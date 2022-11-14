Sign out
Best Mirrorless cameras: Our top picks for you

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 14, 2022 15:30 IST

Mirrorless cameras can easily track moving objects, are portable, lightweight, and, most importantly, feature better video quality in lower-end models also. Explore the best models here. Explore the best mirrorless cameras found on Amazon, along with their specifications, pros and cons in this article.

Best Mirrorless Cameras

Mirrorless cameras were launched in the mid-2000s. Almost all the camera brands, for example, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, Canon, Fujifilm, Olympus, and Leica, have already launched their mirrorless cameras since then. Unlike DSLRs, the mirrorless camera system is straightforward. In mirrorless cameras, mirrors are not used to bounce light to the sensor and viewfinder. Here, the sensor is directly exposed to light. They make for an excellent camera for action photography. If you are looking for a mirrorless camera for yourself, you have come to the right place.

Best Mirrorless cameras for you

1. Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera Body

This is the most popular mirrorless camera brought to you by Sony. The resolution of this camera is very good. It is better to use a monopod or tripod while using heavy lenses in this mirrorless camera for clicking wildlife photography. Pixel Shift Multi Shooting is its special feature.

Product Specifications:

  • Model name: ILCE-7RM3A
  • Effective still resolution: 42.4 MP
  • Screen size: 2.9 Inches
  • Optical zoom: 2.7
  • Photo sensor size: APS-C fps
  • Color: Black

ProsCons
  • Features like low-light shooting, fast processing, and eye focus
  • Compared to Nikon, the focus is not good
  • Battery life is great
  • The screen cannot flip
  • The video shooting feature is awesome
 
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera Body (4K Full Frame, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, Real time Animal Eye AF, Tiltable LCD) - Black
23% off
178,990 232,490
Buy now

2. Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens

This is a 16 MP Micro Four Thirds sensor with no low pass filter mirrorless camera that can click sharp pictures with a high resolution from a dynamic range. It gives an artefact-free performance. This Wi-Fi-enabled camera is considered one of the best mirrorless cameras in its price range.

Product Specifications:

  • Model name: G Series
  • Effective still resolution: 16 MP
  • Screen size: 3 Inches
  • Optical zoom: 3x
  • Photo sensor size: Micro four thirds
  • Color: Black

ProsCons
  • Battery life is good
  • The Autofocus feature is not great
  • Easy to handle
  • The inbuilt flash feature is not great
  • Tilt screen
 
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black)"
22% off
42,990 54,990
Buy now

3. Sony Alpha ILCE-7C Compact Full Frame Camera

This mirrorless camera has a very lightweight and compact body. Its full-frame camera performance is the best among its competitors, and it has advanced AF functions. Its LCD monitor is great for movie shooting.

Product Specifications:

  • Model name: ILCE-7C/SQ IN5
  • Effective still resolution: 24.2 MP
  • Screen size: 7.5 Inches
  • Optical zoom: 3x
  • Photo sensor size: Full frame (35mm) fps
  • Color: Silver

ProsCons
  • Easy to carry around and compact
  • Bad focus
  • Image quality is excellent 
  • The battery is a little costly
  • Battery life is very good
 
Sony Alpha ILCE-7C Compact Full Frame Camera (4K, Flip Screen, Light Weight, Real time Tracking, Content Creation, 3 Optical Zoom) - Silver
18% off
137,790 167,990
Buy now

4. Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera

This camera is considered one of the best mirrorless cameras. It supports UHD 4K recording for high-resolution video needs. Full HD 120p recording is available in this camera, and it is perfect for slow-motion playback. It enables remote camera control as well as wireless transferring of videos and photos to any smartphone or tablet.

Product Specifications:

  • Model name: Z30-Body
  • Effective still resolution: 20 MP
  • Screen size: 3 Inches
  • Optical zoom: 1x
  • Photo sensor size: 1-Inch
  • Color: Black

ProsCons
  • The camera’s hybrid autofocus system uses contrast-detection and face-detection methods
  • Not value for money
  • The camera focus is very good
 
  • Light-weight
 
Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera Body Only
12% off
52,990 59,895
Buy now

5. Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm and 55-210 mm Zoom Lenses

This mirrorless camera is known as the world’s fastest camera, with 0.02 Sec AF speed, 425 phase detection and contrast points. It offers a 180-degree tiltable touch LCD screen. The main features of this mirrorless camera are sensitivity, high resolution, and colour reproduction capability.

Product Specifications:

  • Model name: APSC
  • Effective still resolution: 24.2 MP
  • Screen size: 3 Inches
  • Shooting modes: Automatic
  • Photo sensor size: APS-C fps
  • Color: Black

ProsCons
  • The auto mode of this camera works well
  • Low resolution
  • Decent battery life
  • Light is low and not that great
  • Background blur works excellent
 
Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm and 55-210 mm Zoom Lenses (APS-C Sensor, Fast Auto Focus,Real-time Eye AF,Real-time Tracking,Vlogging & Tiltable Screen),Black
5% off
87,490 91,990
Buy now

6. Canon EOS R10 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF-S18-150mm Kit Lens

It offers high image quality with 24.2 megapixels APS-C sized CMOS sensor. It provides wireless communication technology like Bluetooth. High-speed shooting with 5fps mechanical(3,4) and 23fps electronic shutter(4,5) is very easy and comfortable with this mirrorless camera.

