Amazon sale on mobile phones: Get up to 20% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 13:21 IST

Looking to replace your mobile phone? Then this is the time to do so. Read on to know which mobile phones are available at slashed prices under 20,000.

Now is the time when you can get your favourite mobile phone at under 20,000 price point.

Mobile phones have made our lives easy and there’s no denying that. The best ones are those that allow one to capture beautiful moments in high resolution, use the device for long hours without worrying about battery drainage, enjoy multitasking thanks to great processor speed and store huge chunks of data, among other things. Besides, one is always looking out for devices that weigh light and are available in sleek design and stylish colour options. Amazon is offering discounts on some mobile phones and we certainly can't keep calm. If your budget is under 20,000, then our list below will come in handy.

We navigated through a sea of options from the likes of Vivo, Redmi, Realme and OnePlus to curate a bunch of them that are available under 20,000 after discount on them. To grab the opportunity, scroll down our list to take a cue.

Vivo Y73
This stylish and sleek mobile phone from Vivo has a stellar front and rear camera with which you can take stunning photos. The screen size is 6.44 inches and it has 8GB RAM. The internal memory storage is 128 GB and it runs on Funtouch OS 11.1. Besides, it has a powerful battery of 4000mAh. Grab this one at 20% off.

20% off
19,990 24,990
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
You can now get hands on this 5G smartphone from OnePlus at a discount of 5%. It packs in amazing features that include a 6.59 inches display screen, Oxygen OS based on Android 12, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and a 5000 mAh battery, among other things. The design is sleek and the device weighs light. It is available in two colours - black dusk and blue tide.

5% off
18,999 19,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G
This 5G Redmi smartphone runs on Android 11. It has a powerful processor that comes with a superior speed, a crystal clear display screen of 6.6 inches and high resolution front and rear cameras. It also supports a powerful battery of 5000mAh that comes with 33W Pro fast charging support. Available at 14% off, this one has 128 GB internal memory storage and 6GB RAM.

14% off
17,999 20,999
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
This Nokia smartphone is a sturdy-looking device. It comes in two variants - one with 64GB internal storage and the other one with 128 GB. Available in Nordic blue and Dusk colours, this one runs on Android 11 operating system. It has a display screen of 6.5 inches, long-lasting battery life and powerful camera specifications. Grab this one at 15% off.

15% off
14,440 16,999
Realme Narzo 50 5G
This Realme 5G smartphone runs on Android 12 operating system. A good news for gaming enthusiasts is it comes with Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G gaming processor that ensures fast speed and smooth performance. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity that is expandable up to 256 GB. The display screen is 6.6 inches and the camera specifications are also superb. There’s a good 20% off on this one.

20% off
15,999 19,999
Price of mobile phones at a glance:

Mobile phones Price
Vivo Y73 24,990.00
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999.00
Redmi Note 11T 5G 20,999.00
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone 16,999.00
realme narzo 50 5G 19,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

