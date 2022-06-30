Best gaming laptops under 1 lakh in India

Summary:
Gaming has become one of the fastest-growing career options in India. Many gamers are opting for full-time gaming as a career. You might get a laptop for ₹50,000 to 60,000 to get your job done. However, it might not deliver the top-notch performance you might be expecting.
Purchasing the wrong gaming laptop might give you future angst and laggy gameplay. For this, you will require an early upgrade of the hardware component, which might be costlier. To avoid such issues, here is a list of top gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh that will render a seamless performance.
Best Gaming Laptops Under ₹1 Lakh to Choose From
Here is a list of our top 7 picks that delivers the best gaming laptop with the best specifications and modern features you will not find in any other laptops in this range.
Please note that gaming laptops are machines focused on achieving peak computational and graphical performance. This is why sleekness, lightness, and noiselessness are often not these machines’ forte. Instead, they’re built like a tank, have a chunky feel to them and come with top-notch multimedia components for a heightened gaming experience.
1. Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7
The Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 is one of the most high-performing gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (with 8-core & 16-thread) processor.
It also leverages the power of a 6 GB NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU that renders games without lag and in stunning detail. This laptop is also best fo-r online game streamers.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor with 8 cores and 16 threads that render a seamless gaming experience.
|The sound quality is not up to the mark.
|It comes with a backlit keyboard.
|Great laptop for online streamers.
|Delivers an RGB keyboard.
2. Asus TUF Gaming F15
Asus TUF Gaming F15 is one of the finest gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh manufactured by Asus. It is an excellent gaming laptop when it comes to value for money.
It leverages the power of the Intel Core i7 11800H 11th Gen processor that has 6-cores. It also comes with RTX 3050 4 GB graphics card, rendering high-quality games smoothly.
The laptop also provides four heat pipes and three heatsinks that pull the hardware heat, keeping the temperature normal even during intensive gaming.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Its BFI will operate at 60 to 70 FPS (as max resolution) even after reaching its thermal limit.
|Content creators do not recommend this laptop because of its low Srgb rating.
|The keyboard comes with a cool colour backlight.
|This gaming laptop does not come with MS Office.
|Its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (with 2.7 GHz base speed) can render a seamless
|gaming experience in collaboration with a 4 GB GPU.
3. Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7
Lenovo is another prominent laptop manufacturing company, and its Legion gaming series is well-known in the market. It leverages the power of the 11th Gen I1-yearore i7-11800H processor and 4 GB NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU.
It comes with an Al-assisted engine break with the intelligence to enrich the gaming performance by delivering auto-detection and assigning CPU and GPU utilisation.
That way, it can optimise every game, maximising the frame rates.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|This gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh comes with Nahimic audio for gamers that can provide an immersive 3D sound.
|It has a low brightness level (200 nits).
|It has a robust cooling system and a quad-channel exhaust system to pull the heat away.
|Battery backup is less compared to other gaming laptops of this budget.
|It comes with a backlit keyboard.
|It has a stylish design and suitable software optimisation power.
4. Dell 15 Intel i7
With Intel i7-10750H and Nvidia 1650Ti 4GB GDDR6 Graphics card, this gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh delivers a seamless gameplay experience.
It comes with Alienware Command Centre - an Alienware-inspired thermal system that allows a dual air intake from its base and top (via keyboard), leading to excellent thermal management.
It also provides Nahimic audio for gamers that can provide an immersive 3D sound while gaming. Its 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 renders realistic graphics taking the overall experience to the next level.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a quality anti-glare display.
|Battery backup is very poor compared to other gaming laptops of this range.
|A fingerprint reader is available on this laptop.
|Multitasking on this device is pretty amazing. Thus, apart from gaming, you can use it for editing and ML programming purposes.
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
It is a new variant of the ROG series with a stunning look. This gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh has a powerful 3.0GHz AMD Ryzen CPU processor (8 cores & 16 threads), making it an unbeatable gaming machine.
