Best 32 MP front camera phones: Your pictures will now tell a whole new story

Get the best selfies with these camera phones.

The Vivo X80 5G is an excellent flagship smartphone with a picture-perfect 32MP selfie camera and a rock-solid triple rear camera system. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for a fast user experience. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy. Android Version : Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12
Front Camera : 32MP Lens
Rear Camera : 50MP Wide + 48MP Ultra-wide + 32MP 2x Telephoto + 8MP 5X Periscopic Telephoto Lens
Display : 6.56 inches AMOLED Display
Chipset : Snapdragon 888
Battery : 4200mAh & 55W Charging
Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

: Android 11 with FuntouchOS 12 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 50MP Wide + 48MP Ultra-wide + 32MP 2x Telephoto + 8MP 5X Periscopic Telephoto Lens

: 50MP Wide + 48MP Ultra-wide + 32MP 2x Telephoto + 8MP 5X Periscopic Telephoto Lens Display : 6.56 inches AMOLED Display

: 6.56 inches AMOLED Display Chipset : Snapdragon 888

: Snapdragon 888 Battery : 4200mAh & 55W Charging

: 4200mAh & 55W Charging Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Excellent front and rear cameras FuntouchOS comes with a couple of bloatware Fast and smooth user experience Older Android 11 Great battery life Under-display fingerprint sensor Display colour accuracy

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology with an extremely bright 1750 nits display panel. It is powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Samsung Exynos 2200 processor. The smartphone is pre-loaded with Android 12 out of the box and has the new OneUI 4.1. The main rear wide camera sensor is the 108MP wide sensor, while the other 3 sensors are 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP periscopic sensor for 10x optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto sensor for 3x optical zoom. Android Version : Android 12 with the new OneUI 4.1
Front Camera : 32MP Lens
Rear Camera : 108MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 12MP Periscopic + 10MP Telephoto + ToF Lens
Display : 6.9 inches Dynamic Super AMOLED Display
Chipset : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Samsung Exynos 2200
Battery : 5000mAh & 45W Charging
Memory: 12GB RAM & 256GB Internal Storage

: Android 12 with the new OneUI 4.1 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 108MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 12MP Periscopic + 10MP Telephoto + ToF Lens

: 108MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 12MP Periscopic + 10MP Telephoto + ToF Lens Display : 6.9 inches Dynamic Super AMOLED Display

: 6.9 inches Dynamic Super AMOLED Display Chipset : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Samsung Exynos 2200

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Samsung Exynos 2200 Battery : 5000mAh & 45W Charging

: 5000mAh & 45W Charging Memory: 12GB RAM & 256GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Fantastic front and rear cameras The huge size can be an issue for some Highly customisable OneUI The sharp edges of the corners may not be everybody’s liking. Exceptional battery life Best display technology Excellent design

3. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G The Xiaomi 12 Pro is another excellent flagship smartphone with a solid camera system. An LTPO AMOLED panel powers the display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with the latest technologies such as LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage system. Android Version : Android 12 with MIUI 13

: Android 12 with MIUI 13 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 50MP Wide + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto Lens

: 50MP Wide + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP Telephoto Lens Display : 6.73 inches LTPO AMOLED Display

: 6.73 inches LTPO AMOLED Display Chipset : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery : 4600mAh & 120W Charging

: 4600mAh & 120W Charging Memory: 8GB RAM & 256GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Smooth user experience MIUI is infamous for bloatware The 32 MP front camera lens delivers excellent picture quality No headphone jack Fully charges the battery in just 18 - 20 minutes. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus The body is made up of soft-touch materials with the green-coloured model.

The Oneplus Nord 2 launched with much fanfare and is a well-received smartphone. The phone features an excellent design and comes loaded with OxygenOS software, a favourite among enthusiasts. The phone has at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for optimal performance. The display is powered by a 6.43 inches AMOLED display, perfect for one-handed usage. Android Version : Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
Front Camera : 32MP Lens
Rear Camera : 50MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Depth Lens
Display : 6.43 inches AMOLED Display
Chipset : Mediatek Dimensity 1200
Battery : 4500mAh & 65W Charging
Memory: 6GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

: Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 50MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Depth Lens

: 50MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Depth Lens Display : 6.43 inches AMOLED Display

: 6.43 inches AMOLED Display Chipset : Mediatek Dimensity 1200

: Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Battery : 4500mAh & 65W Charging

: 4500mAh & 65W Charging Memory: 6GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Excellent display Rumours of the phone’s battery exploding Fast user experience Lacks wireless charging Great battery life Fully charges the battery in under 30 minutes. The size and weight ratio are just perfect.

5. Oneplus 10 Pro The Oneplus 10 Pro is an excellent flagship smartphone that builds up on the previous Oneplus 9 Pro and takes things up a notch. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and OxygenOS to provide a fast and smooth experience. An LTPO 2 AMOLED panel powers the display. It comes in four colours, Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, and Panda White. Android Version : Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

: Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 48MP Wide + 50MP Ultra-wide + 8MP Telephoto Lens

: 48MP Wide + 50MP Ultra-wide + 8MP Telephoto Lens Display : 6.7 inches LTPO 2 AMOLED Display

: 6.7 inches LTPO 2 AMOLED Display Chipset : Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery : 5000mAh & 65/80W Charging

: 5000mAh & 65/80W Charging Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Flagship camera performance While the international version has 80W fast charging, the North American version only has 65W Unique design 120 Hz high refresh rate that can get down to 1Hz to save battery 5g connectivity Vapour chamber cooling

