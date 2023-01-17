Sign out
Best 10 budget-friendly redmi mobile phones on amazon’s republic day sale.

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 18, 2023 11:21 IST

Looking for an affordable yet high-performing smartphone? Check out our expert picks for the top 10 best budget-friendly Redmi mobile phones. From the latest models to tried-and-true favorites, these smartphones offer great value for money without compromising on features and performance.

Redmi Mobile Phones

Introduction

Are you looking for the best budget-friendly mobile phone? Look no further than Redmi; get it now on Amazon's Republic Day Sale starting from 15th to 20th, but Prime members can access it from today only. . In this article, we'll be taking a look at the 10 Best Budget-Friendly Redmi Mobile Phones and outlining the strengths and weaknesses of each. Read on to find out more!

Product List:

  1. Redmi 12 Pro

Redmi 12 Pro is one of the best budget-friendly Redmi mobile phones available in the market. It has a large 50MP Sony IMX707 camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm processor. The phone also has a massive 4600 mAh battery which can be charged using the included 120W in-box HyperCharger.

Specifications:

  • Chipset: Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 4nm processor
  • Camera: Triple-camera setup with 50MP Sony IMX707
  • Battery: 4600mAh
  • Display size: 6.73-inch

ProsCons
Fast charging supportDoes not have In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Good photographyNight Photography

2. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is one of the best budget-friendly Redmi mobile phones you can find. It features 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, and a 5000 mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge support. The display is AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it one of the most responsive displays on a mobile phone. The camera is impressive, with a 64 MP main sensor and a 13 MP selfie camera.

Specifications:

  • Chipset: MediaTek
  • Camera: 108MP triple camera set up
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Display size: 6.67-inch

ProsCons
Bright displayPlastic frame
Fast charging 

3. Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5g phone is one of the best budget-friendly options currently available, featuring an FHD+ 90Hz Dot display and a 50MP high-resolution primary camera. The 5000mAh battery is also a great feature, providing plenty of power for extended use, and the 33W Pro fast charging support means you can charge it up quickly when needed. Overall, the Redmi Note 11T 5g is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable smartphone.

Specifications:

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor

Camera: 50MP primary camera with 8MP and 16 MP Front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display size: 6.6-inch

ProsCons
5G supportNo AMOLED display
Smooth  

4. Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, and a 5000 mAh battery. This phone also has a quad camera system that includes a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Specifications:

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor
  • Camera: 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Display size: 90Hz FHD AMOLED display

ProsCons
 DisplayNot well optimised MIUI
Decent battery 

5. Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 6.6" FHD+ 144Hz Fluid, Dolby Vision display, and a 67W in-box turbocharger can charge the massive 5080mAh battery, dual stereo speaker. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor and comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. As for the cameras, the Redmi K50i 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The Redmi K50i 5G also supports 5G connectivity and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Specifications:

Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor

Camera: 64MP Primary Rear camera

Battery: 5080mAh

Display size: 6.6-inch

ProsCons
5G supportFeels bulky
Good refresh rate 

6. Redmi 10 Power

The Redmi 10 Power is a budget-friendly smartphone offering great value. It features a 6.7-inch LCD display, a 6000 mAh large battery with 18W fast charging support, Snapdragon 680 6nm Octa-core processor, and a 50 MP Primary Rear camera. The Redmi 10 Power runs on the Android 10 operating system and has all the latest connectivity options.

Specifications:

Chipset: Snapdragon 680 6nm Octa-core processor

Camera: 50 MP Primary Rear camera

Battery: 6000 mAh

Display size: 6.7-inch

ProsCons
 Powerful ProcessorDecent speakers
Decent battery 

7. Redmi 10A Sport

The Redmi 10A Sport is one of the best budget-friendly Redmi mobile phones you can buy. With its 13MP rear camera, you'll be able to take great photos and videos, while the MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor ensures that your phone will run smoothly and efficiently. The 6.53 inch LCD display is perfect for watching videos and browsing the web, and the 5000 mAh battery will keep your phone going for hours on end. Plus, with the 10W fast charger in-box, you'll be able to charge your phone quickly and easily.

Specifications:

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor

Camera: 13MP Rear Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display size: 6.53-inch

ProsCons
Battery lifeAverage camera support
Fingerprint sensor 

8. Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A is a budget-friendly phone that offers many features for its price. It has an LCD display of 6.53 inches, a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor, and 3GB RAM, which is enough for most phone users. The 5000 mAh large battery gives you plenty of power to last through the day, and the 10W fast charger means you can quickly top up your phone when needed.

