Best mobile accessories from an Indian brand (make in India)

Syska is a leading Indian electronic brand. Originally founded as a LED lighting company, the brand now produces premium-quality mobile accessories. Some of these mobile accessories are quite famous as they provide good value for money. Per the company's website, all these Syska accessories are tailor-made for India's rapidly growing smartphone users.
While someone may think, Syska accessories may not be on par with traditional high-end brands. But Syska accessories are high quality, long lasting, and have an aesthetic design. So, let's see some of the best Syska mobile accessories.
Syska power bank
In this fast-paced world, running out of power is never an option. A Power bank saves the day when you don't have the option to charge your phone on the go. These devices ensure your phone never runs out of power when you are out somewhere. Syska has launched power banks of different capacities. So, if you travel frequently or spend most of your time out of your home, these power banks can help you greatly.
1. Syska Quick Charging 18W P1029J power bank
Syska 10000 mAH power bank is among India's top portable power banks. This power bank comes with a high energy-density Lithium polymer cell that punches a high voltage with great safety performance. The safety features include 12-layer protection that protects the device from overcharging, overheating, extra voltage, and short circuits, among many other things. The device has two 18W and one 15W output port, which can charge multiple devices simultaneously. The power bank has universal compatibility and can charge various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and BlueTooth headsets.
2. SYSKA P2105J 20000 mAh Power bank
Syska has launched a new 20000 mAh capacity power bank. This one is a little bulky compared to the earlier launched power bank of the same capacity. The device has a classic dual port output and one port with input (5V/2A). The power bank has 9 layers of protection from various electrical threats. These 9 layers of protection include output overvoltage protection, chip thermal protection, electromagnetic field, and electrostatic protection, among others.
3. Syska 30000 mAh Armour Power Bank
This is the highest-capacity power bank launched by Syska. This power bank can charge a 5000 mAh smartphone at least 4-5 times. Equipped with a 22.5W fast charging, this power bank is a must while travelling. The Lithium polymer cell ensures a power-packed performance without losing much power during charging. Power delivery 2.0 ensures fast charging with a type C cable connection.
4. Syska 10000mAH Power Bank PL100J with 3-in-1 LED Light
This power bank from Syska is unique in many aspects. Apart from serving as a power bank, the device can also be used as a LED light. The device produces LED light in three shades: White, Warm White, and Yellow. If you love to travel and camp, this device is specially designed for you. Equipped with a 10W fast charging system, it can give light for around five hours at full brightness. Similarly, on minimum brightness, it can work up to 40 hours. The device has a double USB output of 5V 2.1A and a micro USB output for charging.
Now that you have seen the best power banks from Syska let’s see some of the best earphones from Syska.
Syska Earphones
Syska has launched both wired and wireless earphones. Some of these earphones are best in their categories as they come with noise cancellation, better battery life, and low latency feature. Let’s see:
1. Syska Sonic Buds IEB800
These earbuds from Syska are truly wireless in every sense. Equipped with Ultra Sync Technology, these earbuds are always ready to connect once the case is open. The Ultra Sync technology ensures instantaneous connection after pairing. The Syska Sonic Buds have an IPX4 rating, meaning you can use them near any water source without worrying about water damage. The low latency gives an edge when playing games such as PUBG and Call of Duty. With the anti-lag technology, you can hear your in-game partner’s voice and enjoy the game at its best.
2. SYSKA HE910 Headphone
If you aren’t a fan of BlueTooth earphones and love the traditional wired ones, Syska has you covered. This Syska HE910 earphone is sweatproof and comes with a 1.2m long TPE Anti-Tangle Material. This anti-tangle material protects the earphone from tangling and subsequent damage. Moreover, the earphone also has a noise cancellation feature that makes calling a lot easier in noisy surroundings.
3. Syska NB072 Bluetooth Headset
If you prefer a neckband Bluetooth device over a truly wireless one, Syska has got something for you. The Syska NB072 Bluetooth headset comes with 40 hours-long battery backup. This device is specially designed for people who often forget to charge their Bluetooth. Moreover, the device also has a quick charge feature which fully charges the earphone within 30 minutes. The HD bass sound with metal housing ensures you enjoy your playlist fully. The earphone also has a multifunction button which helps in accepting/rejecting calls as well as skipping tracks while playing songs.
