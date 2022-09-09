Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 09, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

9 best 1000 mAh battery mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 09, 2022 21:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

A detailed overview of a list of 1000 mAh battery mobiles, including key specifications and features, as well as pros and cons

product info
Mobile phones that come with 1000 mAh battery are easy to operate.

We now consider mobile phones to be a necessity. However, battery timing is an important feature of any mobile phone. Nowadays, mobile phones are used for more than just calling and texting. As smartphones became more popular, they became capable of performing a variety of tasks. However, you won't be able to fully utilize your smartphone for several hours until it has good battery timing. This is where mobile phones with 1000 mAh batteries come in handy.

If you searching for the best 1000 mAh battery mobiles and thrilled to know about the key features of these mobile phones? Don't be concerned! we've done all of the legwork for you. In this article, we have assembled a list of the nine best 1000 mAh battery mobiles based on value for money and overall the best phone, as well as the prices of these mobile phones. Are you looking for 1000 mAh battery mobilephones? Follow this guide to create a wish list of features for your ideal mobile phone.

  1. Samsung metro 313

The samsung metro SM-B 313 E is one of the best 1000 mAh battery mobiles available at a reasonable price. The phone has a slim design, is lightweight, and has a comfortable grip. It also has many features, such as dual SIM functionality, a VGA camera, bluetooth capabilities, and the battery provides up to 13 hours of talk time.

Specifications

screen size:2-inch (5.10 centimeters)

SIM configuration:dual-SIM, GSM+GSM

screen resolution:128 x 160 pixels

display: TFT

battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery

primary camera: 0.3 MP

RAM:16 MB

storage:16 GB expandable memory

ProsCons
dual SIM functionalitythe camera performance is poor
equipped with a built-in handy torchthe display has a low brightness.
single core, 208 MHz processorthe keypad is sticky.
cellpic
Samsung Metro 313 (SM-B313E, Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Nokia 105 plus

The Nokia 105 plus has a durable, modern design that fits comfortably in your hand. It is also one of the best 1000 mAh battery mobiles with a long-lasting battery life that allows you to talk for hours. It also includes pre-loaded games, such as snake, as well as a built-in MP3 player.

Specifications

  • screen size:1.77-inch (4.5 cm)
  • screen resolution:128 x 160 pixels
  • SIM configuration: single SIM, GSM
  • display: TFT
  • battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery
  • RAM:4 MB
  • storage: 32 GB expandable memory
Pros Cons
long-lasting inherent colourno primary camera
all-day battery life that allows you to chat for hourssmall display size
9 pre-loaded games 
cellpic
Nokia 105 Plus Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone with Wireless FM Radio, Memory Card Slot and MP3 Player | Red
13% off 1,475 1,699
Buy now

3. Lava A 5

The lava A 5 is a fantastic 1000 MAh battery mobile phone that you can purchase. At this price point, it is packed with outstanding features such as super ultra tone technology, which prevents sound leakage. It also has a 3-day battery life supported by super battery mode.

Specifications:

  • screen size:2.4 inches(6.1 cm)
  • screen resolution:240 x 320 pixels
  • SIM configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • display: TFT
  • battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery
  • primary camera:0.3 MP
  • RAM:24 MB
  • storage:32 GB expandable memory
ProsCons
3 days battery backuppoor camera quality
auto call recordingpoor torch light's intensity
wireless FM with recording 
cellpic
Lava A5 (Gold), Military Grade Certified with 3 Days Battery Backup, Sound Leakage Resistance, Super Battery Mode, Keypad Mobile
18% off 1,409 1,719
Buy now

4. PHILIPS Xenium E 209

This philips 1000 mAh battery mobilephone has a compact design and provides a rich, user-friendly experience. It comes with dual SIM support for ease of use, and a digital camera. With its wireless FM radio and high-volume speaker, you can listen to music for hours at a time.

Specifications

  • screen size: 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • screen resolution:320 x 240 pixels
  • SIM configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • display: TFT
  • battery:1000 m A H Li-ion battery
  • primary camera: 0.08 MP
  • RAM:32 MB
  • storage: 32 MB,expandable up to 16 GB
ProsCons
easy to use and big screenspeaker's sound is loud & noisy
large keypadsmall display size
excellent battery life 
cellpic
PHILIPS Xenium E209 Premium Multimedia Feature Keypad Mobile Basic Bar Phone with Dual SIM Card, Vivid Display, Rear Camara, Dual LED Torch, Music Player, FM, Bluetooth, SOS Enabled (Black, 2.4 inch)
48% off 1,570 2,999
Buy now

5. Micromax X 415

The Micromax X 415 is one of the best 1000 mAh battery mobiles available for a little more than 900 in a variety of colour options. This feature phone has a lot of nice features that will help you stay in touch with your loved ones.

Specifications

  • screen size:1.77-inches (4.5 cm)
  • screen resolution:240 x 320 pixels
  • SIM configuration: dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • display:TFT
  • battery:1000 mAH Li-ion battery
  • primary camera: 0.08 MP
  • RAM:56 MB
  • storage:36 MB, expandable up to 8 GB
ProsCons
powerful 1000 mAh battery mobile phonesmall screen
anti-theft feature to keep a track of your phone.low display features
powerful bright torch 
cellpic
Micromax X415 (Black)
50% off 958 1,899
Buy now

6 . KARBONN K108 star

With its impressive features and reasonable specifications, the karbonn k108 is an excellent choice at a reasonable price. This 1000 mAh battery mobile is light in weight and has an excellent 1.8-inch display for comfortable viewing.

Specifications

  • screen size:1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • screen resolution: 640 x 480 pixels
  • SIM configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • display: TFT
  • battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery
  • primary camera: 0.03 MP
  • RAM:32 MB
  • storage:32 MB, expandable up to 8 GB
ProsCons
decent screen sizebattery life is not up to the mark
best low cost 1000 mAh battery mobile phonehybrid slot so you cannot use dual SIM and memory card at the same time
good display density (445 PPI ) 
cellpic
KARBONN K108 Star - Blue
23% off 999 1,290
Buy now

7. itel It2163

The Itel It2163 1000 mAh battery mobile phone is both efficient and fashionable, packing a number of impressive features into a small and trendy package. The phone is reasonably priced, and the handset's BT caller feature can come in handy if you mistakenly leave your smartphone at home.

Specifications

  • screen size:1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • screen resolution:160 x 120 pixels
  • SIM configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • display: TFT
  • battery:1000 mAH Li-ion battery
  • RAM:4 MB
  • storage: 4 MB, expandable up to 32 GB
ProsCons
bluetooth caller featureno primary camera
can accommodate 2000 phone book entriespoor display density (116 PPI)
single core, 208 MHz processor for fast performance 
cellpic
itel It2163 (Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Micromax J22

In its own right, the micromax J 22 is a multipurpose 1000 mAh battery mobile phone. This phone has a dual SIM setup and also caters to your entertainment needs with features such as video player, audio player, FM Radio, torch light, and auto call recording, making this device even more useful.

Specifications

  • screen size:2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • screen resolution:240 x 320 pixels
  • SIM configuration: dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • display: TFT
  • battery:1000 mAh li-ion battery
  • RAM:32 MB
  • storage:32 MB, expandable up to 8 GB
ProsCons
decent visuals with 167 ppi pixel densityno primary camera
seamless performance with 32 MB RAMheavier in weight (300 g)
supports GPRS connectivity 
cellpic
Micromax J22 Purple (Dual Sim, 1000 mAh Battery, 6.1cm (2.4”) Screen)
23% off 1,225 1,599
Buy now

9. InFocus Star

The InFocus Star is a feature-rich 1000 mAh battery mobilephone with excellent battery life. It also has special features such as bluetooth, games, multi-language support, and an FM radio with recording.

Specifications:

  • screen size:1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • screen resolution:128 x 160 pixels
  • SIM Configuration:dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • display:TFT
  • primary camera: 0.3 MP
  • battery:1000 mAH li-ion battery
  • RAM:32 MB
  • storage: 32 MB, expandable up to 32 GB
ProsCons
good battery performancesmall display size
supports polyphonic ringtones & vibrationlow pixel density (114 PPI)
built-in LED flash 
cellpic
InFocus Star Mobile with Bluetooth, Games and Digital Camera with Flash (Blue)
9% off 1,090 1,199
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Samsung Metro 313screen size - 2 inchesscreen resolution - 128 x 160 pixelsRAM - 16 MB
Nokia 105 Plusscreen size -1.77 inches screen resolution - 128 x 160 pixelsRAM - 4 MB 
Lava A5screen size - 2.4 inches screen resolution - 320 x 240 pixelsRAM - 24 MB
PHILIPS Xenium E209screen size - 2.4 inches screen resolution - 320 x 240 pixelsRAM - 32 MB
Micromax X415screen size - 1.77 inchesscreen resolution - 240 x 320 pixelsRAM - 56 MB
KARBONN K108 Starscreen size - 1.8 inchesscreen resolution - 640 x 320 pixelsRAM - 32 MB
itel It2163screen size - 1.8 inchesscreen resolution - 160 x 120 pixelsRAM - 4 MB
Micromax J22screen size -2 .4 inchesscreen resolution - 240 x 320 pixelRAM - 32 MB
InFocus Starscreen size - 1.8 inchesscreen resolution - 128 x 160 pixelsRAM - 32 MB 

Best value for money

Micromax J22 is regarded as the best value for money among the aforementioned this phone is equipped with immersive features like a 2.4-inch TFT Display, dual SIM functionality, in-built audio & video player, bluetooth, wireless FM, auto call recording, and a torch. The main highlighting feature of this phone is that it provides GPRS connectivity in this price range.

Best overall

The lava A 5 is the best 1000 mAh battery mobile phone in terms of overall features. It's a great phone with incredible features at an affordable price. It boasts a 3-day battery life with a 1000mAh battery, which is further supported by the super battery lode. It also has super ultra tone technology, which prevents sound leakage, auto rall recording, which allows you to automatically record important conversations and listen to them at any time, and wireless FM radio with recording, which allows you to listen to music whenever and wherever you want. Furthermore, the phone supports typing in seven languages: english, hindi, tamil, telugu, kannada, punjabi, and gujarati. It also has a pure polycarbonate body, call blink notification, and an instant torch.

How to find the perfect 1000 mAh battery mobile phone?

Do you want to take a digital break for a while but stay in touch with your loved ones?Are you looking for a perfect 1000 mAh battery mobile phone?It is very simple to find the ideal 1000 mAh battery mobile phone. You can visit any retail mobile selling retail outlet or various online e-commerce stores such as amazon. Furthermore, if you want your phone to be more or less complete, you should compare its key specifications and features, as well as its pros and cons, which we have already provided above.Nonetheless, your primary goal in finding the perfect 1000 mAh battery mobile phone would be to make a list of all the specifications you require from your dream phone.

Price of 1000 mAh battery mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Samsung Metro 3132,999
Nokia 105 Plus1,499 
Lava A51,500
PHILIPS Xenium E2091,599
Micromax X415999
KARBONN K108 Star999 
itel It2163999
Micromax J221,299
InFocus Star1,199

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Earbuds under 2,000 are lightweight and offer stellar sound quality
10 best earbuds under 1,000
Amazon sale on body oils: Get up to 50% off
10 best gaming consoles under 3,000
Arrow shirts for men: You can expect quality fabric, flattering fits

Best 1000 mAh battery mobile phones

What exactly does mAh mean on a battery?

What are the best 1000 MAh battery mobiles under 1000?

Does a 1000 MAh battery mobile phone charger stop working when it's full?

Are they any 1000 MAh battery mobiles with 3G network connections?

Suggest some 1000 MAh battery mobiles supporting GPRS connectivity.

View More
electronics FOR LESS