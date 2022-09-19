Best earphones under ₹ 1,000 in 2022: Affordable, good features make them a hit By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Earbuds have become an integral part of our daily lives; we use them to do everything from watching TV and movies to playing games and having phone conversations. Choose the best earbuds based on your preferences. Here's a list of ones under ₹ 1,000.

Earphones ₹ 1,000 are functional and of good quality.

As a result of the surge in interest, several businesses have begun producing earphones. So it's crucial to pick the best earphones you can find, whether in terms of quality, price, durability, or performance. We looked at pricing, durability, and sound quality when selecting the top earbuds in India that cost less than Rs. 1,000. The list has most of the popular earphones under 1000 in India from the most trusted brands like realme, BoAt, and JBL among others. 1. realme Buds 2 The realme Bud 2 is your sole viable choice for the finest earbuds under 1,000. The 11.2 mm bass booster drivers are only one of the many characteristics of this gadget. Additionally, its bass is deeper and comparable to that of premium headphones. The reason is that the voices are incompatible with the bass. The realme Buds 2 Wired Earphones offer superior sound quality. You can use it to enjoy high-quality voice calls and songs. You can easily take calls thanks to the built-in microphone. The Earphones provide a mellow vibe for a better music experience and easily fit your ears. Specifications: Type: Wired Drivers: 11.2 mm Frequency: 20 – 25000 Hz Sensitivity: 103 dB/mW Impedance: – Mic: Yes Weight: 18g

Pros Cons High-quality audio Wired Lightweight No impedance Tangle free Longer cable

2. Sony MDR-EX150AP The Sony MDR-EX150AP earphones come in various colours and feature a glossy appearance. The cable isn't braided, but given the price, I guess I shouldn't have expected that either. However, it has a rough surface that helps it hold well and ends in an L-shaped connection. In addition to the useful cable itself, you also receive a cable manager. Thanks to the conveniently integrated microphone, you can easily answer calls while still using your phone. In a nutshell, the MDR-EX150AP makes it simple to enjoy the outstanding sound performance and quality of the premium Sony brand. Specifications: Type: Wired Drivers: 9mm, Neodymium Frequency: 5 Hz – 24 kHz Sensitivity: No Impedance: No Mic: Yes Weight: 20g

Pros Cons Lightweight earphones Wired earphones Available in a variety of colours No noise cancellations Glossy finish

3. BoAt Bassheads 100 It has additional features that suggest it has dynamic 10mm drivers. The boAt Bassheads 100 has a durable and tangle-free PVC cable. The L-shaped gold-plated jack provides a snug fit with your phone and prevents disconnections. It's available in a rainbow of hues, from pastels to primary colours and everything in between. It has noise-cancelling features to provide the highest quality output. The audio quality will wow PUBG players away. Specifications: Colour: Black Ear Placement: In-Ear Form Factor: In Ear Impedance: 16 Ohm Noise Control: Sound Isolation Frequency Response: 20000 Hz Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack Cable Feature: Tangle Free

Pros Cons Great sound quality Lack of colour options Noise-free Doesn't look premium Good quality at this price

4. JBL Endurance Run Since JBL is well-known for producing excellent bass, we had to include another of the company's products. It consists of a 9mm driver and a microphone built right in. It's available in a rainbow of hues. Remember that, for under 1000, JBL headphones are among the finest available. The microphone that comes included in it will surprise you. Thanks to the proper angle plug, your earphones will not snap off at the end. The earbuds are also sweat resistant. Specifications: Type: Wired Drivers: 8.2mm Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz Sensitivity: No Impedance: No Mic: Yes Weight: 48g

Pros Cons Lightweight The design could be better Good sound quality In-built mic

5. Mi Dual Driver Earphones Next on our list of the top earphones under 1000 are the MI Dual Driver earphones, which, surprisingly for the price, have a dual driver arrangement. This dual-driver configuration (10mm + 8mm) is optimized for producing deep, felt bass and crisp, clear sound. The earphones' metal construction and magnetic earbuds give them a high-end feel and aesthetic that is unusual for headphones in this price category. In India, this price range represents some of the top earbuds in terms of build quality. Specifications: Type: Wired Drivers: 10mm + 8mm Frequency: 20-40000Hz Mic: Yes

Pros Cons Deep bass Lack of colour options Dual drivers No Bluetooth Mic is available

