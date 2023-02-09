Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best headphones online: Here are our top 10 picks from Snapdeal

  • HT By Boudhaditya Sanyal
  • Published on Feb 09, 2023 20:10 IST

Summary:

Headphones are an important device for music lovers and avid listeners. Check out these 10 picks to elevate the way you listen to audio.

Headphones are excellent for immersive listening on the go.

Audio files are becoming extremely popular with the rise in audiobooks of famous novels and poems, along with multiple podcasts. People take listening to audio very seriously, and are constantly looking to enhance their experience. Headphones are very popular among avid listeners. A pair of good headphones can make listening much better and immersive.

However, choosing a pair of headphones can be challenging. Most mobile phones are taking away the 3.5 mm headphone jack and wireless headphones are becoming more popular. There are still people who look for wired options for laptops and computers. We have created a list of the 10 best headphones to buy from Snapdeal. We have included wired and wireless options, you can choose one based on your requirements. Let's take a look.

1. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2

We start the list with a wired headphone option. The Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 have 40 mm drivers that deliver a good sound output. You get an adjustable headband for maximum comfort. The deep bass output and built-in mic can help while playing multiplayer games or taking calls. Quick access to Siri and Google Assistant make controlling the device easier.

Specifications:

Brand: Boult

Bluetooth: Yes

Drivers: 40 mm

Compatibility: All OS, laptops, desktops, smart TV

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Good value for moneySound output could have been better
Good bass 

2. Macjack Wave 300

The Macjack Wave 300 is an affordable wireless Bluetooth headphone. It comes in multiple attractive colours, giving you ample options to match your mood. The 40 mm driver size is optimum for listening, and the 15-hour playback time makes uninterrupted music listening possible. You can recharge the headphone overnight, and also use it as a wired headphone with the AUX cable present in the box.

Specification:

Brand: Macjack

Bluetooth: Yes

Drivers: 40 mm

Compatibility: Laptops, mobile phones, PCs

Colour: Black

ProsCons
AffordableAudio output could be better
Comfortable ear padsNo ANC

3. boAt Rockerz 450 Pro

The boAt Rockerz 450 Pro come with 70 hours of playback time, making it ideal for people who like to travel without worrying about charging their headphones. It comes in multiple cool toned colours that do not look very loud and catchy. You can utilize the 3.5 mm AUX to save battery. The headphones have a 40 mm driver with comfortable headband and ear cushions to make listening more enjoyable and comfortable.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Bluetooth: Yes

Drivers: 40 mm

Compatibility: Laptops, mobile phones, PC, smart TVs

Colour: Multiple

ProsCons
Good design and build qualityNo water resistant rating mentioned
70 hours of playback 

4. boAt Rockerz 370

The boAt Rockerz 370 have the latest Bluetooth 5.0 that makes connecting with any device easy and fast. It has an ergonomic design that ensures comfort and steadiness. The ear cushions are padded for maximum comfort and better listening experience. You get up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, and it does not take a lot of time to charge it.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Bluetooth: Yes

Compatibility: Wireless

Colour: Multiple

ProsCons
Ergonomic designLag can be experienced sometimes
12 hours playback time 

5. Boult Audio ProBass Thunder

As the name suggests, the Boult Audio ProBass Thunder offers good bass while listening to songs. This is a good headphone for someone who likes listening to and works with bass intensive songs and audio. The passive noise cancellation improves the listening experience and keeps you away from the surrounding noises. The 40 mm drivers ensure good audio output, and the IPX5 rating makes it a good option for all the fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications:

Brand: Boult

Bluetooth: Yes

Drivers: 40 mm

Compatibility: All OS, laptops, mobiles, PCs and smart TV

Colour: Black

ProsCons
40mm driverCharging can take long 
10 hour playback time 

6. JBL Tune 500BT

JBL is one of the most trusted audio brands in the world, and you can never go wrong with it. The JBL Tune 500BT is an affordable headphone with 16-hours playback time and multi connect functionality. You can get 1 hour of playback time with 5 minutes of charge. The headphones are a good deal for people looking for an affordable product from a reliable brand.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Bluetooth: Yes

Compatibility: All OS, laptops, mobiles, PCs and smart TV

Colour: Blue

ProsCons
Good battery lifeNo noise cancellation
Good sound and mic 

7. Boult Audio ProBass FluidX

If you break your headphones often, we have the perfect product for you. The Boult Audio ProBass FluidX come with an unbreakable flexible design. It has a dedicated microphone and passive noise cancellation. The audio output is good and keeps you separated from the surrounding sounds. The IPX5 rating allows you to wear the headphones for runs and jogging.

