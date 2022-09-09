9 best 1000 mAh battery mobile phones

Mobile phones that come with 1000 mAh battery are easy to operate.

We now consider mobile phones to be a necessity. However, battery timing is an important feature of any mobile phone. Nowadays, mobile phones are used for more than just calling and texting. As smartphones became more popular, they became capable of performing a variety of tasks. However, you won't be able to fully utilize your smartphone for several hours until it has good battery timing. This is where mobile phones with 1000 mAh batteries come in handy. If you searching for the best 1000 mAh battery mobiles and thrilled to know about the key features of these mobile phones? Don't be concerned! we've done all of the legwork for you. In this article, we have assembled a list of the nine best 1000 mAh battery mobiles based on value for money and overall the best phone, as well as the prices of these mobile phones. Are you looking for 1000 mAh battery mobilephones? Follow this guide to create a wish list of features for your ideal mobile phone. Samsung metro 313 The samsung metro SM-B 313 E is one of the best 1000 mAh battery mobiles available at a reasonable price. The phone has a slim design, is lightweight, and has a comfortable grip. It also has many features, such as dual SIM functionality, a VGA camera, bluetooth capabilities, and the battery provides up to 13 hours of talk time. Specifications screen size:2-inch (5.10 centimeters) SIM configuration:dual-SIM, GSM+GSM screen resolution:128 x 160 pixels display: TFT battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery primary camera: 0.3 MP RAM:16 MB storage:16 GB expandable memory

Pros Cons dual SIM functionality the camera performance is poor equipped with a built-in handy torch the display has a low brightness. single core, 208 MHz processor the keypad is sticky.

2. Nokia 105 plus The Nokia 105 plus has a durable, modern design that fits comfortably in your hand. It is also one of the best 1000 mAh battery mobiles with a long-lasting battery life that allows you to talk for hours. It also includes pre-loaded games, such as snake, as well as a built-in MP3 player. Specifications screen size:1.77-inch (4.5 cm)

screen resolution:128 x 160 pixels

SIM configuration: single SIM, GSM

display: TFT

battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery

RAM:4 MB

storage: 32 GB expandable memory

Pros Cons long-lasting inherent colour no primary camera all-day battery life that allows you to chat for hours small display size 9 pre-loaded games

3. Lava A 5 The lava A 5 is a fantastic 1000 MAh battery mobile phone that you can purchase. At this price point, it is packed with outstanding features such as super ultra tone technology, which prevents sound leakage. It also has a 3-day battery life supported by super battery mode. Specifications: screen size:2.4 inches(6.1 cm)

screen resolution:240 x 320 pixels

SIM configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM

display: TFT

battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery

primary camera:0.3 MP

RAM:24 MB

storage:32 GB expandable memory

Pros Cons 3 days battery backup poor camera quality auto call recording poor torch light's intensity wireless FM with recording

4. PHILIPS Xenium E 209 This philips 1000 mAh battery mobilephone has a compact design and provides a rich, user-friendly experience. It comes with dual SIM support for ease of use, and a digital camera. With its wireless FM radio and high-volume speaker, you can listen to music for hours at a time. Specifications screen size: 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

screen resolution:320 x 240 pixels

SIM configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM

display: TFT

battery:1000 m A H Li-ion battery

primary camera: 0.08 MP

RAM:32 MB

storage: 32 MB,expandable up to 16 GB

Pros Cons easy to use and big screen speaker's sound is loud & noisy large keypad small display size excellent battery life

5. Micromax X 415 The Micromax X 415 is one of the best 1000 mAh battery mobiles available for a little more than ₹900 in a variety of colour options. This feature phone has a lot of nice features that will help you stay in touch with your loved ones. Specifications screen size:1.77-inches (4.5 cm)

screen resolution:240 x 320 pixels

SIM configuration: dual SIM, GSM+GSM

display:TFT

battery:1000 mAH Li-ion battery

primary camera: 0.08 MP

RAM:56 MB

storage:36 MB, expandable up to 8 GB

Pros Cons powerful 1000 mAh battery mobile phone small screen anti-theft feature to keep a track of your phone. low display features powerful bright torch

6 . KARBONN K108 star With its impressive features and reasonable specifications, the karbonn k108 is an excellent choice at a reasonable price. This 1000 mAh battery mobile is light in weight and has an excellent 1.8-inch display for comfortable viewing. Specifications screen size:1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

screen resolution: 640 x 480 pixels

SIM configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM

display: TFT

battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery

primary camera: 0.03 MP

RAM:32 MB

storage:32 MB, expandable up to 8 GB

Pros Cons decent screen size battery life is not up to the mark best low cost 1000 mAh battery mobile phone hybrid slot so you cannot use dual SIM and memory card at the same time good display density (445 PPI )

