Best mobile accessories from an Indian brand (make in India) By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:07 IST





Summary: Syska is an Indian brand that produces premium quality mobile accessories. From power banks to Bluetooth earphones and Bluetooth speakers, the brand has its presence in almost every segment of the mobile-phone industry. While chargers are cables are common, let's see some best Syska mobile accessories.

Best syska mobile accessories to buy in India

Syska is a leading Indian electronic brand. Originally founded as a LED lighting company, the brand now produces premium-quality mobile accessories. Some of these mobile accessories are quite famous as they provide good value for money. Per the company's website, all these Syska accessories are tailor-made for India's rapidly growing smartphone users. While someone may think, Syska accessories may not be on par with traditional high-end brands. But Syska accessories are high quality, long lasting, and have an aesthetic design. So, let's see some of the best Syska mobile accessories. Syska power bank In this fast-paced world, running out of power is never an option. A Power bank saves the day when you don't have the option to charge your phone on the go. These devices ensure your phone never runs out of power when you are out somewhere. Syska has launched power banks of different capacities. So, if you travel frequently or spend most of your time out of your home, these power banks can help you greatly. 1. Syska Quick Charging 18W P1029J power bank Syska 10000 mAH power bank is among India's top portable power banks. This power bank comes with a high energy-density Lithium polymer cell that punches a high voltage with great safety performance. The safety features include 12-layer protection that protects the device from overcharging, overheating, extra voltage, and short circuits, among many other things. The device has two 18W and one 15W output port, which can charge multiple devices simultaneously. The power bank has universal compatibility and can charge various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and BlueTooth headsets. Specifications: Capacity: 10000 mAh

Compatibility: Universal

Ports: 4 (2 output and 2 Input)

Quick charging: Yes, QC 3.0

Weight: 290g

Pros Cons Superb Build quality

Aesthetic Design

Universal compatibility

12 layers of protection

Multiple Ports Doesn’t work at full capacity (~7000mAh)

Doesn’t support fast charging when multiple ports are in use

2. SYSKA P2105J 20000 mAh Power bank Syska has launched a new 20000 mAh capacity power bank. This one is a little bulky compared to the earlier launched power bank of the same capacity. The device has a classic dual port output and one port with input (5V/2A). The power bank has 9 layers of protection from various electrical threats. These 9 layers of protection include output overvoltage protection, chip thermal protection, electromagnetic field, and electrostatic protection, among others. Specifications: Capacity: 20000 mAh

Compatibility: Universal/ Multiple

Ports: Dual Input and Dual Output (Micro and Type C)

Weight: 500g

LED Indicator: Yes, showing 100%,75%,50%, and 25%.

Pros Cons Digital LED Indicator

Overcharge and Discharge Protection

Smart Power Management Bulky Design

No Fast charging

3. Syska 30000 mAh Armour Power Bank This is the highest-capacity power bank launched by Syska. This power bank can charge a 5000 mAh smartphone at least 4-5 times. Equipped with a 22.5W fast charging, this power bank is a must while travelling. The Lithium polymer cell ensures a power-packed performance without losing much power during charging. Power delivery 2.0 ensures fast charging with a type C cable connection. Specifications: Capacity:30000 mAh

Compatibility: Multiple

Ports: Four Output and Two Input ports.

Fast charging: Yes, QC 3.0. PD 2.0

Weight: 400g.

Pros Cons Largest in Capacity

Multiple Ports Bulky in Design

4. Syska 10000mAH Power Bank PL100J with 3-in-1 LED Light This power bank from Syska is unique in many aspects. Apart from serving as a power bank, the device can also be used as a LED light. The device produces LED light in three shades: White, Warm White, and Yellow. If you love to travel and camp, this device is specially designed for you. Equipped with a 10W fast charging system, it can give light for around five hours at full brightness. Similarly, on minimum brightness, it can work up to 40 hours. The device has a double USB output of 5V 2.1A and a micro USB output for charging. Specifications: Capacity:10000 mAh

Compatibility: Multiple

Ports: Two Output and One Input port.

Fast charging: Yes,

Weight: 390g

LED indicator: Yes

Pros Cons Compact Design

LED light

Three shades for LED light

Low battery indicator

SOS mode available High power consumption in LED mode

Now that you have seen the best power banks from Syska let’s see some of the best earphones from Syska. Syska Earphones Syska has launched both wired and wireless earphones. Some of these earphones are best in their categories as they come with noise cancellation, better battery life, and low latency feature. Let’s see: 1. Syska Sonic Buds IEB800 These earbuds from Syska are truly wireless in every sense. Equipped with Ultra Sync Technology, these earbuds are always ready to connect once the case is open. The Ultra Sync technology ensures instantaneous connection after pairing. The Syska Sonic Buds have an IPX4 rating, meaning you can use them near any water source without worrying about water damage. The low latency gives an edge when playing games such as PUBG and Call of Duty. With the anti-lag technology, you can hear your in-game partner’s voice and enjoy the game at its best. Specifications: Ultra-Sync feature

