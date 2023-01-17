Best deals on gaming consoles during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 17, 2023 15:52 IST





Summary: In this article, we take a look at some of the best Deals on Gaming Consoles that are now on sale at the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Best deals on gaming consoles

Amazon India is hosting its Great Amazon Republic Day Sale to celebrate Republic Day. It will be open to all from 15th January to 20th January. Amazon is offering a range of deals throughout the sale on video games, gaming consoles, gaming phones, laptops, high-end desktop computers, gaming accessories, and more. We combed over every detail to highlight every offer on game consoles for PC windows, TV boxes, laptops, and smart gaming phones. Decide on what you want as the latest gaming phones, you must have gaming phones which required gaming consoles with the latest features. You've come to the right place if you want to purchase a gaming console during Amazon's Republic Day deal. The best gaming consoles available for online purchasing are listed below. Product List 1. Sony Play Station 5 Sony's PlayStation 5 supports 8K output and 4K gameplay at up to 120 frames per second. The best console from Sony also boasts quick memory and storage for quick interactions. Additionally, it is a top-notch streaming player. Like its predecessor, the most recent PlayStation can also play VR games. Its incredible Dual Sense controller has customizable triggers, an audio connector, a built-in microphone, and more. Specifications: Compatibility: PC Product Dimensions: 6.9cm x 18.8 x 18.9 cm Connectivity: Wireless Colour: white Included Components ‏ : ‎ Wireless controller Special Features: Adaptive Triggers

Pros Cons Good Performance Large Dimensions Dual-sense wireless control

2. Xbox Series X The most potent and fun Xbox yet is the Series X. It can give amazing 4K games at a rapid frame rate, enhancing your graphics' beauty. Additionally, it features 8K HDR and outstanding cloud gaming capabilities. The console contains a 12-teraflop GPU, 8 cores of processing power, and extremely quick memory and storage. The hardware components work together to almost instantly load video games. In addition, the console is equipped with a 4K Blu-Ray drive and can transmit high-definition material. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 37.8 x 29.4 x 21.6 Centimeters Connectivity: Wireless Colour: Black Included Components ‏ : ‎ : Controller, Headsets, and more Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 5 kg 930 g

Pros Cons outstanding gaming performance Bulky Various games and accessories

3. Nintendo Switch Lite- Blue Console The most adaptable gaming console money can buy is Nintendo's newest Switch, an improved version of a legendary product. Unlike competitors from Sony and Microsoft, it can convert from a mobile gaming system to a home gaming console by docking it into a station. The new Switch's OLED screen is a significant upgrade over the LCD of its predecessor. The Nintendo Switch boasts fantastic controls and an ever-expanding selection of entertaining games with well-known characters. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 7x 19.8 x 18 Centimeters Batteries ‏: ‎ 1 Lithium Ion battery Colour: Blue Compatibility: Handheld mode Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 699 gms

Pros Cons unparalleled adaptability Low Gameplay Resolution dynamic display

4. Steam Deck 256 GB Console Teamed up with AMD to develop a special APU for Steam Deck that is tailored for handheld gaming. When you log in to Steam Deck, your whole Steam Library is shown, just like it would be on any other PC. You can also see the compatibility score for each game, which gives you an idea of what kind of gameplay to expect. Whether you're using track pads or thumb sticks, the Steam Deck was designed for extended play sessions, with full-size controls placed just where you need them. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 40.6x 31.9 x 15.4 Centimeters Batteries ‏: ‎ 1 Lithium Ion battery Colour: Black Compatibility: Handheld mode Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 2.06 kilograms

Pros Cons Good performance Slow load times for game Huge Library

5. Xbox Series S For those who have no reservations about purchasing games digitally or signing up for Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Series S is a wonderful way to start playing new-gen games. The Xbox Series S, which is a less costly and less powerful counterpart of the Series X, is another next-generation console offered by Microsoft. All of the Series X's next-gen gaming bonuses will still be given to you. The cheapest method to receive the newest games is to purchase a Series S plus an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 36x 29.2 x 12.8 Centimeters Colour: White Controller type: Gamepad Included Components ‏: ‎ controller, Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable, and power cord Item Weight ‏ : ‎3.35 kilograms

Pros Cons Cheaper than Xbox series X No disc Drive Awesome Gameplay

6. Razer Kishi V2 The Razer Kishi V2 has a matte black finish and an uncluttered design. Two analog sticks are present on the Razer Kishi V2, one on each end of the controller. They have a pleasant feel to them and are neither too stiff nor too loose. The size feels ideal given that it's a controller made for mobile and cloud gaming. It is a significant improvement over the original Razer Kishi. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 18.1x 3.3 x 9.2 Centimeters Colour: Black Controller type: Gamepad Item Weight ‏ : ‎123 grams

Pros Cons Premium Feels Slow Charging Tactile Buttons

7. Logitech G F310 wired Gamepad The Logitech Gamepad is simple to set up and use with your favorite games, thanks to its wide range of game support. For games without gamepad compatibility, the gamepad can be programmed to execute keyboard and mouse instructions using profiler software. Instead of relying on a single pivot point, the unusual floating D-pad is supported by four switches, making it responsive to sudden changes in direction. With the 1.8-meter cord, you can recline and play at a convenient distance from your computer Specifications: Compatibility: PC, Android TV Product Dimensions: 17.22x 7.47 x 20.47 Centimeters Colour: Black Controller type: Gamepad Connectivity: wired Item Weight ‏ : ‎181.44 grams

