Best earbuds under 500 in India: Buying guide

Best earbuds under ₹500 in India; buy the top-quality earbuds that are completely user-friendly. This list comprises earbuds that give you the best sound quality at the most reasonable prices. Earbuds have become a necessity in today's world, and these are the best options for a hands-free solution to listen to your favourite music. Now get the most affordable and user-friendly headset that can become your best friend by making your life hassle-free. These headsets are very stylish and captivate the attention of users looking for reasonable and good audio quality headsets. Want to check out the list of best quality headsets under 500? 1. Pro 4-3ED Earphones Wireless Handsfree Earbuds AirPods These affordable earbuds have an active noise cancellation feature that will help the buyer ₹to enjoy a distraction-free listening experience. It provides premium speakers that deliver a crisp and balanced sound. The earbuds also have smart sensor quality. Sweat-resistant and designed to move with you, these earbuds are ready for exercise. Specifications ● colour: multicolor ● material:plastic ● noise cancellation:yes

Pros Cons active noise cancellation generic brand multicolour option available battery backup is not good compatible with both android and IOS they are not scratch resistant



2. L21 5.0 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds/Pod/Buds The L 21 5.0 Bluetooth earbud has a faster and more stable connection. This is a lightweight gadget that is very comfortable to wear.The built-in case charger helps charge the earbuds at least 5-6 times and has a fast charging capacity. Specifications ● colour:black ● material:plastic ● noise cancellation:no

Pros Cons bluetooth 5.0 generic brand sweat proof battery backup is not good wireless charging case these earbuds are not scratch resistant

3. Skynote S_S L21 HI-FI Stereo Bass Bluetooth Earbuds The skytone bluetooth earbud is very compatible. The best product to enjoy hands-free music listening and calling experience.It has multiple-sized ear tips that can be adjusted to any size. The case is attractive and unique, which fascinates buyers of all ages. Specifications ● colour: black ● material:plastic ● noise cancellation: only for voice calls

Pros Cons bluetooth 5.0 noise cancellation for voice calls only sweat proof battery backup is not good wireless charging case not scratch resistant

4. Mobomart Pro 5 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Ear Earbuds These earbuds will allow you to run or exercise while wearing them. This is a completely hassle-free and super comfortable earpiece. It won't fall off in any situation due to its fantastic grip. You can connect it with any smartphone of your choice as it has super compatibility. It enables listeners to enjoy uninterrupted listening for more than 1.5 hours. Specifications ● colour: white ● material:plastic ● noise cancellation: sound isolation

Pros Cons active noise cancellation older bluetooth version sweat proof battery backup is average protective and wireless charging case not scratch/sweat resistance

5. i12 red Earbuds with Mic and Touch Sensor It is a foldable Bluetooth headset for daily use. It has a unique smart touch sensor that helps users enjoy listening to wireless music. Anybody can use it while walking, running, driving, exercising, or even while you are in the gym. The earbuds can be connected to all types of smartphones. Specifications: ● colour: white ● material: plastic ● noise cancellation: no

Pros Cons foldable device noise cancellation is not available compatible with any smartphone device average battery backup stylish look less durable

6. Earbuds Pro with Wireless Charging Case This gadget pay ₹in a single step to guarantee a seamless, reliable, and effective transmission. Avoid worrying about audio dropouts and let your attention wander to calls or music.This earbud has a super battery backup. A microphone is also included in the headset that helps users to receive calls without checking their smartphones. Specifications ● colour: multicolor ● material: plastic ● noise cancellation: no

Pros Cons latest bluetooth 5.1 low-quality material TWS true wireless connection issue wireless charging case less battery backup

7. Zaap Bolt In Ear Earbuds with Mic 4.1 For hands-free calling, it has an in-built microphone in it. The SNUGGEST FIT EVER is made possible by the behind-the-ear design, which is stable, ergonomic, and ensures that they stay in place when you're working or jogging around the track.This headset is compatible with IOS, Android as well as windows. Enjoy crisp and stable listening with this attractive Bluetooth earbud. Specifications ● colour: black ● material: plastic, rubber ● noise cancellation: no

