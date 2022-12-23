Story Saved
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Best electric handheld massagers: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 23, 2022 20:00 IST
Planning to get the best electric handheld massagers? Check out this blog to find out the list of the 10 top electric handheld massagers with their specifications and features.

A handheld electric head and body massager is the best way to get specialist massages in the comfort of our homes.

Stress and an erratic lifestyle can cause weariness and muscle aches. One strategy for treating body aches is to seek out a physiotherapist or indulge in deep tissue massages. Though it doesn't seem practical if you frequently require massage therapy.

A handheld electric body massager can save your life at this point. Body massagers aid in stress relief and muscle relaxation for sore, achy areas. Check out our list of the 10 best electric handheld massagers to relax your tense muscles at home.

1. DR PT Percussion Muscle Gun Massager

The New DR PT Black massager has 30 various speed settings that may be adjusted up to 3200 rpm. With a comfortable 12-degree handle, it gives you a therapeutic-level massage. You can get up to 3300 percussions per minute with the advanced Japanese Brushless motor, which is "whisper" quiet (under 45 dB). The 8 different attachments and 30 speed settings effectively massage away pain and stiffness.

Specifications

Used for: Whole body

Power source: Battery powered

Material: Polypropylene

weight: 800 grams

Colour: Black

Special feature: Rechargeable

Specific uses: Muscle relaxing

ProsCons
Easy on the hands and quietExpensive
High-torque Japanese brushless motor 
Long lasting batteries 
cellpic
DR PT Percussion Muscle Gun Massager 30 Speeds Brushless Motor Quiet Handheld Battery Powered Massager for Deep Tissue Athletes Shoulder Neck Back Relaxation, LCD Touch Screen with 8 Heads
61% off 5,699 14,499
Buy now

2. AGARO REGAL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

A whole-body massage is possible with the Agaro Regal electric portable massager. It has a fabric mesh cover to prevent body hair from tangling while giving a massage and a control knob for choosing different speeds. A whole-body massage is provided by its small, portable design with 8 detachable massage heads. Through deep tissue stimulation, the percussion technique aids in relaxation and pain alleviation.

Specifications

Used for: Whole body

Power source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Weight: 1.18 Kg

Color: Blue

Benefits: Pain relief

Style: Regal

ProsCons
8 massage headsShort cord
Mesh coverGets heated a little quickly
Variable speed control 
cellpic
AGARO REGAL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 8 Massage Heads and Variable Speed Settings for Pain Relief and Relaxation, Back, Leg & Foot, Blue
58% off 1,357 3,195
Buy now

3. AGARO Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

Pain reduction, weight loss, improved blood circulation and muscle relaxation can be achieved with the help of the Agaro portable full-body electric Atom massager. It has a high-torque motor for a thorough massage at various intensities.

The massager contains a mesh cover for any fabric to prevent tangles of body hair during massaging. Through deep tissue stimulation, this electric handheld massager aids in relaxation and pain reduction. It offers a control knob for selecting different speeds. It is portable, runs on 28 watts of power and has a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Specifications

Used for: Whole body

Power source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Weight: 950 grams

Colour: Black

Benefits: Pain relief

ProsCons
High torque motorShort cord length
Vibration and rotationFeels heavy
3 replaceable headsNo auto shutoff
cellpic
AGARO Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 3 Massage Heads & Variable Speed Settings for Pain Relief and Relaxation, Back, Leg & Foot, Black
47% off 798 1,495
Buy now

4. AGARO MARVEL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

The handheld deep tissue massager from Agaro Marvel is perfect for the back, neck, leg and foot. With a combination of speed settings and 5 pressure modes, it offers professional massage. It has an easy-to-use handheld design with a non-slip firm grip for comfort and convenience of usage while massaging.

Through deep tissue stimulation, its electric message technology promotes relaxation and pain alleviation. For a full-body massage, it features 8 detachable massage heads. It operates with a finger-touch button and has 6 speed options in addition to 5 vibration modes.