Specifications:

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor

Camera: 13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display size: 6.52 inches

ProsCons
Decent batteryNo gorilla glass
Good for gaming 

9. Redmi A1

Redmi A1 is one of the best budget-friendly Redmi mobile phones available in the market. It comes with a 16.56cm HD+ scratch-resistant display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It has a large 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 10W in-box charger. The phone's back panel has a leather texture design, making it look premium.

Specifications:

Chipset: Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)

Camera: 8MP Dual camera and 5MP Front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display size: 6.52 inches

ProsCons
Minimal designCamera
Decent battery 

10. Redmi 9A Sport

Xiaomi's Redmi 9A Sport is a great option for those looking for an affordable yet feature-rich device. The Redmi 9A Sport features a 6.53-inch D+ display, MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor, 13 MP rear camera with AI, 5000 mAh large battery with a 10W wired charger in-box. The Redmi 9A Sport has a lot to offer its users regarding budget-friendly smartphones.

Specifications:

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core

Camera: 13MP Rear Camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display size: 6.53-inch

ProsCons
DesignNo fingerprint sensor
Decent camera 

Top 3 Features For You

Redmi 12 ProRedmi Note 11 Pro+ 5GRedmi Note 11T 5gRedmi Note 11Redmi K50i 5GRedmi 10 PowerRedmi 10A SportRedmi 10ARedmi A1Redmi 9A Sport
120W in-box HyperCharger120W HyperCharge support33W Pro fast charging support0Hz FHD AMOLED display144Hz Fluid, Dolby Vision display50 MP Primary Rear cameraMediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processorMediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processorHD+ scratch-resistant display6.53-inch D+ display
120Hz AMOLED display120 Hz refresh rate display5G supportDecent battery67W in-box turbochargerLCD display10W fast charger in-box10W fast charger10W in-box charger13 MP rear camera
Sony IMX707  camera5000 mAh batterySmooth operation50 MP main camera5G supportSnapdragon 680 6nm Octa-core processorLCD display5000 mAh batteryLeather texture design10W wired charger in-box
          

Best Overall Product

Redmi 12 Pro is the overall best product with an amazing camera, a 120Hz display, and a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm processor. No other phone in the market offers this much power and features at such an affordable price point. The Sony IMX707 camera is one of the best on any smartphone, and it takes amazing pictures in all lighting conditions. The 120Hz AMOLED display is also one of the best in any smartphone, and it makes watching videos and playing games a joy. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm processor is the fastest in any smartphone and will easily handle anything you throw at it.

Best Value for Money

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is the best value for money product with 5g support, an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 120W HyperCharge support. It has a 5000mAh battery. The phone has a 64 MP main sensor and a 13 MP selfie camera. The phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and supports face unlock and fingerprint unlock.

How to find the perfect budget mobile phone?

When it comes to finding the perfect budget mobile phone, there are a few things you need to keep in mind. First and foremost, you need to decide what your budget is. Once you have a budget in mind, you can start narrowing down your options. One of the best ways to find a great budget mobile phone is to read reviews. There are tons of websites and blog posts that review mobile phones. This can be a great way to understand which phones are the best bang for your buck. Another great way to find a great budget phone is to ask around. Talk to your friends and family and see if they have any recommendations. They may know of a great phone that you haven’t considered. Once you have a few phones in mind, it’s time to compare them. Look at each phone's specs and see which has the features you want. You should also compare prices to ensure you get the best deal possible. Once you’ve found the perfect budget mobile phone, it’s time to enjoy all the great features it has to offer!

Product Price List

Product namePrice
Redmi 12 ProRs. 55,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5GRs. 20,999
Redmi Note 11T 5gRs. 16,999
Redmi Note 11Rs. 12,999
Redmi K50i 5GRs. 23,999
Redmi 10 PowerRs. 12,999
Redmi 10A SportRs. 10,499
Redmi 10ARs. 7,499
Redmi A1Rs. 6,199
Redmi 9A SportRs. 7,499
FAQs

What are the budget-friendly smartphone options from Redmi?

Redmi offers a range of budget-friendly smartphones, including the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C.

How much does a budget-friendly smartphone from Redmi cost?

The cost of a budget-friendly smartphone from Redmi can vary depending on the model and its specifications, but they generally range from around Rs. 6000 to 60,000.

What are the key features of a budget-friendly smartphone from Redmi?

Key features of a budget-friendly smartphone from Redmi include a high-resolution display, a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, and a dual or triple rear camera setup.