Product Specifications:

  • Model name: Canon R10 18-150 IS STM
  • Effective still resolution: 24.2 MP
  • Screen size: 3 Inches
  • Item weight: 382 grams
  • Photo sensor size: APS-C fps
  • Color: Black

ProsCons
  • Light-weight
  • Low resolution
  • The picture quality is great 
  • Terrible in low light
  • DReasonableprice
  • Non-removable battery compartment lid 
Canon EOS R10 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF-S18-150mm Kit Lens (APS-C Sensor, 23 FPS, Next Gen Auto Focus, Next Level Image Stabilisation, 4K) – Black
2% off
115,060 117,995
Buy now

7. Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators

These mirrorless camera lenses can be interchanged. Its features are specially designed for vloggers, bokeh switches, showcase settings, etc. Connectivity is flexible, and sharing its contents with any smartphone or tablet is easy.

Product Specifications:

  • Model name: Alpha
  • Effective still resolution: 24 MP
  • Screen size: 3 Inches
  • Optical zoom: 2
  • Photo sensor size: APS-C
  • Color: Black

ProsCons
  • Picture quality is good
  • Battery drains quickly
  • Top-notch quality
  • No flashlight
  • The stock lens is very usable
  • Rolling shutter while moving
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators (APS-C Sensor, Advanced Autofocus, Clear Audio, 4K Movie Recording) - Black, Compact
7% off
64,990 69,990
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera Body Perfect for shooting and sequential burst mode photographyCapture uninterrupted video with UHS speedEnhanced BIONZ X image processing engine with front-end LSI
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm LensHigh dynamic range and artefact-free performanceEasily control aperture and shutter settings while making white balance and ISO adjustments on the flyEasy to handle
Sony Alpha ILCE-7C Compact Full Frame CameraPowerful BIONZ X image processing for spectacular image qualityAdvanced AF performanceVari-angle LCD monitor for comfortable movie shooting
Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera Body Only20.9MP resolutionWi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility Hybrid autofocus system uses both phase-detection and contrast-detection methods
Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm and 55-210 mm Zoom LensesWorld’s fastest camera with 0.02 Sec AF speed, 425 phase detection and contrast points180-degree tiltable touch LCD screenSensitivity, high resolution, and colour reproduction capability
Canon EOS R10 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF-S18-150mm Kit Lens 24.2 megapixels APS-C sized CMOS sensorWireless communication technology like BluetoothHigh-speed shooting with 5fps mechanical (3,4) and 23fps electronic shutter (4,5)
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm LensThe lenses of the camera can be interchangedSpecially designed for vloggers, bokeh switches, showcase settings, etc.Connectivity is flexible, and it is easy to share with any smartphone or tablet

Best value for money

There are many best mirrorless cameras of different brands available on Amazon and in electronics shops. Among all of them, the best mirrorless camera isSony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera. This camera is perfect for making good videos. It offers lots of features with 42 MP. The battery life of this mirrorless camera is also great, and one can shoot as many photos and videos with less battery drainage.

Best overall

Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera is the best choice to buy for customers. The reasons why it is considered one of the best mirrorless cameras include

· It is very compact and can be easily handled.

· The image quality of this camera is excellent.

· The screen shape is articulated.

· Excellent battery life.

· Easy FTP file transfer.

How to find the best Mirrorless cameras?

If you are thinking of buying the best mirrorless camera considering your shooting style and experience, you need to take a look at the below-mentioned key points:

· Your budget

· Resolution of the camera lenses.

· Rate of the camera frame.

· Various lens options.

· Video features of the camera.

· Physical attributes of the camera, for example, weight, size, viewfinder, construction and display monitor, etc.

Products price list

S.noProduct NameSelling PriceDiscounted Price
1.Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM3A Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Camera Body  2,32,490 1,78,990
2.Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens 54,999 42,990
3.Sony Alpha ILCE-7C Compact Full Frame Camera 1,67,990 1,37,790
4.Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera Body Only 59,895 51,900
5.Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm and 55-210 mm Zoom Lenses 89,990 78,990
6.Canon EOS R10 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera with RF-S18-150mm Kit Lens  1,17,995 1,15,999
7.Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators  69,990 63,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

How do mirrorless cameras differ from DSLRs?

In comparison with DSLRs, mirrorless cameras are more portable, lighter, capable of shooting more images at fast shutter speeds, and offer better video quality in all types of models.

What are the advantages of the best mirrorless cameras?

The advantages of the best mirrorless cameras are that they produce less shaky photos and have more image stabilization.

Are mirrorless cameras a better choice for beginners?

Yesbeginnerseginnerss, mirrorless cameras are the better choice as they are more compact and easy to control. 

 View More