Specifications

Used for: Whole body

Power source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Weight: 1.17 Kg

Colour: Black and white

Benefits: Pain relief

ProsCons
Customised massage optionsA bit heavy
Long reachShort cord length
Lightweight and durable 
cellpic
AGARO MARVEL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 8 Massage Heads, 5 Mode & 6 Speed Settings for Back, Leg & Foot, White
32% off 1,357 1,995
Buy now

5. AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

The percussion mechanism of the Agaro Relaxo electric portable massager promotes sleep and pain relief by stimulating deep tissue. It has 8 detachable massage heads for a full-body massage, as well as 5 vibration modes and 6 speed levels that can be selected with the finger touch button. It boasts a compact handheld design, a cloth mesh cover to prevent body hair tangling while massaging and a 1-year manufacturer's warranty.

Specifications

Used for: Whole body

Power source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Weight: 1.25 Kg

Colour: Black

Benefits: Pain relief

ProsCons
8 massage headsHeavy to use
Lightweight and portableThe vibration could be improved
Low- to high-speed regulator 
cellpic
AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 8 Massage Heads, 5 Mode & 6 Speed Settings for Pain Relief & Relaxation (Black), Back, Leg & Foot
55% off 1,648 3,695
Buy now

6. Dr Physio electric handheld massager

The electric handheld massager from Dr Physio has four massage heads, including a rolling, scraping, wave massage and dead skin removal head, as well as a protective cover. The massager has an ergonomic handle that makes it possible to give a powerful deep-tissue massage to certain body parts, such as the legs, buttocks, toes and neck. With each massage session, it emits gentle vibrations that increase blood flow and give you more energy.

Specifications

Used for: Legs

Power source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Weight: 1 Kg

Colour: White

Special feature: Speed control

Specific uses: Arthritis

ProsCons
4 strong massaging headThe plug seems a little loose
Strong motorHard speed control knob
Proactive fabric coverage 
cellpic
Dr Physio Electric Full Body Massager For Pain Relief of Back, Leg & Foot, White
48% off 1,298 2,500
Buy now

7. MCP Powerful Black Electric Handheld Double Speed Floating Action Massager

Active people absolutely need the MCP powerful black electric massager. Positive massage motions used with the fingertips to the legs, arms, face, scalp and torso enhance circulation, calm the nerves, relax the muscles and ease pain or tension. The hand is shockproofed by a large sponge rubber cushion, and the AC/DC motor can be used anywhere. It is made for years of trouble-free use, has a strong floating motion that delivers a beneficial massage to the scalp, face and neck through the fingertips, and can be used for a long session without overheating.

Specifications

Power source: Corded electric

Material: Rubber

Colour: Black

Weight: 710 grams

Benefits: Pain relief and blood circulation

ProsCons
Metal bodyFront finger holder could be smaller
Comfortable rubber baseProduct seems extra light
Strong copper motor 
cellpic
MCP Powerful Black Electric Handheld Double Speed Floating Action Massager for head & body pain relief
27% off 949 1,299
Buy now

8. HealthSense Full Body Massager

The controlled massage feature on HelthSense massagers is ideal for muscle toning and pain alleviation. With its speed regulator, you may continuously adjust and set the required intensity from low to high. It has four detachable heads: flat head (for face and abdominal muscle training); wavy head (for acupuncture); ball head (for use with massage oils); and microfibre head (for exfoliating dead skin). The body massager grip is 22.6 cm long, the body massager face is 11 cm, and the 4 detachable heads are each 7.5 cm.

Specifications

Used for: Whole body

Power source: Corded electric

Material: ABS plastic

Item Weight: 800 grams

Colour: Grey

Benefits: Pain relief

ProsCons
Controlled massageNoisy operation
Speed regulatorShort cord length
4 detachable heads 

9. Lifelong LLM180 Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

The Lifelong Electric Handheld Full Body Massager promotes blood circulation and inner strength. It also helps to relieve shoulder and back discomfort. It allows you to relax your body using a straightforward method and is suitable for practically all body areas, including the hips, arms, shoulders, neck, waist, thighs, lower leg and abdomen.

The ergonomic design of this massager is exceptional and highly enticing. The massager helps users with a variety of conditions, including back pain, muscle aches and digestion issues. Three interchangeable massage heads on this handheld body massager produce various massaging effects at various speed settings. It aids in reducing fat and reducing pain while also firming and toning the thighs, hips, butt, stomach and chest.