Pros Cons Physical Design Structure Analog Sticks Button Design

8. EvoFox Game Box TV gaming Console Your gaming journey may immediately begin with this game console, Game Controller, and Smart Remote. You may play hundreds of Android TV games and thousands of retro games on the Big Screen. It is the perfect gaming gadget because of its 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage, and Quad-Core Processor. In addition, the greatest gaming experience is provided by Native Fox OS with OTA updates. The Game Box also has a Micro SD Card Slot that expands your storage to 128GB, Bluetooth, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 1 HDMI Output, 2 USB Ports, Aux, and more features. Specifications: Compatibility: Smart Gaming Phones, Android TV Product Dimensions: 22x 15 x 8 Centimeters Colour: Black Controller type: Gamepad Connectivity: Wireless Item Weight ‏ : ‎650 grams

Pros Cons Smart Remote require a direct line of sight Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

9. Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G wireless Gamepad The design of this Nebula wireless gamepad is astounding. This console stands out from the competition on the list because of its turbo mode and vibration effects. Its 600 mAh battery allows for 12 hours of nonstop gameplay. Nebula wireless gamepad's dual mode integration gives users a lifelike gaming experience. It is constructed using an extremely accurate eight-way D cross. The console's strong vibration effect makes it possible to feel crashes and bumps. Specifications: Compatibility: PC Product Dimensions: 16.7x 13.8 x 8.9 Centimeters Colour: Black Controller type: Gamepad Connectivity: Wireless Item Weight ‏ : ‎190 grams

Pros Cons Ultra-precise Eight way D-cross Poor connectivity in the case of Bluetooth effect of vibration for complete immersion

10. VOYEE Wired Gamepad The VOYEE wired 360 controller works with the play station 3, PC (Windows 10/8.1/8), and Windows 7. New left and right trigger buttons on the PC 360 controller, together with more sensitive joysticks and buttons - Players should respond to commands immediately. The VOYEE wired pc controller enhances the gaming experience by offering automated vibration feedback and rumble control based on the game. The Ergonomic Design Grips have been contoured to fit your hands more comfortably for extended periods. Specifications: Compatibility: PC, Play station 3 Colour: Black Controller type: Gamepad Connectivity: wired Special Features: Dual vibration Motors

Pros Cons Sensitive Joystick Not compatible with mobile Accurate & Durable

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Play Station 5 Sony Play Station 5 Sony Play Station 5 Sony Play Station 5 Xbox Series X Xbox Series X Xbox Series X Xbox Series X Nintendo Switch Lite- Blue Switch gaming at a great price Built-in control pad Lightweight ConsoleSteam Deck 256 GB Console Good Constructions Large LibraryLibrary for playing games Good performance Xbox Series S Minimum Load time with 512 Gb SSD Experience next-generation speed Thousands of Games Razer Kishi V2 Comfortable design Long Gaming Hours Tactile buttons Logitech G F310 wired Gamepad Familiar console – Layout Easy to customize Extensive PC and TV game support EvoFox Game Box TV gaming Console Smart Remote and Game Controller Dual Band Wi-Fi Preloaded Games Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G wireless Gamepad Turbo mode for the gaming experience Wireless Gamepad Vibration Effects VOYEE Wired Gamepad Dual Vibration Motors Rumble control Fast data transmission

Best overall product We advise you to purchase the Xbox Series X due to its robust features. Experience the updated Xbox Wireless Controller, which was created to provide you with greater comfort while playing. If you're a gamer who spends a lot of time sitting down with a gaming console in hand, this might be the perfect product for you. The Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card provides an extra 1TB of external memory for a streamlined gaming experience that gives you the ideal range of options. Best value for money Among all the gaming consoles on Amazon Republic Day Sale, Xbox Series X is the most popular choice. Given that it includes all the modern functions, the purchase is worthwhile. Additionally, Amazon chose Xbox Series X, so you don't have to worry about it working. The advanced features of this console give you an advantage when playing shooting games. How to find the best gaming console? On Republic Day, you should consider a game console's price and features to choose which one is ideal. Compare the design, battery life, runtime, material, sound effects, and other crucial elements of all the gaming consoles you find online. Please don't overlook the design because it may result in hand pain and incorrect posture. It ought to be the ideal size for your hands. In addition, choose a gaming console that improves the visual appeal of games when you play them on your TV. It shouldn't additionally speed up loading. So, use your ideal gaming console to enter the high-tech gaming environment. Product price ist

Product Price Sony Play station 5 Rs. 18990 Xbox Series X Rs. 59990 Nintendo Switch Lite- Blue Console Rs. 26999 Steam Deck 256 GB Console Rs. 89999 Xbox Series S Rs. 37990 Razer Kishi V2 Rs. 18999 Logitech G F310 wired Gamepad Rs. 2450 EvoFox Game Box TV gaming Console Rs. 10999 Cosmic Byte C3070W Nebula 2.4G wireless Gamepad Rs. 1849 VOYEE Wired Gamepad Rs. 1999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”