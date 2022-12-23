Best electric handheld massagers: A buyer's guide

A handheld electric head and body massager is the best way to get specialist massages in the comfort of our homes.

Stress and an erratic lifestyle can cause weariness and muscle aches. One strategy for treating body aches is to seek out a physiotherapist or indulge in deep tissue massages. Though it doesn't seem practical if you frequently require massage therapy. A handheld electric body massager can save your life at this point. Body massagers aid in stress relief and muscle relaxation for sore, achy areas. Check out our list of the 10 best electric handheld massagers to relax your tense muscles at home. 1. DR PT Percussion Muscle Gun Massager The New DR PT Black massager has 30 various speed settings that may be adjusted up to 3200 rpm. With a comfortable 12-degree handle, it gives you a therapeutic-level massage. You can get up to 3300 percussions per minute with the advanced Japanese Brushless motor, which is "whisper" quiet (under 45 dB). The 8 different attachments and 30 speed settings effectively massage away pain and stiffness. Specifications Used for: Whole body Power source: Battery powered Material: Polypropylene weight: 800 grams Colour: Black Special feature: Rechargeable Specific uses: Muscle relaxing

Pros Cons Easy on the hands and quiet Expensive High-torque Japanese brushless motor Long lasting batteries

2. AGARO REGAL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager A whole-body massage is possible with the Agaro Regal electric portable massager. It has a fabric mesh cover to prevent body hair from tangling while giving a massage and a control knob for choosing different speeds. A whole-body massage is provided by its small, portable design with 8 detachable massage heads. Through deep tissue stimulation, the percussion technique aids in relaxation and pain alleviation. Specifications Used for: Whole body Power source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Weight: 1.18 Kg Color: Blue Benefits: Pain relief Style: Regal

Pros Cons 8 massage heads Short cord Mesh cover Gets heated a little quickly Variable speed control

3. AGARO Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager Pain reduction, weight loss, improved blood circulation and muscle relaxation can be achieved with the help of the Agaro portable full-body electric Atom massager. It has a high-torque motor for a thorough massage at various intensities. The massager contains a mesh cover for any fabric to prevent tangles of body hair during massaging. Through deep tissue stimulation, this electric handheld massager aids in relaxation and pain reduction. It offers a control knob for selecting different speeds. It is portable, runs on 28 watts of power and has a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Specifications Used for: Whole body Power source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Weight: 950 grams Colour: Black Benefits: Pain relief

Pros Cons High torque motor Short cord length Vibration and rotation Feels heavy 3 replaceable heads No auto shutoff

4. AGARO MARVEL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager The handheld deep tissue massager from Agaro Marvel is perfect for the back, neck, leg and foot. With a combination of speed settings and 5 pressure modes, it offers professional massage. It has an easy-to-use handheld design with a non-slip firm grip for comfort and convenience of usage while massaging. Through deep tissue stimulation, its electric message technology promotes relaxation and pain alleviation. For a full-body massage, it features 8 detachable massage heads. It operates with a finger-touch button and has 6 speed options in addition to 5 vibration modes. Specifications Used for: Whole body Power source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Weight: 1.17 Kg Colour: Black and white Benefits: Pain relief

Pros Cons Customised massage options A bit heavy Long reach Short cord length Lightweight and durable

5. AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager The percussion mechanism of the Agaro Relaxo electric portable massager promotes sleep and pain relief by stimulating deep tissue. It has 8 detachable massage heads for a full-body massage, as well as 5 vibration modes and 6 speed levels that can be selected with the finger touch button. It boasts a compact handheld design, a cloth mesh cover to prevent body hair tangling while massaging and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty. Specifications Used for: Whole body Power source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Weight: 1.25 Kg Colour: Black Benefits: Pain relief

Pros Cons 8 massage heads Heavy to use Lightweight and portable The vibration could be improved Low- to high-speed regulator

6. Dr Physio electric handheld massager The electric handheld massager from Dr Physio has four massage heads, including a rolling, scraping, wave massage and dead skin removal head, as well as a protective cover. The massager has an ergonomic handle that makes it possible to give a powerful deep-tissue massage to certain body parts, such as the legs, buttocks, toes and neck. With each massage session, it emits gentle vibrations that increase blood flow and give you more energy. Specifications Used for: Legs Power source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Weight: 1 Kg Colour: White Special feature: Speed control Specific uses: Arthritis

Pros Cons 4 strong massaging head The plug seems a little loose Strong motor Hard speed control knob Proactive fabric coverage

7. MCP Powerful Black Electric Handheld Double Speed Floating Action Massager Active people absolutely need the MCP powerful black electric massager. Positive massage motions used with the fingertips to the legs, arms, face, scalp and torso enhance circulation, calm the nerves, relax the muscles and ease pain or tension. The hand is shockproofed by a large sponge rubber cushion, and the AC/DC motor can be used anywhere. It is made for years of trouble-free use, has a strong floating motion that delivers a beneficial massage to the scalp, face and neck through the fingertips, and can be used for a long session without overheating. Specifications Power source: Corded electric Material: Rubber Colour: Black Weight: 710 grams Benefits: Pain relief and blood circulation