IPX4 rating

Voice Assistant

Low latency

30hrs long playback time

Dedicated Individual mic on each earbud

Pros Cons Ultra-long battery backup

Ultra-sync feature worth appreciation

The Voice assistant feature works fine

Water-resistant

Tap and Play controls No active noise cancellation

Voice Lags in high-performance games

Low Bluetooth range

2. SYSKA HE910 Headphone If you aren’t a fan of BlueTooth earphones and love the traditional wired ones, Syska has you covered. This Syska HE910 earphone is sweatproof and comes with a 1.2m long TPE Anti-Tangle Material. This anti-tangle material protects the earphone from tangling and subsequent damage. Moreover, the earphone also has a noise cancellation feature that makes calling a lot easier in noisy surroundings. Specifications: 1.2m length

Anto-tangle cable

3.5mm Audio pin

Clear HD sound

Call Control and Volume Control button

Pros Cons HD sound quality

Tangle-proof wire

Active Noise Cancellation Slippy ear cushions.

3. Syska NB072 Bluetooth Headset If you prefer a neckband Bluetooth device over a truly wireless one, Syska has got something for you. The Syska NB072 Bluetooth headset comes with 40 hours-long battery backup. This device is specially designed for people who often forget to charge their Bluetooth. Moreover, the device also has a quick charge feature which fully charges the earphone within 30 minutes. The HD bass sound with metal housing ensures you enjoy your playlist fully. The earphone also has a multifunction button which helps in accepting/rejecting calls as well as skipping tracks while playing songs. Specifications: Up to 40 hours long battery backup.

Dual Pairing

Robust Bass

Fast charging C-Type

Supports various connectivity modes HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP within the 20-20000Hz range.

Built-in high-definition microphone

Pros Cons Long-duration battery backup

Metal housing

Dual Pairing

Magnetic earbuds

Fast charge Support

Siri and Google Voice Support

IPX5 water resistant Low volume

Connectivity issues in dual pairing

If you are looking for the best Syska mobile accessories, the list is incomplete without mentioning the Bluetooth speakers of Syska. These Syska Bluetooth speakers increase the volume of your phone manifold. Thus, it helps you enjoy your favourite playlist or binge on Netflix. So, let’s see: Syska Bluetooth Speaker 1. SYSKA BT4070X Wireless Bluetooth Speaker This wireless speaker from Syska is specially designed for enjoying music. With a wireless range of 10m, you can use and play it from anywhere in your room. The 3 decibels of sound and a 4-watt output make it ideal for a bookshelf speaker. This Bluetooth speaker takes around 2 hours to get a full charge and lets you enjoy music for 4 hours. Equipped with a 50mm bass driver, the speaker comes with a micro USB cable. Four input ports are on the speaker, one dedicated to a 3.5mm audio jack. Apart from this, there is a TF card slot, a USB-A slot, and a micro USB slot. So, besides being a Bluetooth speaker, you can also use it like a traditional wired speaker. Specifications: Power output: 4 Watt

Battery Backup: 4 hours

Bluetooth version: 5

Speaker range: 10 m

Frequency range: 60Hz to 20KHz

Pros Cons Aesthetic Design

Good build quality

Good Sound Quality Average Battery performance

Low connectivity range

Doesn’t include FM

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Syska Quick Charging 18W P1029J power bank Lithium Polymer Quick Charging Universal Compatibility Syska NB072 Bluetooth Headset Longer Battery backup (Bluetooth) HD sound quality Good Bass Quality SYSKA BT4070X Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Design Build quality High-Frequency Sound

Best value for money As said earlier, comparing these products is like comparing apples to oranges; if you want the best value for money, go for Syska power banks. In my opinion, going for the SYSKA 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank will be good. It’s because unless you are 20000 mAh, capacity is quite good for a power bank. It can keep your phone charged unless you are going deep into a jungle or travelling to some remote place. Best overall product As per expert opinion, the best overall product in each category for Best Syska Mobile Accessories will be a 20000 mAh power bank equipped with a truly wireless earphone and a Bluetooth speaker. With these Syska accessories, you can enjoy your day to the fullest. Besides, these accessories are like true companions for travelling alone. You can use the power bank to charge your phone at least 2-3 times. Then use the Bluetooth earphone for calling and a speaker for listening to music. How to find perfect Syska mobile accessories You can easily find the best Syska mobile accessories depending on your needs. For example, you can choose the 20000 mAh power bank as it is neither much bulky nor takes a lot of space in the bag. Besides, it is also pretty much capable of charging your phone more than once. Moreover, the power bank has got universal compatibility and 9-level protection. Similarly, you can choose truly wireless earphone as it doesn’t take up a lot of space and gives a longer playback. The ultra sync feature also ensures it connects to the phone as soon as the lid is opened. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Syska Quick Charging 18W P1029J power bank ₹ 899 2. SYSKA 20000mAh Lithium Polymer ₹ 2499 3. Syska 30000 mAh Armour Power Bank ₹ 3670 4. Syska 10000mAH Power Bank PL100J with 3-in-1 Led Light Rs1699 5. Syska Sonic Buds IEB800 ₹ 999 6. SYSKA HE910 Headphone ₹ 425 7. Syska NB072 Bluetooth Headset ₹ 1399 8. SYSKA BT4070X Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ₹ 959

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”