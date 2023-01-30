Sign out
Best bluetooth earphones under 2000: Top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 30, 2023 18:26 IST

Summary:

Take a look at these Bluetooth earphones under 2000 that give you the best hearing experience.

Bluetooth earphones in the under 2000 category assure high sound quality while being affordable.

Our smartphones have made us dependent on them for all our work and entertainment. All of us remain glued to the screen, whether to watch movies, a match or for meetings. But our entertainment is never at the cost of disturbing others; hence, the most used phone accessory is the earphones. Nowadays, earphones come with many features, and the best earphones in the market are Bluetooth earphones. Various brands come to mind when we think of earphones; there are premium and budget-friendly. In today’s article, you will find our top picks of best bluetooth earphones under Rs. 2000.

1. Oraimo Roll Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Oraimo roll In-ear earbuds give a rich and deep sound with high-performance 13mm drivers, making them the best earphones under Rs. 2000. Heart-pounding music is brought to you via a specially tuned EQ by Oraimo acoustic experts. The use of ENC technology ensures a clear call. Both earphones have omnidirectional MEMS microphones that effectively decrease background noise, allowing your voice to be heard clearly. It has a 16-hour playtime for all-day listening, a 4-hour playtime on a single charge, and a 12-hour playtime with the compact charging case. It is waterproof and has features like Touch Control, Voice Assistance, and Fast Charging. Roll is built to withstand water and sweat with IPX4 protection, allowing your music never to stop playing while you're out exploring.

Specifications:

Brand: Oraimo

Model: OEB-E03D-White

Colour: White

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
Fast charging caseThere can be issues in Bluetooth connectivity
Omni – Directional Noise reduction 
Oraimo Roll Truly Wireless Earbuds Half in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds with ENC,Deep Bass, 16Hrs Playtime, 13mm Dynamic Driver, Immersive Audio, Touch Control, Voice Assistance & Fast Charging
3.5 (709)
55% off
899 1,999
3.5 (709)
55% off
899 1,999
2. COSTAR MATEBAND BLUETOOTH WIRELESS NECKBAND EARPHONE

The one-of-a-kind metal earphone design of the CostarMateband emphasises personal style. Using more excellent standards, the Costar earphones are more durable, hence, one of India's best earphones under 2000. It has an enormous 130 mAh built-in battery, and on a full charge through a Type C interface, it provides a total playtime of up to 24 hours and a standby time of up to 120 hours. You can effortlessly toggle between Deep Bass mode and Normal mode with only one click on the equaliser. Furthermore, you can play and pause the Hall-effect Tech magnetic earphones simply by splitting and clipping the earbuds. It also has an IPX5 waterproof design to sweat freely during your workout.

Specifications:

Brand: Costar

Model: CostarMateband Smart blue

Colour: Blue

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
Metal earbudsBluetooth can turn off on its own sometimes
Equaliser to switch easily between different modes 
COSTAR Mateband Bluetooth Wireless Neckband Earphones - 24H Playtime, Dual Equalizer Bass Boost Drivers, Metal Magnetic Earbuds - In Ear Earphones with Mic, Soft Earwings Eartips Design, Type C charging, IPX5 Waterproof (Smart Blue)
4.2 (1,849)
65% off
699 1,999
4.2 (1,849)
65% off
699 1,999
3. AMAZON BASICS IN-EAR BLUETOOTH EARPHONE

The Amazon Basics neckband has a playtime of up to 30 hours. So even during strenuous physical exercises, the neckband remains in place. The earphone has Bluetooth 5.0 technology that accelerates pairing. Because of its dual pairing feature, this is the best under Rs. 2000 earphone. The product has an IPX6-rated barrier, making it a water and sweat-resistant neckband. And the blue colour gives it a trendy appeal that matches the owner's preferences. The magnetic ear tips facilitate storage for the user. Its various controls enable the user to adjust the volume, skip tunes, answer calls, and employ voice assistants.

