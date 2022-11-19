Sign out
Best juicer mixer grinders: Here are your top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 19, 2022 21:27 IST

The Best Juicer Mixer Grinders of 2022 are here, and we’ve listed the top five best juicer mixer grinders based on their performance, quality, and affordability. All ten have been rated highly by previous users who have used them for years, so you can rest assured that your purchase will be well worth your money and time. If you’re looking to buy one of the best juicer mixer grinders of 2022, here’s what we recommend. Juicing machines are extremely popular right now, and it’s easy to see why. It’s an inexpensive way to get an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, and if you make your juice, you can be sure there aren’t any artificial flavours or other weird additives in your drink

Best Juicer Mixer Grinders

With hundreds of juicer mixer grinders on the market, it can be tough to find which juicer mixer grinder will work best for you and your family. Whether you’re looking to make fresh juices and smoothies, blend hot soups, or chop up nuts, seeds, and fruits, there are many options out there that can accommodate your needs perfectly. To help you decide which juicer mixer grinder will be right for you, we’ve researched some of the most popular juicer mixer grinders on the market today and found some exciting features they all share.

Top 10 best juicer mixer grinders for you

1. Preethi Zodiac MG-218

Preethi mixer grinder is an affordable, powerful and versatile home appliance that can add value to your kitchen. It has several functions, such as centrifugal juicing, super extraction of coconut and tamarind, and blending. A mixer grinder with a 750W Vega W5 motor with a detachable bowl on the base for easy access to ingredients for all kinds of cooking has a high-quality material body with a detachable bowl which grinds turmeric in just 2 minutes. Locking the power cord prevents it from being exposed when not in use.

Specifications

  • Brand: Preethi
  • Colour: Black/ Light grey
  • Power source: Electric
  • Warranty : 5 Years

ProsCons
  • Easy to clean
  • Bit noisy
  • Good quality
 
  • Good in design
 
Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder, 750 watt, Black/Light Grey, 5 jars - 3 In 1 insta fresh juicer Jar & Master chef food processor Jar, Vega W5 motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service
27% off
8,990 12,395
Buy now

2. Sujata Dynamix

The most powerful motor in the market, with double ball bearings for efficiency and smooth running for years. The Wet Grinder Jar can also be used as a dry grinder jar. With 22 rpm operation and 9 mins. continuous running time suitable for longer usage, this mixer grinder can perfectly blend fresh fruits and vegetables quickly and easily. This machine is completely safe even for kids as it doesn't require any electrical connection or batteries

Specifications

  • Brand: Sujata
  • Colour: White
  • Display type: Analog
  • Power source: Electric
  • Product dimensions: 49W x 35.5H Cms

ProsCons
  • Long cable
  • Overload regarding issues
  • Less noise
 
  • Base is stable
 
Sujata Dynamix, Mixer Grinder, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
30% off
5,950 8,478
Buy now

3. Vidiem MG 521A

Vidiem Mixer Grinders are the only mixer grinders to have Vortex Flow SS 304 blades, which are dynamically balanced to eliminate vibration, thereby doubling the life of the bush. Long-term trouble-free operation is guaranteed with self-lubricating bronze bushings.

Specifications

  • Brand: Vidiem
  • Colour: Grey with orange
  • Number of speeds: 3
  • Special feature: Mixers
  • Voltage: 240 Volts

ProsCons
  • No noise
  • Plastic material could be better
  • Good hardware quality
 
  • Lightweight
 
Vidiem Mixer Grinder 521 A (Grey with Orange) | Mixer grinder 750 watt with 3 Leakproof Jars with self-lock for wet & dry spices, chutneys & curries | 5 Years Warranty
35% off
4,490 6,944
Buy now

4. Philips HL7756

This Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder is a heavy-duty product, giving you the power to chop, grind and blend even the toughest ingredients. It's simple to use and easy to clean. The brushed stainless steel body adds elegance to your kitchen; 3-speed control plus pulse - creates the perfect consistency in a flash.

