Best earphones under 1,000 in 2022: Affordable, good features make them a hit

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 19, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Earbuds have become an integral part of our daily lives; we use them to do everything from watching TV and movies to playing games and having phone conversations. Choose the best earbuds based on your preferences. Here's a list of ones under 1,000.

Earphones 1,000 are functional and of good quality.

As a result of the surge in interest, several businesses have begun producing earphones. So it's crucial to pick the best earphones you can find, whether in terms of quality, price, durability, or performance.

We looked at pricing, durability, and sound quality when selecting the top earbuds in India that cost less than Rs. 1,000. The list has most of the popular earphones under 1000 in India from the most trusted brands like realme, BoAt, and JBL among others.

1. realme Buds 2

The realme Bud 2 is your sole viable choice for the finest earbuds under 1,000. The 11.2 mm bass booster drivers are only one of the many characteristics of this gadget. Additionally, its bass is deeper and comparable to that of premium headphones. The reason is that the voices are incompatible with the bass.

The realme Buds 2 Wired Earphones offer superior sound quality. You can use it to enjoy high-quality voice calls and songs. You can easily take calls thanks to the built-in microphone. The Earphones provide a mellow vibe for a better music experience and easily fit your ears.

Specifications:

Type: Wired

Drivers: 11.2 mm

Frequency: 20 – 25000 Hz

Sensitivity: 103 dB/mW

Impedance: –

Mic: Yes

Weight: 18g

ProsCons
High-quality audioWired
LightweightNo impedance
Tangle free 
Longer cable 
realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
25% off
599 799
Buy now

2. Sony MDR-EX150AP

The Sony MDR-EX150AP earphones come in various colours and feature a glossy appearance. The cable isn't braided, but given the price, I guess I shouldn't have expected that either. However, it has a rough surface that helps it hold well and ends in an L-shaped connection. In addition to the useful cable itself, you also receive a cable manager.

Thanks to the conveniently integrated microphone, you can easily answer calls while still using your phone. In a nutshell, the MDR-EX150AP makes it simple to enjoy the outstanding sound performance and quality of the premium Sony brand.

Specifications:

Type: Wired

Drivers: 9mm, Neodymium

Frequency: 5 Hz – 24 kHz

Sensitivity: No

Impedance: No

Mic: Yes

Weight: 20g

ProsCons
Lightweight earphonesWired earphones
Available in a variety of coloursNo noise cancellations
Glossy finish 
Sony MDR-EX150AP Wired In Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

3. BoAt Bassheads 100

It has additional features that suggest it has dynamic 10mm drivers. The boAt Bassheads 100 has a durable and tangle-free PVC cable. The L-shaped gold-plated jack provides a snug fit with your phone and prevents disconnections. It's available in a rainbow of hues, from pastels to primary colours and everything in between. It has noise-cancelling features to provide the highest quality output. The audio quality will wow PUBG players away.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Frequency Response: 20000 Hz

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Cable Feature: Tangle Free

ProsCons
Great sound qualityLack of colour options
Noise-freeDoesn't look premium
Good quality at this price 
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)
62% off
375 999
Buy now

4. JBL Endurance Run

Since JBL is well-known for producing excellent bass, we had to include another of the company's products. It consists of a 9mm driver and a microphone built right in. It's available in a rainbow of hues. Remember that, for under 1000, JBL headphones are among the finest available. The microphone that comes included in it will surprise you. Thanks to the proper angle plug, your earphones will not snap off at the end. The earbuds are also sweat resistant.

Specifications:

Type: Wired

Drivers: 8.2mm

Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz

Sensitivity: No

Impedance: No

Mic: Yes

Weight: 48g

ProsCons
LightweightThe design could be better
Good sound quality 
In-built mic 
JBL Endurance Run, Sports in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Sweatproof, Flexsoft eartips, Magnetic Earbuds, Fliphook & TwistLock Technology with Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)
38% off
999 1,599
Buy now

5. Mi Dual Driver Earphones

Next on our list of the top earphones under 1000 are the MI Dual Driver earphones, which, surprisingly for the price, have a dual driver arrangement. This dual-driver configuration (10mm + 8mm) is optimized for producing deep, felt bass and crisp, clear sound. The earphones' metal construction and magnetic earbuds give them a high-end feel and aesthetic that is unusual for headphones in this price category. In India, this price range represents some of the top earbuds in terms of build quality.

Specifications:

Type: Wired

Drivers: 10mm + 8mm

Frequency: 20-40000Hz

Mic: Yes

ProsCons
Deep bassLack of colour options
Dual driversNo Bluetooth
Mic is available 
Mi Dual Driver in-Ear Wired Earphone, 10mm & 8 mm Dynamic Drivers for Crisp Vocals & Rich Bass, Passive Noise Cancellation, Magnetic Earbuds, Tangle-Free Braided Cable (Black)
20% off
799 999
Buy now

6. JBL C200SI

If you're looking for a pair of luxury earbuds that won't break the bank but come with a microphone, look no further than JBL. In addition, JBL is well-known for manufacturing premium products, such as headphones. So, this JBL product features drivers that are 9mm in diameter. In our ears, earbuds rest at an angle of 45 degrees.

