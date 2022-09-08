Amazon sale on earbuds: Get a classy pair at up to 75% off

Summary:
Life is fast-paced indeed and there are times when one has to make some room in one’s busy schedules to enjoy some cool Punjabi songs, romantic English songs and pick-me-up Hindi songs, among others. For a better sound quality and an overall enhanced experience, we all must definitely invest in a good pair of earbuds. What makes earbuds one of the most sought-after devices is that it is super convenient to use them and they provide a wireless experience too. So, whether you’re cooking, ironing your garments, leisurely strolling in the park or even hitting it out at the gym, you can make use of a pair of earbuds and listen to your favourite songs on the move. The good news is that these devices are available on Amazon at slashed down prices.
Scroll down to take a look at our picks. They all come in colour options too. Happy shopping!
Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
This stylish pair of in-ear earbuds comes in navy colour. It is a wireless device and has an ergonomic design that makes it convenient to use. It is IP57 water- and sweat-proof and super effective in controlling background noise. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2 technology. You can get this pair at 36% off. There are other colour options too available in this one.
GOVO GOBUDS 600 True Wireless Earbuds
This pair of in-ear, wireless earbuds comes in black colour. It has a powerful battery that lasts up to 5 hours. The LED battery indicator on the case will let you know about the charging status. It has Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity that offers greater range and better signal stability. It is IPX 5 rated, which means you won't have to worry about sweat or water damaging the device. Grab it at 64% off.
Truke Buds S2 Premium True Wireless Earbuds
This pair of wireless earbuds comes in three attractive colours - black, blue and white. The slide-n-pair technology will allow you to instantly connect with any device as soon as the case is slide-opened. These earbuds support low power consumption and come equipped with a fast and reliable connection. It offers a powerful deep bass audio experience and is available at 58% off.
Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
This pair of wireless in-ear earbuds gives a 30-hour of playtime. It comes with a 13mm speaker driver and has Bluetooth v5.2 technology. There are four colours - mint green, midnight blue, charcoal black and snow white - available in this one. It is available at a discount of 60%. A lightweight pair, it will enhance the audio experience. It is a must buy.
Boult Audio Omega Earbuds
This pair of earbuds lets you enjoy a quality sound experience. It effectively cancels the background noise. It has a good battery life and provides 32 hours of playtime. If you’re into playing games, then this pair of earbuds can come in handy and enhance your gaming experience. It is IPX5 rated and that makes it resistant to water, dust and spill. Grab 75% off on this one.
|Earbuds
|Price
|Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
|₹10,999.00
|GOVO GOBUDS 600 True Wireless Earbuds
|₹3,899.00
|Truke Buds S2 Premium True Wireless Earbuds
|₹3,999.00
|Noise Buds Vs104 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹3,499.00
|Boult Audio Omega Earbuds
|₹9,999.00