Furthermore, users can overclock it to up to 4.3GHz. This laptop also leverages a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for intense graphics performance. In addition, this laptop comes with a fingerprint sensor for faster local and cloud sign-in.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|The laptop comes with two 2.5W speakers that use Smart Amp Technology.
|This laptop does not deliver a built-in webcam.
|A fingerprint reader is available on this laptop.
|The keyboard's backlight is not that apt compared to its competitors.
|The keyboard quality is excellent.
6. Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming
This machine from Lenovo is another lightweight gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh, having a sleek and trendy design. This highly portable device uses a 9th Gen Intel 4-Core i5-9300H and a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for rendering the best gaming experience.
The CPU and GPU with 8 GB RAM and SSD power the laptop for hardcore and live game streaming. Its keyboard brings in various game-specific controls, including large arrow keys for seamless gaming control and a backlight for anti-ghosting and night-time gaming experience.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a 21% larger thermal area and 100% ventilation for a better cooling system.
|The USB Type-C will not support any display output.
|Multiple software can run simultaneously without performance degradation.
|The keyboard quality is excellent, with a cool backlight for night mode.
|This laptop also has a 720p HD camera with a camera shutter.
7. HP Pavilion 11th Gen Intel Core i7
HP Pavilion is one of the most high-performing laptops, powered by Intel Core i7 11th Gen processor and a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce 1650 graphics for extensive graphical performance. This laptop comes with a keyboard. This laptop has a sleek and stylish look that stands out from the rest.
Key specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Its display comes with an anti-glare coating.
|Battery backup is comparatively poor.
|The laptop has an excellent performance.
|The laptop comes with built-in powerful speakers for immersive sound quality.
|Product
|Price
|Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7
|92,990
|Asus TUF Gaming F15
|92,990
|Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7
|98,990
|Dell 15 Intel i7
|96,556
|Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
|92,490
|Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming
|94,905
|HP Pavilion 11th Gen Intel Core i7
|92,500
Best 3 important features for consumers:
Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7
Asus TUF Gaming F15
Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7:
Dell 15 Intel i7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming
HP Pavilion 11th Gen Intel Core i7
Best value for money
Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 is the best gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh in terms of the value of money. Why? Because it gives you high CPU and GPU processing prowess with AI-driven auto-detection for dynamic assigning of CPU and GPU utilisation. It also comes with Nahimic audio speakers for an immersive 3D sound that hugely impacts the gaming experience.
Which is the best (overall)?
Considering all these seven laptops, the Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 is the best gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh. It leverages the power of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (with 8-core & 16-thread) processor with 6 GB graphics, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD, and 13 hours battery backup. One can get an RGB keyboard and a robust cooling system at this reasonable price.
How to find perfect gaming laptops under 1 lakh INR?
To find a perfect gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh, you can browse some well-known eCommerce sites like Amazon or Flipkart. You can use their mobile apps to order such laptops online.
You can also visit your nearest store and distributors for the same. Even easier way? Rely on our expert-reviewed lists such as this for a comprehensive guide to help make your decision.
Summary
So, we discussed the top 7 gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh with a wide range of specifications and features for a better gaming experience.
Takeaways
We hope this article has given a crisp idea of the top 7 gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh and their price, specifications, and stunning features. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.
FAQs
1. What is the use of a graphics card in a gaming laptop?
Graphics card shares and reduces the processing load of the CPU and enables boosting the performance of the graphical elements in content such as video, games, 3D modelling, and other animations.
2. How can more RAM help gaming laptops?
Memory (primary)/RAM plays a significant role in gaming PCs. A RAM of 8 GB or 16 GB will make the laptop more responsive and improve frame rates compared to systems with low memory space.
3. Which processor can serve the best for gaming laptops under 1 lakh?
Intel Core i7 (11th Gen) processor with 6 to 8-cores and 16 threads will serve the best for gaming purposes. Other than that, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (with 8-core & 16-thread) and Intel i5 are also robust processors.
4. What is the difference between SSD and HDD?
SSD stores and accesses data on memory chips, while HDD stores and accesses data through mechanical spinning disks.
5. Which laptop is best for Horizon Forbidden West, PUBG, and other top-level games?
All listed gaming laptops in this post are great for chart-topping titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, PUBG, and other top-level games. However, you can go with Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for a slightly better gaming experience.
