Best HP printers: Here are the top deals worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 02, 2022 23:57 IST
Summary:

Numerous users want to print their daily work & project either at home or at the office. HP is known for various computer accessories. Among them, printers are also one of the best. This article will provide a list of the top 10 best HP printers that are the latest and suitable for everyone.

product info
Best HP printers

The use of printers is increasing significantly because of the paperless approach enterprises & offices are adopting. Even individuals & students prefer printed notes over hand-written ones because it saves time. HP is known for various computer accessories. Among them, printers are also one of the best. This guide can help you get the best HP printers for personal or office use. We have included some of the best printers of HP with their complete specifications, features, and pricing. These printers are perfect for those who want to print documents or hard copies in their homes and offices.

Best HP printers in India

1. HP Deskjet - 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier

It is a lightweight and easy-to-setup printer with a scanner for daily home or office purposes. It has advanced features like an automatic paper sensor with high-speed printing (7.5 ppm) that can save you time. It can deliver both black-and-white (B&W) and colour prints. It has a high customer rating because of its stylish look and seamless functionalities.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Model name: 7WN46D
  • Connector type: USB
  • Printing technology: HP thermal inkjet
  • OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.
  • Colour: Purple + white
  • Recommended Use: Office, home
  • Printer output: B&W + colour
  • Maximum print speed (colour): 5.5 ppm
  • Max print speed monochrome (B&W): 7.5 ppm
  • Weight: 4.22 kg
ProsCons
Fast printingNo wireless feature is available
Lightweight 
Best for multipurpose use 
cellpic
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
8% off 3,999 4,332.96
Buy now

2. HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

It is another lightweight, stylish, and one of the best HP printers. This colour printer supports scanning and can render a print resolution of up to 1200 x 1200 DPI. This lightweight multi-functional printer also supports wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can hold 25 sheets in the output tray.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Model series: 2723
  • Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi, bluetooth
  • Printing technology: HP Thermal Inkjet
  • OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.
  • Colour: Blue-white
  • Recommended Use: Office, home
  • Printer output: B&W + colour
  • Maximum print speed (colour): 5.5 ppm
  • Max print speed monochrome (B&W): 7.5 ppm
  • Weight: 4.53 kg
ProsCons
Fast printingSlightly heavier
Good for multipurpose use 
Robust and cheaper 
cellpic
HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup with HP Smart App, Ideal for Home.
12% off 5,699 6,481
Buy now

3. HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder

It is another stylish, robust, and one of the best HP printers featuring an automatic document feeder. It gives lightning-fast printing with a maximum speed of 16 ppm. This printer is easy to set up and comes under an affordable budget.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Connector type: Wi-Fi
  • Printing technology: Inkjet
  • OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.
  • colour: White
  • Recommended use: Office & Home
  • Printer output: B&W + colour
  • Maximum print speed (colour): 16 ppm
  • Weight: 6.19 kg
ProsCons
Very fast printingSlightly heavier compared to other similar HP printer models
Good for multipurpose use 
Supports automatic document feeder 
cellpic
HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder, Copy, Scan, USB, Simple Setup with HP Smart App, Ideal for Home.
14% off 6,999 8,117
Buy now

4. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage - 4178 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder

It is another stylish and one of the best HP printers cum scanners, which features an automatic document feeder. It is an ideal printer for home use. It also supports quick printer setup with HP smart app. Apart from the USB connection; it also supports Wi-Fi connectivity.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Printing technology: Thermal Inkjet
  • OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.
  • colour: White + Blue
  • Recommended use: Office & Home
  • Printer output: B&W + colour
  • Maximum print speed (colour): 8.5 ppm
  • Weight: 4.81 kg
ProsCons
Fast printingNot preferred for office use
Comes with a built-in scanner system 
Supports automatic document feeder 
cellpic
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup with HP Smart App, Ideal for Home.
23% off 7,599 9,906
Buy now

5. HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer

If you wish for a powerful monochrome and cost-effective laser printer among all the best HP printers, this is the right one. Its compact design and fast printing support save you time. It can hold 150 sheets of input and 100 sheets of output bin. Users can print from their smartphones through Wi-Fi. It prints rapidly at a speed of 21 ppm.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Series: LaserJet
  • Printing technology: Laser
  • OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.
  • colour: White + Grey
  • Recommended use: Office & Home
  • Printer output: B&W
  • Maximum print speed (colour): 21 ppm
  • Weight: 8.71 kg
ProsCons
Very fast printingDoes not support colour print
Wireless printing mode 
Can hold a large number of sheets (both input and output) 
cellpic
HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer for Home/Office, Compact Design, Printing
10% off 12,999 14,367
Buy now

6. HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer

It is another monochrome laser printer that is powerful and renders fast printing. Corporate & offices prefer it. It can print up to 18-pages per minute (ppm). A print resolution of up to 1200 DPI makes a high-quality print. It supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, postcards, envelopes, etc.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Series: LaserJet
  • Printing technology: Laser
  • OS compatibility: Windows, Linux, Mac, etc.
  • colour: White + Grey
  • Recommended Use: Office & Home
  • Printer output: B&W
  • Maximum print speed: 18 ppm
  • Weight: 5.20 kg
ProsCons
Fast printingDoes not support colour print
Supports different page size 
Can hold a large number of sheets (150 pages in the input bin) 
cellpic
HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer
11% off 13,699 15,373
Buy now

7. HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi colour Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink Bottle

