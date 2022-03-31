ASUS laptops: Popular for their ability to deliver top-notch performance

There is no disputing the fact that laptops are a part and parcel of our daily lives. Whether you are a work-from-home professional, a home maker, a student or an elderly enjoying your retirement years, laptops have a utility for all. While the markets are flooded with a vast variety of brands, in recent times, we have heard about ASUS products. Laptops, computers and even mobile phones of this brand have been gaining currency. Known for their overall high end performance, many of their laptops are affordable too.

If you are keen on going in for a new laptop, ASUS ones should definitely be on your radar. While some laptops do come in the price range of above ₹80,000 and may seem pricey to some, there are options in the under ₹40,000 range too. If you want to begin your search, then online platforms are a good place to begin with.

ASUS laptop prices at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) ₹ 46,990.00 ₹ 36,490.00 ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) ₹ 33,990.00 ₹ 30,051.00 ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021) ₹ 1,10,990.00 ₹ 82,990.00 ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) ₹ 97,990.00 ₹ 82,100.00

We have curated a list of some of these laptops that you must take a look at. Scroll down to seem them.

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), 14-inch (35.56 cm) HD, Intel Core i3-1005G1 10th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Office 2021/Windows 11/Integrated Graphics/Grey/1.6 kg), X415JA-BV311WS

This laptop is ideally suited for multimedia professionals, student community and business executives. It weighs 1.6 kg, has a height ‎of 20 mm and width ‎32.5 cm. This Slate Grey-coloured laptop comes with a fingerprint reader feature, has a dual storage design and is a thin and light device.

Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor 1.2 GHz (4M Cache, up to 3.4 GHz, 2 cores)

2) RAM: ‎8 GB

3) Hard drive size: ‎256 GB

4) Operating system: ‎Windows 11 Home

5) Screen size: 35.56 cm

6) Resolution ‎1366 x 768 pixels

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Transparent Silver/1.8 Kg), X515MA-BR011W

This laptop is ideally suited for students and business professionals. It is available in two configurations of Windows operating system. This Transparent Silver-coloured laptop comes with a fingerprint reader feature, is a thin and light laptop and has an anti-glare panel. It weighs 1.8 kg, ‎20 mm in height and ‎36 cm in width.

Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020, 1.1 GHz base speed, up to 2.8 GHz Turbo speed, 2 cores, 2 threads, 4MB cache

2) RAM: 4 GB

3) Hard drive size: ‎256 GB

4) Operating system: ‎Windows 11 Home (also available is Windows 10 Home)

5) Screen size: 39.62 cm

6) Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED (2021), Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 13.3-inch (33.78 cms) FHD OLED Touch 2-in-1 Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Office 2021/Windows 11/Grey/1.3 Kg), UX363EA-HP502WS

This laptop is ideal for multimedia and business professionals as well as students. Weighing only 1.3 kg, this Pine Grey convertible laptop has a height of ‎12 mm and width of ‎30.5 cm. Its special features include a 0.2 ms response time and FHD OLED touchscreen.

Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 2.4 GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz, 4 cores)

2) RAM: ‎8 GB

3) SSD: 512 GB

4) Operating system: ‎Windows 11 Home

5) Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

6) Screen size: 33.78 cm

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2021) 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, RTX 3050 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Black/2.3 Kg), FA506IC-HN005T, Graphite Black

This laptop is ideal for gaming, multimedia and business professionals. Weighing 2.3 kg, this device is the heaviest in this list of laptops. It is available in two different Windows configurations on Amazon. A special feature of this Graphite Black-coloured laptop is its anti glare screen.

Some features:

1) Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 2.9 GHz base speed, Up to 4.2 GHz max boost speed, 8 cores, 16 threads, 8MB L3 cache

2) Games: Access to over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10

3) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

4) Screen size: 39.62 cm

5) Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 250nits, 144Hz Refresh Rate, vIPS-level Anti-glare Panel, 1000:1 Contrast Ratio, 45% NTSC, 62.5% sRGB, 47.34% Adobe, Adaptive-Sync technology

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