Pros Cons Metal body Front finger holder could be smaller Comfortable rubber base Product seems extra light Strong copper motor

8. HealthSense Full Body Massager The controlled massage feature on HelthSense massagers is ideal for muscle toning and pain alleviation. With its speed regulator, you may continuously adjust and set the required intensity from low to high. It has four detachable heads: flat head (for face and abdominal muscle training); wavy head (for acupuncture); ball head (for use with massage oils); and microfibre head (for exfoliating dead skin). The body massager grip is 22.6 cm long, the body massager face is 11 cm, and the 4 detachable heads are each 7.5 cm. Specifications Used for: Whole body Power source: Corded electric Material: ABS plastic Item Weight: 800 grams Colour: Grey Benefits: Pain relief

Pros Cons Controlled massage Noisy operation Speed regulator Short cord length 4 detachable heads

9. Lifelong LLM180 Electric Handheld Full Body Massager The Lifelong Electric Handheld Full Body Massager promotes blood circulation and inner strength. It also helps to relieve shoulder and back discomfort. It allows you to relax your body using a straightforward method and is suitable for practically all body areas, including the hips, arms, shoulders, neck, waist, thighs, lower leg and abdomen. The ergonomic design of this massager is exceptional and highly enticing. The massager helps users with a variety of conditions, including back pain, muscle aches and digestion issues. Three interchangeable massage heads on this handheld body massager produce various massaging effects at various speed settings. It aids in reducing fat and reducing pain while also firming and toning the thighs, hips, butt, stomach and chest. Specifications Used for: Whole body Power source: Corded electric Material: Plastic Weight: 998 grams Colour: Brown Benefits: Blood flow control and pain relief

Pros Cons Speed regulator Shorter cord length Sturdy built Starts with a high speed Powerful copper motor

10. Lifelong LLM27 Corded Electric Handheld Full Body Massager The Lifelong Manipol Massager enhances blood circulation and aids in the development of inner strength. It also helps to relieve shoulder and back discomfort. It allows you to relax your body using a straightforward method and is suitable for practically all body areas, including the leg, abdomen, thighs, hips, arm, shoulder, neck and waist. It is a holistic massager for anyone seeking relief from bodily aches and a relaxed, healthy lifestyle. The ergonomic design of this massager is exceptional and highly enticing. Specifications Colour: Brown Material: Plastic Weight: 826 grams Dimensions: 20 x 14 x 25 centimetres Pattern: Body massager

Pros Cons Protective mesh cover Not battery enabled Handheld , Ergonomically designed handle Short cord Powerful vibration

Price of electric handheld massagers at a glance:

Product Price DR PT Percussion Muscle Gun Massager ₹ 5,699 AGARO REGAL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager ₹ 1,357 AGARO Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager ₹ 872 AGARO MARVEL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager ₹ 1,357 AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager ₹ 1,648 Dr Physio electric handheld massager ₹ 1,299 MCP Powerful Black Electric Handheld Double Speed Floating Action Massager ₹ 949 HealthSense Full Body Massager ₹ 1,299 Lifelong LLM180 Electric Handheld Full Body Massager ₹ 1,699 Lifelong LLM27 Corded Electric Handheld Full Body Massager ₹ 1,099

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 DR PT Percussion Muscle Gun Massager 30-speed levels 8 unique attachments 3300 percussions per minute AGARO REGAL Full Body Massager 8 Massage Heads Mesh Cover Variable speed control AGARO Atom Full Body Massager High torque motor 3 replaceable heads Variable speed knob AGARO MARVEL Full Body Massager 8 Detachable massage heads 5 vibration modes 6 speed settings AGARO Relaxo Full Body Massager 5 Vibration modes 6-speed settings 8 massage heads Dr Physio electric handheld massager 4 massage heads Strong motor Proactive fabric coverage MCP Powerful Black Double Speed Floating Action Massager Strong copper motor Powerful floating action Thick sponge rubber cushion HealthSense Full Body Massager 4 detachable heads Speed regulator Controlled massage Lifelong LLM180 Electric Handheld Full Body Massager 3 changeable massage heads Speed regulator Powerful copper motor Lifelong LLM27 Corded Full Body Massager 4 changeable massage heads Protective mesh cover Different speed settings

Best value for money The electric handheld massager from Dr Physio is a lightweight handheld model. Within a few minutes, the massager reduces stress without causing tissue damage. Given that it contains a wave massage attachment, it is the perfect body massager for treating neck and shoulder tightness. And the best part is that you can get a wholesome massaging experience for just ₹1,300. Best overall The superior performance of the AGARO Atom electric body massager makes it the best among all the electric handheld massagers listed here. It has a long reach as it comes with a 1.8-metre-long cord. The ABS body keeps it lightweight and durable, making it easy to handle. It is considered under this section because it is not only cheap but also offers the best pain relief solutions to various parts of the body with the range of heads it has. How to find the best electric handheld massagers Determine whether the massager will provide a high-quality therapeutic massage before purchasing an electric portable personal massager such as a percussion massager, vibration massager or massage gun. Finding out whether they are simple to use on all parts of your body is the second crucial point. After determining these factors, you should think about the massager's construction quality and cost-effectiveness.