If you are looking for the best Syska mobile accessories, the list is incomplete without mentioning the Bluetooth speakers of Syska. These Syska Bluetooth speakers increase the volume of your phone manifold. Thus, it helps you enjoy your favourite playlist or binge on Netflix. So, let’s see:
Syska Bluetooth Speaker
1. SYSKA BT4070X Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
This wireless speaker from Syska is specially designed for enjoying music. With a wireless range of 10m, you can use and play it from anywhere in your room. The 3 decibels of sound and a 4-watt output make it ideal for a bookshelf speaker. This Bluetooth speaker takes around 2 hours to get a full charge and lets you enjoy music for 4 hours. Equipped with a 50mm bass driver, the speaker comes with a micro USB cable. Four input ports are on the speaker, one dedicated to a 3.5mm audio jack. Apart from this, there is a TF card slot, a USB-A slot, and a micro USB slot. So, besides being a Bluetooth speaker, you can also use it like a traditional wired speaker.
Best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Syska Quick Charging 18W P1029J power bank
|Lithium Polymer
|Quick Charging
|Universal Compatibility
|Syska NB072 Bluetooth Headset
|Longer Battery backup (Bluetooth)
|HD sound quality
|Good Bass Quality
|SYSKA BT4070X Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
|Design
|Build quality
|High-Frequency Sound
Best value for money
As said earlier, comparing these products is like comparing apples to oranges; if you want the best value for money, go for Syska power banks.
In my opinion, going for the SYSKA 20000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank will be good. It’s because unless you are 20000 mAh, capacity is quite good for a power bank. It can keep your phone charged unless you are going deep into a jungle or travelling to some remote place.
Best overall product
As per expert opinion, the best overall product in each category for Best Syska Mobile Accessories will be a 20000 mAh power bank equipped with a truly wireless earphone and a Bluetooth speaker. With these Syska accessories, you can enjoy your day to the fullest. Besides, these accessories are like true companions for travelling alone. You can use the power bank to charge your phone at least 2-3 times. Then use the Bluetooth earphone for calling and a speaker for listening to music.
How to find perfect Syska mobile accessories
You can easily find the best Syska mobile accessories depending on your needs. For example, you can choose the 20000 mAh power bank as it is neither much bulky nor takes a lot of space in the bag. Besides, it is also pretty much capable of charging your phone more than once. Moreover, the power bank has got universal compatibility and 9-level protection.
Similarly, you can choose truly wireless earphone as it doesn’t take up a lot of space and gives a longer playback. The ultra sync feature also ensures it connects to the phone as soon as the lid is opened.
Price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Syska Quick Charging 18W P1029J power bank
|₹899
|2.
|SYSKA 20000mAh Lithium Polymer
|₹2499
|3.
|Syska 30000 mAh Armour Power Bank
|₹3670
|4.
|Syska 10000mAH Power Bank PL100J with 3-in-1 Led Light
|Rs1699
|5.
|Syska Sonic Buds IEB800
|₹999
|6.
|SYSKA HE910 Headphone
|₹425
|7.
|Syska NB072 Bluetooth Headset
|₹1399
|8.
|SYSKA BT4070X Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
|₹959
Yes, you can order the best Syska mobile accessories together; however, depending upon the seller's address, these products may or may not be delivered together.
The Syska Bluetooth speaker is one of the best bookshelf speakers in this price range. Besides, the speaker is of superior build quality and comes with a 4W output. This makes its sound quality quite awesome
Depending upon your preference, you can choose either of them. However, getting a truly wireless earphone would be a great choice, as it comes with great power backup, noise cancellation feature, and HD voice.
Yes, a 30000 mAh power bank can be a good option. However, unless you are travelling to remote places all the time or having frequent power cuts in your locality, a 20000 mAh power bank can do the job easily.
The Syska 10000mAH PL100J with 3-in-1 Led power bank could be a great companion if you go camping or picnic. Besides serving as a power bank, this device can also be used as a LED lamp.