6. JBL C200SI If you're looking for a pair of luxury earbuds that won't break the bank but come with a microphone, look no further than JBL. In addition, JBL is well-known for manufacturing premium products, such as headphones. So, this JBL product features drivers that are 9mm in diameter. In our ears, earbuds rest at an angle of 45 degrees. Many low frequencies are present without artificial enhancement, making for a high-quality sound. Every person who uses JBL headphones or earbuds should know that JBL products come with JBL characteristic sounds, such as high resonant tones and dynamic vocals. Specifications: Colour: Gun Metal Ear Placement: In-Ear Form Factor: In Ear Impedance: 16 Ohm Noise Control: None Frequency Response: 20 kHz Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Pros Cons Angled earbuds Lack of colour options Good sound quality No noise control One button multitouch remote

7. Skullcandy Jib Wired In addition to its high-quality build and long lifespan, its in-ear fit and stereo sound quality are exceptional. Aside from this novel feature, it has all the standard earphone features, including a 1.2-meter anti-tangle cable, volume controls, and an in-line high-definition microphone. Instead of the traditional +/- volume controls seen on most earphones, you'll have access to a sliding scale. You'll get a case to store the headphones in and keep them safe from damage. They are excellent and among the best earbuds available for less than 1000. Specifications: Brand: Skullcandy Model Number: S2DUYK-343 Colour: Black Ear Placement: In-Ear Form Factor: In Ear Impedance: 16 Ohm Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Pros Cons Good impedance No buttons Noise control feature Wired Decent sound No Bluetooth Services are good

8. KZ-EDX Pro If you're an audiophile on a budget, you should check out the KZ - EDX Pro, the next entry in our list of the best earbuds under 1000 Rs. The transparent cable reveals the copper wiring inside, and the earphones come in various attractive colours. The good news is that you can easily swap the cable if it becomes damaged. There's a microphone built right into the cable that's usable for phone conversations. These earphones' 10mm dynamic drivers produce a clean and balanced sound. In addition, the bass is adequately built; while it isn't the greatest in its class, it helps improve the music-listening experience overall. Specifications: Type: Wired Colour: Purple Ear Placement: In-Ear Impedance: 24 Ohm Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack Cable Feature: Detachable

Pros Cons It comes with decent impedance Bass could be better Design looks premium Detachable cable Budget-friendly

Price of earphones under ₹ 1,000 at a glance:

Product Price realme Buds 2 ₹ 599/- Sony MDR-EX150AP ₹ 799/- BoAt Bassheads 100 ₹ 399/- JBL Endurance Run ₹ 943/- Mi Dual Driver Earphones ₹ 799/- JBL C200SI ₹ 899/- Skullcandy Jib Wired ₹ 799/- KZ-EDX Pro ₹ 999/

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 realme buds 2 Lightweight earbuds Longer tangle free-cable Noise cancellation feature Sony MDR-EX150P Multiple colour options Glossy design Lightweight and portable BoAt Bassheads 100 Tangle free design Mic included in the earbuds Noise cancellation support JBL Endurance run Mic included in the earbuds Premium quality with high bass Long-lasting battery Mi Dual Driver Dual drivers for better sound Premium design Mic included in the earbuds JBL C200SI Lightweight and portable Angled earbuds Multitouch support Skullcandy Jib Wired Noise control feature Sweatproof design Lightweight earbuds KZ-EDX Pro Mic included in the earbuds Premium design 20 g detachable cable

Best budget The realme buds 2 is an amazing choice for affordable earbuds. The earphones have many features that set them apart from other earbuds in their price range and provide the best picture quality, and this particular model by realme is one of the best among them all. Best overall The realme Buds 2 are the market's best value for money earbuds. These headphones have exceptionally excellent quality and reliability and surround sound. The price is not noticeably higher compared to the least expensive in the category. These earphones were first made popular by realme and included full braided cables that extend to the earpieces. The plastic construction isn't poor, either. How to find the best earphones under ₹1000 in 2022? Let's start choosing a pair of earphones that suits your needs. Prepare a list of all the specifications you need for your new earphones. Check out different online e-commerce stores to get an idea of your options. Use filters to find the right product for you - connectivity, bass, and price. Compare prices and features from different brands from the official websites with accurate information. Check the offers and discounts too if there are any. And pick the most suitable and satisfactory for you.