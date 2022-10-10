Sign out
Best laptops under 70,000 in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 10, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

If you're looking for the best laptops under 70,000 in India, here is a list to help you. Read on to discover our top picks from this segment.

Laptops under 70,000 come with a good bunch of features like good display, powerful processor and memory.

The digital era has completely changed the way we work. As a result of the pandemic, work-from-home culture has become mainstream, resulting in a sharp increase in the demand for performance-oriented laptops. No matter your profession, you can find the best laptops under 70,000 with the specs you need to maximise your productivity.

To assist you in making an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the best laptops under 70,000, along with all information that you need. These have nice displays, great graphics, powerful processors, and decent memory. Read the list to know more.

1. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H

It features a 16.1-inch IPS Full-HD anti-glare display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H processor, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, this laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10.It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720 p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS with 60 Hz refresh rate

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Radeon RX5500M Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H

Processor speed: ‎3.3 GHz (base) - 4.2 GHz (Max)

ProsCons
Anti-glare full HD screenAverage speakers
Backlit keyboard60 Hz display
Overall great performanceAverage webcam
512 GB SSD 
Good battery backup 
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches(40cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB Radeon RX5500M Graphics/Flicker Free Display/Windows 11 Home/MS Office/Mica Silver/2.48 Kg), 16-e0162AX, Black
18% off
58,490 71,343
Buy now

2. Lenovo idea pad slim 5 intel core i5 11th gen

It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD Anti-Glare IPS Display. This 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake Core i5 laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage and comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.In addition to dual stereo speakers, the device has a 720p HD camera and an internal digital microphone.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7

Processor speed: ‎2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max)

ProsCons
Overall great performanceAverage webcam
Beautiful anti-glare Full HD screen 
Backlit keyboard 
Pre-installed Windows 11 
Lightweight 
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Graphite Grey/1.66Kg), 82FG01H9IN
19% off
62,500 76,990
Buy now

3. HP Pavilion 14 12th gen intel Core i5

This laptop has a compact design and offers a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. This 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.There are dual speakers, a built-in digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphic Processor

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Processor speed: Up to 4.4GHz

ProsCons
Great Overall performanceBattery backup could have been better
Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screen 
Latest 12th-generation Intel processor 
Pre-installed Windows 11 
Lightweight 
HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB SDRAM/512GB SSD 14 inch(35.6cm) IPS Micro-Edge FHD Laptop/Intel UHD Graphics/B&O/Win 11/Alexa Built-in/Backlit KB/FPR/MSO 2021/Natural Silver, 14-dv2014TU
15% off
68,890 80,596
Buy now

4. Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, plus 1TB HDD storage. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10.It has two speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 10

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD

Graphics: ‎NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6)

Processor: 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H)

Processor speed: ‎3.0GHz (Base) - 4.0GHz (Max)

ProsCons
256GB SSD + 1TB HDDAverage battery backup
Great overall performance 
Backlit keyboard 
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz Refresh/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82B500BHIN
23% off
67,899 87,999
Buy now

5. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U

It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. This laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and features 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.Besides a 720p HD camera, it has two speakers and an internal digital microphone.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Processor speed: ‎Up to 4.3GHz

ProsCons
An overall good performanceAverage battery backup
16GB RAM 
Beautiful IPS display 
Pre-installed Windows 11 
Decent speakers 
HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6inch(39.6 cm) FHD IPS Micro-Edge Display/Radeon Graphics/Backlit Kb/Windows 11 Home/Alexa/B&O Audio/Office 2021,15-Eh2024au
18% off
61,499 75,024
Buy now

6. HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core i5

It features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display. This 11th-generation Intel Core i5 laptop comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.This device comes with MS Office Home installation, two speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Processor: Intel Core i5-1155G7

Processor Speed: ‎Up to 4.5GHz

ProsCons
Beautiful IPS displayNo optical drive
Overall great performanceBattery Backup could have been better
3-cell battery with fast chargingAverage webcam
Lightweight 
16GB RAM 
HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14 inch(35.6 cm) FHD Multitouch 2-in-1 Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/B&O/Win 11/FPR/Backlit KB/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Alexa/Pen/MS Office/Silver/1.52Kg) 14-dy1048TU
19% off
69,499 85,837
Buy now

7. HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5

It comes with a 15.6-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare display. The laptop has a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and Intel's 12th-generation i5 processor. This device runs Microsoft Windows 11.This device has pre-loaded MS Office Home, dual speakers, an internal mic, and a 720p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Processor speed: ‎Up to 4.4GHz

