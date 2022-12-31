Story Saved
Buyers guide for wireless earphones available on amazon

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 31, 2022 21:43 IST
Summary:

In this article, we will compare the top 10 wireless earphones available on amazon that will help buyers choose the right fit for them.

product info
Best wireless earphones for you

A good pair of earphones is a basic necessity nowadays, and many options are available on Amazon. This simple guide will help you to choose the right brand and the right model of earphones so that it fits your requirement list. These earphones have been selected from a long list after considering the drivers, colours, features and price range of all the products available on amazon. The wireless feature was introduced almost a decade ago, and now many companies claim to be selling the best product, but the sound quality of all the products is different; hence this guide is created for users who want to enjoy premium quality music experience.

Product details

1. Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony has been the leader in music devices for many years, and the sound quality of its products is unmatchable. This truly wireless earphone is loaded with features like active noise cancellation, in-built alexa voice control, location recogniser, voice control, location detection, quick action mode and a clear mic. Its design is so premium looking and in a matte finish that it beats many expensive earphones in terms of look. The volume control on the earphone is very easy to use and swift in response.

Specifications

  • Supports Bluetooth version 5.0.
  • 32-hour battery life with case.
  • Quick attention feature with volume control.
  • Touch controls for volume, voice assistant and calls.
  • Active noise cancellation.
ProsCons
Have a good battery life.Only 2 colour options are available.
Touch controls are responsive 
cellpic 51% off
Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation (TWS) Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0, 32hr Battery Life, Alexa Voice Control with Mic (Black)
3.9 (22,075)
3.9 (22,075)
51% off
9,799 19,990
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

These earphones are one of the least expensive premium earphones on the list and give a good experience for this price range. The company claims to provide a 99% noise cancellation experience for the earphones. It has a 2-way speaker with an 11 mm woofer and AKG sound technology. Its 360-sound technology provides a theatre-like experience to the user on every use. The earphones have IPX-7 water resistance, which makes them best for workout use. As an additional benefit, Samsung mobile users can easily use this device while switching between multiple phones.

Specifications

  • 2-way speakers with 6.5 mm tweeters and 11 mm woofers.
  • Touch music control for songs and calls.
  • IPX7 water resistance.
  • 99% Noise Cancellation if the correct earbuds are used for sound.
  • Auto switch from ANC to Ambient sound while voice detection.
  • 28 hours battery life.
ProsCons
The design is minimalistic and vibrant.Battery life could be better.
Water-resistant. 
11mm woofers for the best sound experience 
cellpic 53% off
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 99% Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Upto 28 Hours Playtime, Black
4.2 (8,622)
4.2 (8,622)
53% off
8,490 17,990
Buy now

3. Realme Buds Q2

The Realme Buds Q2 are an innovative set of earphones that give a good battery life with its 480mah battery. These earphones come with active noise cancellation with up to 25dB, and they come in black and white. It has the latest Bluetooth drivers, i.e. Bluetooth 5.2 and a 10 mm bass boost woofer. These are IP5 water-resistant and have a type C charging port for multi-source charging.

Specification

  • Transparency mode for a better calling experience.
  • IPX 5 water resistant.
  • Noise cancellation up to 25dB.
  • Provides a 28-hour battery life.
  • Dual Channel transmission with intelligent touch controls.
  • Supports Bluetooth version 5.2.
ProsCons
Transparency mode works great while callingBody is a bit delicate.
Fast charge available with Type C charging pointTouch might be unresponsive sometimes
10mm Bass boost drivers. 
cellpic
realme Buds Q2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Fast Charging & Up to 28Hrs Playtime (Active Black)
3.9 (16,391)
3.9 (16,391)
Get Price

4. Bose Quietcomfort

The Bose Quiecomfort has an adjustable noise cancellation feature that allows you to choose the right setting in a specific environment. It has an active voice recognition feature that cancels out many background noises while on a call. They have a Type C USB charging point that can be charged by any mobile charger. It has touch controls for music playback and calls.