Specifications

  • Brand: PHILIPS
  • Colour:Black
  • Number of speeds: 3
  • Special feature: Jar material, material blade
  • Capacity: 1500 Millilitres

ProsCons
  • Easy to clean 
  • Noise issues
  • Good Built quality
 
  • Easy to use
 
Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt , 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
26% off
3,199 4,295
Buy now

5. Bosch TrueMixx Pro

With True Mixx Pro, you can chop, chop, and grind dry ingredients, including whole fruits and vegetables, in a matter of minutes. In addition to giving you authentic texture and taste, the Active Flow Breaker in the Pounding Blade replicates the traditional stone-pounding effect. Whether you are juicing or blending smoothies, this blender comes with uniquely designed jar handles for improved grip during operation.

Specifications

  • Brand: Bosch
  • Colour: Black
  • Number of speeds: 5
  • Special feature: Safety lock
  • Product dimensions: 3.85D x 4.6W x 2.2H Metres

ProsCons
  • Good performance
  • Bit noisy
  • Good design
 
  • Easy to use
 
Bosch Appliances TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Black
34% off
6,499 9,840
Buy now

6. Hamilton Beach Professional Mixer Grinder

Hamilton Beach Commercial Grade Juicers, Mixers and Grinders were designed by Commercial Kitchen Professionals. Your home kitchen may be small, but to the people making your favourite recipes, it is the heart of your business. If you’re spending most of your time in the kitchen, you need a juicer with a professional design and superior performance.

Specifications

  • Brand: Hamilton Beach
  • Colour: Black
  • Number of speeds: 5
  • Special feature: Safety lock
  • Product dimensions: 19D x 23W x 50H Cm
  • Capacity: 1litre

ProsCons
  • Good overall performance
  • Bit costly
  • Easy to clean
 
  • Easy to use
 
Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder 58770-IN, 1400 Watt Rated Motor, Triple Overload Protection, 3 Stainless Steel Leakproof Jars, Triple Safety Protection, Intelligent Controls, Black
17% off
24,999 30,000
Buy now

7. Philips HL7707/00

The Philips HL7707/00 750W Mixer Grinder is a must-have for your kitchen. Featuring a powerful motor capacity, this device works efficiently and is efficient at processing tough food items or spices. It comes with a set of accessories that include a multipurpose jar, chutney jar, wet jar, grinding knives and other unique features.

Specifications

  • Brand:PHILIPS
  • Colour: Black
  • Number of speeds: 3
  • Product dimensions: 25D x 50W x 24H Cms
  • Voltage: 230 Volts

ProsCons
  • Easy to clean
  • Jaar quality could be better
  • Easy to maintain
 
  • Good in Design
 
PHILIPS HL7707/00 750W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars, Black
35% off
7,740 11,995
Buy now

8. Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum

The Platinum Series of mixers comes with a rotating side-lockable steel jar base, thus making it the most durable mixer grinder available on the market! The ergonomic design ensures smooth and comfortable operation. These Mixer Grinders come with three high-grade neoprene couplers, making them very easy to clean.

Specifications

  • Brand:Preethi
  • Colour: White
  • Number of speeds: 3
  • Product dimensions: 38D x 44W x 24H Cm

ProsCons
  • Easy to operate
  • Big jar quality could be better
  • Low noise level
 
  • Lightweight
 
Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum MG 139 mixer grinder, 750 watt, White, 4 jars - Super Extractor juicer Jar & Storage Air-Tight Container, FBT motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service, Standard
7% off
6,263 6,755
Buy now

9. Philips HL7701

This is an excellent device for juicing and blending food. It can hold a wet jar, blender jar with pulp extractor, and chutney jar from 1 litre each making this product very versatile in operation. The 4-speed settings let you control the intensity of your grinding tasks perfectly. It also features strong suction for stability even during heavy grinding.

Specifications

  • Brand:PHILIPS
  • Colour: White
  • Special feature: Earhook
  • Material: Abs, plastic and stainless steel

ProsCons
  • Powerful motor
  • Bit noisy
  • Good steel quality
 
  • Good grinder quality
 
PHILIPS HL7701/00, HD2582/00 750W Mixer Grinder, Jars, Pop-up Toaster
23% off
6,894 8,990
Buy now

10. Prestige Delight Plus

Prestige Delight Plus has a powerful 750w motor, which makes it highly durable and reliable.It has 4 effective blades that let you quickly and easily grind all of your dry fruits, nuts, and chutneys. Prestige Delight Plus ensures pure juice flavour and full nutrition at home or at the workplace whenever and wherever you need it with 1 juicer jar, threestainless steel jars,and polycarbonatejar lids.

