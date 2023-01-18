Sign out
Best deals on electronics: top 10 products to buy during amazon's republic day

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 18, 2023 23:27 IST

Summary:

Discover the best deals on electronics during Amazon's Republic Day Sale. Browse through our top 10 products list and find the perfect fit for your needs, whether it's a new laptop, smartwatch, power bank, gaming mouse or TV. Get the best prices on the latest technology from leading brands like Samsung, OnePlus, HP, Logitech, and more.

Top 10 products to buy during amazon's republic day sale

Amazon's republic day sale is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to snag the latest electronics at unbeatable prices. This sale has something for everyone, from smartphones to laptops, home appliances to gaming consoles. This sale is an opportunity for customers to upgrade their devices and appliances and save money in the process. Don't miss out on these amazing deals during Amazon's Republic Day Sale starting from 15th to 20th January. Be sure to check back regularly as new deals and discounts are added throughout the sale.

1. Honor MagicBook 14

The Honor MagicBook 14 is a sleek and powerful laptop equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a 14-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen, and 16GB of RAM. Its slim aluminum metal body is only 15.9mm thick and weighs only 1.38kg, making it easy to take. The laptop also features TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and flicker-free certifications for eye comfort during prolonged use. Additionally, the laptop is equipped with a 512GB PCIe SSD for fast performance, a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button for added security and privacy, and a 720P HD pop-up camera with privacy mode.

Brand: Honor

Product Dimensions: 1.6 x 21.5 x 32.3 cm

Colour: Grey

Special Feature: Fast Speed, Backlit Keyboard

ProsCons
Great choice for multitaskingRAM cannot be upgraded
Honor MagicBook 14, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint Login/Metal Body/Backlit KB/1.38Kg), Gray, NobelM-WFQ9AHNE
4.4 (371)
46% off
40,990 75,999
Buy now

2. Lffalcon 108 cm (43 inches) 4k ultra HD smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a high-quality television that offers a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. This TV is perfect for streaming your favourite shows and movies, as it comes with a wide range of connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles, 1 USB port for connecting hard drives and other USB devices, and 1 headphone output. The TV also features 24 watts of output and Dolby Audio for an immersive and high-quality sound experience.

Brand: iFFALCON

Product Dimensions: 43" / 110 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Google Assistant, 4K Google TV + HDR 10

ProsCons
4K Ultra HD display and built-in Google TV No customisation
iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black)
4.2 (2,415)
Get Price

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a slim and lightweight tablet with a 26.31 cm (10.4 inch) LCD TFT display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 16M colour support. It supports Wi-Fi calling and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB. The tablet is powered by an Octa-Core 2.3GHz, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 700 Series processor and runs on Android 12. The battery capacity is 7040 mAh, and the tablet has a 5.0 MP front camera and 8 MP back camera but no camera flash. The tablet has a USB Type C port but no fingerprint sensor. It has GPS and GLONASS and comes with an S Pen in the box.

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 24.5 x 0.7 x 15.4 cm

Colour: Gray

Special Feature: Impressive S Pen, updated software

ProsCons
Stereo SpeakersNo fingerprint scanner
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
4.4 (11,165)
26% off
22,999 30,999
Buy now

4. Sony alpha mirrorless vlog amera

The Sony Alpha ZV-E10L is a high-performance, interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera that is specifically designed for vlogging. The camera also comes with a 16-50 mm lens that provides a versatile zoom range for capturing wide-angle and telephoto shots. One of the standout features of the ZV-E10L is its advanced autofocus system, which ensures that your footage is always sharp and focused. The camera also has a directional 3-capsule mic with a windscreen, which helps eliminate wind noise and ensure that your audio is always clear.

Brand: Sony

Product Dimensions: 4.5 x 11.5 x 6.4 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Timelapse feature

ProsCons
Value for moneyDoesn’t contain rechargeable batteries
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators (APS-C Sensor, Advanced Autofocus, Clear Audio, 4K Movie Recording) - Black, Compact
4.4 (166)
12% off
61,489 69,990
Buy now

5. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones are designed to provide an immersive audio experience with powerful bass. The earphones feature 12.4 mm drivers that deliver deep and uncompromising bass, making them perfect for music lovers. With a quick 10-minute charge, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of audio playback, and with the flagship-level battery life, the earphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. The earphones are also water and sweat-resistant, making them all-weather-ready. Additionally, the earphones come with a built-in mic for hands-free calling.

