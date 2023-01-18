Best deals on electronics: top 10 products to buy during amazon's republic day By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 18, 2023





Summary: Discover the best deals on electronics during Amazon's Republic Day Sale. Browse through our top 10 products list and find the perfect fit for your needs, whether it's a new laptop, smartwatch, power bank, gaming mouse or TV. Get the best prices on the latest technology from leading brands like Samsung, OnePlus, HP, Logitech, and more.

Top 10 products to buy during amazon's republic day sale

Amazon's republic day sale is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to snag the latest electronics at unbeatable prices. This sale has something for everyone, from smartphones to laptops, home appliances to gaming consoles. This sale is an opportunity for customers to upgrade their devices and appliances and save money in the process. Don't miss out on these amazing deals during Amazon's Republic Day Sale starting from 15th to 20th January. Be sure to check back regularly as new deals and discounts are added throughout the sale. 1. Honor MagicBook 14 The Honor MagicBook 14 is a sleek and powerful laptop equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a 14-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen, and 16GB of RAM. Its slim aluminum metal body is only 15.9mm thick and weighs only 1.38kg, making it easy to take. The laptop also features TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and flicker-free certifications for eye comfort during prolonged use. Additionally, the laptop is equipped with a 512GB PCIe SSD for fast performance, a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button for added security and privacy, and a 720P HD pop-up camera with privacy mode. Brand: Honor Product Dimensions: 1.6 x 21.5 x 32.3 cm Colour: Grey Special Feature: Fast Speed, Backlit Keyboard

Pros Cons Great choice for multitasking RAM cannot be upgraded

2. Lffalcon 108 cm (43 inches) 4k ultra HD smart LED Google TV The iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a high-quality television that offers a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. This TV is perfect for streaming your favourite shows and movies, as it comes with a wide range of connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles, 1 USB port for connecting hard drives and other USB devices, and 1 headphone output. The TV also features 24 watts of output and Dolby Audio for an immersive and high-quality sound experience. Brand: iFFALCON Product Dimensions: 43" / 110 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Google Assistant, 4K Google TV + HDR 10

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display and built-in Google TV No customisation

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a slim and lightweight tablet with a 26.31 cm (10.4 inch) LCD TFT display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 16M colour support. It supports Wi-Fi calling and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB. The tablet is powered by an Octa-Core 2.3GHz, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 700 Series processor and runs on Android 12. The battery capacity is 7040 mAh, and the tablet has a 5.0 MP front camera and 8 MP back camera but no camera flash. The tablet has a USB Type C port but no fingerprint sensor. It has GPS and GLONASS and comes with an S Pen in the box. Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: 24.5 x 0.7 x 15.4 cm Colour: Gray Special Feature: Impressive S Pen, updated software

Pros Cons Stereo Speakers No fingerprint scanner

4. Sony alpha mirrorless vlog amera The Sony Alpha ZV-E10L is a high-performance, interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera that is specifically designed for vlogging. The camera also comes with a 16-50 mm lens that provides a versatile zoom range for capturing wide-angle and telephoto shots. One of the standout features of the ZV-E10L is its advanced autofocus system, which ensures that your footage is always sharp and focused. The camera also has a directional 3-capsule mic with a windscreen, which helps eliminate wind noise and ensure that your audio is always clear. Brand: Sony Product Dimensions: 4.5 x 11.5 x 6.4 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Timelapse feature

Pros Cons Value for money Doesn’t contain rechargeable batteries

5. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones are designed to provide an immersive audio experience with powerful bass. The earphones feature 12.4 mm drivers that deliver deep and uncompromising bass, making them perfect for music lovers. With a quick 10-minute charge, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of audio playback, and with the flagship-level battery life, the earphones can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. The earphones are also water and sweat-resistant, making them all-weather-ready. Additionally, the earphones come with a built-in mic for hands-free calling. Brand: OnePlus Product Dimensions: 37.5 x 11 x 2.5 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: ‎Sweatproof, Fast Charging

Pros Cons Charges within 10 minutes Doesn’t suppress background noise

6. VU premium 4K series 4K ultra hd smart android led tv VU 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43 PM is a high-quality television that offers a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz with a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It comes with 3 HDMI ports for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers or gaming console and 2 USB ports for connecting hard drives or other USB devices. The TV also features 24 watts of output and Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual-X Surround Sound, TruBass HDX, TruSurround X, and Dialog Clarity for an immersive and high-quality sound experience. The TV also features a premium 4K display with 40% enhanced brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, VOD Upscaling, Cricket Mode, PC and Game Mode. The TV comes with a 1-year warranty provided by Vu from the date of purchase. Brand: VU Product Dimensions: 8.3 x 96.1 x 56 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision

