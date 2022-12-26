Best Cooling Pads for laptops to prevent overheating By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 26, 2022 19:27 IST





Summary: Looking for the best Cooling pads for your laptop to prevent overheating? Read through our top picks to prevent your laptop from heating up and increase efficiency.

The Best Cooling Pads for Laptops in India

If you are used to long hours or work or gaming on your laptop, then you have probably experienced overheating problems at some point or the other. Using your laptop for extended periods may lead to damage and decrease its performance over time. The best way to counter this problem is to get a laptop cooling pad with a built-in fan that helps in maintaining optimum airflow and keep your laptop cool during long hours of usage. You can find these cooling pads at affordable rates online with additional features such as attractive LED light and height adjustment for reducing stress on your eyes. So if you are looking for cooling pads for your office or gaming laptop, we have rounded up a list of the top cooling pads available online in India to prevent overheating of your laptop. Product details 1. Zebronics, ZEB-NC3300 USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad with Dual Fan, Dual USB Port and Blue LED Lights. The Zebronics Zeb-NC3300 USB powered laptop cooling pad is perfect to prevent overheating of your system. It is light in weight and has dual fans and USB ports with Blue LED lights for enhanced gaming experience. Its retractable stand and sturdy build makes it very easy to use and ensures optimum airflow. Specifications Dimensions: 2.6 x 3.68 x 2.7 cm

Weight: 624 grams

USB Port: 2

Pros Cons Convenient for office work Not suitable for gaming laptops Dual USB ports Good value for money Sturdy body

2. Zinq Five Fan Cooling Pad and Laptop Stand with Dual Height Adjustment and Dual USB Port Extension Zinq presents its impressive laptop compatible cooling pad intended to ease hearing problems in laptops for gaming and office use. Its ergonomic design consists of five deep cooling fans for optimum airflow without making any noise. The product also has two built-in USB ports, and twin rotatable switches to adjust wind speed and red LED lights for distinct attractiveness. You can also adjust height for viewing and typing for long hours. Specifications Dimensions: 41 x 29 x 2 cm

Weight: 860 gm

USB Port: 2

Height: Adjustable

Pros Cons Hyper cooling with five fans Not suitable for heavy gaming Dual USB ports Slightly overpriced No noise Height adjustable design

3. Quantum Laptop Cooling Pad with Noiseless Fan, 4-Level Metal Rod Adjustable tilt Laptop Stand, USB Powered with Blue LED, Cable Included, Upto 15.6 inches Laptop Size, 1-Year Warranty QHM330 The Quantum laptop cooling pad is ergonomically designed to provide maximum support to your laptop. It has a powerful thermal heat dissipation system with a noiseless 11 dB LED fan which can be easily regulated. It is also perfect for gaming and office use with 4-level adjustable tilts and 2 USB ports. This product from Quantum is also light in weight and energy-efficient, allowing you to easily carry it around and use it anytime, anywhere. Specifications Dimensions: 38.7 x 30 x 29 cm

Weight: 700 gm

Noise level: 8 dB

Material: Metal

Pros Cons Powerful noiseless fan Not suitable in hot areas Non-slippery surface Lack of thickness Dual USB ports Not suitable for gaming Adjustable height LED light

4. Lapcare ChillMate Adjustable Laptop Cooling Pad with Twin Fans for Efficient Cooling A practical and handy cooling pad, the Lapcare ChillMate is designed not just to keep your system cool, but also to double up as a laptop stand. It regulates heat efficiently with its high-capacity twin fans. Its rubber finish enables better handling and it has an angled modulated design for comfort. It also has a 6-stage adjustment feature to help you increase productivity and deliver on those deadlines. Specifications Colour: Black

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Dimensions: 10 x 5 x 10 cm

Weight: 300 gm

Pros Cons Multi-step adjustment No on/off button Dual fan Overpriced Dual USB ports Not suitable for gaming Rubber finish Weak plastic make

5. Dyazo Upgraded 6 Fan Cooling Pad Laptop Raiser with Adjustable Height & Mute Fans for | for Laptop & Notebooks 10-15.6 inches, Black Get this ultra-cooling station to prevent damage to your laptop. With six silent exhaust fans and adjustable height for different viewing angles, the Dyazo fan cooling pad is ideal for work environments with minimal disturbance. The pad is compatible with laptops under 15.6 inches and supports many top brands such as HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, Mac Book, etc. Specifications Colour: Black

Material: Metal, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Dimensions: 37 x 28 x 5 cm

Weight: 900 gm

Pros Cons Six fans for ultra cooling effect Only compatible with laptops ranging between 10-15.6 inches Noiseless Adjustable height Good quality built Ideal for gaming

6. Cosmic Byte Asteroid Laptop Cooling Pad, Adjustable Height, 5 Fan Design, LED Light, USB Ports, Support Upto 17" laptops With an amazing 9-adjustable levels, this cooling pad from Cosmic Byte reduces the operational temperature of your laptop and allows you to work more efficiently. Its five LED fan design is impressive and the option for twin USB Port is functional. This cooling pad has a broad base design to accord maximum comfort to the user, along with having a lightweight and ergonomic design for added convenience. Specifications: Colour: Blue

Material: Metal

Dimensions: 29.2 x 2.9 x 41 cm

Weight: 990 gm

Pros Cons Five efficient fans Weak build quality 7 level adjustable height Slightly heavy Broad base with an ergonomic design Not ideal for thick gaming laptops