Specifications:

Brand: Amazon

Model: ABHD1003

Colour: Blue

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
Accelerated pairing speedIt is not very durable.
Crisp treble-free sound 
Amazon Basics in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband with Up to 30 Hours Playtime, with Mic, Magnetic Earbuds, Voice Assistant, Dual Pairing and IPX6 Rated, Blue
3.6 (5,099)
68% off
649 1,999
3.6 (5,099)
68% off
649 1,999
4. PTRON TANGENT LITE BLUETOOTH EARPHONES

The pTron earphones offer robust Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and provide 8 hours of music playback with only 1.5 hours of charging. This is one of the best under Rs. 2000 earphones as it also has Passive Noise Cancelation and Immersive Audio with Deep Bass. Moreover, the ergonomic sports design allows you to wear it all day without feeling uncomfortable. This earphone includes a 120mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery with a standby time of 200 hours and charges through Micro USB. It also offers simple 3-button multi-function controls with an HD mic and easy access to the phone's Voice Assistant. And the inline remote control allows for hands-free phone calls and music control.

Specifications:

Brand: Ptron

Model: Tangent

Colour: Black

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
Minimum charging time Slow button response
Strong Bluetooth connectivity 
pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Mic, Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Neckband, 8Hrs Playtime, Lightweight Snug-fit in-Ear Headphones, IPX4 Water Resistant, Fast Charge & Voice Assistant (Black)
3.5 (84,457)
67% off
599 1,800
3.5 (84,457)
67% off
599 1,800
5. Realme Buds Wireless in Ear Bluetooth Earphones

Realme wireless earbuds use 11.2 mm bass boost drivers and Japan Daikoku Technology to deliver deep and powerful bass; this is one of the features that makes it one of the best Bluetooth earphones under Rs. 2000. It provides up to 12 hours of playback time with Fast charging, attaining 100 minutes of playback after only 10 minutes of charging. It also has an IPX4 sweatproof headset, a three-button inline controller, and a microphone. It also has Magnetic Fast Pair & Auto Connect Technology, and while you can use the earbuds separately, snapping them together powers them. Moreover, it is made of high-quality silica gel and a memory nickel-titanium alloy to make it lightweight.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model: Realme buds wireless

Colour: Green

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
It is made of high-quality silica gel and nickel-titanium alloy hence; it is lightweight Bluetooth connectivity is not strong.
Deep and powerful bass boost 
realme Buds Wireless in Ear Bluetooth Earphones with mic, 11.2mm Bass Boost Driver, Magnetic Fast Pair, Fast Charging and 12 Hrs Playtime (Yellow)
4.1 (72,770)
10% off
1,799 1,999
4.1 (72,770)
10% off
1,799 1,999
6. RedmiEarbuds

Redmi earbuds have a clean and attractive design and weigh roughly 4.1 grams. It includes an inline remote and a 1.5-hour charging period; it can provide up to 12 hours of playback duration with the case and up to 4 hours of playback time on a single charge. It has IPX4 splash resistance, making it water and sweatproof. You may access your preferred Voice Assistant and make a phone call or change the music with a single button click. You receive the best call quality with earphones that suppress environmental noise owing to the enhanced DSP ENC. Because of the best-in-class Bluetooth 5.0, it boasts a longer wireless range and a Multi-function button to switch between songs and calls more effectively.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model: Earbuds 2C

Colour: Black

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

ProsCons
Lightweight, sleek and super stylishNot made with sturdy material
Improved DSP ENC 
Redmi Earbuds 2C Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Bluetooth 5.0, Up to 12 Hours Playback, IPX4 Splash & Sweat Proof, Light Weight, Touch Control & Supports Voice Assistance
3.6 (17,237)
25% off
1,499 1,990
3.6 (17,237)
25% off
1,499 1,990
7. RedmiSonicBass Wireless in-Ear Earphones

