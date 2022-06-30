Best gaming laptops under 1 lakh in India

Gaming laptops ensure lag-free performance.

Gaming has become one of the fastest-growing career options in India. Many gamers are opting for full-time gaming as a career. You might get a laptop for ₹50,000 to 60,000 to get your job done. However, it might not deliver the top-notch performance you might be expecting. Purchasing the wrong gaming laptop might give you future angst and laggy gameplay. For this, you will require an early upgrade of the hardware component, which might be costlier. To avoid such issues, here is a list of top gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh that will render a seamless performance. Best Gaming Laptops Under ₹1 Lakh to Choose From Here is a list of our top 7 picks that delivers the best gaming laptop with the best specifications and modern features you will not find in any other laptops in this range. Please note that gaming laptops are machines focused on achieving peak computational and graphical performance. This is why sleekness, lightness, and noiselessness are often not these machines’ forte. Instead, they’re built like a tank, have a chunky feel to them and come with top-notch multimedia components for a heightened gaming experience. 1. Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 The Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 is one of the most high-performing gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (with 8-core & 16-thread) processor. It also leverages the power of a 6 GB NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU that renders games without lag and in stunning detail. This laptop is also best fo-r online game streamers. Key specifications: Brand name - Acer

Price – ₹ 99,990

99,990 Weight – 2.4 kgs

Size – 15.6'' full HD

CPU – AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (with 8-core & 16-thread)

GPU – 6 GB NVIDIA RTX 3060

RAM - 16 GB

Hard Disk - 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD

Operating System - Windows 10 Home

Warranty - 1 year

Battery Back-up - 13 hours

Pros Cons Powerful processor with 8 cores and 16 threads that render a seamless gaming experience. The sound quality is not up to the mark. It comes with a backlit keyboard. Great laptop for online streamers. Delivers an RGB keyboard.

2. Asus TUF Gaming F15 Asus TUF Gaming F15 is one of the finest gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh manufactured by Asus. It is an excellent gaming laptop when it comes to value for money. It leverages the power of the Intel Core i7 11800H 11th Gen processor that has 6-cores. It also comes with RTX 3050 4 GB graphics card, rendering high-quality games smoothly. The laptop also provides four heat pipes and three heatsinks that pull the hardware heat, keeping the temperature normal even during intensive gaming. Key specifications: Brand name - Asus

Price - ₹ 92,990

92,990 Weight – 2.3 kgs

Size – 15.6'' full HD

CPU – Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen

GPU – 4 GB NVIDIA RTX 3050

RAM - 8 GB

Hard Disk - 1 TB SSD

Operating System - Windows 10 Home

Warranty - 1 year

Battery Back-up – 14.7 hours of video playback

Pros Cons Its BFI will operate at 60 to 70 FPS (as max resolution) even after reaching its thermal limit. Content creators do not recommend this laptop because of its low Srgb rating. The keyboard comes with a cool colour backlight. This gaming laptop does not come with MS Office. Its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (with 2.7 GHz base speed) can render a seamless gaming experience in collaboration with a 4 GB GPU.

3. Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Lenovo is another prominent laptop manufacturing company, and its Legion gaming series is well-known in the market. It leverages the power of the 11th Gen I1-yearore i7-11800H processor and 4 GB NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU. It comes with an Al-assisted engine break with the intelligence to enrich the gaming performance by delivering auto-detection and assigning CPU and GPU utilisation. That way, it can optimise every game, maximising the frame rates. Key specifications: Brand name - Lenovo

Price - ₹ 98,990

98,990 Weight – 2.4 kgs

Size – 15.6'' full HD

CPU – 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H

GPU – 4 GB NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti

RAM - 8 GB

Hard Disk - 512 GB SSD

Operating System - Windows 11

Warranty - 1 year

Battery Back-up – 7 hours of video playback

Pros Cons This gaming laptop under ₹ 1 lakh comes with Nahimic audio for gamers that can provide an immersive 3D sound. It has a low brightness level (200 nits). It has a robust cooling system and a quad-channel exhaust system to pull the heat away. Battery backup is less compared to other gaming laptops of this budget. It comes with a backlit keyboard. It has a stylish design and suitable software optimisation power.