If you are looking for a large ink capacity with wireless and wired support for printing documents at the office or home, this printer is for you. It is easy to set up through HP smart app. Because of its simple ink management option, this printer is an excellent choice among office employees.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Series: LaserJet
  • Printing technology: Ink tank
  • OS compatibility: Windows, Linux, Mac, etc.
  • colour: Black + Blue
  • Recommended use: Office & Home
  • Printer output: colour
  • Maximum print speed (colour): 5 ppm
  • Maximum print speed (Monochrome): 8 ppm
  • Weight: 4.67 kg
ProsCons
High ink capacityPrinting speed is slightly slower compared to other models within this price range
The robust choice for home and office use 
Supports wireless connectivity for printing 
cellpic
HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi Color Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink Bottle in The Box; Print, Scan & Copy for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (15,000 Black & 8000 Colour), Easy Mobile Printing
16% off 14,499 17,227
Buy now

8. HP LaserJet 136nw Wi-Fi Printer

Numerous offices and companies prefer this HP LaserJet printer that supports fast and reliable printing. It is one of the best HP printers featuring an easy setup with a compact design for ergonomic office use. It can hold 150 sheets in its input bin and 100 in the output.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Series: LaserJet
  • Printing technology: Laser
  • OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.
  • colour: Black + Grey
  • Recommended use: Office & Home
  • Printer output: Monochrome
  • Maximum print speed (Monochrome): 21 ppm
  • Weight: 9.65 kg
ProsCons
Easy to set upDoes not support colour print
Supports wireless connectivity for printing 
High printing speed 
cellpic
HP Laserjet 136nw WiFi Printer, Print Copy Scan, Compact Design, Reliable and Fast Printing, Network Support
7% off 17,499 18,755
Buy now

9. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer

It is another well-known ink tank printer with a high colour capacity, & one of the best HP printers for office and massive printing purposes. It has a built-in scanner system and features an integrated ink tank, automatic ink & paper sensor, guided buttons, etc. It comes with a 30000 pages print and 1-year warranty (whichever is earlier).

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Series: Inkjet
  • Printing technology: Ink tank
  • OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.
  • colour: Black + Grey
  • Recommended use: Office & home
  • Printer output: colour
  • Maximum print speed (colour): 7 ppm
  • Maximum print speed (Monochrome): 12 ppm
  • Weight: 7 kg
ProsCons
High-capacity ink tankPrint speed is slower
Supports wireless connectivity for printing 
Automatic ink and paper sensor system 
cellpic
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier with Auto-Duplex, High Capacity Tank (8000 Black, 6000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor Gray, 48.0x23.9x41cm
10% off 18,149 20,263
Buy now

10. HP Laserjet Pro M128fn All-in-One Monochrome Printer

It is an all-in-one printer that is robust, efficient, and can print through wireless commands. It is one of the best HP printers that can yield 1500-page prints. It delivers a 1200 DPI image with a print speed of 20 ppm.

Specification:

  • Brand: HP
  • Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Printing technology: Laser
  • OS compatibility: Windows, linux, Mac, etc.
  • Colour: Black
  • Recommended use: Office & home
  • Printer output: Monochrome
  • Maximum print speed (Monochrome): 20 ppm
  • Weight: 11.1 kg
ProsCons
Supports wireless connectivity for printingDoes not support colour print
It can cater to around 8000 pages of print per month 
The print quality is outstanding 
cellpic
HP Laserjet Pro M128fn All-in-One Monochrome Printer
12% off 22,039 24,933
Buy now

Feature comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small OfficeSupports colour printAverage printing speedHighly portable
HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USBSupports colour printAverage printing speedHighly portable
HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer, Automatic Document FeederSupports colour printAverage printing speedHighly portable
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 AIO Printer, Automatic Document FeederSupports colour printAverage printing speedHighly portable
HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi PrinterSupports colour printExcellent printing speedHighly portable
HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser PrinterSupports monochrome print onlyExcellent printing speedHighly portable
HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi colour Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink BottleSupports monochrome print onlyAverage printing speedLess portable
HP LaserJet 136nw Wi-Fi PrinterSupports monochrome print onlyExcellent printing speedLess portable
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour PrinterSupports colour printModerate printing speedLess portable
HP Laserjet Pro M128fn All-in-One Monochrome PrinterSupports monochrome print onlyExcellent printing speedLess portable

Best value for money

HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer is the best HP printer that is less costly and supports lightning-fast printing. It is lightweight and supports colour print also. Also, it is lightweight and easy to set up. It is compatible with Linux, Windows, and Mac operating systems.

Best overall product

HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi colour Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink Bottle is the best overall because it comes with wireless and wired printing support. Because of the simple ink management option and easy-to-setup feature, offices and companies prefer it. It is also compatible with Linux, Windows, and Mac operating systems.

How to find the perfect and best HP printers?

To grab the best HP printer at a considerable price, you should determine the specifications you need as per your requirement. Amazon is the best marketplace where you can search for your desired HP printer. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the appropriate product as per the printer specifications. You might also visit HP's official website to buy the best HP printer.

Products price list in table

S.noNames of some best HP printersPrices
1.HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small OfficeRs. 3,999
2.HP Deskjet 2723 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USBRs. 5,699
3.HP Deskjet 4123 AIO Printer, Automatic Document FeederRs. 6,999
4.HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 AIO Printer, Automatic Document FeederRs. 7598
5.HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi PrinterRs. 12,999
6.HP LaserJet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Laser PrinterRs. 13,699
7.HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi colour Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink BottleRs. 14,499
8.HP LaserJet 136nw Wi-Fi PrinterRs. 17,499
9.HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour PrinterRs. 18,194
10.HP Laserjet Pro M128fn All-in-One Monochrome PrinterRs. 22,039

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

