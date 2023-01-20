Sign out
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 37% off on 10 best mid-range smartphones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 20, 2023 14:15 IST

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: See our selections for the top 10 most affordable smartphones. These smartphones provide exceptional value without sacrificing functionality or features, whether they are the most recent models or tried-and-true classics.

Midrange smartphones come with multiple utility features which come in handy in everyday life.

Do you need the best budget-friendly smartphone? Here are the best options for purchasing during Amazon's Republic Day Sale, which is on till January 20. This post will explore the 10 Best Budget-Friendly Smartphones and discuss their features and drawbacks. Continue reading to learn more.

1. REDMI NOTE 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G Mystique Blue 4GB RAM 128GB ROM is an excellent option for those seeking an economical, high-end smartphone. It comes with a triple camera system with a 48MP primary camera for taking beautiful pictures, a Super AMOLED (1080x2400) Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 1200nits Peak Brightness, and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. It also has a big 5,000mAh battery for extended use and a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for powerful performance. Moreover, you will experience a powerful performance due to its fast-charging USB-C port and lightweight design, which make it easy to carry.

Specifications:

● 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED Display

● 5,000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging

● Qualcomm Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1

● Android 12 with MIUI 13

● Dust and Splash resistant

● Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

ProsCons
Smooth 120Hz AMOLED panelSlow charging speed
Super bright 1200 nits displayCameras suffer a lot under low light
7 5G bands supportVideo comes out unstable
Clear stereo speakersNot the best options for gamers
Redmi Note 12 5G Mystique Blue 4GB RAM 128GB ROM | 1st Phone with 120Hz Super AMOLED and Snapdragon® 4 Gen 1 | 48MP AI Triple Camera
2.3 (18)
10% off
17,999 19,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) is a powerful and affordable smartphone. This device offers high-end performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 695G 5G chipset and 6 GB RAM, making it suitable for most gaming and multitasking needs. In addition, its 128 GB of internal storage provides plenty of space for users to store their data and apps on the device. The phone also features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that produces vibrant colors and deep blacks and will be great for watching content.

Specifications:

● Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, OxygenOS 13

● Li-Po 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging

● Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G

● 6.59 Inches Display with 120 Hz Refresh Rate

● Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

ProsCons
120Hz refresh rateNo stereo speakers
33W fast chargingDecent cameras
6 - 5G bandsLow display brightness
Snapdragon 695 processorAverage quality night photography
Widevine L1 supportNo ultra-wide lens
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.3 (108,083)
Get Price

3. Tecno Pop 5 LTE

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is a device that offers users a great combination of performance and convenience. The device comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, and a fingerprint sensor. The front flash and 8MP dual camera make it easy to take memorable photos. Moreover, the device is also equipped with an impressive battery life, making it an excellent device for users who need reliable power on the go. With this device, users can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Specifications:

● Vibrant 6.52" Dot Notch HD+ display

● Unisoc SC9863A

● 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

● Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

● Dedicated SD Card slot

● 5000 mAh Battery

ProsCons
6.52-inch displayOnly 2GB RAM
500 mAH BatteryNormal Charging
Dual rear camerasSlow processing speed
Fingerprint sensorNot fit to multitask
OTG Support 
Tecno Pop 5 LTE (Turquoise Cyan, 2GB RAM,32GB Storage) | Front Flash | 8MP Dual Camera
4.1 (6,180)
30% off
6,299 8,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M04

The Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green is a powerful and competitively priced smartphone. It guarantees enough memory to multitask without problems with its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an additional 8GB RAM with RAM Plus. Furthermore, it has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which guarantees lag-free operation while playing games or carrying out tasks. Additionally, it has a sizable 5000 mAh battery that ensures prolonged usage time.

Specifications:

● 6.5-inches HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution

● Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35

● 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

● MicroSDXC (dedicated slot)

● Accelerometer & proximity sensors

ProsCons
Android 12 OS is supported by OneUI core 4.1 customizationHeating issues may appear on heavy use
Dedicated micro SD card slotNo finger-print sensor/scanner
Huge battery capacityOnly 720p resolution display
Built-in GPS receiverAverage pixel density
3.5mm jackIt is not water & dust resistant
Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (475)
29% off
8,499 11,999
Buy now

5. Redmi A1

Redmi A1 has some unique specifications. The smartphone includes 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. The device also has a dual-camera configuration powered by artificial intelligence for incredibly crisp, pro-level photos. Additionally, the 5000mAh battery guarantees that you can use the smartphone for an extended period before needing to recharge it. It has one of the top mid-range designs and is one of the best smartphones in its class. The phone is stylish and comfy in your palm due to its leather-textured design.

