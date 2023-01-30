Amazon Top Deal of the Day: Get 37% discount on Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power mobile

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power is a promising smartphone that comes with multiple new and improved features. The smartphone is a budget offering from Xiaomi, but you can avail additional offers on the smartphone during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale.

The Redmi 10 Power was launched in April 2022, and has been a popular pick for smartphone users since then. Xiaomi is known for packing some useful features in the budget smartphones, and the Redmi 10 Power is no different. It comes with a large 6.7-inch IPS LCD display. It is a good choice for users who are looking for a budget-smartphone with a good and large screen. There are multiple other interesting aspects about the phone along with a coupon code valid only for January 30, 2023. Read on to know all about it.

Additionally, you can get ₹100 off on select Xiaomi models by using the code: AX3EXCPV. The sale is live till 31st January, but the coupon code is valid only for today.

Specifications

Processor: The Redmi 10 Power is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It is based on a 4nm architecture making it fast and responsive. The processor comes with only 4G capabilities, and is able to handle all the daily tasks that an average user performs on a smartphone.

Camera: On the camera front, the Redmi 10 Power comes with a dual-camera setup where the primary camera is a 50MP wide angle lens. The secondary camera is a 2MP depth sensor. The primary camera produces decent images. You can get some good shots under day light or well lit areas.

The selfie camera is a 5MP shooter. It is not enough, but gets the job done. Both the primary camera as well as the selfie camera can shoot videos at 1080p 30fps.

Storage and memory: The Redmi 10 Power has 8 GB RAM paired with 128 GB of storage. The UFS 2.2 storage is not the fastest out there, but it manages to transfer files at a decent read and write speeds. You can also expand the storage with the help of a microSD card.

Other features: There are some other interesting features in the Redmi 10 Power. It has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with USB-C charging. The phone also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack and all of this is powered by a massive 6000mAh battery. The battery performance of the phone is good, and it can last you an entire day on single charge. It supports 18W charging.

Colours: The phones comes in 2 colours, the Sporty Orange and Power Black. You can choose the one that seems good to you and matches your personality.