Brand: OnePlus

Product Dimensions: 37.5 x 11 x 2.5 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: ‎Sweatproof, Fast Charging

ProsCons
Charges within 10 minutesDoesn’t suppress background noise
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)
4.2 (81,518)
26% off
1,699 2,299
Buy now

6. VU premium 4K series 4K ultra hd smart android led tv

VU 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43 PM is a high-quality television that offers a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It comes with 3 HDMI ports for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers or gaming console and 2 USB ports for connecting hard drives or other USB devices. The TV also features 24 watts of output and Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual-X Surround Sound, TruBass HDX, TruSurround X, and Dialog Clarity for an immersive and high-quality sound experience. The TV also features a premium 4K display with 40% enhanced brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, VOD Upscaling, Cricket Mode, PC and Game Mode. The TV comes with a 1-year warranty provided by Vu from the date of purchase.

Brand: VU

Product Dimensions: 8.3 x 96.1 x 56 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision

ProsCons
Brilliant Picture QualityHigh Motion Blur
Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43PM (Grey)
4.4 (3,859)
Get Price

7. HP smart tank 580 all-in-one wifi colour printer

The HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer is a versatile printer that can handle all of your office and home printing needs. It has print, scan, copies functionality and a dedicated ID copy smart button. The printer also has a compact design with a guided setup and a smart guided control panel that makes it easy to use. Additionally, it comes with a low ink sensing feature that alerts you when it's time to refill the ink. The HP Smart Tank 580 has a high-volume printing capacity, allowing you to print up to 12,000 black and 6,000 colour pages. The printer also has reliable connectivity options, including Self Healing WiFi, WiFi Direct, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and Bluetooth Low Energy.

Brand: HP

Product Dimensions: 58.07 x 43.47 x 25.4 cm

Colour: White grey

Special Feature: Ready network

ProsCons
Compact and well-builtOnly ideal for home and small office
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle in The Box (Upto 12000 Black and 6000 Colour Pages in The Box) and 1+1 Year Warranty. -Print, Scan &Copy for Office/Home
3.9 (17)
14% off
16,249 18,848
Buy now

8. Ambrane 27000mAh power bank

The Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger that allows you to charge your devices multiple times flexibly. With a robust 27000mAh Lithium Polymer capacity, it can charge an iPhone 12 up to 6.2 times and a OnePlus Nord up to 4.3 times. The power bank features 20W fast charging output with Thunderous 20 Watts PD and 3.0 QC output, allowing you to charge your mobile device up to 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes on average. The power bank also has a 20W fast charging input with Power Delivery Technology, which allows it to be charged in 12 to 13 hours via the Type C port. With 2 USB ports and 1 Type C port for output, it can charge 3 devices at the same time.

Brand: Ambrane

Product Dimensions: 16.1 x 7.5 x 2.7 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Multi-layer protection

ProsCons
Type C port compatibilityHeavy in size
Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Smartphones & Other Devices (Stylo Pro, Black)
4.1 (3,272)
23% off
2,299 2,999
Buy now

9. Noise colorfit pro 4 alpha bluetooth calling smart watch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is a stylish and advanced smartwatch that is packed with features to enhance your daily life. The watch features a 1.78" AMOLED display with 368*448 pixel resolution for a clear and vivid display. The Always On Display feature allows you to choose from various watch faces and see your day unfold. The smartwatch comes with a functional 360 digital crown that allows you to navigate through a series of features easily. The Tru Sync feature ensures a stable and fast connection for the best-in-class calling experience. The Noise Buzz feature allows you to stay connected throughout the day with access to a dial pad, call logs, and the option to save up to 10 contacts.

