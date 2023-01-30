Best bluetooth earphones under ₹ 2000: Top 10 picks By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 30, 2023 18:26 IST





Summary: Take a look at these Bluetooth earphones under ₹ 2000 that give you the best hearing experience.

Bluetooth earphones in the under ₹ 2000 category assure high sound quality while being affordable.

Our smartphones have made us dependent on them for all our work and entertainment. All of us remain glued to the screen, whether to watch movies, a match or for meetings. But our entertainment is never at the cost of disturbing others; hence, the most used phone accessory is the earphones. Nowadays, earphones come with many features, and the best earphones in the market are Bluetooth earphones. Various brands come to mind when we think of earphones; there are premium and budget-friendly. In today’s article, you will find our top picks of best bluetooth earphones under Rs. 2000. 1. Oraimo Roll Truly Wireless Earbuds The Oraimo roll In-ear earbuds give a rich and deep sound with high-performance 13mm drivers, making them the best earphones under Rs. 2000. Heart-pounding music is brought to you via a specially tuned EQ by Oraimo acoustic experts. The use of ENC technology ensures a clear call. Both earphones have omnidirectional MEMS microphones that effectively decrease background noise, allowing your voice to be heard clearly. It has a 16-hour playtime for all-day listening, a 4-hour playtime on a single charge, and a 12-hour playtime with the compact charging case. It is waterproof and has features like Touch Control, Voice Assistance, and Fast Charging. Roll is built to withstand water and sweat with IPX4 protection, allowing your music never to stop playing while you're out exploring. Specifications: Brand: Oraimo Model: OEB-E03D-White Colour: White Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Fast charging case There can be issues in Bluetooth connectivity Omni – Directional Noise reduction

2. COSTAR MATEBAND BLUETOOTH WIRELESS NECKBAND EARPHONE The one-of-a-kind metal earphone design of the CostarMateband emphasises personal style. Using more excellent standards, the Costar earphones are more durable, hence, one of India's best earphones under 2000. It has an enormous 130 mAh built-in battery, and on a full charge through a Type C interface, it provides a total playtime of up to 24 hours and a standby time of up to 120 hours. You can effortlessly toggle between Deep Bass mode and Normal mode with only one click on the equaliser. Furthermore, you can play and pause the Hall-effect Tech magnetic earphones simply by splitting and clipping the earbuds. It also has an IPX5 waterproof design to sweat freely during your workout. Specifications: Brand: Costar Model: CostarMateband Smart blue Colour: Blue Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Metal earbuds Bluetooth can turn off on its own sometimes Equaliser to switch easily between different modes

3. AMAZON BASICS IN-EAR BLUETOOTH EARPHONE The Amazon Basics neckband has a playtime of up to 30 hours. So even during strenuous physical exercises, the neckband remains in place. The earphone has Bluetooth 5.0 technology that accelerates pairing. Because of its dual pairing feature, this is the best under Rs. 2000 earphone. The product has an IPX6-rated barrier, making it a water and sweat-resistant neckband. And the blue colour gives it a trendy appeal that matches the owner's preferences. The magnetic ear tips facilitate storage for the user. Its various controls enable the user to adjust the volume, skip tunes, answer calls, and employ voice assistants. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Model: ABHD1003 Colour: Blue Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Accelerated pairing speed It is not very durable. Crisp treble-free sound

4. PTRON TANGENT LITE BLUETOOTH EARPHONES The pTron earphones offer robust Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and provide 8 hours of music playback with only 1.5 hours of charging. This is one of the best under Rs. 2000 earphones as it also has Passive Noise Cancelation and Immersive Audio with Deep Bass. Moreover, the ergonomic sports design allows you to wear it all day without feeling uncomfortable. This earphone includes a 120mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery with a standby time of 200 hours and charges through Micro USB. It also offers simple 3-button multi-function controls with an HD mic and easy access to the phone's Voice Assistant. And the inline remote control allows for hands-free phone calls and music control. Specifications: Brand: Ptron Model: Tangent Colour: Black Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Minimum charging time Slow button response Strong Bluetooth connectivity