Specifications:

● 6.52 inches HD+ Scratch resistant display

● Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22

● 32GB storage expandable up to 512GB

● Dedicated SD Card slot

● 5000 mAh large battery

ProsCons
Minimalist designAverage cameras
Clean softwareUnderwhelming performance
Good battery life 
Redmi A1 (Light Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | Segment Best AI Dual Cam | 5000mAh Battery | Leather Texture Design | Android 12
4 (8,510)
37% off
5,699 8,999
Buy now

6. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G introduces a new level of power and design. This device is equipped with the latest MTK Dimensity 700 series processor and a 50 MP dual camera setup. It also has an impressive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and 7-band 5G connectivity. Redmi 11 Prime 5G is the perfect choice for gamers and power users who want all the performance they need in a sleek and stylish design. This device is ideal for anyone looking for a powerful yet efficient phone that won’t break the bank.

Specifications:

● 6.58 inches AdaptiveSync Display

● Mediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700

● 64GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB

● Dedicated SD Card slot

● 5000 mAh large battery

ProsCons
Dedicated Micro-SD card slotFull of bloatware
90Hz displayNo ultra-wide lens
Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCSingle speaker
7 5G bandsBrightness could have been better
Carrier aggregation supportAverage cameras
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Thunder Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G
3.9 (2,469)
19% off
12,999 15,999
Buy now

7. realme narzo 50A

The realme narzo 50A is an amazing combination of power and affordability that sets a new standard for mid-range smartphones. It comes equipped with a Helio G85 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, and a massive 6000 mAh battery. This powerhouse of a device is also made for gaming, making it a great choice for users who want to get the most out of their device without breaking the bank. With its sleek design and unique features, the realme narzo 50A is sure to please any user who values performance and style.

Specifications:

● 6.5 inches HD+ Display

● Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85

● Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

● Dedicated SD Card slot

● 6000 mAh large battery

ProsCons
Massive 6000 mAh batterySingle speaker
MediaTek Helio G85 SoCWaterdrop notch
18W charging supportAverage cameras
SD-Card slotNo ultra-wide lens
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
4.2 (42,519)
12% off
11,499 12,999
Buy now

8. Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G is an affordable and powerful flagship phone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor. This powerful device features a 144Hz Liquid FFS display, perfect for gaming and watching videos. Additionally, it offers a great battery life and an impressive range of cameras, making it ideal for capturing those special moments. With its sleek and lightweight design, the Redmi K50i 5G is an excellent phone for those who want power and performance on the go.

Specifications:

● 6.6 inches FFS LCD HDR Display

● Mediatek Dimensity 8100

● Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, color spectrum

● 128GB Storage

● 5080 mAh Powerful Battery

ProsCons
Outstanding performanceFeels bulky
144 Hz refresh rateBloatware exists
Good battery lifePoor thermal performance
Quick chargingAverage low-light photography
Redmi K50i 5G (Phantom Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display
4 (7,187)
28% off
22,999 31,999
Buy now

9. Tecno Spark 9

The Tecno Spark 9 is an excellent choice for those who need a powerful device at an affordable price. This phone offers 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, and an Helio G37 gaming processor. It also comes with an expandable 7GB RAM, giving you the option to customize your device with the latest applications and games. With this phone, you'll be able to handle day-to-day tasks with ease and enjoy a smooth gaming experience. The Sky Mirror design adds to the aesthetics of the phone, giving it an elegant and modern feel.

