can improve the internet signal strength or reception on your device.

Specifications:

Brand: Oakter

Operating system: ‎Windows

Colour: Black

Dimension: 8.9 x 8.1 x 2.5 Cm

Voltage: ‎12 Volts

ProsCons
Backup up to 4 hoursA Little Expensive When Compared to the Competition
Small and compact 
Good Built Quality 
Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router Broadband Modem | Backup Upto 4 Hours | WiFi Router UPS Power Backup During Power Cuts | UPS for 12V Router Broadband Modem | Current Surge & Deep Discharge Protection
4.1 (11,996)
71% off
999 3,490
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TP-Link TL-WR820NSupports Parent ControlEnjoy web browsing and HD streaming at 300 Mbps wireless speedsEasy Setup and IPv6 Compatible
Oakter Mini UPS Router/Broadband ModemRuntime ranges from 20min to 2hrsYour daily demands are met by the 2.4 GHz bandRechargeable Battery

Best overall product

Our top choice for the most remarkable overall product is the Oakter Mini WiFi Router. The tiny router is very simple to use and has a modern design. One of the most cost-effective routers on the market, it contains many capabilities. The router has a good range and is also highly dependable. The Oakter Mini WiFi Router's user-friendly UI is one of its most significant advantages. It is ideal for folks new to routers because it is simple to set up and operate. One of the best tiny routers available, it is ideal for cramped spaces.

Best value for money

One of the most cost-effective routers on the market is the TP-Link TL-WR820N. It has excellent features and performance at a reasonable cost. The TL-WR820N boasts a potent 1GHz processor and flash memory and supports several wireless standards. This router is ideal for home users and small- to medium-sized enterprises requiring a dependable and economical router. Router with respectable performance. Thanks to its four-antenna architecture and MU-MIMO capability, you may stream or play games with greater throughput and performance. In addition, the TL-WR820N has a user-friendly interface and is very simple to use. Overall, you get a lot for your money with the TP-Link TL-WR820N.

How to find the perfect Routers for Large Homes and Offices

Finding the ideal routers for homes and offices requires considering a few crucial elements. First, the router needs to be dependable and durable. Second, the router needs to be functional and straightforward to operate. Finally, the router ought to be reasonably priced. Here are some pointers to assist you in choosing the ideal router for your requirements. It's crucial to consider your home's size and configuration when choosing a router. Do you live in a large house with many rooms or a little house with little room? The router should meet your needs.

Price list

ProductPrice
TP-Link TL-WR820NRs. 849
Oakter Mini UPS Router/Broadband ModemRs. 999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

What’s the possible benefit of a router?

To prevent unauthorised access to your network, a router firewall is a piece of hardware that stands between your router and the Internet as a security barrier. When your computer is linked to the router, the firewall software will enable authorised devices to access the Internet. However, if someone tries to access your router from the Internet, the firewall will prevent them.

Is it worth to buy a WI-FI router?

It's crucial to consider all the many factors involved when purchasing a WiFi router. For instance, is the router reasonably priced and has the functionality you require? Is the router dependable and straightforward to use, too? It's critical to consider the features you require when choosing a router.

What are the advantages of a WI-FI router?

The use of a wireless router has numerous benefits. First, your internet speed can be increased, which is one of the most crucial reasons to utilise a wireless router. Using a wireless router instead of a regular Ethernet connection, you can connect to the internet considerably more quickly. Utilising a wireless router also has the benefit of enhancing privacy protection. Protect your private data from snoopers by employing a wireless router.
