Avail attractive discounts of up to 27% on mobile phones from top brands

No matter which part of the world one may inhabit, there is no way one is not impacted by a mobile phone. What's more is that a mobile phone is now considered an essential part of daily existence. From the super rich to the most humble, everybody needs to keep a mobile phone today. What's more is that a lot of daily conveniences today are available at the click of a button, usually on our mobile phones. Want to order food from outside? No problem, turn to the mobile to do so. In urgent need of medicines? An order placed on the mobile phone can do the magic.

Thing is mobile phones are not just for conveniences, they are also our great indulgences. People spend thousands simply to get that edge when it comes to pictures and videos. The craze for selfies can touch bizarre levels.

But the thing with mobile phones is that newer and cooler versions keep making an appearance every few years. While it is not possible to keep changing one's phone, it is wise to go in for major change in a few years as the technology gets obsolete. If one is looking for a new set, it makes tremendous sense to if there are any discounts on mega brands. The good news is on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, there is always some discount or the other.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

This mobile phone is available at an attractive discount of 27%. It is available in two colours - Astral White and Phantom Black. It is also available with two different RAM and internal memory configurations - 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage. For this discussion, we have considered the former.

Specifications:

Operating system: ‎MIUI 12.5, android MIUI 12.5

Processor: MediaTek Helio G88

RAM: ‎4 GB

Display technology: ‎LCD

Camera features: ‎Quad rear camera (50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP)| front camera (8 MP)