5. Realme Buds Wireless in Ear Bluetooth Earphones Realme wireless earbuds use 11.2 mm bass boost drivers and Japan Daikoku Technology to deliver deep and powerful bass; this is one of the features that makes it one of the best Bluetooth earphones under Rs. 2000. It provides up to 12 hours of playback time with Fast charging, attaining 100 minutes of playback after only 10 minutes of charging. It also has an IPX4 sweatproof headset, a three-button inline controller, and a microphone. It also has Magnetic Fast Pair & Auto Connect Technology, and while you can use the earbuds separately, snapping them together powers them. Moreover, it is made of high-quality silica gel and a memory nickel-titanium alloy to make it lightweight. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model: Realme buds wireless Colour: Green Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons It is made of high-quality silica gel and nickel-titanium alloy hence; it is lightweight Bluetooth connectivity is not strong. Deep and powerful bass boost

6. RedmiEarbuds Redmi earbuds have a clean and attractive design and weigh roughly 4.1 grams. It includes an inline remote and a 1.5-hour charging period; it can provide up to 12 hours of playback duration with the case and up to 4 hours of playback time on a single charge. It has IPX4 splash resistance, making it water and sweatproof. You may access your preferred Voice Assistant and make a phone call or change the music with a single button click. You receive the best call quality with earphones that suppress environmental noise owing to the enhanced DSP ENC. Because of the best-in-class Bluetooth 5.0, it boasts a longer wireless range and a Multi-function button to switch between songs and calls more effectively. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model: Earbuds 2C Colour: Black Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Lightweight, sleek and super stylish Not made with sturdy material Improved DSP ENC

7. RedmiSonicBass Wireless in-Ear Earphones The RedmiSonicbass has a 120 mAh battery and up to 12 hours of battery life. When the battery reaches 20%, the earbuds will remind you to charge it. The RedmiSonicbass has a battery life of up to 200 hours. The dual-mic ENC works background noise during calls, making callers' voices crisp and clear on the receiving end. Dual Pairing Multi-Point Connection allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously. The Flexi arc design ensures physical comfort when doing all things for extended periods—featuring 9.2 mm dynamic speakers for enhanced sound quality and an immersive music-listening experience. Because of the accessible controls and quick commands with the multi-function button, this is the best earphone for Rs. 2000. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model: RedmiSonicbass Colour: Blue Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Easy controls and quick function Noise cancellation does not work properly Dual Pairing Multi-Point Connection

8. Matlek Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones Matlek earphones have a 15-hour continuous listening time and use Low Power Consumption Technology to extend battery life by 30%. It utilises Bluetooth 5.0 technology with SBC Bluetooth profiles for smooth and steady calling. It provides excellent noise isolation, and it is 12mm dynamic drivers assure stable transmission with no interruption for a high-quality stereo sound experience. The earphone comes with interchangeable high-quality silicone earbuds and hooks to ensure a snug fit for all clients. This earphone can connect to two devices simultaneously and can control the voice assistants on your smart devices, ensuring its place on the best earphones under ₹2000’s list. Specification: Brand: Matlek Model: Super Earphone Red Colour: Red Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons It comes with various SBC Bluetooth profiles The sound quality could have been better, as it lacks clarity Stable transmission with noise isolation

9. UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless in Ear Earphones This wireless Professional Neckband headset battery is an 850mAh high-capacity lithium battery that can play for 10 hours and can operate and connect to the Bluetooth even at a distance of 10 feet. The digital power Display on this wireless Sports neckband precisely shows the charge. Surrounding Speaker resonant cavity technology, High-end copper ring dynamic speakers are used to create the speaker shell. The Sound delivers nine-dimensional audio that is incredibly close to the original recording. The improved Bluetooth neckband headset is extremely lightweight and is durable for an extended use, making it one of the best Bluetooth earphones under Rs. 2000 that you should invest in. The neckband headset can connect easily to the mobile phone and enables multi-function controls for music and calls. The magnetic design allows the earphone to be fixed around the neck for convenience, and the ergonomic design ensures a great fit in your ear. Specifications: Brand: Ubon Model: Neckband Colour: Black Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Magnetic and convenience-friendly design Bass quality is subpar It is foldable and flexible.

