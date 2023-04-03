Beat the heat: Top 4 tower fan picks in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 03, 2023 20:17 IST





Summary: Discover the coolest way to beat the heat this summer with our 2023 tower fan top picks. Stay comfy and stylish with the perfect fan for you.

If AC is beyond you, a good tower fan should help beat the summer heat.

As the summer season draws near, the unbearable heat can be an oppressive force that leaves us feeling depleted and uneasy. Fortunately, by securing the ideal tower fan, you can maintain a composed and comfortable atmosphere while keeping the heat at bay. With a plethora of options to choose from, selecting the optimal tower fan for your specific requirements can be a daunting task. To simplify this process, we have compiled a list of the top 4 tower fan picks for 2023, each boasting unique attributes ranging from energy-efficient functionality to state-of-the-art bladeless technology. Thus, you can select the perfect tower fan for your home or office with confidence and ease. 1. Bajaj Snowvent 150 Watts Tower Fan The Bajaj Snowvent 150 Watts Tower Fan is a commanding and robust cooling solution, specifically engineered to keep you relaxed and refreshed throughout the uncomfortably hot summer season. Boasting a mighty 150-watt motor, it yields an impressive air delivery of 42 CMM, guaranteeing maximum circulation of chilled air throughout the room. Constructed with a durable and robust design, it is fabricated from stabilised thermoplastic to ensure exceptional corrosion resistance and long-lasting performance. The fan features a user-friendly control panel that enables effortless speed and swing adjustment, with three-speed options and an enduring blower for optimal air throw efficiency. Its lightweight and portable structure facilitates easy mobility, and the included one-year warranty affirms its reliability. The fan is free-standing with a button controller, with the body crafted from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene material. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj

Product Dimensions: 32.5D x 35.5W x 82.5H Centimetres‎

Colour: Blue Turquoise

Special Feature: Portable, Light Weight Pros Cons Easy to Install Build Quality

2. Bajaj Tempesta 80 W Tower Fan The Bajaj Tempesta 80 W Tower Fan is a high-performance tower fan designed to deliver instant comfort and cleaner air. It has a high air delivery of 300 CMH with 4 speed levels and is equipped with a 70-degree oscillation feature, providing wide-area coverage. The tower fan operates silently, making it ideal for bedrooms and offices. The double-sided washable filter helps to remove targeted contaminants from the air, ensuring a healthier living environment. The fan comes with remote control operation and a 24-hour pre-set timer for added convenience. With a strong air flow of 14m/s, the Bajaj Tempesta Tower Fan is the perfect fit for any room. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj

Product Dimensions: ‎‎ 22D x 26.8W x 102.2H Centimetres

Colour: Brown

Special Feature: Remote Control Pros Cons Easy to install Expensive

3. Symphony Surround-i Tower Fan The Symphony Surround-i Tower Fan presents an innovative bladeless mechanism, guaranteeing the safety of your beloved, pets, and youngsters. Its exceptional capability reaches up to 25 feet of air throw under optimal conditions, thus rendering it an excellent fit for more substantial areas. The remote control offers a convenient option to operate the fan remotely, while the touch control panel endows the fan with a simplistic and contemporary look, providing effortless operation. With a 45° swivel action, this fan can efficiently access multiple corners of your chamber, hall, workplace, or any location where you deploy it. At the same time, the dust filter ensures a fresher and more refined experience. Remarkably, it exclusively consumes about 135 watts of energy and functions harmoniously with inverters, delivering a power-efficient performance. The Symphony Surround-i Tower Fan embodies the perfect equipment for your domicile or workplace, as it imparts exceptional comfort and healthier living. Specifications: Brand: Symphony

Product Dimension: 24D x 32W x 112H Centimetres

Colour: White

Special Feature: Touchscreen Control Panel Pros Cons Lightweight Noise Level

4. Russell Hobbs RTF 4800 Tower Fan The Russell Hobbs RTF 4800 Tower Fan is a highly functional and efficient tower fan that delivers exceptional performance while consuming low power. With a power consumption of only 50 watts, it operates at 230V and 50Hz, making it energy-efficient and cost-effective. It comes with a 12-hour timer and ABS housing, offering convenience and durability. The tower fan has three-speed settings with remote control, providing ease of use. It also features three fan modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep) and a full-function LED with a temperature display, ensuring optimal comfort. The RTF 4800 is a free-standing unit, making it easy to mount and use anywhere in your home or office. Specifications: Brand: Russell Hobbs

Product Dimension: 22D x 22W x 50H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Remote Control Pros Cons Remote Control Expensive

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj Snowvent 150 Watts Tower Fan Ergonomic Control Panel Stabilised thermoplastic 3 Speed Selection Bajaj Tempesta 80 W Tower Fan 4 Speed Levels Remote Control Double Sided Washable Filter Symphony Surround-i Tower Fan Touchscreen Control Panel Remote Control Swivel Action Russell Hobbs RTF 4800 Tower Fan 3 fan mode 12H timer Lower power consumption

Best overall product The Symphony Surround-i Tower Fan is the best overall product, providing a revolutionary bladeless technology that ensures the safety of your loved ones, pets, and kids. It offers an air throw of up to 25 feet under optimal conditions, ensuring comfort in larger spaces. The touch control panel gives it a minimalist and modern look, and the remote control offers a convenient way to operate it from across the room. The fan's 45° swivel action enables it to reach many corners of your room, and the dust filter ensures a fresher and more purified experience. Additionally, this tower fan is energy-efficient, using only about 135 Watts of energy and works with inverters, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a power-saving performance. Best value for money The Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan presents a remarkable proposition for budget-conscious consumers seeking an exceptional tower fan that delivers top-notch performance. It is an excellent option for confined to moderately sized spaces, providing unparalleled airflow. The user-friendly control panel is meticulously crafted for ergonomic handling, with speed and swing controls placed strategically for effortless adjustment. Furthermore, it boasts a durable blower, providing optimal air throw efficiency through its 3-speed selection. Constructed from stabilised thermoplastic, it is aesthetically pleasing and corrosion-resistant, thus ensuring a long-lasting lifespan. Its lightweight and portability enable easy movement around the abode. The Bajaj Snowvent Tower Fan also includes a 1-year warranty, rendering it a dependable and cost-efficient choice. Its acrylonitrile butadiene styrene composition guarantees a sturdy native design, confirming it as a worthwhile investment. How to find the perfect tower fan for yourself ? When looking for the best tower fan, consider your specific needs and preferences. Think about the size of the room you will be using it in and the strength and direction of the airflow you want. Other factors to consider include noise level, energy efficiency, ease of cleaning, and additional features like remote control or a timer. Reading product reviews and comparing prices can also help you make an informed decision. Ultimately, the best tower fan for you will depend on your individual needs and budget.

Topics Home Appliances