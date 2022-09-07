Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best earbuds under 500 in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 07, 2022 18:07 IST

Summary:

Best earbuds under 500 in India; buy the top-quality earbuds that are completely user-friendly. This list comprises earbuds that give you the best sound quality at the most reasonable prices.

Earbuds under 500 are affordable and user friendly.

Best earbuds under 500 in India; buy the top-quality earbuds that are completely user-friendly. This list comprises earbuds that give you the best sound quality at the most reasonable prices. Earbuds have become a necessity in today's world, and these are the best options for a hands-free solution to listen to your favourite music. Now get the most affordable and user-friendly headset that can become your best friend by making your life hassle-free. These headsets are very stylish and captivate the attention of users looking for reasonable and good audio quality headsets. Want to check out the list of best quality headsets under 500?

1. Pro 4-3ED Earphones Wireless Handsfree Earbuds AirPods

These affordable earbuds have an active noise cancellation feature that will help the buyer to enjoy a distraction-free listening experience. It provides premium speakers that deliver a crisp and balanced sound. The earbuds also have smart sensor quality. Sweat-resistant and designed to move with you, these earbuds are ready for exercise.

Specifications

● colour: multicolor

● material:plastic

● noise cancellation:yes

ProsCons
active noise cancellationgeneric brand
multicolour option availablebattery backup is not good
compatible with both android and IOSthey are not scratch resistant


2. L21 5.0 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds/Pod/Buds

The L 21 5.0 Bluetooth earbud has a faster and more stable connection. This is a lightweight gadget that is very comfortable to wear.The built-in case charger helps charge the earbuds at least 5-6 times and has a fast charging capacity.

Specifications

● colour:black

● material:plastic

● noise cancellation:no

ProsCons
bluetooth 5.0generic brand
sweat proofbattery backup is not good
wireless charging casethese earbuds are not scratch resistant
L21 Earbuds/Pod/Buds 5.0 Sport Bluetooth Headset (Black, True Wireless)
75% off
499 1,999
Buy now

3. Skynote S_S L21 HI-FI Stereo Bass Bluetooth Earbuds

The skytone bluetooth earbud is very compatible. The best product to enjoy hands-free music listening and calling experience.It has multiple-sized ear tips that can be adjusted to any size. The case is attractive and unique, which fascinates buyers of all ages.

Specifications

● colour: black

● material:plastic

● noise cancellation: only for voice calls

ProsCons
bluetooth 5.0noise cancellation for voice calls only
sweat proofbattery backup is not good
wireless charging casenot scratch resistant
Skynote S_S L21 Bluetooth Earphone Wireless HI-FI Stereo Bass Earbuds Bluetooth Headset
75% off
499 1,999
Buy now

4. Mobomart Pro 5 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Ear Earbuds

These earbuds will allow you to run or exercise while wearing them. This is a completely hassle-free and super comfortable earpiece. It won't fall off in any situation due to its fantastic grip. You can connect it with any smartphone of your choice as it has super compatibility. It enables listeners to enjoy uninterrupted listening for more than 1.5 hours.

Specifications

● colour: white

● material:plastic

● noise cancellation: sound isolation

ProsCons
active noise cancellationolder bluetooth version
sweat proofbattery backup is average
protective and wireless charging casenot scratch/sweat resistance
Mobomart Pro 5 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Ear Earbuds, Blutooth 5.0 Earbuds
36% off
385 600
Buy now

5. i12 red Earbuds with Mic and Touch Sensor

It is a foldable Bluetooth headset for daily use. It has a unique smart touch sensor that helps users enjoy listening to wireless music.

Anybody can use it while walking, running, driving, exercising, or even while you are in the gym. The earbuds can be connected to all types of smartphones.

Specifications:

● colour: white

● material: plastic

● noise cancellation: no

ProsCons
foldable devicenoise cancellation is not available
compatible with any smartphone deviceaverage battery backup
stylish lookless durable

6. Earbuds Pro with Wireless Charging Case

This gadget pay in a single step to guarantee a seamless, reliable, and effective transmission. Avoid worrying about audio dropouts and let your attention wander to calls or music.This earbud has a super battery backup. A microphone is also included in the headset that helps users to receive calls without checking their smartphones.

Specifications

● colour: multicolor

● material: plastic

● noise cancellation: no

ProsCons
latest bluetooth 5.1low-quality material
TWS true wirelessconnection issue
wireless charging caseless battery backup

7. Zaap Bolt In Ear Earbuds with Mic 4.1

For hands-free calling, it has an in-built microphone in it. The SNUGGEST FIT EVER is made possible by the behind-the-ear design, which is stable, ergonomic, and ensures that they stay in place when you're working or jogging around the track.This headset is compatible with IOS, Android as well as windows. Enjoy crisp and stable listening with this attractive Bluetooth earbud.