Pros Cons Brilliant Picture Quality High Motion Blur

7. HP smart tank 580 all-in-one wifi colour printer The HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer is a versatile printer that can handle all of your office and home printing needs. It has print, scan, copies functionality and a dedicated ID copy smart button. The printer also has a compact design with a guided setup and a smart guided control panel that makes it easy to use. Additionally, it comes with a low ink sensing feature that alerts you when it's time to refill the ink. The HP Smart Tank 580 has a high-volume printing capacity, allowing you to print up to 12,000 black and 6,000 colour pages. The printer also has reliable connectivity options, including Self Healing WiFi, WiFi Direct, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and Bluetooth Low Energy. Brand: HP Product Dimensions: 58.07 x 43.47 x 25.4 cm Colour: White grey Special Feature: Ready network

Pros Cons Compact and well-built Only ideal for home and small office

8. Ambrane 27000mAh power bank The Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity portable charger that allows you to charge your devices multiple times flexibly. With a robust 27000mAh Lithium Polymer capacity, it can charge an iPhone 12 up to 6.2 times and a OnePlus Nord up to 4.3 times. The power bank features 20W fast charging output with Thunderous 20 Watts PD and 3.0 QC output, allowing you to charge your mobile device up to 50% in as quickly as 30 minutes on average. The power bank also has a 20W fast charging input with Power Delivery Technology, which allows it to be charged in 12 to 13 hours via the Type C port. With 2 USB ports and 1 Type C port for output, it can charge 3 devices at the same time. Brand: Ambrane Product Dimensions: 16.1 x 7.5 x 2.7 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Multi-layer protection

Pros Cons Type C port compatibility Heavy in size

9. Noise colorfit pro 4 alpha bluetooth calling smart watch The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch is a stylish and advanced smartwatch that is packed with features to enhance your daily life. The watch features a 1.78" AMOLED display with 368*448 pixel resolution for a clear and vivid display. The Always On Display feature allows you to choose from various watch faces and see your day unfold. The smartwatch comes with a functional 360 digital crown that allows you to navigate through a series of features easily. The Tru Sync feature ensures a stable and fast connection for the best-in-class calling experience. The Noise Buzz feature allows you to stay connected throughout the day with access to a dial pad, call logs, and the option to save up to 10 contacts. Brand: Noise Product Dimensions: 4.7 x 3.9 x 1.2 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Insta charging

Pros Cons 7-day battery life with Instacharge No auto-brightness control

10. Logitech G402 hyperion fury USB wired gaming mouse Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse is a high-performance gaming mouse designed for PC and Mac gamers. The mouse has a Fusion engine that delivers one of the highest gaming mouse tracking speeds of up to 500 IPS, providing a smooth and responsive cursor movement. The G402 has 8 programmable buttons that can be customised to your liking. You can set up one-button triggers and save them to the mouse for quick access. The mouse also has on-the-fly DPI shifting that allows you to shift through up to four DPI settings, from pixel-precise targeting (250 DPI) to lightning-fast manoeuvres (4000 DPI). Brand: Logitech Product Dimensions: 7.2 x 4.1 x 13.6 cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Good grip

Pros Cons Comfortable and low friction feet Expensive

Best overall product: The Honor MagicBook 14 is definitely a product to consider buying during Amazon's Republic Day sale. It is a sleek, powerful, lightweight laptop that is perfect for on-the-go use. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 14-inch FHD IPS anti-glare screen, 16GB of RAM and a slim aluminium metal body. The laptop also has a long battery life, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and flicker-free certifications, making it easy on the eyes during prolonged use. Best value for money: The OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in-Ear Earphones are a great value-for-money option, available for Rs. 400 less than the original price during Amazon's Republic Day sale. The earphones feature 12.4 mm drivers that deliver powerful bass and an immersive audio experience, perfect for music lovers. With a quick 10-minute charge, you can enjoy up to 20 hours of audio playback and a flagship-level battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. They are also water and sweat-resistant, making them all-weather-ready and a great deal to grab during the sale. How to find the Best Deals on Electronics During Amazon's Republic Day Sale? Finding the perfect deals on electronics can be daunting, but with a little research and planning, you can get the best products at the best prices. To start, determine your needs and budget. This will help you narrow your search and focus on products that meet your needs and fit your budget. Once you have a general idea of what you're looking for, research different products and read reviews and ratings to get an idea of their performance and quality. This will give you a better understanding of what to expect from the products you're considering. By following these tips, you'll be able to find the perfect deals on electronics and get the most bang for your buck. Amazon’s Republic Day Sale Product Price List

Products Price( in Rupees) Honor MagicBook 14 40,990 IFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 18,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 22,999 Sony Alpha Mirrorless vlog Camera 61,489 OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones 1,699 VU Premium 4K Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 24,999 HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-one WiFi Colour Printer 16,249 Ambrane 27000mAh Power Bank 2,299 Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch 3,799 Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury USB Wired Gaming Mouse 1,995