7. AmazonBasics Laptop Cooling Pad with 7-Cool RGB LED Lighting Effects The AmazonBasics cooling pad comes with 6 fans for efficient cooling. It's user-friendly design enables you to work or use your laptop for gaming for extended hours. The product features an LED screen with an in-built control panel and has 7 levels of adjustable height for maximum comfort. The cooling pad also features easy USB connectivity and is compatible with any USB-A port. The cooling pad is designed smartly to help you maintain the right posture and avoid back and neck pains. There is also a mesh pad and a hollow surface that drives heat away from your laptop. The in-built LED lights create an immersive gaming experience as well. Specifications Colour: Black

Dimensions: 41.6 x 28 x 3.6 cm

Weight: 1010 gm

Cooling method: Air

Pros Cons 6 in-built fans for a supercooling effect Not suitable for laptops with a screen size of over 17 inches Dual USB Slightly heavy 7 adjustable levels

8. RAEGR RapidCool 900 Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad With an aluminum alloy top panel and six cooling fans to pull heat away from your laptop, the Raegr RapidCool 900 is an efficient laptop cooling system for laptops. Its high thermal conductivity ensures that your laptop performs optimally and has a 7 level adjustment settings for maximum comfort. The cooling pad has a sturdy alloy body, 6 efficient cooling fans and an intuitive design to adjust the height as per your convenience. It is compatible with laptops with upto 17 inches of screen size. Specifications Material: Aluminium, Metal

Dimensions: 35 x 27 x 2 cm

Weight: 150 gm

Pros Cons 6 in-built fans for a supercooling effect Not suitable for laptops with a screen size of over 17 inches Sturdy aluminum built Slightly overpriced 7 adjustable levels

9. Archer Tech Lab, Squall 100 RGB Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad with Aluminium Metal Grid, 5 Turbo Fans, Powered by USB Port, 5 Adjustable Angles, 2-Place Adjustable Phone Holder One of the sturdiest cooling pads that you can find online, the Archer Tech Lab cooling pad is a powerful cooling system for quick heat dissipation from your laptop. There are 5 adjustment angles so that you can place your laptop as per your comfort, whether you are working or spending leisure time. There are also two adjustable phone holders so that you do not miss any important notification at any point of time. The five part cooling system contains RGB lights around the central fan and blue lights surrounding the 4 fans. The Archer Tech Lab laptop cooling pad can support upto 17 inch laptops. Specifications Colour: Black

Material m: Aluminum, Metal

Dimensions: 40 x 28 x 4.5 cm

Weight; 970 gm

Pros Cons Heavy aluminum metal design Not suitable for laptops with a screen size of over 17 inches 5 adjustment angles Overpriced 2 phone holders Noise free cooling RGB lighting

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics, ZEB-NC3300 Convenient for office work Dual USB ports Sturdy board Zinq Five Fan Cooling Pad and Laptop Stand Hyper cooling with five fans Dual USB ports Height adjustable design Quantum Laptop Cooling Pad Powerful noiseless fan Dual USB ports Adjustable height Lapcare ChillMate Multi-step adjustmen Dual USB ports Dual fan Dyazo Upgraded 6 Fan Cooling Pad Laptop Raiser Six fans for ultra cooling effect Ideal for gaming Noiseless Cosmic Byte Asteroid Laptop Cooling Pad Five efficient fans 7 level adjustable height Broad base with an ergonomic design AmazonBasics Laptop Cooling Pad 6 in-built fans for a supercooling effect Dual USB ports 7 adjustable levels RAEGR RapidCool 900 Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad 6 in-built fans for a supercooling effect Sturdy aluminum built 7 adjustable levels Archer Tech Lab, Squall 100 RGB Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad 5 adjustment angles 2 phone holders RGB Lighting

Best value for money The AmazonBasics Laptop Cooling Pad with 7-Cool RGB LED Lighting Effects is the best value for money when you are looking to keep your laptop cool. Priced at Rs. 1,466/-, the cooling pad is ideal for laptops with 17 inch screen size. It has 6 cooling fans to prevent overheating on your laptop during work or gaming, along with 7 adjustable levels to keep your comfort supreme. It also has dual USB ports to keep you plugged in anywhere, be it at your office or at home. Best overall product The Dyazo Upgraded 6 Fan Cooling Pad Laptop Raiser is the best cooling pad for those who use their laptop for heavy gaming for long periods. It comes with 6 fans for an ultra cooling effect, which are noiseless and designed for maximum work or gaming experience. How to find the best cooling pad for laptop, whether you are gifting or buying for yourself? If you are looking for the best laptop cooling pad for yourself or your loved one, then you should prioritize the features that you want and your level of usage. If you play heavy gaming on your laptop, you should consider a cooling pad with 5-6 fans for optimum airflow. On the other hand, if you solely use your laptop for work and processing heavy software, you can opt for a cooling pad with 2-3 noiseless fans so that there is no disturbance in your work space. You can also do away with the LED light feature if your laptop is for professional use only. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Zebronics, ZEB-NC3300 Rs. 599/- 2. Zinq Five Fan Cooling Pad and Laptop Stand Rs. 899/- 3. Quantum Laptop Cooling Pad Rs. 549/- 4. Lapcare ChillMate Rs. 770/- 5. Dyazo Upgraded 6 Fan Cooling Pad Laptop Raiser Rs. 999/- 6. Cosmic Byte Asteroid Laptop Cooling Pad Rs. 1,499/- 7. AmazonBasics Laptop Cooling Pad Rs. 1,466/- 8. RAEGR RapidCool 900 Aluminum Laptop Cooling Pad Rs. 1,699/- 9. Archer Tech Lab, Squall 100 RGB Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad Rs. 1,999/-

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”