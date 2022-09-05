Best 2.3 GHz processor mobile phones: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 05, 2022 19:21 IST





Summary: Packed with a variety of features such as excellent camera quality, long-lasting battery backup and most importantly, a powerful processor, 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile Phones keep you going from dawn to dusk. Here is our list of the best 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile Phones.

Mobile phones with 2.3 GHz processor offer smooth, user-friendly experience.

With the advancements in technology, mobile phones have evolved as a primary need to live a productive life. Today, almost all individuals own a phone. One feature that truly makes a difference when deciding on your phone is its processor. A phone with an excellent processor comes in handy for all day-to-day operations. If you are looking for an ideal phone with a 2.3 GHz processor. Here is the complete list of the best 2.3 GHz Processor mobile phones. Let's get started! List of Best 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile Phones 1. Redmi 9 Activ 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage With the trust of Redmi, the Redmi 9 Activ is a power-packed mobile phone which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage to save all your photos and videos hassle-free. This phone comes in a Carbon black colour that looks very classy. Features such as a 2.3 GHz Processor, 13+2 MP Dual Rear camera, and 6.53-inch) HD+ display offer a wholesome experience. OS - MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12 RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams Item model number - Redmi 9 Activ Connectivity technologies - WiFi Bluetooth;USB Special features - Fingerprint Scanner, Rear Camera, Front Camera, Dual_Sim, Dual Camera, Camera

Pros Cons Superb battery backup Limited RAM storage Sleek and sturdy design Excellent processor

2. OPPO A15s 4GB, 128GB Storage Features in the stunning Dynamic Black colour, OPPO A15s is a budget-friendly mobile phone which comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This phone comes with an AI triple camera and 2.3 GHz Processor for unstoppable performance. If you're looking for budget-friendly phones with a 2.3 GHz Processor, this is an ideal pick. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.8 x 164.5 cm; 175 Grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - CPH2179 Wireless communication technology - Cellular Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, 4g, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Excellent battery backup. The device may lag sometimes. Adequate RAM and ROM size Available in only one colour Budget-friendly

3. Redmi 9 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Designed for your convenience, the Redmi 9 is the next-generation smartphone that comes with a 2.3 GHz processor. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Additionally, it features a long-lasting battery which can last for a day. This phone is priced at Rs. 8,999 on Amazon and can fit everyone's budget. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - Redmi 9 Wireless communication - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Special features - Fingerprint sensor, Dual SIM, E-mail, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Video Player, GPS and Music Player.

Pros Cons Supported by the latest operating system Available in only one colour Long-lasting battery 2.3 GHz Processor

4. Tecno Spark 9 (Sky Mirror, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage) Available in the stunning Sky Mirror colour, Tecno Spark 9 is a smartphone which comes with the latest operating system and excellent storage. The phone is equipped with features such as 6 GB RAM, 128GB storage, 13MP rear Dual Camera and 5000 mAh battery to offer a wholesome experience to its users. OS - Android 12 RAM - 6GB Product dimensions - 0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 194 Grams Item model number - Spark 9 Special features - Front Camera, Front Camera With Flash, Dual Camera

Pros Cons Excellent camera quality Available in only one colour Long-lasting battery 2.3 GHz Processor

5. Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier Another mobile phone with a 2.3 GHz processor is the Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier. This phone comes in the Glacier White colour, making it look very classy. Additionally, features such as a 48MP rear camera, 6.67-inch wide display and a large battery make it a great investment. OS - MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12 RAM - 4GB Product dimensions - 16.6 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 209 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Pros Cons Excellent storage capacity Available in only one colour All-day battery life 2.3 GHz Processor

6. Oppo A31 Launched by Oppo, Oppo A31 is packed with the goodness of several features such as a 12+2+2MP triple rear camera, 6.5-inch screen size and other attributes which make it worth buying. Additionally, the 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery offers 450 hours of standby time and 45 hours of talk time. OS - Android 9.0 RAM - 6 GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required Item model number - CPH2015 Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Excellent storage capacity Available in only one colour All-day battery life 2.3 GHz Processor

7. Oppo A54 6GB 128 GB (A54 6GB 128GB Starry Blue) This phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is one of the Best 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile Phones on the list. Its display size is 6.51 inches for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the starry blue colour makes it stand out among other phones. OS - Android 10.0 RAM -6 GB Package dimensions - 17.5 x 9.2 x 7.2 cm; 500 Grams Item model number - A54 6GB 128GB Starry Blue Wireless communication technologies - Cellular

Pros Cons Light in weight Available in only one colour All-day battery life 2.3 GHz Processor

Price of best 2.3 GHz processor mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 9 Activ 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage ₹ 10,999 OPPO A15s 4GB, 128GB Storage ₹ 14,990 Redmi 9 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage ₹ 10,999 Tecno Spark 9 ₹ 13,499 Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier ₹ 17,999 Oppo A31 ₹ 15,990 Oppo A54 ₹ 17,990

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9 Activ 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Presence of the latest Android OS Great battery backup Excellent processor OPPO A15s 4GB, 128GB Storage Wide display Ample storage space available Excellent battery backup Redmi 9 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Sleek and sturdy design. Great battery backup Comes with a Fingerprint sensor for maximum security Tecno Spark 9 Excellent display size Powerful processor All-day battery life Redmi Note 10 Lite Glacier Excellent display Long-lasting battery life Dial AI camera Oppo A31 Decent RAM size Easy to operate Powerful processor Oppo A54 High screen resolution Adequate RAM size Long and quality display

Best value for money The Redmi 9 Activ is one of the most budget-friendly and durable phones on this list. It comes with features such as an excellent battery, full HD display and so on. Above all, the 4GB RAM and 64GB offer a wholesome experience. Post-discount, it costs around ₹8,999 on Amazon. Best overall Out of the list, one product that stands out is the OPPO A15s. It is priced at ₹10,990 after a discount on Amazon. It is packed with features such as an excellent camera, powerful processor and other features which make it an ideal phone. How to find the best 2.3 GHz processor mobile phones? If you're looking for an ideal smartphone, keep the following things in mind when searching for a 2.3 GHz Processor Mobile phone: It should have a functional keypad. It should have the latest operating system. Prioritise the features of the mobile phone rather than just the looks. It should have excellent storage space. Exceptionally camera quality is a must. It should have 5000 MAh. It should have a 2.3 GHz Processor. It should be budget-friendly.