Many low frequencies are present without artificial enhancement, making for a high-quality sound. Every person who uses JBL headphones or earbuds should know that JBL products come with JBL characteristic sounds, such as high resonant tones and dynamic vocals.

Specifications:

Colour: Gun Metal

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Noise Control: None

Frequency Response: 20 kHz

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

ProsCons
Angled earbudsLack of colour options
Good sound qualityNo noise control
One button multitouch remote 
JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, JBL Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Blue)
53% off
699 1,499
Buy now

7. Skullcandy Jib Wired

In addition to its high-quality build and long lifespan, its in-ear fit and stereo sound quality are exceptional.

Aside from this novel feature, it has all the standard earphone features, including a 1.2-meter anti-tangle cable, volume controls, and an in-line high-definition microphone. Instead of the traditional +/- volume controls seen on most earphones, you'll have access to a sliding scale. You'll get a case to store the headphones in and keep them safe from damage. They are excellent and among the best earbuds available for less than 1000.

Specifications:

Brand: Skullcandy

Model Number: S2DUYK-343

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

ProsCons
Good impedanceNo buttons
Noise control featureWired
Decent soundNo Bluetooth
Services are good 
Skullcandy Jib Wired in-Earphone with Mic (Black) (S2DUYK-343)
64% off
720 1,999
Buy now

8. KZ-EDX Pro

If you're an audiophile on a budget, you should check out the KZ - EDX Pro, the next entry in our list of the best earbuds under 1000 Rs. The transparent cable reveals the copper wiring inside, and the earphones come in various attractive colours. The good news is that you can easily swap the cable if it becomes damaged. There's a microphone built right into the cable that's usable for phone conversations.

These earphones' 10mm dynamic drivers produce a clean and balanced sound. In addition, the bass is adequately built; while it isn't the greatest in its class, it helps improve the music-listening experience overall.

Specifications:

Type: Wired

Colour: Purple

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Impedance: 24 Ohm

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Cable Feature: Detachable

ProsCons
It comes with decent impedanceBass could be better
Design looks premium 
Detachable cable 
Budget-friendly 
YINYOO KZ EDX PRO Earphones Headphones with 1DD, Wired in Ear Earbuds HiFi Deep Bass Sound with 1DD New 10mm Dynamic Driver Over Ear Headset with Detachable Cable (Black, with Mic)
30% off
4,882 6,979
Buy now

Price of earphones under 1,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
realme Buds 2 599/-
Sony MDR-EX150AP 799/-
BoAt Bassheads 100 399/-
JBL Endurance Run 943/-
Mi Dual Driver Earphones 799/-
JBL C200SI 899/-
Skullcandy Jib Wired 799/-
KZ-EDX Pro 999/

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
realme buds 2Lightweight earbudsLonger tangle free-cableNoise cancellation feature
Sony MDR-EX150PMultiple colour optionsGlossy designLightweight and portable
BoAt Bassheads 100Tangle free designMic included in the earbudsNoise cancellation support
JBL Endurance runMic included in the earbudsPremium quality with high bassLong-lasting battery
Mi Dual DriverDual drivers for better soundPremium designMic included in the earbuds
JBL C200SILightweight and portableAngled earbudsMultitouch support
Skullcandy Jib WiredNoise control featureSweatproof designLightweight earbuds
KZ-EDX ProMic included in the earbudsPremium design20 g detachable cable

Best budget

The realme buds 2 is an amazing choice for affordable earbuds. The earphones have many features that set them apart from other earbuds in their price range and provide the best picture quality, and this particular model by realme is one of the best among them all.

Best overall

The realme Buds 2 are the market's best value for money earbuds. These headphones have exceptionally excellent quality and reliability and surround sound. The price is not noticeably higher compared to the least expensive in the category.

These earphones were first made popular by realme and included full braided cables that extend to the earpieces. The plastic construction isn't poor, either.

How to find the best earphones under 1000 in 2022?

Let's start choosing a pair of earphones that suits your needs.

Prepare a list of all the specifications you need for your new earphones.

Check out different online e-commerce stores to get an idea of your options.

Use filters to find the right product for you - connectivity, bass, and price.

Compare prices and features from different brands from the official websites with accurate information.

Check the offers and discounts too if there are any.

And pick the most suitable and satisfactory for you.

What makes earphones an indispensable part of your gadget list?

Using earphones allows a single user to listen to an audio source in privacy, as opposed to using a loudspeaker, which broadcasts sound to everyone nearby. Ear speakers are another name for earbuds.

What are the benefits of purchasing an earphone?

Purchasing earphones is a personal decision. Good-quality earphones allow you to listen to your favourite music without disturbing others. It is unquestionably a method of raising one's level of living. It will also be quite useful for gaming and leisure purposes. 

 

What is the difference between headphones and earbuds?

Earbuds are small and fit within the ear, whereas standard headphones are larger and made to rest on top of the ear. This is the most noticeable distinction.

 

