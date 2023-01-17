Sign out
Best deals on gaming consoles during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 17, 2023 15:52 IST

Summary:

  • In this article, we take a look at some of the best Deals on Gaming Consoles that are now on sale at the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Best deals on gaming consoles

Amazon India is hosting its Great Amazon Republic Day Sale to celebrate Republic Day. It will be open to all from 15th January to 20th January. Amazon is offering a range of deals throughout the sale on video games, gaming consoles, gaming phones, laptops, high-end desktop computers, gaming accessories, and more. We combed over every detail to highlight every offer on game consoles for PC windows, TV boxes, laptops, and smart gaming phones. Decide on what you want as the latest gaming phones, you must have gaming phones which required gaming consoles with the latest features.

You've come to the right place if you want to purchase a gaming console during Amazon's Republic Day deal. The best gaming consoles available for online purchasing are listed below.

Product List

1. Sony Play Station 5

Sony's PlayStation 5 supports 8K output and 4K gameplay at up to 120 frames per second. The best console from Sony also boasts quick memory and storage for quick interactions. Additionally, it is a top-notch streaming player. Like its predecessor, the most recent PlayStation can also play VR games. Its incredible Dual Sense controller has customizable triggers, an audio connector, a built-in microphone, and more.

Specifications:

Compatibility: PC

Product Dimensions: 6.9cm x 18.8 x 18.9 cm

Connectivity: Wireless

Colour: white

Included Components ‏ : ‎ Wireless controller

Special Features: Adaptive Triggers

ProsCons
Good PerformanceLarge Dimensions
Dual-sense wireless control 
Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller (PlayStation 5)
18,990
Buy now

2. Xbox Series X

The most potent and fun Xbox yet is the Series X. It can give amazing 4K games at a rapid frame rate, enhancing your graphics' beauty. Additionally, it features 8K HDR and outstanding cloud gaming capabilities. The console contains a 12-teraflop GPU, 8 cores of processing power, and extremely quick memory and storage. The hardware components work together to almost instantly load video games. In addition, the console is equipped with a 4K Blu-Ray drive and can transmit high-definition material.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: 37.8 x 29.4 x 21.6 Centimeters

Connectivity: Wireless

Colour: Black

Included Components ‏ : ‎ : Controller, Headsets, and more

Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 5 kg 930 g

ProsCons
outstanding gaming performanceBulky
Various games and accessories  
Xbox Series X
4.8 (450)
Get Price

3. Nintendo Switch Lite- Blue Console

The most adaptable gaming console money can buy is Nintendo's newest Switch, an improved version of a legendary product. Unlike competitors from Sony and Microsoft, it can convert from a mobile gaming system to a home gaming console by docking it into a station. The new Switch's OLED screen is a significant upgrade over the LCD of its predecessor. The Nintendo Switch boasts fantastic controls and an ever-expanding selection of entertaining games with well-known characters.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: 7x 19.8 x 18 Centimeters

Batteries ‏: ‎ 1 Lithium Ion battery

Colour: Blue

Compatibility: Handheld mode

Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 699 gms

ProsCons
unparalleled adaptabilityLow Gameplay Resolution 
dynamic display 

4. Steam Deck 256 GB Console

Teamed up with AMD to develop a special APU for Steam Deck that is tailored for handheld gaming. When you log in to Steam Deck, your whole Steam Library is shown, just like it would be on any other PC. You can also see the compatibility score for each game, which gives you an idea of what kind of gameplay to expect. Whether you're using track pads or thumb sticks, the Steam Deck was designed for extended play sessions, with full-size controls placed just where you need them.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: 40.6x 31.9 x 15.4 Centimeters

Batteries ‏: ‎ 1 Lithium Ion battery

Colour: Black

Compatibility: Handheld mode

Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 2.06 kilograms

ProsCons
Good performanceSlow load times for game
Huge Library 
Steam Deck 256 GB Console
4.1 (9)
22% off
69,999 89,999
Buy now

5. Xbox Series S

For those who have no reservations about purchasing games digitally or signing up for Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Series S is a wonderful way to start playing new-gen games. The Xbox Series S, which is a less costly and less powerful counterpart of the Series X, is another next-generation console offered by Microsoft. All of the Series X's next-gen gaming bonuses will still be given to you. The cheapest method to receive the newest games is to purchase a Series S plus an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: 36x 29.2 x 12.8 Centimeters