Pros Cons CVC 6.0 noise cancellation doesn't support multi-device connectivity CSR chipset & apt-X tech difficult to press multi-button scratch resistance does not come with pair

8. Redtech Mini Kaju Latest In Ear EarbudsFor Android Mobile The redtech mini kaju bluetooth earbuds give you the most comfortable wearing experience and wireless independence. Whenever you are driving or performing other tasks, it makes it easier to take calls.With this amazing headset, you can listen to music, answer calls, and easily make voice chats. It has a multi-point pairing facility that allows you to connect two phones simultaneously. Specifications ● colour: black ● material: plastic ● noise cancellation: no

Pros Cons 3 hours of continuous music time doesn't have active noise cancellation multi-device pairing does not come with pair built-in 50 mAh polymer battery not scratch/sweat resistance

9. i7S Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Smart Charging Case This earbud includes 950 mAH charging case for mobile devices, which is convenient to store. When you walk or exercise, ergonomic design provides a solid and comfortable aural impression.It has an advanced performance with sweat proof technology in it. Also, this headset has an intelligent voice prompt. Specifications ● colour: white ● material: plastic ● noise cancellation: no

Pros Cons TWS smart wireless doesn't have active noise cancellation fast charging less durable sweat proof older bluetooth version

10. Invicto In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds This beautiful earbud has a compact design. Wireless headsets provide a hassle-free music experience all day, and it has high-fidelity sound and a sweatproof feature.It also allows incredible playtime. Now enjoy the skip-free sound from a distance of 33 ft. Furthermore, it has a noise cancellation technology that makes it more attractive. Specifications ● colour: black ● material: plastic, rubber ● noise cancellation: yes

Pros Cons active noise cancellation does not come with pair lithium polymer batteries connectivity issues sweat proof less durable

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 pro 4-3 ED earphones wireless hands free earbuds air pods active noise cancellation touch sensor dynamic audio L21 5.0 sport bluetooth earbuds/pod/buds bluetooth 5.0 wireless charging case sweat proof skynote S_S L21 HI-FI stereo bass bluetooth earbuds active noise cancellation wireless charging case sweat proof mobomart pro 5 bluetooth 5.0 wireless ear earbuds active noise cancellation wireless charging case sweat proof i12 red earbuds with mic and touch sensor foldable touch sensor TWS true wireless earbuds pro with wireless charging case bluetooth 5.1 wireless charging case TWS true wireless zapp bolt In ear earbuds with mic 4.1 CVC 6.0 noise cancellation CSR chipset & apt-X tech scratch proof redtech mini kaju latest In ear earbuds for android mobile built-in 50 mAh polymer battery 3 hours of music time multi-device pairing i 7s truly wireless in ear earbuds with smart charging case TWS smart wireless wireless charging case sweat proof

Best value for money earbuds under ₹500 can be your best value for money buy. Exercising while wearing the gadget may be one of the best utilization. It is tough to find an earbud within this price range that is very comfortable and correspondingly cost-efficient. Its bona fide grip will give seamless compatibility. Moreover, the appearance and the build quality make the mobomart pro 5 earbud the price-performance ratio for a customer. Best overall earbuds under ₹500 are available in the multi colour category, which makes them the best overall earbud in the earbuds under ₹500 category. Its best quality speakers and balanced sound system make the buyers feel the ultimate experience. The design and cost-effectiveness are the two most admired qualities among the users. The product is well matched in android as well as iOS and thus places it on the top of the options list of the best overall earbuds under 500. How to find the perfect earbuds under ₹500 ? An earbud needs to maintain the quality of sound provided to the consumers. The earbuds that you opt for should be suitable for any operating system like Android and iOS. The material quality and compatibility must be the bottom line for any perfect earbud. Features like balanced sound, sweat resistance, touch sensitivity, fast charging, and a reliable wireless system are signs of the perfect earbuds under 500. Price of best earbuds under ₹500 in India at a glance: