Best Mi phones: Get great features at affordable prices

Xiаоmi is а privаtely оwned cоmpаny thаt designs, develоps, аnd sells smаrtphоnes, аnd оther cоnsumer electrоnics. It hаs а good reputation fоr its Аndrоid phоnes аnd tаblets – MiUI. The company sells its phones viа flаsh sаles in Indiа.
Looking for the best Mi phоne thаt саn handle the demands of your favourite high-end gаmes withоut аny issues? Browse thrоugh this extensive list of top ten Mi smаrtphоnes аlоng with their price, key specificаtiоns, аnd pros & cons to find the ideal mоdel under yоur budget.
1. Mi 11X 5G
This phone offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, along with an AMOLED display (1080x2400). It has a screen size of 6.67 inches and provides features such as a 2.76mm ultra-tiny punch hole.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent performance
|Lacklustre camera
|Amazing display
|No expandable memory
|Stylish built
|Bloatware
2. Mi 11X Pro 5G
This stylish phone comes with an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The Mi 11x Pro has a screen size of 6.67 inches and features like - Dual Bluetooth Audio and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|No telephoto sensor
|Smooth performance
|No water or dust resistance
|120Hz screen refresh rate support
|No MicroSD card slot
3. Mi REDMi 9i Sport
The Mi RedMi 9i Sport has an HD+ display size of 6.53 inches, along with other features including - Dual sim card slot, hotspot connectivity, HD recording, LED Flash etc.
|Pros
|Cons
|Huge battery life
|No water or dust resistance
|Dedicated MicroSD slot
|The Android version is a bit slower
|Amazing processor
4. Mi RedMi -Note 7S
The RedMi Note 7s comes in the colour options - Astro Moonlight White, Moonlight White, Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue. It offers an FHD+ display size of 6.3 inches with a dual sim slot.
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing design with premium glass build
|Only a 10W charger provided
|Good front camera
|No 4K video recording support
|Good battery life
5. Mi Poco M2
This phone comes with a Full HD+ display size of 16.59 cm. It offers features such as Fingerprint Scanner, Gorilla Glass protection, fast charging etc.
|Pros
|Cons
|6.53 inches of whooping screen size
|Without wireless charging
|Amazing battery life
|Camera quality is not up to the mark under low light
|Gorilla Glass protection
6. Mi 10T 5G
The Mi 10T 5G flaunts an amazing screen and outstanding back design. This phone is known to offer the great features of Android.
|Pros
|Cons
|High RAM
|Heavy to carry
|Gorilla glass protection
|It is not water-resistant
|Efficient Ambient light sensor
7. Mi 10
Mi 10 is a phone like no other. From the appearance to features, everything in this phone is top-notch. It has a fast speed and a good camera, basically everything you need in a good phone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good quality stereo loudspeakers
|Slow charging
|Provision for low-light photography
|Lack of stabilisation in video recording
|Solid display
8. (Renewed) Mi RedMi Note 6 Pro
The Mi RedMi Note 6 Pro is a budget Friendly phone that comes with features like AI studio lighting, outstanding display and much more.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast Charging
|Has average call quality
|Excellent camera
|Has bloatware
|Smooth performance
9. Mi RedMi Note 5 Pro
With a warranty of 1 year, the Mi RedMi Note 5 Pro comes in a beautiful colour- Gold. It has features like face unlock, ProxiMity, Infrared Accelerometer and more.
|Pros
|Cons
|Has Gorilla glass protection
|No fast charging
|Amazing Speakers
|Absence NFC connectivity
|Has features like active noise cancellation
10. (Renewed) Mi 10T Pro 5G
The Mi 10T Pro 5G boasts an incredible back design and matte finish. It is among the best phones of Mi because of its smooth performance and outstanding features
|Pros
|Cons
|Has Gorilla glass protection
|Not so good camera
|Supports fast charging
|No AMOLED Display
|Good quality speakers
|Product
|Price
|Mi 11X 5G
|Rs. 27,999
|Mi 11X Pro 5G
|Rs. 34,999
|Mi REDMi 9i Sport
|Rs. 9,089
|Mi RedMi -Note 7S
|Rs. 13,490
|Mi Poco M2
|Rs. 11,990
|Mi 10T 5G
|Rs. 34,999
|Mi 10
|Rs. 49,999
|(Renewed) Mi RedMi Note 6 Pro
|Rs. 8,989
|Mi RedMi Note 5 Pro
|Rs. 10,800
|(Renewed) Mi 10T Pro 5G
|Rs. 27,899
Best 3 features of Mi phones
Let’s have a look at the table below to know more about the best 3 features of each Mi phone:
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Mi 11X 5G
|Dual Split Charge Battery
|Flagship Dual Speaker
|Alexa Supported
|Mi 11X Pro 5G
|AMOLED Display
|Good Battery Life
|Ultra Wide Max Camera
|Mi RedMi 9i Sport
|Li-Polymer Battery
|MediaTek Helio G25 Processor
|HD Recording
|Mi RedMi -Note 7S
|Super low-light photography
|Gorilla Glass- Front and Back
|Fast Charging
|Mi Poco M2
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Fast Charging
|Gorilla Glass Protected
|Mi 10T 5G
|Alexa Supported
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|144 HZ Smart Display
|Mi 10
|Fast Charging 30W
|AI Screen Recognition
|8K Video Recording
|(Renewed) Mi RedMi Note 6 Pro
|Quick Charging Available
|Snapdragon 636 Processor
|2X Microphone- Noise Cancelling
|Mi RedMi Note 5 Pro
|Beautify 4.0 OptiMised
|18:9 Full Screen Display
|Snapdragon 636 Processor
|(Renewed) Mi 10T Pro 5G
|Dual Mode 5G
|Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
|Snapdragon 865 Processor
Best value for money
Mi RedMi Note 6 pro is value for money if you want to buy a less expensive smartphone that provides you with the full features. This phone is budget-friendly with a 6.26-inch screen, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 256 GB.
Best overall
The best Mi phone overall is the Mi 10T 5G Mobile phone. It is neither cheap nor expensive and provides you with the best features such as hands-free access to Alexa, 64 MP Precision triple Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor, High Capacity Battery of 5000 mAh, 33W Dual Split Charging Facility, Dual Mode 5G, and Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor.
It comes with a lithium-polymer big battery and offers a talk time of 26 hours and a standby period of 535 hours.
How to find the perfect Mi phones
The perfect Mi phone is the one that fits the best according to your preferences. The best phone is the one that offers you the best Camera, RAM, storage, memory, etc. You should also choose the best amongst these phones which match your personality. It’s always tough to find the best phone for yourself.
Mi offers a wide range of phones, but it depends on the purpose for which you want to buy a phone. Depending on your preference, you can choose the best phone that gives you all the features at the best price. You can compare the prices online with different platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Are Mi smartphones a merit purchase?
Yes, they are excellent. There is a significant gap between the specifications of phones by Mi and those of other phones in the same price range. Mi phones are affordable and have features like octa-core processors and good cameras.
2. Does Mi use a decent MediaTek processor?
Yes, Mi features some of the most efficient MediaTek processors. They are excellent at multitasking and can do heavy, intensive tasks thanks to their multiple cores. It can handle large documents, demanding workloads, and gaming.
3. How reliable are Mi phones?
Mi phones are very reliable as they offer great features at affordable prices. It is a budget-friendly and reliable phone for youngsters and even the old generation.
4. What characteristics of the Mi Phone make it the best?
The 4G dual SIM and dual standby make it easy to manage calls and messages on two different SIM cards. Mi phones offer various new features missing in other brands.
5. Which is the best Mi Phone for Video Recording?
All Mi phones can record videos, but the best amongst them is the Mi RedMi 9i Sport which gives you HD recording. You do not need to carry heavy cameras to the site where you want to record videos - a pocket-size phone will perform its task. It has auto zoom cameras which adjust accordingly.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. In addition, Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.