4. Dell 15 Intel i7 With Intel i7-10750H and Nvidia 1650Ti 4GB GDDR6 Graphics card, this gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh delivers a seamless gameplay experience. It comes with Alienware Command Centre - an Alienware-inspired thermal system that allows a dual air intake from its base and top (via keyboard), leading to excellent thermal management. It also provides Nahimic audio for gamers that can provide an immersive 3D sound while gaming. Its 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6 renders realistic graphics taking the overall experience to the next level. Key specifications: Brand name - Dell

Price – ₹ 96,556

96,556 Weight – 2.5 kgs

Size – 15.6'' full HD

CPU – 10th Gen Intel i7-10750H

GPU – 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GDDR6

RAM - 8 GB

Hard Disk - 512 GB SSD

Operating System - Windows 10

Warranty - 1 year

Battery Back-up – 4 to 5 hours of video playback

Pros Cons It has a quality anti-glare display. Battery backup is very poor compared to other gaming laptops of this range. A fingerprint reader is available on this laptop. Multitasking on this device is pretty amazing. Thus, apart from gaming, you can use it for editing and ML programming purposes.

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 It is a new variant of the ROG series with a stunning look. This gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh has a powerful 3.0GHz AMD Ryzen CPU processor (8 cores & 16 threads), making it an unbeatable gaming machine. Furthermore, users can overclock it to up to 4.3GHz. This laptop also leverages a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for intense graphics performance. In addition, this laptop comes with a fingerprint sensor for faster local and cloud sign-in. Key specifications: Brand name - Asus

Price - ₹ 92,490

92,490 Weight – 1.6 kgs

Size – 14'' full HD

CPU – AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

GPU – 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

RAM - 8 GB

Hard Disk – 1 TB SSD

Operating System - Windows 10

Warranty - 1 year

Battery Back-up – 12 hours of standby life

Pros Cons The laptop comes with two 2.5W speakers that use Smart Amp Technology. This laptop does not deliver a built-in webcam. A fingerprint reader is available on this laptop. The keyboard's backlight is not that apt compared to its competitors. The keyboard quality is excellent.

6. Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming This machine from Lenovo is another lightweight gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh, having a sleek and trendy design. This highly portable device uses a 9th Gen Intel 4-Core i5-9300H and a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for rendering the best gaming experience. The CPU and GPU with 8 GB RAM and SSD power the laptop for hardcore and live game streaming. Its keyboard brings in various game-specific controls, including large arrow keys for seamless gaming control and a backlight for anti-ghosting and night-time gaming experience. Key specifications: Brand name - Lenovo

Price - INR 94,905

Weight – 2.0 kgs

Size – 15.6'' full HD

CPU – 9th Gen Intel 4-Core i5-9300H

GPU – 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

RAM - 8 GB

Hard Disk – 256 GB SSD

Operating System - Windows 10

Warranty - 1 year

Battery Back-up – 5 to 6 hours

Pros Cons It has a 21% larger thermal area and 100% ventilation for a better cooling system. The USB Type-C will not support any display output. Multiple software can run simultaneously without performance degradation. The USB Type-C will not support any display output. The keyboard quality is excellent, with a cool backlight for night mode. This laptop also has a 720p HD camera with a camera shutter.

7. HP Pavilion 11th Gen Intel Core i7 HP Pavilion is one of the most high-performing laptops, powered by Intel Core i7 11th Gen processor and a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce 1650 graphics for extensive graphical performance. This laptop comes with a keyboard. This laptop has a sleek and stylish look that stands out from the rest. Key specifications: Brand name - HP

Price – ₹ 92,500

92,500 Weight – 2.28 kgs

Size – 15.6'' full HD

CPU – 11th Gen Intel Core i7

GPU – 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

RAM - 16 GB

Hard Disk – 512GB SSD

Operating System - Windows 10 Home

Warranty - 1 year

Battery Back-up – 6 hours

Pros Cons Its display comes with an anti-glare coating. Battery backup is comparatively poor. The laptop has an excellent performance. The laptop comes with built-in powerful speakers for immersive sound quality.

Price of best gaming laptops at a glance:

Product Price Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 7 92,990 Asus TUF Gaming F15 92,990 Lenovo Legion 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 98,990 Dell 15 Intel i7 96,556 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 92,490 Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming 94,905 HP Pavilion 11th Gen Intel Core i7 92,500