The RedmiSonicbass has a 120 mAh battery and up to 12 hours of battery life. When the battery reaches 20%, the earbuds will remind you to charge it. The RedmiSonicbass has a battery life of up to 200 hours. The dual-mic ENC works background noise during calls, making callers' voices crisp and clear on the receiving end. Dual Pairing Multi-Point Connection allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously. The Flexi arc design ensures physical comfort when doing all things for extended periods—featuring 9.2 mm dynamic speakers for enhanced sound quality and an immersive music-listening experience. Because of the accessible controls and quick commands with the multi-function button, this is the best earphone for Rs. 2000.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model: RedmiSonicbass

Colour: Blue

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
Easy controls and quick functionNoise cancellation does not work properly
Dual Pairing Multi-Point Connection 
Redmi SonicBass Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Splash & Sweat Proof, Multi-Point Dual Pairing, Light-Weight Neckband, Bluetooth 5.0 & Up to 12 hrs of Playback Time (Blue)
3.9 (7,839)
19% off
1,299 1,599
3.9 (7,839)
19% off
1,299 1,599
8. Matlek Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones

Matlek earphones have a 15-hour continuous listening time and use Low Power Consumption Technology to extend battery life by 30%. It utilises Bluetooth 5.0 technology with SBC Bluetooth profiles for smooth and steady calling. It provides excellent noise isolation, and it is 12mm dynamic drivers assure stable transmission with no interruption for a high-quality stereo sound experience. The earphone comes with interchangeable high-quality silicone earbuds and hooks to ensure a snug fit for all clients. This earphone can connect to two devices simultaneously and can control the voice assistants on your smart devices, ensuring its place on the best earphones under 2000’s list.

Specification:

Brand: Matlek

Model: Super Earphone Red

Colour: Red

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
It comes with various SBC Bluetooth profilesThe sound quality could have been better, as it lacks clarity
Stable transmission with noise isolation 
Matlek Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic V 5.0, 16 Hours Playtime, Low Latency for Gaming, CVC Passive Noise Cancellation, Deep Bass, Sweat Proof, Dual Connect, Voice Assistant - Red
3.8 (1,330)
57% off
426 990
3.8 (1,330)
57% off
426 990
9. UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless in Ear Earphones

This wireless Professional Neckband headset battery is an 850mAh high-capacity lithium battery that can play for 10 hours and can operate and connect to the Bluetooth even at a distance of 10 feet. The digital power Display on this wireless Sports neckband precisely shows the charge. Surrounding Speaker resonant cavity technology, High-end copper ring dynamic speakers are used to create the speaker shell. The Sound delivers nine-dimensional audio that is incredibly close to the original recording. The improved Bluetooth neckband headset is extremely lightweight and is durable for an extended use, making it one of the best Bluetooth earphones under Rs. 2000 that you should invest in. The neckband headset can connect easily to the mobile phone and enables multi-function controls for music and calls. The magnetic design allows the earphone to be fixed around the neck for convenience, and the ergonomic design ensures a great fit in your ear.

Specifications:

Brand: Ubon

Model: Neckband

Colour: Black

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
Magnetic and convenience-friendly designBass quality is subpar
It is foldable and flexible. 
UBON BT-5100 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless in Ear Earphones with Hi-Fi Stereo Sound, 10Hrs Playtime, Lightweight Ergonomic Neckband, Sweat-Resistant Magnetic Earbuds, Voice Assistant & with Mic (Black)
4.1 (1,962)
75% off
494 1,999
4.1 (1,962)
75% off
494 1,999
10. LENOVO-QE03 BLUETOOTH NECKBAND EARPHONE

The Lenovo - QE03 includes magnetic earbuds that may be connected conveniently while not in use. This is one of the best earphones under 2000 because of the HD - mic and noise reduction features. It also has 9-12 hours of talking and music playing time and 120 hours of standby time for all-day work. Volume control, hands-free answer/hang up, and rapid music/pause/play are all supported by this earphone. It is built with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, allowing faster and more robust signal connection and transmission. It is foldable and lighter than similar neckband earphones on the market, making them more flexible and convenient to carry in a backpack or pocket. It offers a delightful hands-free experience, is sweatproof, and is ideal for outdoor sports, fitness, and inside enjoyment.

