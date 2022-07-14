Story Saved
Best 15-inch laptops in India in 2022: A buying guide 

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 14, 2022 18:42 IST
Summary:

15-inch laptops have always been in great demand because of their screen size and a wide variety of features.

These laptops come with a wide variety of features.

Buying a laptop these days can quickly get complicated because of so many alternatives available. The surging demand for laptops of 15 inch screen size is that many people spend long hours on their devices and hence have a high daily screen time. Another major reason behind it is the availability of so many different options. Different processors, graphic cards, RAM and storage options are available in 15-inch laptops. We have mentioned some of the best 15-inch laptops to get in 2022.

Top 15-inch laptops in India

1. HP NB 255 G8

The HP 255 Laptop's slim and light design maintains up with mobile work trends. The lovely display's large screen-to-body ratio and narrow border design offer plenty of room for work or streaming material. With a USB Type C data connector, an RJ-45 port, and an HDMI port, this laptop is equipped to connect to all of your auxiliary devices.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
  • Processor Speed: 2.6 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 3-cell Lithium Battery, lasts up to 10 hours
  • Graphics: ‎AMD Radeon Vega 8
ProsCons
Light WeightNo SSD
Big screen-to-body-ratioNo fingerprint sensor
Good storage capacity 
cellpic
HP NB 255 G8 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 3-3250U/8GB DDR4 Ram/1TB HDD/15.6 inch HD/Windows 11/AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics/Dark Ash Silver/1.74Kg) 64Q84PA#ACJ
25% off
29,449 39,498
Buy now

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is a budget-friendly laptop that offers excellent performance and dependable features. It is designed for long-lasting performance. With considerate features like break reminders, distance reminders, and posture reminders, Lenovo Aware contains an ecosystem of wellness tools that are intended to help users maintain their health.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U
  • Processor Speed: 1.6 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer, lasts up to 8 hours
  • Graphics: ‎‎NVIDIA® GeForce® MX330 2GB GDDR5
ProsCons
Fast SSDNo backlit keyboard
Xbox GamePass subscriptionNo fingerprint sensor
Anti-Glare PanelNo DVD player
Good battery life 
cellpic
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10Th Gen Intel Core I5 15.6 Inches Fhd IPS Thin and Light Laptop(8Gb/512Gb Ssd/2Gb Mx330 Gfx/2Yr Warranty/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/300Nits/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg),81Wb01Bpin
40% off
45,900 76,890
Buy now

3. ASUS VivoBook 15

The dual-storage ASUS VivoBook 15 provides you with the advantages of extremely quick data speed and a sizable storage space. Install applications on the SSD for faster response and loading times, and store huge items like movies, music collections, and photo albums on the HDD. The incredibly lightweight ASUS VivoBook 15 is the lightest notebook, weighing only 1.8 kg altogether.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
  • Processor Speed: 1.6 GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 6 hours
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics
ProsCons
Fingerprint sensorNo DVD player
Fast SSDLimited colour options
Anti-glare panelLess battery backup
cellpic
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) HD, Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020, Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Transparent Silver/1.8 Kg), X515MA-BR011W
24% off
25,990 33,990
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy Book2

With a computing experience unlike any other, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 lets you push the limits of what's possible. It is powered by our most powerful CPU. Response times that are lightning fast. Incredible graphics. really strong multitasking skills. really quick download times. Each work is made a really satisfying experience with the newest 12th Gen Evo-certified CPU that powers them all.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U
  • Processor Speed: 4.4 GHz
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR4x
  • Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 5 hours
  • Graphics: ‎‎‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics
ProsCons
Fingerprint sensorLimited Colour Options
Backlit keyboardNo Optical Drive
FHD LED Display 
Lightweight 
Ambient Light Sensor 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6") FHD LED Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2IN
17% off
79,990 95,990
Buy now