Specifications:

● 6.6" HD+ Dot Notch display

● MediaTek Helio G37

● Fingerprint Sensor

● 64GB Storage

● 5000 mAh Powerful Battery

ProsCons
Huge 5000mAh battery capacityLow 720p resolution display
90Hz refresh rate No NFC support
Latest Android 12 OS supportAverage camera setup
Dedicated micro SD card slotPlastic body
Tecno Spark 9 (Sky Mirror, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor
3.8 (3,356)
32% off
7,799 11,499
Buy now

10. Lava Blaze 5G

Introducing the Lava Blaze 5G, the new smartphone that redefines the 5G experience. Boasting an impressive 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, the Lava Blaze 5G has all the power and speed of a premium device at an affordable price. In addition, its 50MP AI triple camera allows for beautiful, high-resolution images, and its 5000 mAh battery ensures you won't be left in the dark. So whether you're a professional or a casual user, the Lava Blaze 5G has you covered. The advanced features and powerful specifications make it the perfect device for any user who wants to have the latest technology in their hands.

Specifications:

● 6.5" HD+ IPS Display with Widevine L1 DRM Protection

● Mediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700

● Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

● 128GB Storage & 4GB RAM

● 5000 mAh Powerful Battery

ProsCons
Huge battery capacityNo Glass protection
Latest Android 12 OS supportNo fast charging support
Attractive designNo custom UI support
Capable 5G processorLow 720p resolution screen
Lava Blaze 5G (Glass Green, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 5000 mAh Battery
4.1 (969)
30% off
10,499 14,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Note 12 5GAttractive design50 MP main camera67W Fast charging
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GBetter performanceOperating System: OxygenOS5000 mAH battery
Tecno Pop 5 LTE32 GB ROM expandable Upto 256 GB6.52 inches HD+ displayFIngerprint sensor
Samsung Galaxy M046.5-inch HD+ displayFast charging supportOTG support
Redmi A15000 mAh battery6.52 inches HD+ displayDedicated slot for SD Card
Redmi 11 Prime 5GPowerful MediaTek processor90Hz FHD adaptive sync display50 MP AI dual camera
Realme narzo 50A64 GB ROM expandable Upto 256 GB6000 mAh batteryMediaTek Helio G85 processor
Redmi K50i 5GIR blaster5080 mAh Battery with 67W fast charging6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt storage
Tecno Spark 9Attractive Display6GB RAM5000mAh battery
Lava Blaze 5G4 GB RAM + 3 GB Virtual RAM averageMediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset128 GB Inbuilt memory expandable upto 1TB

Best overall product

The 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen on the Redmi Note 12 5G has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and can be brightened to 1200 nits. Additionally, it offers Wide Vine L1 Support and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. There is, therefore, no question about the display; it is the best available in smartphones in the mid-range category. The software is way ahead of where it was just a few years ago, and the design is comparable to the Redmi K50i that launched a few months ago.

Best value for money smartphone

The realme Narzo 50A is a fast smartphone that enables you to play intensive games and binge-watch your favorite shows. It is equipped with an Helio G85 Gaming Processor. This smartphone has a 50 MP AI Triple Camera and a 6000 mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge for continuous performance. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime navigates the murky seas of the budget smartphone sector with the help of its potent chipset, solid construction, and a passably decent display.

How to find the perfect budget mobile phone?

Finding the perfect budget mobile phone can be daunting for many people. With abundant options available, it can be challenging to decide which is right for you. It's crucial to consider your needs and budget when choosing a phone, as this will enable you to limit your options and ensure that you benefit most from your purchase. This can help you find a good phone that keeps the bank intact. Additionally, researching customer reviews and comparing features between different phones can help you make an informed decision.

Prices of smartphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Note 12 5GRs. 19,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GRs. 19,999
Tecno Pop 5 LTERs. 8,999
Samsung Galaxy M04Rs. 11,999
Redmi A1Rs. 8,999
Redmi 11 Prime 5GRs, 15,999
Realme narzo 50ARs. 12,999
Redmi K50i 5GRs. 31,999
Tecno Spark 9Rs. 11,499
Lava Blaze 5GRs. 14,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

How much does a budget-friendly smartphone cost?

Prices of budget-friendly smartphones can vary depending on the model and their specifications, but they generally cost in the range of Rs.8000 to Rs. 30,000.

What are the key features of a budget-friendly smartphone?

High-resolution displays, strong processors, long-lasting batteries, and twin or triple back cameras are essential components of a cost-effective smartphone.

Does a budget-friendly smartphone come with a warranty?

Yes, budget-friendly smartphones definitely come with a manufacturer's warranty.

