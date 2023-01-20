Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 37% off on 10 best mid-range smartphones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Amazon Republic Day Sale: See our selections for the top 10 most affordable smartphones. These smartphones provide exceptional value without sacrificing functionality or features, whether they are the most recent models or tried-and-true classics.

Midrange smartphones come with multiple utility features which come in handy in everyday life.

Do you need the best budget-friendly smartphone? Here are the best options for purchasing during Amazon's Republic Day Sale, which is on till January 20. This post will explore the 10 Best Budget-Friendly Smartphones and discuss their features and drawbacks. Continue reading to learn more. 1. REDMI NOTE 12 5G The Redmi Note 12 5G Mystique Blue 4GB RAM 128GB ROM is an excellent option for those seeking an economical, high-end smartphone. It comes with a triple camera system with a 48MP primary camera for taking beautiful pictures, a Super AMOLED (1080x2400) Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1200nits Peak Brightness, and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. It also has a big 5,000mAh battery for extended use and a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for powerful performance. Moreover, you will experience a powerful performance due to its fast-charging USB-C port and lightweight design, which make it easy to carry. Specifications: ● 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED Display ● 5,000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging ● Qualcomm Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 ● Android 12 with MIUI 13 ● Dust and Splash resistant ● Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Pros Cons Smooth 120Hz AMOLED panel Slow charging speed Super bright 1200 nits display Cameras suffer a lot under low light 7 5G bands support Video comes out unstable Clear stereo speakers Not the best options for gamers

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) is a powerful and affordable smartphone. This device offers high-end performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 695G 5G chipset and 6 GB RAM, making it suitable for most gaming and multitasking needs. In addition, its 128 GB of internal storage provides plenty of space for users to store their data and apps on the device. The phone also features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that produces vibrant colors and deep blacks and will be great for watching content. Specifications: ● Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, OxygenOS 13 ● Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging ● Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G ● 6.59 Inches Display with 120 Hz Refresh Rate ● Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Pros Cons 120Hz refresh rate No stereo speakers 33W fast charging Decent cameras 6 - 5G bands Low display brightness Snapdragon 695 processor Average quality night photography Widevine L1 support No ultra-wide lens

3. Tecno Pop 5 LTE The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is a device that offers users a great combination of performance and convenience. The device comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, and a fingerprint sensor. The front flash and 8MP dual camera make it easy to take memorable photos. Moreover, the device is also equipped with an impressive battery life, making it an excellent device for users who need reliable power on the go. With this device, users can enjoy the best of both worlds. Specifications: ● Vibrant 6.52" Dot Notch HD+ display ● Unisoc SC9863A ● 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage ● Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity ● Dedicated SD Card slot ● 5000 mAh Battery

Pros Cons 6.52-inch display Only 2GB RAM 500 mAH Battery Normal Charging Dual rear cameras Slow processing speed Fingerprint sensor Not fit to multitask OTG Support

4. Samsung Galaxy M04 The Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green is a powerful and competitively priced smartphone. It guarantees enough memory to multitask without problems with its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an additional 8GB RAM with RAM Plus. Furthermore, it has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which guarantees lag-free operation while playing games or carrying out tasks. Additionally, it has a sizable 5000 mAh battery that ensures prolonged usage time. Specifications: ● 6.5-inches HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution ● Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 ● 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM ● MicroSDXC (dedicated slot) ● Accelerometer & proximity sensors

Pros Cons Android 12 OS is supported by OneUI core 4.1 customization Heating issues may appear on heavy use Dedicated micro SD card slot No finger-print sensor/scanner Huge battery capacity Only 720p resolution display Built-in GPS receiver Average pixel density 3.5mm jack It is not water & dust resistant

5. Redmi A1 Redmi A1 has some unique specifications. The smartphone includes 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. The device also has a dual-camera configuration powered by artificial intelligence for incredibly crisp, pro-level photos. Additionally, the 5000mAh battery guarantees that you can use the smartphone for an extended period before needing to recharge it. It has one of the top mid-range designs and is one of the best smartphones in its class. The phone is stylish and comfy in your palm due to its leather-textured design. Specifications: ● 6.52 inches HD+ Scratch resistant display ● Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 ● 32GB storage expandable up to 512GB ● Dedicated SD Card slot ● 5000 mAh large battery

Pros Cons Minimalist design Average cameras Clean software Underwhelming performance Good battery life

6. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Redmi 11 Prime 5G introduces a new level of power and design. This device is equipped with the latest MTK Dimensity 700 series processor and a 50 MP dual camera setup. It also has an impressive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and 7-band 5G connectivity. Redmi 11 Prime 5G is the perfect choice for gamers and power users who want all the performance they need in a sleek and stylish design. This device is ideal for anyone looking for a powerful yet efficient phone that won’t break the bank. Specifications: ● 6.58 inches AdaptiveSync Display ● Mediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700 ● 64GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB ● Dedicated SD Card slot ● 5000 mAh large battery

Pros Cons Dedicated Micro-SD card slot Full of bloatware 90Hz display No ultra-wide lens Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Single speaker 7 5G bands Brightness could have been better Carrier aggregation support Average cameras

7. realme narzo 50A The realme narzo 50A is an amazing combination of power and affordability that sets a new standard for mid-range smartphones. It comes equipped with a Helio G85 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and a massive 6000 mAh battery. This powerhouse of a device is also made for gaming, making it a great choice for users who want to get the most out of their device without breaking the bank. With its sleek design and unique features, the realme narzo 50A is sure to please any user who values performance and style. Specifications: ● 6.5 inches HD+ Display ● Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 ● Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass ● Dedicated SD Card slot ● 6000 mAh large battery

Pros Cons Massive 6000 mAh battery Single speaker MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Waterdrop notch 18W charging support Average cameras SD-Card slot No ultra-wide lens

8. Redmi K50i 5G The Redmi K50i 5G is an affordable and powerful flagship phone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor. This powerful device features a 144Hz Liquid FFS display, perfect for gaming and watching videos. Additionally, it offers a great battery life and an impressive range of cameras, making it ideal for capturing those special moments. With its sleek and lightweight design, the Redmi K50i 5G is an excellent phone for those who want power and performance on the go. Specifications: ● 6.6 inches FFS LCD HDR Display ● Mediatek Dimensity 8100 ● Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, color spectrum ● 128GB Storage ● 5080 mAh Powerful Battery

Pros Cons Outstanding performance Feels bulky 144 Hz refresh rate Bloatware exists Good battery life Poor thermal performance Quick charging Average low-light photography

9. Tecno Spark 9 The Tecno Spark 9 is an excellent choice for those who need a powerful device at an affordable price. This phone offers 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, and an Helio G37 gaming processor. It also comes with an expandable 7GB RAM, giving you the option to customize your device with the latest applications and games. With this phone, you'll be able to handle day-to-day tasks with ease and enjoy a smooth gaming experience. The Sky Mirror design adds to the aesthetics of the phone, giving it an elegant and modern feel. Specifications: ● 6.6" HD+ Dot Notch display ● MediaTek Helio G37 ● Fingerprint Sensor ● 64GB Storage ● 5000 mAh Powerful Battery

Pros Cons Huge 5000mAh battery capacity Low 720p resolution display 90Hz refresh rate No NFC support Latest Android 12 OS support Average camera setup Dedicated micro SD card slot Plastic body

10. Lava Blaze 5G Introducing the Lava Blaze 5G, the new smartphone that redefines the 5G experience. Boasting an impressive 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, the Lava Blaze 5G has all the power and speed of a premium device at an affordable price. In addition, its 50MP AI triple camera allows for beautiful, high-resolution images, and its 5000 mAh battery ensures you won't be left in the dark. So whether you're a professional or a casual user, the Lava Blaze 5G has you covered. The advanced features and powerful specifications make it the perfect device for any user who wants to have the latest technology in their hands. Specifications: ● 6.5" HD+ IPS Display with Widevine L1 DRM Protection ● Mediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700 ● Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity ● 128GB Storage & 4GB RAM ● 5000 mAh Powerful Battery

Pros Cons Huge battery capacity No Glass protection Latest Android 12 OS support No fast charging support Attractive design No custom UI support Capable 5G processor Low 720p resolution screen

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Note 12 5G Attractive design 50 MP main camera 67W Fast charging OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Better performance Operating System: OxygenOS 5000 mAH battery Tecno Pop 5 LTE 32 GB ROM expandable Upto 256 GB 6.52 inches HD+ display FIngerprint sensor Samsung Galaxy M04 6.5-inch HD+ display Fast charging support OTG support Redmi A1 5000 mAh battery 6.52 inches HD+ display Dedicated slot for SD Card Redmi 11 Prime 5G Powerful MediaTek processor 90Hz FHD adaptive sync display 50 MP AI dual camera Realme narzo 50A 64 GB ROM expandable Upto 256 GB 6000 mAh battery MediaTek Helio G85 processor Redmi K50i 5G IR blaster 5080 mAh Battery with 67W fast charging 6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt storage Tecno Spark 9 Attractive Display 6GB RAM 5000mAh battery Lava Blaze 5G 4 GB RAM + 3 GB Virtual RAM average MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset 128 GB Inbuilt memory expandable upto 1TB

Best overall product The 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen on the Redmi Note 12 5G has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and can be brightened to 1200 nits. Additionally, it offers Wide Vine L1 Support and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. There is, therefore, no question about the display; it is the best available in smartphones in the mid-range category. The software is way ahead of where it was just a few years ago, and the design is comparable to the Redmi K50i that launched a few months ago. Best value for money smartphone The realme Narzo 50A is a fast smartphone that enables you to play intensive games and binge-watch your favorite shows. It is equipped with an Helio G85 Gaming Processor. This smartphone has a 50 MP AI Triple Camera and a 6000 mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge for continuous performance. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime navigates the murky seas of the budget smartphone sector with the help of its potent chipset, solid construction, and a passably decent display. How to find the perfect budget mobile phone? Finding the perfect budget mobile phone can be daunting for many people. With abundant options available, it can be challenging to decide which is right for you. It's crucial to consider your needs and budget when choosing a phone, as this will enable you to limit your options and ensure that you benefit most from your purchase. This can help you find a good phone that keeps the bank intact. Additionally, researching customer reviews and comparing features between different phones can help you make an informed decision. Prices of smartphones at a glance:

Product Price Redmi Note 12 5G Rs. 19,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Tecno Pop 5 LTE Rs. 8,999 Samsung Galaxy M04 Rs. 11,999 Redmi A1 Rs. 8,999 Redmi 11 Prime 5G Rs, 15,999 Realme narzo 50A Rs. 12,999 Redmi K50i 5G Rs. 31,999 Tecno Spark 9 Rs. 11,499 Lava Blaze 5G Rs. 14,999