Brand: Noise

Product Dimensions: 4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Insta charging

ProsCons
7-day battery life with InstachargeNo auto-brightness control
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, Tru Sync, 60hz Refresh Rate, instacharge, Gesture Control, Functional 360 Digital Crown (Jet Black)
3.8 (197)
53% off
3,799 7,999
Buy now

10. Logitech G402 hyperion fury USB wired gaming mouse

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse is a high-performance gaming mouse designed for PC and Mac gamers. The mouse has a Fusion engine that delivers one of the highest gaming mouse tracking speeds of up to 500 IPS, providing a smooth and responsive cursor movement. The G402 has 8 programmable buttons that can be customised to your liking. You can set up one-button triggers and save them to the mouse for quick access. The mouse also has on-the-fly DPI shifting that allows you to shift through up to four DPI settings, from pixel-precise targeting (250 DPI) to lightning-fast manoeuvres (4000 DPI).

Brand: Logitech

Product Dimensions: 7.2 x 4.1 x 13.6 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Good grip

ProsCons
Comfortable and low friction feetExpensive
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse, 4,000 DPI, Lightweight, 8 Programmable Buttons, Compatible for PC/Mac - Black
4.6 (10,804)
31% off
1,995 2,895
Buy now

Best 3 features for you:

Honor magicbook 14Iffalcon 4k ultra HD smart led google tvSamsung Galaxy tab s6 liteSony alpha mirrorless vlog cameraOneplus bullets z2 bluethooth wireless in ear earphonesVu premium 4k series 4k ultra hd smart andriod led tvHp smart tank 580 all-in-one wifi colour printerAmbrane 27000mah power bankNoise colourfit pro 4 alpha bluethooth calling smart watchLogitech G402 hyperion fury usb wired gaming mouse
fast chargingin-built appsDolby Atmosflexible connectivity options10-minute chargepremium 4K displaypremium 4K displayrobust 27000mAh Lithium Polymer capacityAMOLED displaylightning-fast manoeuvres (4000 DPI)
Fast SpeedGoogle Assistantimpressive S PenTimelapse feature‎SweatproofDolby VisionHi-Speed USB 2.0it can charge 3 devices at the same timeNoise Buzzpixel-precise targeting (250 DPI)
Backlit Keyboard4K Google TV + HDR 10expandable storage upto 1 TBversatile zoom rangepowerful bassHDR10compact designmulti-layer protectioninsta charginggood grip

Best overall product:

The Honor MagicBook 14 is definitely a product to consider buying during Amazon's Republic Day sale. It is a sleek, powerful, lightweight laptop that is perfect for on-the-go use. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 14-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen, 16GB of RAM and a slim aluminium metal body. The laptop also has a long battery life, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and flicker-free certifications, making it easy on the eyes during prolonged use.

Best value for money:

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones are a great value-for-money option, available for Rs. 400 less than the original price during Amazon's Republic Day sale. The earphones feature 12.4 mm drivers that deliver powerful bass and an immersive audio experience, perfect for music lovers. With a quick 10-minute charge, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of audio playback and a flagship-level battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. They are also water and sweat-resistant, making them all-weather-ready and a great deal to grab during the sale.

How to find the Best Deals on Electronics During Amazon's Republic Day Sale?

Finding the perfect deals on electronics can be daunting, but with a little research and planning, you can get the best products at the best prices. To start, determine your needs and budget. This will help you narrow your search and focus on products that meet your needs and fit your budget. Once you have a general idea of what you're looking for, research different products and read reviews and ratings to get an idea of their performance and quality. This will give you a better understanding of what to expect from the products you're considering. By following these tips, you'll be able to find the perfect deals on electronics and get the most bang for your buck.

Amazon’s Republic Day Sale Product Price List

ProductsPrice( in Rupees)
Honor MagicBook 1440,990
IFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV18,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite22,999
Sony Alpha Mirrorless vlog Camera61,489
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones1,699
VU Premium 4K Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV24,999
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer16,249
Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank2,299
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch3,799
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse1,995

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs :

What are the top 10 products to buy during Amazon's Republic Day Sale?

The top 10 products can vary depending on the deals and promotions offered during the sale, but popular items typically include electronics such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, and home appliances.

When is Amazon's Republic Day Sale?

Amazon's Republic Day Sale usually happens around the Indian Republic Day, January 26th.

How can I fetch impressive deals during Amazon's Republic Day Sale?

To fetch impressive deals during Amazon's Republic Day Sale, keep an eye out for discounts and promotions, compare prices from different sellers, and consider purchasing bundle deals or product packages. It's also good to sign up for Amazon's email notifications to stay informed about upcoming deals.