ProsCons
Anti-glare screenBattery Backup could have been better
16 GB RAM 
Latest 12th-generation intel processor 
Pre-installed Windows 11 
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inch(39.6 cm) Micro-Edge Anti-Glare FHD Laptop/Win 11/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Dual Speakers/Alexa/Backlit KB/MSO/Fast Charge, 15s- fq5112TU
12% off
63,490 72,210
Buy now

8. Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen

This laptop boasts a compact 13.3-inch Full HD display that offers a great viewing experience. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.It comes with MS Office Home, dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 13.3-inch HD display (1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Iris Xe Graphics

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7

Processor speed: ‎2.4GHz (Base) - 4.2GHz (Max)

ProsCons
Beautiful displayNo optical drive
Long battery backupAbove average webcam
Great performance 
Compact design 
Lightweight 
Great speakers 
Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 13.3” FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit/2Yr Warranty/Brown/988gm),4ZR1H03553
40% off
59,990 100,590
Buy now

9. Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H

This laptop offers decent visuals thanks to its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor powers this laptop. This laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.This device has two speakers, an internal microphone, and a 720p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Integrated

Processor: 11th Gen Intel i5-11320H

Processor speed: 3.2GHz base frequency, up to 4.2GHz max with Intel turbo boost clock

ProsCons
Great performanceAverage battery backup
16GB RAM 
Lightweight 
Decent webcam 
Dell Inspiron 5518 Windows 10 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Win 11 + MS Office 21, 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD Display, Platinum Silver, FPR + Backlit KB - D560695WIN9S, 1.64Kg
11% off
69,399 78,026
Buy now

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th

It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This Intel 11th-generation Intel Core i5-powered laptop is integrated with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.

It is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 4GB GDDR6, dual speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (‎1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li-Ion

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H

Processor Speed: ‎3.2GHz (Base) - 4.5GHz (Max)

ProsCons
An overall good performanceAverage battery backup
Full keyboard with backlitAverage display quality
Minimal design 
Decent quality web camera 
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB SDD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg),82K101EBIN
31% off
69,490 100,690
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 8GB DDR4 512GB SSD
 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD
 HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD
 Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H) 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
 HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD
 HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core I5 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD
 Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD
 Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H 11th Gen Intel i5-11320H 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD

Best value for money

The HP 15S delivers excellent value for your money. That's because it boasts the latest 12th Gen Intel i5 processor. A 12th gen processor is significantly faster than an 11th gen processor. As a result, it offers smooth performance and a seamless work experience day in and day out. On top of that, it is lightweight, portable and highly functional. All of these are available for 61,890.

Best overall

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is among the best laptops under 70,000, thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 graphics. This laptop delivers excellent performance regardless of whether you're gaming, editing videos, rendering 3D models, or developing games.Its minimalist design and reliable performance are available at 68,490.

How to find laptops under 70,000?

The wide variety of laptop options can make it challenging to choose the right one.Two key factors to consider when choosing a laptop are your needs and your budget. The majority of laptops cannot be upgraded with new hardware, so it is recommended that you carefully consider your needs before narrowing down the brands and models.Gaming laptops are an excellent choice if you intend to perform intense graphic-related tasks while enjoying a decent gaming experience. It may be worth choosing a lightweight laptop if you prefer maximum mobility. In addition, some laptops come with the latest generation of processors, so you may want to consider that as well.As every device has pros and cons, choose one that fits your budget while fulfilling your needs. Before buying a laptop, paying attention to the processor, storage, RAM, GPU, battery, operating system, display, and ports is essential.

Price of laptops under 70,000 at a glance :

ProductPrice in Rs
 HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 60,490
 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 62,600
 HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5 69,990
 Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 69,800
 HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U 61,990
 HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core I5 69,799
 HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 61,890
 Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 69,990
 Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H 65,000
 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th 68,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best laptops under 70,000

Are gaming laptops faster than regular laptops?

A gaming laptop offers better performance for gaming and everyday tasks since it is fundamentally more powerful than a regular one. It is advisable to consider gaming laptops if you plan on using your laptop for graphics-intensive activities. In general, gaming laptops have better thermal efficiency, but they are heavier and bulkier.
 

What is the weight of the Fujitsu CH Series laptop?

With just a 988gm weight, Fujitsu CH is one of the super light laptops available on the market. On top of that, it comes with a 13.3-inch compact form factor, making it super easy to handle, especially for those who travel and work on the go.
 

Is 16GB of RAM necessary for a laptop?

RAM is a vital component of your laptop or even a smartphone. In general, the more RAM you have, the better chance you have of experiencing no lag, especially if you have a powerful processor to accompany it. You may consider 16 GB of RAM if you plan to multitask on your laptop. The majority of laptops under 70,000 are equipped with 16GB RAM