Specification

  • 12 hours of playback time when kept in case while not using.
  • IPX 4 water resistant.
  • Multiple noise cancellation settings.
  • Comes with 3 different sizes of earbud tips.
ProsCons
Multiple Noise cancellation settings for different environments.Battery life is lesser in comparison to others.
Active Voice recognition feature for better calling experience.Higher price than other earphones in this segment.
cellpic 20% off
Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Touch Control (Triple Black)
4 (30,732)
4 (30,732)
20% off
21,499 26,900
Buy now

5. Skullcandy Sesh Evo

Skullcandy Sesh Evo is available in multiple vibrant colors on amazon and is loaded with essential features that makes it a great buy for TWS earphone users. It has a solo bud technology through which a user can use even one earbud at a time if required. It has responsive touch controls for music playback and calls. It has a IP55 sweat, water and dust resistance. It has a total playback time of about 24 hours with case and a rapid charge feature for better charging experience. It is also associated with Tile technology for earbud searching.

Specifications

  • IP55 water, sweat and dust resistant.
  • Touch controls for music and calls.
  • 24 hours playback time with Rapid charging.
  • Solo Bud technology.
  • Tile technology for finding earbuds.
ProsCons
Battery life is good with the Rapid charging feature.Earphones are very lightweight that makes them prone to damage.
Price is very reasonable for a product with these features. 
Available in many color options. 
cellpic 63% off
Skullcandy Sesh Evo Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Chill Grey, Black)
3.5 (50,830)
3.5 (50,830)
63% off
4,499 11,999
Buy now

6. Realme buds Air 3

These earphones are loaded with features and are very affordable for users with a smaller budget. They have bluetooth 5.2 which gives the users the ability to choose between multiple devices while music playback. It has a 30-hour playback with just 1 hour of total charge time due to the fast-charging feature. It supports Google Fast pair and has 10mm Bass booster drivers. They provide active noise cancellation with up to 42dB of noise cancellation. It has a dual AI mic and 88ms super low latency for non-stop gaming support.

Specifications

  • Smart Wear detection and touch controls.
  • Dual Device connectivity.
  • 30 hours battery life with fast charging.
  • Dual AI mic.
  • IPX5 water resistant.
  • 10mm dynamic bass boosters.
ProsCons
10 mm Dynamic bass Booster.Ear design might not be comfortable to everyone.
30-hour Battery life with fast charging. 
Dual Wind Design for extra comfort. 
cellpic 33% off
realme Buds Air 3 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 42dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Dual Device Pairing and 30 hrs Playtime with Fast Charging (Starry Blue)
4.1 (3,270)
4.1 (3,270)
33% off
3,999 5,999
Buy now

7. OnePlus Nord Buds

This is a unique set of earbuds from OnePlus which have a lot of premium features at a very attractive price range. These Earbuds have Sound master Equalizers, 30-hour total battery with case, IP55 Dust and water resistance. It has wind resistant voice technology for better calling experience. It has 12.4mm titanium dynamic sound drivers for a bass boost. It also has a 4 mic AI design for optimum calling output. It also supports ultra-fast charging with about 5 hours of playback on a 10 minutes charge.

Specifications

  • IP55 water, dust and sweat resistant.
  • 30-hours playback with case and Ultra-Fast charging technology.
  • 4 mic AI system.
  • 12.4mm titanium sound drivers.
  • 3 design packaging by OnePlus.
ProsCons
1namic bass Booster.2.4 mm DyColors might not be attractive to everyone
30-hour Battery life with ultra-fast charging. 
IP 55 water resistant. 
cellpic 17% off
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers, Playback:Up to 30hr case, 4-Mic Design + AI Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging (Blue Agate)
4.3 (4,742)
4.3 (4,742)
17% off
2,499 2,999
Buy now

8. Sony WF- C500 Earbuds

This earphone has gained popularity this year because of its minimalistic design and premium look. It has 20 hours playback time on a single charge and a 10-minute fast charge for a single day use. It has IPX4 water and sweat resistance. It contains the famous Digital Sound Enhancement Engine which provides a great music listening experience. It also has 360 reality audios for an ultra-immersive experience. It also provides easy touch operations with Sony touch connect.

Specifications

  • Smaller size for better comfort while using.
  • IPX4 water and sweat resistance.
  • 20-hour playback with fast charging.
  • 360 reality audio and DSEE feature.
  • Easy button operation and ideal for multitasking.
ProsCons
20-hours of playback time with one charge.They cost a bit more than other earphones with similar features.
Provides an immersive experience. 
PX 4 water and sweat resistant. 
cellpic 44% off
Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, True Wireless Earbuds with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE (2022 Model) - Green
4.1 (5,147)
4.1 (5,147)
44% off
4,999 8,990
Buy now

9. Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

These are one of the first TWS earphones that were launched in the market and this 2nd generation is back with a better sound output. The Apple Airpods are simple, reliable and easy to use earphones with great sound quality. It supports Siri voice assistant and multiple functions related to that. It contains the H1 chip for better sound quality and uninterrupted music experience.