Specifications

  • Brand:Prestige
  • Colour: Yellow
  • Number of speeds: 3
  • Product dimensions: 18D x 20W x 38H Cms
  • Voltage: 230 Volts

ProsCons
  • Smooth functioning
  • Indicator light issues
  • Good quality mixer
 
  • Easy to operate
 
Prestige Delight Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder ( With 3 SS Jars and 1 Juicer Jar)
31% off
4,986 7,245
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Preethi Zodiac MG-218Long cableLess noiseBase is stable
Sujata Dynamix

5 Years

motor warranty

Easy to cleanGood quality
Vidiem MG 521A

5 Years

motor warranty

Good hardware qualityLightweight
Philips HL7756Easy to cleanJar Material Material Blade
Bosch TrueMixx ProSafety Lock4 jarsEasy to  use
Hamilton Beach Professional Mixer Grinder

5 Years

motor warranty

Safety LockGood built quality
Philips HL7707/00230 VoltsEasy to cleanEasy to use
Preethi Blue Leaf PlatinumLightweightErgonomically designedABS body
Philips HL7701Powerful motorEarhookGood steel quality
Prestige Delight Plus230 Volts

5 Years

motor warranty

Good hardware quality

Best value for money

Philips HL7707/00 is the most value-for-money Mixer Grinder. This powerful mixer grinder is perfect for your daily needs. With 750W power and a large chopper head, this machine will make all of your grinding jobs easy, while the gear drive technology helps it run smoothly. Its wet grinder gives you complete control over how hard or soft you want your ground ingredients to be and its ability to grind efficiently allows you to get more done in less time.

Best overall

Hamilton Beach Professional Mixer Grinder is one of the best juicer mixer grinders of all. Hamilton is a trustworthy brand that prides itself on offering only the best quality kitchen products. The ultimate grinder mixer is a wonderful addition to any kitchen, especially if you're looking for something powerful and versatile, with a 5-year total product warranty. This product can be used on either wet or dry ingredients, making it perfect for all dietary needs. With innovative features and high-performance technology, this machine will allow you to master even the most complicated cooking techniques.

How to find the best juicer mixer grinders

A short guide to choosing the Best Juicer Mixer Grinders.

Juicer Mixer Grinder's brand, model, and price are all factors to take into account when purchasing a new one. Shop after you've figured that out. Once you've compiled your list of features and qualities you want in a grinder, take a look at your options and do some research: find the exact type of grinder you want by using Amazon's filters. You can more easily make a choice and select one that fits your needs and your budget if you compare prices, discounts, and feature

Products price list in table

S.noProductPrice
1.Preethi Zodiac MG-218 9099
2.Sujata Dynamix 5940
3.Vidiem MG 521A 4490
4.Philips HL7756 3379
5.Bosch TrueMixx Pro 6499
6.Hamilton Beach Professional Mixer Grinder 24999
7.Philips HL7707/00 7414
8.Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum 6249
9.Philips HL7701 7250
10.Prestige Delight Plus 4989

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. Could a mixer grinder be used as a juicer?

With some fruits like watermelon that are high in water content, you don't need to add extra water when blending them. To smooth the grind, you may need to add water to carrots, beetroot, and other firm vegetables and fruits.

2. How do mixer grinders and juicer mixer grinders differ?

While Indian mixer grinders (MGs) tend to have about 500 to 600 watts motors, there are some big differences between the mixers and juicers (MJGs) in other parts of the world. The only possible exception is the Sujata Powermatic model, which features a 900-watt motor.

3. Mixer grinders or blenders: which is better?

Blenders often perform more than one job such as blending, chopping, crushing, and pureeing, so if you are looking for a machine to only grind coffee beans or powder spices, go with a grinder. Nonetheless, blenders tend to be more versatile than grinders with respect to the types of foods they can handle.