Colour: White

Controller type: Gamepad

Included Components ‏: ‎ controller, Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable, and power cord

Item Weight ‏ : ‎3.35 kilograms

ProsCons
Cheaper than Xbox series XNo disc Drive 
Awesome Gameplay 
Xbox Series S
4.6 (1,660)
21% off
29,990 37,990
Buy now

6. Razer Kishi V2

The Razer Kishi V2 has a matte black finish and an uncluttered design. Two analog sticks are present on the Razer Kishi V2, one on each end of the controller. They have a pleasant feel to them and are neither too stiff nor too loose. The size feels ideal given that it's a controller made for mobile and cloud gaming. It is a significant improvement over the original Razer Kishi.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: 18.1x 3.3 x 9.2 Centimeters

Colour: Black

Controller type: Gamepad

Item Weight ‏ : ‎123 grams

ProsCons
Premium FeelsSlow Charging
Tactile Buttons 
Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller for Android: Console Quality Gaming Controls - RZ06-04180100-R3M1
4 (133)
32% off
12,999 18,999
Buy now

7. Logitech G F310 wired Gamepad

The Logitech Gamepad is simple to set up and use with your favorite games, thanks to its wide range of game support. For games without gamepad compatibility, the gamepad can be programmed to execute keyboard and mouse instructions using profiler software. Instead of relying on a single pivot point, the unusual floating D-pad is supported by four switches, making it responsive to sudden changes in direction. With the 1.8-meter cord, you can recline and play at a convenient distance from your computer

Specifications:

Compatibility: PC, Android TV

Product Dimensions: 17.22x 7.47 x 20.47 Centimeters

Colour: Black

Controller type: Gamepad

Connectivity: wired

Item Weight ‏ : ‎181.44 grams

ProsCons
Physical Design StructureAnalog Sticks
Button Design 
Logitech G F310 Wired Gamepad, Controller Console Like Layout, 4 Switch D-Pad, 1.8-Meter Cord, PC/Steam/Windows/AndroidTV - Grey/Blue
4.4 (17,728)
27% off
1,820 2,495
Buy now

8. EvoFox Game Box TV gaming Console

Your gaming journey may immediately begin with this game console, Game Controller, and Smart Remote. You may play hundreds of Android TV games and thousands of retro games on the Big Screen. It is the perfect gaming gadget because of its 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage, and Quad-Core Processor. In addition, the greatest gaming experience is provided by Native Fox OS with OTA updates. The Game Box also has a Micro SD Card Slot that expands your storage to 128GB, Bluetooth, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 1 HDMI Output, 2 USB Ports, Aux, and more features.

Specifications:

Compatibility: Smart Gaming Phones, Android TV

Product Dimensions: 22x 15 x 8 Centimeters

Colour: Black

Controller type: Gamepad

Connectivity: Wireless

Item Weight ‏ : ‎650 grams

ProsCons
Smart Remoterequire a direct line of sight
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console With Smart Remote and Game Controller | 4 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage | Dedicated 3D GPU, Quad Core Processor | Bluetooth 5.0 | Dual Band WiFi | Fox OS | 4K HDMI Output | Preloaded Games | (Coal Black)
3.4 (206)
14% off
9,489 10,999
Buy now

9. Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G wireless Gamepad

The design of this Nebula wireless gamepad is astounding. This console stands out from the competition on the list because of its turbo mode and vibration effects. Its 600 mAh battery allows for 12 hours of nonstop gameplay. Nebula wireless gamepad's dual mode integration gives users a lifelike gaming experience. It is constructed using an extremely accurate eight-way D cross. The console's strong vibration effect makes it possible to feel crashes and bumps.

