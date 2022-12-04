Best mobile data (OTG) Cables for your data transfer needs

Summary:
On-The-Go, or OTG, refers to using USB-powered peripherals with an Android smartphone or tablet while you're out and about. Your Android device may function as a host by slightly altering the cable's wiring, enabling you to connect a range of peripherals directly to your Android and use them much like a laptop or PC.
Check the product's warranty length and compatibility with various electronic devices before purchasing. You can find all the details below if you want to buy best mobile data (OTG) cables for a fair price.
The 8 best mobile data (OTG) Cables
1. Oxy Micro USB OTG Cable
This model MIE-OTG-02 is from the Generic brand, which comes in white and is best for use in cell phones. This micro cable helps you to connect the keyboard, flash drive, etc. You can use this to charge your phone by connecting it to your power bank. It supports up to 480 Mbps of data transfer. It's portable and suitable to use with different types of electronic devices. The cable price is Rs.220.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. 2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB
This 2-in-1 USB OTG Cable Type-C comes in multicolour, and the connector is female to male. It is compatible with all the type-c and microdevices. This USB can connect with type C and micro. The company gives only ten days of warranty, and the price is Rs. 196.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. ONCRO® Blue, 2 in 1 OTG Adapter Cable Micro USB
This ONCRO brand 2in1 OTG adapter comes in multiple colours. A Micro type-C adapter is also available. So you can change it depending on your needs. Its data transfer speed is 480 Mbps, and you can sync every file by connecting this to your PC. This is lightweight and can be used with different applications. This is perfect for home, office, etc. You will get 30 days warranty on this, and the price is Rs. 329.00
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Type-C OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
This OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is suitable for all type-C devices. You can convert the USB-C port into a USB 3.0 port to connect your flash drives. With all USB C computers and all cell phones, it functions flawlessly. You can save time because of its 5 Gbps data transfer speed. It is compatible with tablets or smartphones running Android with OTG capabilities, including Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy Note, and LG. The product comes with a 15-day warranty, retailing for Rs. 330.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter
This Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter typically comes in black. This OTG can support all kinds of files; the maximum data transfer speed is 10GBit/s. This will act as a host for any other USB devices. You can connect other USB devices to your OTG-capable mobile devices and download all your work. You will get only 15 days of warranty on this cable, and the price is Rs. 249.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. VOFFY 2 in 1 Micro USB Extension
The weight of this VOFFY 2-in-1 Micro USB Extension is 250 grams, and it has a micro USB connector. You can link it to your various USB devices using it. It's simple to connect this to Fire TV and Fire Stick. If the device needs more power, you can supply it by connecting the Micro USB B female connector to your smartphone power supply. On this cable, you will only receive a 7-day warranty, and the cost is Rs. 299.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter
The Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter supports various devices, including guitars, headphones, flash drives, and card readers. To use it, connect the Lightning USB3 Camera Adapter to your iPhone, then launch the Photos app to select the images and videos you want to import. Then you arrange all the files in your preferred manner. You may directly transfer photographs and movies from your digital camera to your smartphone or tablet using the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter. This product costs Rs. 1299.00, and there is no warranty.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female
This Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female host OTG cable comes in black color. The purpose of the micro USB female is for charging. Any OTG-compatible device, such as a pen drive or hard drive, can be connected to the USB female. It takes no more than a few minutes to set up. Connecting your phone to a USB flash drive or any other external storage device is a quick and simple way to transfer your data. There is no warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 299.00.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Oxy Micro USB OTG Cable
|All Smartphone
|USB
|Not specified
|2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB
|All Type c & micro device
|USB Type C, Micro USB
|Female-to-Male
|2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB
|Suitable for USB storage driver, card reader, hub, keyboard
|USB
|Not specified
|Type-C OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
|All Type-C Devices
|USB Type C
|male-to-female
|Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter
|All Type-C Devices
|USB
|Female-to-Male
|VOFFY 2 in 1 Micro USB Extension
|Fire TV Stick
|Micro USB
|male-to-female
|Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter
|Headphones, Cameras, Printers
|Lightning
|Female-to-Male
|Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female
|Smartphone
|Micro USB
|Female-to-Male
Best value for money
The 2-in-1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB will be your option if you want one of the best mobile data (OTG) cables. This cable gives you a smart charging option with good data sync. This is an HB PLUS brand, and it is of Indian origin. The item's weight is 50 grams. You can get a ten days warranty on this device, which is Rs. 196.00.
Best overall product
In terms of overall quality, the Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter is one of the best mobile data (OTG) cables. All cameras, flash drives, USB headphones, keyboards, etc., are supported. Nevertheless, they do not support printers or hard drives. Very simple to use; no need to remove the camera's memory card. You'll get a quick and reliable connection as a result. This adapter works with a variety of gadgets. The purchase price of this item is $1299.00, and there is no warranty period.
How to find the best Mobile Data (OTG) Cables
Users can extend storage by connecting standard USB input devices using the OTG connector. Only a few Android tablets include a USB host port, although no mobile phones have. You need to utilize a micro USB to USB Type A Female converter. However, an OTG cable should also connect an Android phone to a conventional USB device. You can purchase a USB OTG cable from the market for between Rs. 150 and Rs. 300. You should also look into the warranty duration and Compatible Devices. Then distinguish with several brands. That will enable you to find the ideal option within your budget. Based on all these aspects, one of the best mobile data (OTG) cables is Cez.o MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter
Price of all the best mobile data (OTG) Cables
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Oxy Micro USB OTG Cable
|Rs. 220.00
|2.
|2 in 1 USB OTG Cable Type-C/Micro USB
|Rs. 196.00
|3.
|ONCRO® Blue, 2 in 1 OTG Adapter Cable Micro USB
|Rs. 329.00
|4.
|Type-C OTG Cable for Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
|Rs. 330.00
|5.
|Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Original Type-C OTG Cable Converter
|Rs. 249.00
|6.
|VOFFY 2 in 1 Micro USB Extension
|Rs. 299.00
|7.
|Cezo MFI-Certified Lightning to USB Adapter
|Rs. 1299.00
|8.
|Diktmark Micro USB Male to 2.0 Female
|Rs. 299.00
Simple pass-through connections, USB extension cords have the same pin inputs on both ends. OTG cables, which stand for On The Go, on the other hand, have an extra pin on the micro-USB socket. This makes it possible for devices like smartphones to host other devices.
An Android smartphone that is OTG compatible is needed for this, as well as a special USB OTG cable. That allows you to see a difference even though there is none outside. For this feature, go for a USB product that states OTG functionality.
Because the USB OTG capability is integrated into the phone's hardware and operating system, you cannot add it to a phone that does not already support it. Most contemporary Android devices support OTG out of the box, but some require that it be enabled using the settings app. Therefore, you should examine it before purchasing.
It is so easy to set up an OTG connection with an Android smartphone. Put the flash drive on the opposite end of the cable after plugging it into the Micro USB port. A pop-up will appear on your screen to let you know the setup is complete.
The main drawback to OTG is that since power is transferred from the phone to the accessory, the battery life of the accessory may be shortened, and you cannot charge your smartphone while using OTG.