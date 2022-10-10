Best laptops under 70,000 in India: Buying guide

Summary:
The digital era has completely changed the way we work. As a result of the pandemic, work-from-home culture has become mainstream, resulting in a sharp increase in the demand for performance-oriented laptops. No matter your profession, you can find the best laptops under ₹70,000 with the specs you need to maximise your productivity.
To assist you in making an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the best laptops under ₹70,000, along with all information that you need. These have nice displays, great graphics, powerful processors, and decent memory. Read the list to know more.
1. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H
It features a 16.1-inch IPS Full-HD anti-glare display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. With an AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H processor, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD, this laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10.It has a dual speaker, an internal digital microphone, and a 720 p HD camera.
Specifications
Display: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS with 60 Hz refresh rate
OS: Windows 10
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Radeon RX5500M Graphics (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H
Processor speed: 3.3 GHz (base) - 4.2 GHz (Max)
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare full HD screen
|Average speakers
|Backlit keyboard
|60 Hz display
|Overall great performance
|Average webcam
|512 GB SSD
|Good battery backup
2. Lenovo idea pad slim 5 intel core i5 11th gen
It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD Anti-Glare IPS Display. This 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake Core i5 laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage and comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.In addition to dual stereo speakers, the device has a 720p HD camera and an internal digital microphone.
Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7
Processor speed: 2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max)
|Pros
|Cons
|Overall great performance
|Average webcam
|Beautiful anti-glare Full HD screen
|Backlit keyboard
|Pre-installed Windows 11
|Lightweight
3. HP Pavilion 14 12th gen intel Core i5
This laptop has a compact design and offers a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. This 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U laptop has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.There are dual speakers, a built-in digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.
Specifications
Display: 14-inch FHD(1920x1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 16GB DDR4 RAM
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphic Processor
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U
Processor speed: Up to 4.4GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Overall performance
|Battery backup could have been better
|Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screen
|Latest 12th-generation Intel processor
|Pre-installed Windows 11
|Lightweight
4. Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, plus 1TB HDD storage. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 10.It has two speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.
Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)
OS: Windows 10
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6)
Processor: 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H)
Processor speed: 3.0GHz (Base) - 4.0GHz (Max)
|Pros
|Cons
|256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
|Average battery backup
|Great overall performance
|Backlit keyboard
5. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U
It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. This laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and features 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.Besides a 720p HD camera, it has two speakers and an internal digital microphone.
Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Processor speed: Up to 4.3GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|An overall good performance
|Average battery backup
|16GB RAM
|Beautiful IPS display
|Pre-installed Windows 11
|Decent speakers
6. HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core i5
It features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display. This 11th-generation Intel Core i5 laptop comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.This device comes with MS Office Home installation, two speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.
Specifications
Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Processor: Intel Core i5-1155G7
Processor Speed: Up to 4.5GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful IPS display
|No optical drive
|Overall great performance
|Battery Backup could have been better
|3-cell battery with fast charging
|Average webcam
|Lightweight
|16GB RAM
7. HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5
It comes with a 15.6-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare display. The laptop has a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and Intel's 12th-generation i5 processor. This device runs Microsoft Windows 11.This device has pre-loaded MS Office Home, dual speakers, an internal mic, and a 720p HD camera.
Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U
Processor speed: Up to 4.4GHz
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare screen
|Battery Backup could have been better
|16 GB RAM
|Latest 12th-generation intel processor
|Pre-installed Windows 11
8. Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen
This laptop boasts a compact 13.3-inch Full HD display that offers a great viewing experience. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.It comes with MS Office Home, dual speakers, an internal digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.
Specifications
Display: 13.3-inch HD display (1920 x 1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Iris Xe Graphics
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7
Processor speed: 2.4GHz (Base) - 4.2GHz (Max)
|Pros
|Cons
|Beautiful display
|No optical drive
|Long battery backup
|Above average webcam
|Great performance
|Compact design
|Lightweight
|Great speakers
9. Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H
This laptop offers decent visuals thanks to its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor powers this laptop. This laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.This device has two speakers, an internal microphone, and a 720p HD camera.
Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Integrated
Processor: 11th Gen Intel i5-11320H
Processor speed: 3.2GHz base frequency, up to 4.2GHz max with Intel turbo boost clock
|Pros
|Cons
|Great performance
|Average battery backup
|16GB RAM
|Lightweight
|Decent webcam
10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th
It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This Intel 11th-generation Intel Core i5-powered laptop is integrated with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home.
It is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 4GB GDDR6, dual speakers, a digital microphone, and a 720p HD camera.
Specifications
Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
OS: Windows 11
Battery: Li-Ion
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6
Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H
Processor Speed: 3.2GHz (Base) - 4.5GHz (Max)
|Pros
|Cons
|An overall good performance
|Average battery backup
|Full keyboard with backlit
|Average display quality
|Minimal design
|Decent quality web camera
Best 3 features for consumers
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
|8GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen
|11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5
|12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
|4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 (4600H)
|8GB DDR4
|256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
|HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core I5
|11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5
|12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen
|11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
|Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H
|11th Gen Intel i5-11320H
|16GB DDR4
|512GB SSD
Best value for money
The HP 15S delivers excellent value for your money. That's because it boasts the latest 12th Gen Intel i5 processor. A 12th gen processor is significantly faster than an 11th gen processor. As a result, it offers smooth performance and a seamless work experience day in and day out. On top of that, it is lightweight, portable and highly functional. All of these are available for ₹61,890.
Best overall
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is among the best laptops under ₹70,000, thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 graphics. This laptop delivers excellent performance regardless of whether you're gaming, editing videos, rendering 3D models, or developing games.Its minimalist design and reliable performance are available at ₹68,490.
How to find laptops under ₹70,000?
The wide variety of laptop options can make it challenging to choose the right one.Two key factors to consider when choosing a laptop are your needs and your budget. The majority of laptops cannot be upgraded with new hardware, so it is recommended that you carefully consider your needs before narrowing down the brands and models.Gaming laptops are an excellent choice if you intend to perform intense graphic-related tasks while enjoying a decent gaming experience. It may be worth choosing a lightweight laptop if you prefer maximum mobility. In addition, some laptops come with the latest generation of processors, so you may want to consider that as well.As every device has pros and cons, choose one that fits your budget while fulfilling your needs. Before buying a laptop, paying attention to the processor, storage, RAM, GPU, battery, operating system, display, and ports is essential.
Price of laptops under ₹70,000 at a glance :
|Product
|Price in Rs
|HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
|60,490
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 11th Gen
|62,600
|HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5
|69,990
|Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
|69,800
|HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5-5625U
|61,990
|HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core I5
|69,799
|HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5
|61,890
|Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen
|69,990
|Dell Inspiron 5518 Laptop, Intel i5-11320H
|65,000
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 11th
|68,490
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
A gaming laptop offers better performance for gaming and everyday tasks since it is fundamentally more powerful than a regular one. It is advisable to consider gaming laptops if you plan on using your laptop for graphics-intensive activities. In general, gaming laptops have better thermal efficiency, but they are heavier and bulkier.
With just a 988gm weight, Fujitsu CH is one of the super light laptops available on the market. On top of that, it comes with a 13.3-inch compact form factor, making it super easy to handle, especially for those who travel and work on the go.
RAM is a vital component of your laptop or even a smartphone. In general, the more RAM you have, the better chance you have of experiencing no lag, especially if you have a powerful processor to accompany it. You may consider 16 GB of RAM if you plan to multitask on your laptop. The majority of laptops under ₹70,000 are equipped with 16GB RAM
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H is priced at ₹60,490. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor powers it. This 16.1-inch laptop has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage.
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 are among the best laptops under ₹70,000 with dedicated graphics cards.