Specifications:

Compatibility: PC

Product Dimensions: 16.7x 13.8 x 8.9 Centimeters

Colour: Black

Controller type: Gamepad

Connectivity: Wireless

Item Weight ‏ : ‎190 grams

ProsCons
Ultra-precise Eight way D-crossPoor connectivity in the case of Bluetooth
effect of vibration for complete immersion 
Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G Wireless Gamepad for PC/PS3 supports Windows XP/7/8/10, Rubberized Texture
4.1 (11,778)
5% off
1,899 1,999
Buy now

10. VOYEE Wired Gamepad

The VOYEE wired 360 controller works with the play station 3, PC (Windows 10/8.1/8), and Windows 7. New left and right trigger buttons on the PC 360 controller, together with more sensitive joysticks and buttons - Players should respond to commands immediately. The VOYEE wired pc controller enhances the gaming experience by offering automated vibration feedback and rumble control based on the game. The Ergonomic Design Grips have been contoured to fit your hands more comfortably for extended periods.

Specifications:

Compatibility: PC, Play station 3

Colour: Black

Controller type: Gamepad

Connectivity: wired

Special Features: Dual vibration Motors

ProsCons
Sensitive JoystickNot compatible with mobile 
Accurate & Durable  
VOYEE Controller for PC, Wired Gamepad PC Controller Compatible with PS3 PC Windows 10/8/7, with Upgraded Joystick, Dual-Vibration (Black)
3.6 (15)
Get Price

Top 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Play Station 5Sony Play Station 5Sony Play Station 5Sony Play Station 5
Xbox Series XXbox Series XXbox Series XXbox Series X
Nintendo Switch Lite- Blue Switch gaming at a great priceBuilt-in control padLightweight
ConsoleSteam Deck 256 GB ConsoleGood ConstructionsLarge LibraryLibrary for playing gamesGood performance
Xbox Series SMinimum Load time with 512 Gb SSD Experience next-generation speedThousands of Games
Razer Kishi V2Comfortable designLong Gaming HoursTactile buttons
Logitech G F310 wired GamepadFamiliar console – LayoutEasy to customizeExtensive PC and TV game support
EvoFox Game Box TV gaming ConsoleSmart Remote and Game ControllerDual Band Wi-FiPreloaded Games
Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G wireless GamepadTurbo mode for the gaming experience Wireless GamepadVibration Effects
VOYEE Wired GamepadDual Vibration MotorsRumble controlFast data transmission

Best overall product

We advise you to purchase the Xbox Series X due to its robust features. Experience the updated Xbox Wireless Controller, which was created to provide you with greater comfort while playing. If you're a gamer who spends a lot of time sitting down with a gaming console in hand, this might be the perfect product for you. The Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card provides an extra 1TB of external memory for a streamlined gaming experience that gives you the ideal range of options.

Best value for money

Among all the gaming consoles on Amazon Republic Day Sale, Xbox Series X is the most popular choice. Given that it includes all the modern functions, the purchase is worthwhile. Additionally, Amazon chose Xbox Series X, so you don't have to worry about it working. The advanced features of this console give you an advantage when playing shooting games.

How to find the best gaming console?

On Republic Day, you should consider a game console's price and features to choose which one is ideal. Compare the design, battery life, runtime, material, sound effects, and other crucial elements of all the gaming consoles you find online. Please don't overlook the design because it may result in hand pain and incorrect posture. It ought to be the ideal size for your hands. In addition, choose a gaming console that improves the visual appeal of games when you play them on your TV. It shouldn't additionally speed up loading. So, use your ideal gaming console to enter the high-tech gaming environment.

Product price ist

ProductPrice
Sony Play station 5Rs. 18990
Xbox Series X Rs. 59990
Nintendo Switch Lite- Blue ConsoleRs. 26999
Steam Deck  256 GB ConsoleRs. 89999
Xbox Series SRs. 37990
Razer Kishi V2Rs. 18999
Logitech G F310 wired GamepadRs. 2450
EvoFox Game Box TV gaming ConsoleRs. 10999
Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G wireless GamepadRs. 1849
VOYEE Wired GamepadRs. 1999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

Q. Which video game console is the absolute best?

A: Many believe that the Xbox Series X, S, and PS5 are closely matched. It might all come down to personal preference in the end.

Q. Do console games require internet access?

A: On the console, you can play offline digital games that enable single-player and local multiplayer.

Q. Is a wired controller preferable to a wireless one for gaming?

A: For reducing lag in competitive matches, some gamers prefer cable connections because they can be significantly less expensive than wireless non-Microsoft controllers.