5. RedmiBook 15

Start up your thoughts with the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3-1115G4 CPU. Memory loss is a thing of the past with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. 10 hour daytime battery to ensure that no power outage prevents you from finishing that assignment.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3- 1115G4
  • Processor Speed: 3.0 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 10 hours
  • Graphics: Intel UHD graphics
ProsCons
Anti-glare displayNo fingerprint sensor
2 X 2W stereo speakersLimited storage capacity
Precision touchpad 
cellpic
Redmi Book 15 Intel Core I3 11Th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/Windows 11 Home/15.6 Inches (39.62 Cms) Fhd Anti Glare/Ms Office/Charcoal Gray/1.8 Kg Thin and Light Laptop
33% off
34,990 51,999
Buy now

6. Honor MagicBook X 15

The HONOR MagicBook X 15's Intel Core i3-10110U CPU promises increased productivity and fluid multitasking. It is equipped with a cutting-edge, supersized cooling fan that distributes heat so that heavy-duty chores and gaming may be done uninterrupted.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U
  • Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 7.8 hours
  • Graphics: Intel UHD graphics
ProsCons
FHD IPSNo Optical Drive
Anti-glare PanelLimited Colour Options
Compact and thin 
TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification 
cellpic
Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3-10110U / 15.6 inch (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB PCIe SSD/Windows 10/Aluminium Metal Body/1.56Kg), Silver, (BohrBR-WAI9A)
34% off
32,990 49,999
Buy now

7. HP 15s-ey2000au

With a long battery life and a small micro-edge bezel design, you can stay connected to what matters most. The HP 15.6-inch Laptop is designed to keep you busy and entertained wherever you are. It has dependable performance and a large display so you can stream, surf, and do chores quickly.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Processor Speed: 3.8 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 4 hours
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
ProsCons
HP True Vision 720p HD cameraLimited storage capacity
Anti-glare displayLimited Colour Options
AlexaNo fingerprint sensor
cellpic
Hp 15S-Ryzen 3 5300U 8Gb Sdram/256Gb Ssd 15.6 Inches Fhd, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display/AMD Radeon Graphics/Dual Speakers/Windows 11 Home/Alexa/Ms Office/Fast Charge/Silver/1.69Kg, 15S-Ey2000Au
27% off
34,990 47,843
Buy now

8. Acer Extensa 15

The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU allows you to multitask with ease and complete tasks fast and effectively. Additionally, benefit from quicker file access thanks to the 4 GB of single-channel DDR4 system memory that is onboard. This memory can be upgraded to 12 GB of dual-channel DDR4 system memory.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor
  • Processor Speed: 3.1 GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 6.5 hours
  • Graphics: Intel UHD graphics
ProsCons
Wide DisplayLess storage capacity
CompactLess colour options
Fast SSDNo fingerprint sensor
cellpic
Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Intel Processor Pentium Silver N5030 15.6 inches ( 39 cm ) Business Laptop (4GB RAM/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1.9 Kg, EX215-31)
30% off
27,990 39,999
Buy now

9. Dell New Inspiron 3525

Using the most recent AMD CPUs with HDD or PCIe SSD choices, enjoy a more responsive but quieter performance. Looking to improve your graphics?

Enjoy a wide touchpad and keycaps that make it simpler to access your material. The TUV Rheinland certified ComfortView software minimises harmful blue light emissions to keep your eyes pleasant over prolonged viewing periods.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Processor: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U
  • Processor Speed: 2.3 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: Lithium ion, lasts up to 4 hours
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
ProsCons
Anti-glare panelLimited storage capacity
Wide DisplayNo fingerprint sensor
Fast SSDNo backlit keyboard
cellpic
Dell New Inspiron 3525 Laptop, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, Windows 11 + Office'21, 8Gb Gddr4, 256Gb Ssd, Radeon Graphics, 15.6 Inches (39.62Cms) Hd Anti Glare (D560766Win9Be, 1.68Kgs)
36% off
29,490 46,236
Buy now

10. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Powered by a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU and an Intel Core H-Series processor up to 10th generation. supports up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory running at 2933 MHz. It is made for simple access and updates, and it provides comprehensive cooling for your extended gaming sessions.