Specifications:

Brand: Boult

Bluetooth: Yes

Compatibility: All OS, laptops, mobiles, PCs

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Good battery lifeLag while gaming
Unbreakable design 

8. boAt Rockerz 600

The boAt Rockerz 600 come with excellent battery life with up to 100 hours of standby. The playback time of 20 hours is good enough to last you multiple days. The headphones look premium and the design language is very simple. All the navigation buttons are easily accessible. The foldable ergonomic design allows you to keep it anywhere while travelling.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt

Bluetooth: Yes

Drivers: 40 mm

Compatibility: All OS, mobiles, laptops

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Good designExpensive
Easy to carry 

9. AXL O2

The AXL O2 is a good headphone for people who want to use it primarily in a PC setup. It is a wired headphone that is good for gamers and people who work from a single place. It has IPX4 rating making it splash-proof and sweat-proof. The powerful bass makes the listening experience better.

Specifications:

Brand: AXL

Bluetooth: No

Drivers: No

Compatibility: All OS, mobile phones with 3.5 mm headphone jack, laptops, PCs

Colour: Black and Blue

ProsCons
Wired headphonePlastic feels cheap
Deep bass 

10. Portronics Muffs A

The Portronics Muffs A are comfortable with decent sound quality. It is the only product on the list with the Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The big ear cushions ensure comfort for long listening hours. The ergonomic fluid design and good base is the highlight of the product.

Specifications:

Brand: Portronics

Bluetooth: Yes

Drivers: 40 mm

Compatibility: All OS, mobile phones, laptops

Colour: Multiple

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2Good value for moneyGood bass40 mm drivers
Macjack Wave 300AffordableComfortable ear pads40 mm drivers
boAt Rockerz 450 ProGood design and build quality70 hours of playback40 mm drivers
boAt Rockerz 370Ergonomic design12 hours of playbackBluetooth 5.0
Boult Audio ProBass ThunderGood bass10 hours of playback40 mm drivers
JBL Tune 500BTGood battery life16 hours playbackGood sound and mic
Boult Audio ProBass FluidXErgonomic flexible designGood battery lifePassive noise cancellation
boAt Rockerz 600Good design20 hours of playback40 mm drivers
AXL O2Wired headphonesDeep bassAffordable
Portronics Muffs ABluetooth 5.2Comfortable ear cushions40 mm drivers

Best value for money

The best value for money headphone is the Mojack Wave 300. It is affordable and can be a good pick for your first headphone purchase. It comes with comfortable ear pads and 40 mm drivers that make the listening experience better.

Best overall

The best overall headphone in our list is the boAt Rockerz 450 Pro. It comes with an impressive 70 hours of playback along with 40 mm drivers for a clear and crisp audio output. The good design and build quality makes it look more premium and comfortable to wear.

How to choose the right headphones

Choosing the right pair of headphones can be challenging, but there are a few things that you need to keep in mind. Firstly, the budget is important. There are multiple headphones available and they all come in different budget segments. It is important to have a clear idea of your budget.

Second, understanding your expectations from a headphone are important. Whether you want more bass, noise cancellation or longer battery life, you need to have a clear clarity of your requirements.

Having a good idea of the service centres and after-sale service of every brand will help you get solutions to any problem that you might face with the product.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
10 best bluetooth earphones of 2023: A guide
Top 10 solar inverters that you can switch to this year!
Top 10 Exide inverter batteries: A comprehensive guide
Top 10 automatic washing machines with steam cleaning technology
Top 10 TP Link routers for home and office use: A guide

Best headphones

How important are drivers in a headphone?

Drivers play an important role in the sound output and audio quality of the headphones.

What are some good brands of headphones?

There are multiple headphone brands available online. boAt, Boult, and JBL are among the good and popular brands of headphones.

What does the IP rating mean on headphones?

IP ratings are one of the indicators of durability in headphones. Some headphones are water and sweat proof, while some are splash proof. All of this is determined by the IP rating.
electronics FOR LESS