Specifications

Used for: Whole body

Power source: Corded electric

Material: Plastic

Weight: 998 grams

Colour: Brown

Benefits: Blood flow control and pain relief

ProsCons
Speed regulatorShorter cord length
Sturdy builtStarts with a high speed
Powerful copper motor 

10. Lifelong LLM27 Corded Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

The Lifelong Manipol Massager enhances blood circulation and aids in the development of inner strength. It also helps to relieve shoulder and back discomfort. It allows you to relax your body using a straightforward method and is suitable for practically all body areas, including the leg, abdomen, thighs, hips, arm, shoulder, neck and waist. It is a holistic massager for anyone seeking relief from bodily aches and a relaxed, healthy lifestyle. The ergonomic design of this massager is exceptional and highly enticing.

Specifications

Colour: Brown

Material: Plastic

Weight: 826 grams

Dimensions: 20 x 14 x 25 centimetres

Pattern: Body massager

ProsCons
Protective mesh coverNot battery enabled
Handheld , Ergonomically designed handleShort cord
Powerful vibration 
cellpic
Lifelong LLM27 Corded Electric Handheld Full Body Massager With 4 Massage Heads & Variable Speed Settings For Pain Relief & Relaxation|Handheld Full Body Massager for Home (1 Year Warranty, Brown)
80% off 699 3,550
Buy now

Price of electric handheld massagers at a glance:

ProductPrice
DR PT Percussion Muscle Gun Massager 5,699
AGARO REGAL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager 1,357
AGARO Atom Electric Handheld Full Body Massager 872
AGARO MARVEL Electric Handheld Full Body Massager 1,357
AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager 1,648
Dr Physio electric handheld massager 1,299
MCP Powerful Black Electric Handheld Double Speed Floating Action Massager 949
HealthSense Full Body Massager 1,299
Lifelong LLM180 Electric Handheld Full Body Massager 1,699
Lifelong LLM27 Corded Electric Handheld Full Body Massager 1,099

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
DR PT Percussion Muscle Gun Massager30-speed levels8 unique attachments3300 percussions per minute
AGARO REGAL Full Body Massager8 Massage HeadsMesh CoverVariable speed control
AGARO Atom Full Body MassagerHigh torque motor3 replaceable headsVariable speed knob
AGARO MARVEL Full Body Massager8 Detachable massage heads5 vibration modes6 speed settings
AGARO Relaxo Full Body Massager5 Vibration modes6-speed settings8 massage heads
Dr Physio electric handheld massager4 massage headsStrong motorProactive fabric coverage
MCP Powerful Black Double Speed Floating Action MassagerStrong copper motorPowerful floating actionThick sponge rubber cushion
HealthSense Full Body Massager4 detachable headsSpeed regulatorControlled massage
Lifelong LLM180 Electric Handheld Full Body Massager3 changeable massage headsSpeed regulatorPowerful copper motor
Lifelong LLM27 Corded Full Body Massager4 changeable massage headsProtective mesh coverDifferent speed settings

Best value for money

The electric handheld massager from Dr Physio is a lightweight handheld model. Within a few minutes, the massager reduces stress without causing tissue damage. Given that it contains a wave massage attachment, it is the perfect body massager for treating neck and shoulder tightness. And the best part is that you can get a wholesome massaging experience for just 1,300.

Best overall

The superior performance of the AGARO Atom electric body massager makes it the best among all the electric handheld massagers listed here. It has a long reach as it comes with a 1.8-metre-long cord. The ABS body keeps it lightweight and durable, making it easy to handle. It is considered under this section because it is not only cheap but also offers the best pain relief solutions to various parts of the body with the range of heads it has.

How to find the best electric handheld massagers

Determine whether the massager will provide a high-quality therapeutic massage before purchasing an electric portable personal massager such as a percussion massager, vibration massager or massage gun. Finding out whether they are simple to use on all parts of your body is the second crucial point. After determining these factors, you should think about the massager's construction quality and cost-effectiveness.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