  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor
  • Processor Speed: 2.5 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: Lithium polymer, lasts up to 6 hours
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
ProsCons
Anti-glare displayNo fingerprint sensor
Backlit keyboardNo DVD player
Fast SSDHeavier than other laptops
Multi-monitor support 
cellpic
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506LH-HN258W
24% off
56,990 74,990
Buy now

Price of best 15-inch laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP NB 255 G8 – Save 8,274 29,640
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 -   51,830
ASUS VivoBook 15 26,990
Samsung Galaxy Book2 79,990
RedmiBook 15 32,990
Honor MagicBook X 15 32,990
HP 15s-ey2000au 36,990
Acer Extensa 15 26,990
Dell New Inspiron 3525 29,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 57,990

Best 3 features of 15-inch laptops

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
HP NB 255 G8Anti-Glare ScreenMicro-Edge DisplayAMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Upgradeable RAMPremium audio & soundLightweight and Thin
ASUS VivoBook 15Inbuilt fingerprint readerIncredible graphicsAnti-Glare Plane
Samsung Galaxy Book2Upgradeable storage capacityIntel Iris Xe GraphicsAccelerometer Sensor
RedmiBook 151.5mm deep key travel keyboardLightweight and compactDTS audio processing
Honor MagicBook X 15Pop-up WebcamStylish Appearance65W Fast Charging
HP 15s-ey2000auMicro-Edge DisplayIsland-style keyboardAluminium Metal Body
Acer Extensa 15Responsive performance6.5 hrs good Battery LifeEnhanced Video Conferencing
Dell New Inspiron 3525Narrow Border DisplayNumerous portsQuality graphics
ASUS TUF Gaming F15Upgradeable RAM and StoragePowerful ProcessorDedicated graphic card

Best budget 15-inch laptop

RemdiBook 15 has 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, 256 GB SATA SSD storage, 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i3- 1115G4 processor and Windows 10 operating system.

It also offers special features, including an anti-glare display, precision touchpad and 2 X 2W stereo speakers, incredible keyboard and is lightweight.

Best overall

Samsung Galaxy Book2 is one of the most premium laptops on the list. Currently, it is on Amazon for Rs79,990.

This laptop is extremely lightweight and packed with numerous features, including 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor and Windows 11 operating system.

It has other remarkable features, including a fingerprint sensor, backlight keyboard, FHD LED display and Ambient light sensor. This makes it the best laptop on the list.

How to find the perfect 15 inches laptops in 2022

Invest in a system that has a discrete GPU, at least an Intel Core i7/AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, and 16 GB of RAM if you want to play games well.

The majority of popular 15-inch laptops use integrated graphics, which can handle simple games but aren't the best for complex visual tasks or graphically demanding games. High refresh rate panels or OLED display alternatives are available on 15-inch laptops. Choose a laptop with a high-refresh screen if you intend to play a lot of games on it.

FAQs

1. Are 15-inch laptops too heavy to carry?

While there are a few laptops of 15 inches screen size that weigh on the higher end, most laptops are pretty compact and can be carried around easily.

2. Are 15-inch laptops ideal for gaming?

The gaming performance of a laptop will vary on different factors, including the RAM, Storage, Graphic Card, Processor, Display and more. As a result, there is a wide variety of 15-inch laptops in the market from which you can find the one that suits you the most.

3. Can the laptop be connected to a mobile or television?

Most laptops these days let you connect to a phone or tv. An HDMI cable is used to connect the laptop to the television. Different applications are available as well to connect the mobile to the laptop.

4. What should be the ideal RAM for high-end gaming?

A minimum of 8 GB of RAM is required to enjoy most games without noticeable lagging. Ideally, 16 GB of RAM would be enough to play most games. However, professional gamers usually use top-notch laptops with 32 GB of RAM and a strong processor.

5. Which processor should an average user prefer?

Since most people do not engage in international gaming competitions or use video editing software, Intel's i5 or AMD's Ryzen 5 would be a great fit. They can perform all the major tasks with great processing speed.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