7. itel It2163 The Itel It2163 1000 mAh battery mobile phone is both efficient and fashionable, packing a number of impressive features into a small and trendy package. The phone is reasonably priced, and the handset's BT caller feature can come in handy if you mistakenly leave your smartphone at home. Specifications screen size:1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

screen resolution:160 x 120 pixels

SIM configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM

display: TFT

battery:1000 mAH Li-ion battery

RAM:4 MB

storage: 4 MB, expandable up to 32 GB

Pros Cons bluetooth caller feature no primary camera can accommodate 2000 phone book entries poor display density (116 PPI) single core, 208 MHz processor for fast performance

8. Micromax J22 In its own right, the micromax J 22 is a multipurpose 1000 mAh battery mobile phone. This phone has a dual SIM setup and also caters to your entertainment needs with features such as video player, audio player, FM Radio, torch light, and auto call recording, making this device even more useful. Specifications screen size:2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

screen resolution:240 x 320 pixels

SIM configuration: dual SIM, GSM+GSM

display: TFT

battery:1000 mAh li-ion battery

RAM:32 MB

storage:32 MB, expandable up to 8 GB

Pros Cons decent visuals with 167 ppi pixel density no primary camera seamless performance with 32 MB RAM heavier in weight (300 g) supports GPRS connectivity

9. InFocus Star The InFocus Star is a feature-rich 1000 mAh battery mobilephone with excellent battery life. It also has special features such as bluetooth, games, multi-language support, and an FM radio with recording. Specifications: screen size:1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

screen resolution:128 x 160 pixels

SIM Configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM

display:TFT

primary camera: 0.3 MP

battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery

RAM:32 MB

storage: 32 MB, expandable up to 32 GB

Pros Cons good battery performance small display size supports polyphonic ringtones & vibration low pixel density (114 PPI) built-in LED flash

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Samsung Metro 313 screen size - 2 inches screen resolution - 128 x 160 pixels RAM - 16 MB Nokia 105 Plus screen size -1.77 inches screen resolution - 128 x 160 pixels RAM - 4 MB Lava A5 screen size - 2.4 inches screen resolution - 320 x 240 pixels RAM - 24 MB PHILIPS Xenium E209 screen size - 2.4 inches screen resolution - 320 x 240 pixels RAM - 32 MB Micromax X415 screen size - 1.77 inches screen resolution - 240 x 320 pixels RAM - 56 MB KARBONN K108 Star screen size - 1.8 inches screen resolution - 640 x 320 pixels RAM - 32 MB itel It2163 screen size - 1.8 inches screen resolution - 160 x 120 pixels RAM - 4 MB Micromax J22 screen size -2 .4 inches screen resolution - 240 x 320 pixel RAM - 32 MB InFocus Star screen size - 1.8 inches screen resolution - 128 x 160 pixels RAM - 32 MB

Best value for money Micromax J22 is regarded as the best value for money among the aforementioned this phone is equipped with immersive features like a 2.4-inch TFT Display, dual SIM functionality, in-built audio & video player, bluetooth, wireless FM, auto call recording, and a torch. The main highlighting feature of this phone is that it provides GPRS connectivity in this price range. Best overall The lava A 5 is the best 1000 mAh battery mobile phone in terms of overall features. It's a great phone with incredible features at an affordable price. It boasts a 3-day battery life with a 1000mAh battery, which is further supported by the super battery lode. It also has super ultra tone technology, which prevents sound leakage, auto rall recording, which allows you to automatically record important conversations and listen to them at any time, and wireless FM radio with recording, which allows you to listen to music whenever and wherever you want. Furthermore, the phone supports typing in seven languages: english, hindi, tamil, telugu, kannada, punjabi, and gujarati. It also has a pure polycarbonate body, call blink notification, and an instant torch. How to find the perfect 1000 mAh battery mobile phone? Do you want to take a digital break for a while but stay in touch with your loved ones?Are you looking for a perfect 1000 mAh battery mobile phone?It is very simple to find the ideal 1000 mAh battery mobile phone. You can visit any retail mobile selling retail outlet or various online e-commerce stores such as amazon. Furthermore, if you want your phone to be more or less complete, you should compare its key specifications and features, as well as its pros and cons, which we have already provided above.Nonetheless, your primary goal in finding the perfect 1000 mAh battery mobile phone would be to make a list of all the specifications you require from your dream phone. Price of 1000 mAh battery mobile phones at a glance: