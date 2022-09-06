Best mobiles with 4GB RAM: A buyer's guide

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
For any smartphone like 4GB internal memory mobile phones, storage and RAM are crucial. Infinix, Oppo, Realme, and numerous more manufacturers in India introduced some of the top 4GB internal memory mobile phones in 2022.
Considering smartphones are becoming multitasking computing devices, look at the top mobile phones in India with at least 4GB of RAM. These are the best of the bunch in terms of performance and multitasking and provide a wonderful balance of all the important factors in general.
These smartphones offer 4GB of RAM or more combined with the finest audio, visual, battery, and screen quality.
Here is a list:
1. Realme 9i 5G
The Realme 9i 5G, a stylish smartphone, ranks first on the list. A glossy design is present on the Realme 9i 5G's back panel, and it comes in a variety of appealing colours. If you’re looking for a highly advanced mobile phone, this is the one. It comes with the following specifications
Specifications:
Colours: Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, Metallica Gold
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|Unique design
|Slow charging
|Decent performance
|Rear camera could have been better
|Smooth display
2. Realme C35
The Realme C35 is the brand's most recent low-cost phone, and it appears to give the buyer more options. The full HD+ display, triple back cameras, and 4GB RAM on this mobile phone are all impressive features. It comes with the following
Specifications:
Height: 6.47 inches (164.4 mm)
Width: 2.98 inches (75.6 mm)
Thickness: 0.32 inches (8.1 mm)
Weight: 189 grams
Colours: Glowing Black, Glowing Green
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD+ display
|Notch design
|Expandable storage
|Basic secondary cameras
|Long battery life
3. IQOO Z6 5G
Under ₹20,000, iQOO offers the iQOO Z6 5G, a decent smartphone A 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate graces the device. The smartphone is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC.
Specifications:
Colours: Dynamo Black, Chromatic Blue
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
Size: 6.58 inches (16.71 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 16 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|120Hz refresh rate screen
|IPS panel
|Snapdragon 695 processor
|18W fast charging
|Long battery life
4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 offers a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is equipped with a lag-free Snapdragon 680 CPU. A 50MP triple camera arrangement on the phone produces some high-quality pictures.
Specifications:
Colours: Pacific Blue, Caribbean Green, Midnight Black
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 720 x 1650 pixels
Size: 6.7 inches (17.02 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|Snapdragon 680 processor
|18W fast charging only
|6,000mAh battery
|Runs Android 11
|Expandable storage slot
5. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. The screen has a 400 PPI pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a notch at the top. It comes with the following specifications:
Specifications:
Colours: Aqua Blue, Forest Green, Copper Blush
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Lack of an ambient sensor
|Smooth 120Hz display
|Not for gaming
|Good RAM management
|TFT display
6. Samsung Galaxy M13
At this pricing point, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has several good features and characteristics. You receive a sizable 6.6-inch display, which is great for viewing multimedia. The phone will also have a long battery life because of the 6,000mAh battery. It comes with the following
Specifications:
Colours: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels
Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|Good design
|Bloatware
|Full HD display
|Only 15W fast charging
|Decent cameras
7. Realme 9i
A 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen is included with the Realme 9i. The display panel's brightness is 480 nits, and its refresh rate is 90Hz. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor inside, which provides exceptional performance.
Specifications:
Colours: Prism Black, Prism Blue
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels
Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|Snapdragon 680 Processor
|Average depth and macro cameras
|Stereo speakers
|Plastic back panel
|64MP camera
8. Realme 9 5G
You get a variety of features with the Realme 9 5G. It is equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a Dimensity 810 SoC, and expandable storage. It comes with the following specifications:
Specifications:
Colours: Meteor Black, Stargaze White
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|90Hz refresh rate screen
|No AMOLED panel
|Reliable performance
|Basic secondary cameras
|Expandable storage
|Android 11 out of the box
9. Samsung Galaxy M32
The Samsung Galaxy M32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The screen has a water drop notch that houses the front camera and offers a pixel density of 411 PPI. It comes with the following specifications:
Specifications:
Colours: Black, Light Blue
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
Size: 6.4 inches (16.26 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|Great display
|Underpowered SoC
|Fantastic battery life
|Average speakers
|No carrier aggregation
10. POCO M4 Pro 5G
The Poco M4 Pro 5G is the market's replacement for the M3 Pro and features the latest Dimensity 810 SoC. Its specifications are as follows:
Specifications:
Colours: Power Black, Cool Blue, POCO Yellow
Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)
Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution
Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent hardware
|Hybrid SIM slot
|Big display
|4GB RAM on board
|Quality cameras at the back
|Product
|Price
|Realme 9i 5G
|₹14,490
|Realme C35
|₹12,450
|IQOO Z6 5G
|₹14,499
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
|₹10,999
|Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
|₹17,499
|Samsung Galaxy M13
|₹11,999
|Realme 9i
|₹13,419
|Realme 9 5G
|₹14,840
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|₹13,499
|POCO M4 Pro 5G
|₹14,999
Best value for money
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is one of the recently launched smartphones by Samsung. It is priced at ₹23,999. However, after the discount, it stands at ₹17,499. Apart from the price point of view, it’s a great investment in terms of features and specifications. Also, it is not hefty on the pocket as well. If you’re looking for a high-quality 4GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone, this can be a great pick.
Best overall
The Realme 9i is priced at ₹14,490 after a discount. If you're looking for a mobile phone which is perfect for use as well, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. The mobile phone is also worth considering if you need more storage. It also has a good battery backup and reliable performance.
The mobile phone comes with unique features such as it has a unique design and smooth display. If you’re searching for the best 4GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone that ticks all boxes possible, this one is the right pick.
How to find the perfect 4GB internal memory mobile phone?
Currently, one of the most difficult chores is purchasing a smartphone. The numbers on specification sheets are dense, and it is not always evident how they relate to performance in the actual world. RAM, or random access memory, is one of the most misunderstood of all those specifications. To determine how much RAM your smartphone needs, you must first determine how much available space there is. If you've decided to buy a 4GB RAM smartphone, you might want to take into account the following advice.
If you are looking for the best mobiles with 4GB RAM, these are some of the things you should keep in mind:
Firstly, make sure the mobile phone you are choosing fits your budget.
If you want a phone with reliable internal storage, going for a mobile phone with a storage of 4 GB RAM would be an ideal decision.
Make sure you look for a mobile phone which offers a good processor and high performance.
Do not go for the look and feel of the mobile phone first without analysing its qualities.
When it comes to camera performance, look for a mobile phone with more megapixels and sharp images.
Also, go for a mobile phone with high battery performance.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.