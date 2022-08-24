Avail attractive discounts of up to 27% on mobile phones from top brands

Summary:
No matter which part of the world one may inhabit, there is no way one is not impacted by a mobile phone. What's more is that a mobile phone is now considered an essential part of daily existence. From the super rich to the most humble, everybody needs to keep a mobile phone today. What's more is that a lot of daily conveniences today are available at the click of a button, usually on our mobile phones. Want to order food from outside? No problem, turn to the mobile to do so. In urgent need of medicines? An order placed on the mobile phone can do the magic.
Thing is mobile phones are not just for conveniences, they are also our great indulgences. People spend thousands simply to get that edge when it comes to pictures and videos. The craze for selfies can touch bizarre levels.
But the thing with mobile phones is that newer and cooler versions keep making an appearance every few years. While it is not possible to keep changing one's phone, it is wise to go in for major change in a few years as the technology gets obsolete. If one is looking for a new set, it makes tremendous sense to if there are any discounts on mega brands. The good news is on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, there is always some discount or the other.
We have curated a list of few mobile phones with discount of up to 27%. Check it out.
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
This mobile phone is available at an attractive discount of 27%. It is available in two colours - Astral White and Phantom Black. It is also available with two different RAM and internal memory configurations - 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage. For this discussion, we have considered the former.
Specifications:
Operating system: MIUI 12.5, android MIUI 12.5
Processor: MediaTek Helio G88
RAM: 4 GB
Display technology: LCD
Camera features: Quad rear camera (50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP)| front camera (8 MP)
realme narzo 50i
This phone is available in two colours - Mint Green and Carbon Black. It is available in just one configuration - 4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage. For this discussion, the Mint Green shade has been considered. This has a discount of 16% on it.
Specifications:
Operating system: Android 11
RAM: 4 GB
Battery (in mAH): 5000
Octa-core processor
6.5 inch HD+ Display
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
This phone has a discount of 5% only. On display?? and up for grabs are phones in two attractive colours - Black Dusk and Blue. For this discussion, the former has been considered. It is available in only RAM and internal memory configuration - 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage.
Specifications:
Battery (in mAH): 5000
RAM: 6GB
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
Operating system: OxygenOS
Camera: 64MP main camera with EIS; 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens; front (selfie) camera: 16MP Sony IMX471
Display: 6.59 inches
iQOO Neo 6 5G
This phone has a 14% discount on it. It comes in three different colours - Cyber Rage, Dark Nova and Maverick Orange. For this discussion, we have considered the second colour option. It is available in one RAM and internal memory configuration - 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage.
Specifications:
Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
RAM: 12 GB
Display technology: AMOLED
Camera features: rear camera: 64MP + 8MP (wide angle) + 2MP (macro) | front: 16MP
Cellular technology: 5G
Samsung Galaxy M13
This mobile phone is available in a host of colours. Names include colours like Dark Blue, Light Green, Stardust Brown, white among many others. This phone comes in two different RAM and internal memory configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB but this discussion, we have picked the former.
Specifications:
Operating system: Android 12.0
RAM: 4 GB
Camera features: rear camera lens 1 (50 megapixels)
Battery (in mAH): 6000
Octa Core processor
|Product
|Price
|Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
|₹14,999.00
|realme narzo 50i
|₹9,999.00
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|₹19,999.00
|iQOO Neo 6 5G
|₹39,999.00
|Samsung Galaxy M13
|₹14,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.