6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G The Samsung Galaxy M53 is Samsung’s best phone in the ‘M’ Series. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor and comes with the latest OneUI 4.1, which is highly customisable. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy. Android Version : Android 12 with OneUI 4.1

: Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens

: 108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens Display : 6.7 inches AMOLED Display

: 6.7 inches AMOLED Display Chipset : Mediatek Dimensity 900

: Mediatek Dimensity 900 Battery : 5000mAh & 25W Charging

: 5000mAh & 25W Charging Memory: 6GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons The phone is quite slim and lightweight No water or dust resistance It provides a smooth 120Hz user experience The design is a bit dated Great cameras Gorilla Glass 5 DIsplay colour accuracy

7. Oppo F21 Pro The F21 Pro is a fantastic offering from Oppo. It features a perfect combo of high-end specifications and great features. The phone is powered by the latest Android 12 with a ColorOS user interface on top of it. When it comes to security, the phone has an under-display fingerprint sensor. Android Version : Android 12 with ColorOS UI

: Android 12 with ColorOS UI Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 64MP Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens

: 64MP Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens Display : 6.43 inches AMOLED Display

: 6.43 inches AMOLED Display Chipset : Snapdragon 680

: Snapdragon 680 Battery : 4500mAh & 33W Charging

: 4500mAh & 33W Charging Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Excellent cameras The Snapdragon 680 processor is not as fast as other smartphones in the same price range Under-display fingerprint sensor Not suitable for gaming Design is very appealing for Gen-Z users ColorOS provides various customisation options IPX4 water resistance

8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Being a successor to the A52S, the Galaxy A53 brings robust quality and premium aesthetics that is usually only seen on their S series of smartphones. An AMOLED panel powers the display with great colour accuracy. Android Version : Android 12 with OneUI 4.1

: Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 64MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 5MP Macro + 5MP Depth Lens

: 64MP Wide + 12MP Ultra-wide + 5MP Macro + 5MP Depth Lens Display : 6.5 inches AMOLED Display

: 6.5 inches AMOLED Display Chipset : Samsung Exynos 1280

: Samsung Exynos 1280 Battery : 5000mAh & 25W Charging

: 5000mAh & 25W Charging Memory: 6GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Solid design with side panels for added strength The price is a bit on the higher side Smooth 120Hz high refresh rate experience The chipset doesn’t perform as well as many other smartphones in the same category IP67 water and dust resistance Gorilla Glass 5 protection Camera has OIS stabilisation

9. Vivo V23 The Vivo V23 5G was the first phone in India to launch with a colour-changing back. The phone features a fluorite AG glass which causes the colour of the glass to change into a different shade when hit by the sun's UV rays, and that's the secret of the phone's elegant look. Apart from the design, the phone also provides excellent cameras and performance. Android Version : Android 12 with FuntouchOS 12

: Android 12 with FuntouchOS 12 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 64MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro Lens

: 64MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro Lens Display : 6.44 inches AMOLED Display

: 6.44 inches AMOLED Display Chipset : Mediatek Dimensity 920

: Mediatek Dimensity 920 Battery : 4200mAh & 44W Charging

: 4200mAh & 44W Charging Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Excellent front camera performance The company shouldn’t include a lacklustre 2MP lens Colour-changing is the highlight of the phone The price of the phone is quite costly depending on the region Solid battery life 44W fast charging Great design

10. Motorola Edge 20 The Motorola Edge 20 is one of the most feature-packed and balanced phones in its price category. The small changes and refinements that the phone brings over its predecessor, Edge 20, make this smartphone one of the most exciting phones of this year. Android Version : Stock Android 11, upgradable to Android 12

: Stock Android 11, upgradable to Android 12 Front Camera : 32MP Lens

: 32MP Lens Rear Camera : 108MP Wide + 16MP Ultra-wide + 8MP Telephoto Lens

: 108MP Wide + 16MP Ultra-wide + 8MP Telephoto Lens Display : 6.7 inches OLED Display

: 6.7 inches OLED Display Chipset : Snapdragon 778G

: Snapdragon 778G Battery : 4000mAh & 30W Charging

: 4000mAh & 30W Charging Memory: 8GB RAM & 128GB Internal Storage

Pros Cons Excellent design of the phone Due to its extreme thinness, the battery size is smaller than the Stock Android experience No wireless charging Water repellent design Extremely slim and light-weight 144Hz refresh rate

Price of best 32 MP front camera phones at a glance:

Product Price Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G Rs. 69,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Rs. 109,999 Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Rs. 62,999 Oneplus Nord 2 Rs. 27,999 Oneplus 10 Pro ₹ 66,999 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Rs. 26,499 Oppo F21 Pro Rs. 22,999 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Rs. 31,499 Vivo V23 Rs. 29,990 Motorola Edge 20 Rs. 27,900

3 Best Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G Perfect selfie camera Snapdragon 888 55W Charging Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dynamic Super AMOLED Display QHD+ resolution 5 Cameras Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Corning Gorilla Glass Victus LTPO AMOLED Display 120W Charging Oneplus Nord 2 OxygenOS Experience Excellent display Fully charges the battery under 30 minutes Oneplus 10 Pro Flagship camera performance Vapour chamber cooling 50W wireless charging Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Mediatek Dimensity 900 Smooth 120Hz user experience Gorilla Glass 5 Oppo F21 Pro Design is very appealing for Gen-Z users Under-display fingerprint sensor IPX4 water resistance Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Premium aesthetics IP67 water and dust resistance OIS stabilisation Vivo V23 Color-changing back panel 44W fast charging Mediatek Dimensity 920 Motorola Edge 20 Extremely slim and light-weight 144Hz refresh rate Stock Android experience