Specifications:

Brand: Lenovo

Model: Lenovo XE05

Colour: Black

Form: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wireless

ProsCons
Foldable and lighter designThe white noise can be a bit bothersome
In-line remote 
LENOVO-QE03 Bluetooth NECKBAN Earphone (Black)
3 (28)
55% off
899 1,999
TOP 3 FEATURES

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OraimoTouch control with an easy switch between calls and audioFrequency of 20 Hertz and a HiFi stereo soundA fast charging case that can give up to 16 hours of battery life
CostarDual equalizer for an easy switch between deep bass and normal modeIPX5 water resistant feature for durabilityDecent built-in battery that assists in longer playtime
Amazon BasicsComes with a fast and dual - pairing featureTrendy appearance with an IPX6 water resistance featureGood sound and decent bass quality
PtronHas 3 buttons and multifunction control with an HD – micStrong connectivity and a passive voice cancellation featureImmersive audio and a 10 m wireless range
RealmeHas magnetic fast pair and auto connect technologyBass boost drivers that comes with the Japan Daikoku TechnologyExtremely fast - chargingearbuds
RedmiEarbudsBest call quality with enhanced DSP ENCSupports various voice assistantsThe case elongates the playback time given its power retention capabilities
Redmi Sonic BassDual-Mic Noise Cancellation for clear audioDual Pairing Multi-Point Connection to stay connected to two devicesThe earbuds have an in-built feature that reminds you to charge them when the battery reaches 20%
MatlekMic V 5.0 and CVC Passive Noise CancellationDeep Bass for better sound; Dual Connect to connect with 2 devicesLow power consumption technologyfor a better life cycle of the earphones
UbonBluetooth connectivity as well as the MP3 modeIt given an experience of nine-dimensional audio850 mAh lithium Battery that allows the earphone to be on standby for 30 days
LenovoWired Control in-Ear Earphone with an HD MicNoise reduction feature; deep bass for quality musicA charging time of 2 hours can provide 10 hours of playback time and 120 hours of standby time

Best value for money earphones

Matlek earphones offer a 15-hour battery life and use Low Power Consumption Technology. It makes use of Bluetooth 5.0 technology and SBC Bluetooth profiles. This earphone can connect to two devices simultaneously and provides adequate noise suppression. This earphone costs Rs. 999, making it the best value-for-money Bluetooth earphone.

Best overall earphones

RedmiSonicbass's Flexi arc design ensures physical comfort when doing everything for extended periods. It has a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours and reminds you to charge it when the battery reaches 20%. Because of the dual-mic ENC, Dual Pairing Multi-Point Connection and other high-end features make it the best Bluetooth earphone under Rs. 2000.

How to buy earphones

You must have bought many different earphones as it might seem one doesn’t last long enough. Buying earphones can be tricky for many as they overlook these steps:

1. Choose the type of earphone you can always use. Therefore choose beforehand if you want a wired or a Bluetooth earphone.

2. In-ear earphones are most widely used worldwide, but they can be painful for some; choose an over–ear earphone.

3. Lastly, check the features of the earphone. You can choose based on the sound quality and noise reduction features for starts.

These few steps will help you to find the best earphones under Rs. 2000 whether you buy them online or offline

Prices of bluetooth earphones at the glance;

ProductPrice
OraimoRs. 1,999
CostarRs. 1,999
Amazon BasicsRs. 1,999
PtronRs. 1,800
RealmeRs. 1,999
RedmiEarbudsRs. 1,990
Redmi Sonic BassRs. 1,599
MatlekRs. 999
UbonRs. 899
LenovoRs. 1,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories Gadgets
FAQs

What should I check before buying earphones?

It is advisable to check the sound quality and some other features like bass boost before buying an earphone.

How long do headphones/earphones last?

Some of the best quality earphones can last up to 3 years, depending on their usage.

Which type of earphone is best?

Wireless earphones are the best for their light design and high-quality sound. In addition, it is usually better than other earphones owing to the lack of wire.

 View More