Specifications

  • H1 chip for great sound quality.
  • Ergonomic design for a better ear fit.
  • Supports Siri voice assistant.
  • Chargeable through Apple Lightning connector.
ProsCons
Siri voice assistant supported.Only compatible with Apple devices.
Ergonomic design. 
cellpic 15% off
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
4.4 (11,921)
4.4 (11,921)
15% off
11,999 14,100
Buy now

10. OnePlus Buds Z2

These earbuds are perfect for the first time TWS users as they have all the essential features necessary for a complete TWS experience. They have an amazing 38 hours of playback time with one charge which is the highest in this list. It contains up to 40dB noise cancellation. It has Dolby Atmos support and a 94ms Low latency with the premium drivers. It contains bluetooth 5.2 with a 3-mic setup. It contains 11 mm Bass boost drivers with IP55 sweat and water resistance.

Specifications

  • 40dB Noise cancellation.
  • Flash charge with 5-hour playback in just 10 minutes charging.
  • 38 hours of total playback time.
  • 3 mic setup.
  • Dolby Atmos support.
  • IP 55 water and sweat resistant.
  • 94ms low latency.
  • Bluetooth 5.2.
  • 11 mm Bass drivers.
ProsCons
38 hours of playback time on a single charge.Does not have a lot of color options.
11mm bass booster drivers. 
IP55 water and sweat resistant 
cellpic 20% off
OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Active Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Flash Charge & Upto 38 Hours Battery (Obsidian Black)
4.2 (15,441)
4.2 (15,441)
20% off
4,799 5,999
Buy now

3 best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony WF-1000 XM3Quick Attention Feature32-hour battery LifeActive noise Cancellation
Samsung galaxy Buds pro2-way speakerIPX7 water resistance99% noise cancellation
Realme Buds Q2IPX5 water resistanceup to 25 dB noise cancellationSupports bluetooth 5.2
Bose QuietComfort12 hours of playback timeIPX4 water resistanceMultiple noise cancellation settings
Skullcandy Sesh EVoIP55 water and dust resistantSolo Bud technology24 hours of playback time
Realme Buds Air 3Dual AI MicSmart Wear Detection10 mm Bass boosters
OnePlus Nord Buds30 hours of playback time12.4 mm dynamic drivers4 mic AI system
Sony WF C-500DSEE featureIPX4 water resistance20 hours of playback time
Apple AirPodsH1 chip technologySiri supportergonomic design
OnePlus Busds Z240 dB noise cancellation38 hours playback time94 ms low latency

Better value for money

If we compare the above-mentioned earphones, then it is clear that OnePlus Nord Buds are the best value for money earphones available on amazon. They have the basic features like 30 hours of playback time and also a premium feel as it has 12.4mm titanium drivers. Also, the people who use earphones for calling purposes can make good use of its 4AI mic setup.

Best overall product

When it comes to the best overall product, there is no doubt that OnePlus Z2 comes out to be on top in this competition. These earphones not only have amazing features like 94ms low latency, and 40dB noise cancellation but also comes with a 38 hours playback time in one charge. Also, this product is at a very reasonable price considering the features that it provides.

How to find the perfect wireless earphones on Amazon?

Finding the best pair of earphones can be difficult if a person does not have proper knowledge of the options available in the market. In this quick guide, we have compared the biggest earphone brands for you so that you can make a decision based on the drivers, battery life, design, noise cancellation, water resistance and other such features of all these brands. If you want to have a premium experience and can spend more on the earphones then you can go for the Sony WF-1000 XM3. A more budget friendly option is the OnePlus nord buds and an overall design of Realme Buds Air 3 is very subtle for minimalistic users.

Price list of all products

S.noProductPrice
1.Sony WF-1000 XM3Rs. 10,990
2.Samsung galaxy Buds proRs. 8,490
3.Realme Buds Q2Rs. 3,490
4.Bose QuietComfortRs. 21,499
5.Skullcandy Sesh EVoRs. 4,499
6.Realme Buds Air 3Rs. 3,999
7.OnePlus Nord BudsRs. 2,499
8.Sony WF C-500Rs. 4,999
9.Apple AirPodsRs. 11,999
10.OnePlus Busds Z2Rs. 4,799

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