10. LENOVO-QE03 BLUETOOTH NECKBAND EARPHONE The Lenovo - QE03 includes magnetic earbuds that may be connected conveniently while not in use. This is one of the best earphones under 2000 ₹because of the HD - mic and noise reduction features. It also has 9-12 hours of talking and music playing time and 120 hours of standby time for all-day work. Volume control, hands-free answer/hang up, and rapid music/pause/play are all supported by this earphone. It is built with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, allowing faster and more robust signal connection and transmission. It is foldable and lighter than similar neckband earphones on the market, making them more flexible and convenient to carry in a backpack or pocket. It offers a delightful hands-free experience, is sweatproof, and is ideal for outdoor sports, fitness, and inside enjoyment. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Model: Lenovo XE05 Colour: Black Form: In-Ear Connectivity: Wireless

Pros Cons Foldable and lighter design The white noise can be a bit bothersome In-line remote

TOP 3 FEATURES

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oraimo Touch control with an easy switch between calls and audio Frequency of 20 Hertz and a HiFi stereo sound A fast charging case that can give up to 16 hours of battery life Costar Dual equalizer for an easy switch between deep bass and normal mode IPX5 water resistant feature for durability Decent built-in battery that assists in longer playtime Amazon Basics Comes with a fast and dual - pairing feature Trendy appearance with an IPX6 water resistance feature Good sound and decent bass quality Ptron Has 3 buttons and multifunction control with an HD – mic Strong connectivity and a passive voice cancellation feature Immersive audio and a 10 m wireless range Realme Has magnetic fast pair and auto connect technology Bass boost drivers that comes with the Japan Daikoku Technology Extremely fast - chargingearbuds RedmiEarbuds Best call quality with enhanced DSP ENC Supports various voice assistants The case elongates the playback time given its power retention capabilities Redmi Sonic Bass Dual-Mic Noise Cancellation for clear audio Dual Pairing Multi-Point Connection to stay connected to two devices The earbuds have an in-built feature that reminds you to charge them when the battery reaches 20% Matlek Mic V 5.0 and CVC Passive Noise Cancellation Deep Bass for better sound; Dual Connect to connect with 2 devices Low power consumption technologyfor a better life cycle of the earphones Ubon Bluetooth connectivity as well as the MP3 mode It given an experience of nine-dimensional audio 850 mAh lithium Battery that allows the earphone to be on standby for 30 days Lenovo Wired Control in-Ear Earphone with an HD Mic Noise reduction feature; deep bass for quality music A charging time of 2 hours can provide 10 hours of playback time and 120 hours of standby time

Best value for money earphones Matlek earphones offer a 15-hour battery life and use Low Power Consumption Technology. It makes use of Bluetooth 5.0 technology and SBC Bluetooth profiles. This earphone can connect to two devices simultaneously and provides adequate noise suppression. This earphone costs Rs. 999, making it the best value-for-money Bluetooth earphone. Best overall earphones RedmiSonicbass's Flexi arc design ensures physical comfort when doing everything for extended periods. It has a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours and reminds you to charge it when the battery reaches 20%. Because of the dual-mic ENC, Dual Pairing Multi-Point Connection and other high-end features make it the best Bluetooth earphone under Rs. 2000. How to buy earphones You must have bought many different earphones as it might seem one doesn’t last long enough. Buying earphones can be tricky for many as they overlook these steps: 1. Choose the type of earphone you can always use. Therefore choose beforehand if you want a wired or a Bluetooth earphone. 2. In-ear earphones are most widely used worldwide, but they can be painful for some; choose an over–ear earphone. 3. Lastly, check the features of the earphone. You can choose based on the sound quality and noise reduction features for starts. These few steps will help you to find the best earphones under Rs. 2000 whether you buy them online or offline Prices of bluetooth earphones at the glance;

Product Price Oraimo Rs. 1,999 Costar Rs. 1,999 Amazon Basics Rs. 1,999 Ptron Rs. 1,800 Realme Rs. 1,999 RedmiEarbuds Rs. 1,990 Redmi Sonic Bass Rs. 1,599 Matlek Rs. 999 Ubon Rs. 899 Lenovo Rs. 1,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.