Specifications

● colour: black

● material: plastic, rubber

● noise cancellation: no

ProsCons
CVC 6.0 noise cancellationdoesn't support multi-device connectivity
CSR chipset & apt-X techdifficult to press multi-button
scratch resistancedoes not come with pair
Zaap Bolt Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds With Mic 4.1 Mini [Black]
Check Price on Amazon

8. Redtech Mini Kaju Latest In Ear EarbudsFor Android Mobile

The redtech mini kaju bluetooth earbuds give you the most comfortable wearing experience and wireless independence. Whenever you are driving or performing other tasks, it makes it easier to take calls.With this amazing headset, you can listen to music, answer calls, and easily make voice chats. It has a multi-point pairing facility that allows you to connect two phones simultaneously.

Specifications

● colour: black

● material: plastic

● noise cancellation: no

ProsCons
3 hours of continuous music timedoesn't have active noise cancellation
multi-device pairingdoes not come with pair
built-in 50 mAh polymer batterynot scratch/sweat resistance
Redtech Latest Mini Kaju Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds With Mic For Android Mobile (Multicolour)
Check Price on Amazon

9. i7S Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Smart Charging Case

This earbud includes 950 mAH charging case for mobile devices, which is convenient to store. When you walk or exercise, ergonomic design provides a solid and comfortable aural impression.It has an advanced performance with sweat proof technology in it. Also, this headset has an intelligent voice prompt.

Specifications

● colour: white

● material: plastic

● noise cancellation: no

ProsCons
TWS smart wirelessdoesn't have active noise cancellation
fast chargingless durable
sweat proofolder bluetooth version

10. Invicto In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

This beautiful earbud has a compact design. Wireless headsets provide a hassle-free music experience all day, and it has high-fidelity sound and a sweatproof feature.It also allows incredible playtime. Now enjoy the skip-free sound from a distance of 33 ft. Furthermore, it has a noise cancellation technology that makes it more attractive.

Specifications

● colour: black

● material: plastic, rubber

● noise cancellation: yes

ProsCons
active noise cancellationdoes not come with pair
lithium polymer batteriesconnectivity issues
sweat proofless durable
Invicto Bluetooth Truly Wireless In Ear Earbuds With Mic 5.0 High Sound Quality
58% off
249 599
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2 Feature  - 3
pro 4-3 ED earphones wireless hands free earbuds air podsactive noise cancellationtouch sensordynamic audio
L21 5.0 sport  bluetooth earbuds/pod/budsbluetooth 5.0wireless charging casesweat proof
skynote S_S L21 HI-FI stereo bass bluetooth earbudsactive noise cancellationwireless charging casesweat proof
mobomart pro 5 bluetooth 5.0 wireless ear earbudsactive noise cancellationwireless charging casesweat proof
i12 red earbuds with mic and touch sensorfoldabletouch sensorTWS true wireless
earbuds pro with wireless charging casebluetooth 5.1wireless charging caseTWS true wireless
zapp bolt In ear earbuds with mic 4.1CVC 6.0 noise cancellationCSR chipset & apt-X techscratch proof
redtech mini kaju latest In ear earbuds for android mobilebuilt-in 50 mAh polymer battery3 hours of music timemulti-device pairing
i 7s truly wireless in ear earbuds with smart charging caseTWS smart wirelesswireless charging casesweat proof

Best value for money earbuds under 500

can be your best value for money buy. Exercising while wearing the gadget may be one of the best utilization. It is tough to find an earbud within this price range that is very comfortable and correspondingly cost-efficient. Its bona fide grip will give seamless compatibility. Moreover, the appearance and the build quality make the mobomart pro 5 earbud the price-performance ratio for a customer.

Best overall earbuds under 500

are available in the multi colour category, which makes them the best overall earbud in the earbuds under 500 category. Its best quality speakers and balanced sound system make the buyers feel the ultimate experience. The design and cost-effectiveness are the two most admired qualities among the users. The product is well matched in android as well as iOS and thus places it on the top of the options list of the best overall earbuds under 500.

How to find the perfect earbuds under 500 ?

An earbud needs to maintain the quality of sound provided to the consumers. The earbuds that you opt for should be suitable for any operating system like Android and iOS. The material quality and compatibility must be the bottom line for any perfect earbud. Features like balanced sound, sweat resistance, touch sensitivity, fast charging, and a reliable wireless system are signs of the perfect earbuds under 500.

Price of best earbuds under 500 in India at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Pro 4-3ED Earphones Wireless Handsfree Earbuds Aipods466
L21 5.0 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds/Pod/Buds499
Skynote S_S L21 HI-FI Stereo Bass Bluetooth Earbuds499
Mobomart Pro 5 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Ear Earbuds348
i12 red Earbuds with Mic and Touch Sensor469
Earbuds Pro with Wireless Charging Case499
Zaap Bolt In Ear Earbuds with Mic 4.1499
Redtech Mini Kaju Latest In Ear EarbudsFor Android Mobile219
i7S Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Smart 499
 Charging Case Invicto In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds199

We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Waist bags for women look chic and offer hands-free experience
Peter England shirts for men promise style, comfort and durability
Amazon sale on maxi dresses for women: Grab up to 86% off
Levis shirts for men: They are a smart and fashionable option
Vitamin E for skin can be your quick fix to dull and dry skin
electronics FOR LESS