Best mobile phones in India with 2000 mAh battery: A buyer's guide

Mobile gadgets demand more power. Therefore rechargeable batteries are more popular. Smartphones and tablets require solid lithium-ion batteries that can withstand hours of intense use. Many cell phone manufacturers have started including more mAh, but you may want more.You can instantly receive accurate and current facts and information about all new mobile phones with 2000 mAh battery and complete specs, including features, looks, display, performance, memory, camera, battery backup, and all other characteristics. You'll discover user reviews, pros, disadvantages, and full specs here. The website is frequently updated to improve results. Find top brands of 2000 mAh battery mobiles, compare prices, read reviews, and shop online from India's leading e-commerce website.
1. Collecor A 40 i dual sim feature phone
Collecor A 4 0 i dual sim feature phone has a 2.4-inch screen.It offers a long battery life, FM radio, and torchlight. Built-in speakers let you listen to music or watch movies without headphones. Call recording and a loud ringtone are among their features.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|dual SIM card support
|does not have internet access
|LED torchlight
|MP 3 playback
|FM radio
2. Collecor C 60 feature phone
Collecor C 60 dual is a feature phone with a 2000 mAh battery and torch light. It has wireless FM and expandable memory, so you can listen to your favourite music or record your favourite shows. It also has games available and an MP 3/MP 4 player, so you can keep yourself entertained for hours. The rear camera helps capture moments with friends and family, while the 2.4" display gives you clear images.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|the phone includes a torch light
|the camera lacks a flash, making low-light photography challenging
|you may add a micro SD card to boost its memory to 32 GB.
|without wi-fi, you can't access the internet or browse websites on this phone.
|you can listen to FM radio on this phone.
|It has a rear camera with a 2.4” display.
3. PHILIPS E 125 basic bar phone
Philips is a company known for its innovative products. The phone offers a convenient way to stay connected with your family and friends even when you're away from home.You can use this phone's two different networks simultaneously with dual SIM support. You can also access the internet and make calls. This functionality enables you to manage your calls and messages wherever you are.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|great price, especially for a dual SIM phone
|less responsive keypad, need a long press to operate
|good battery life
|low screen resolution
|bluetooth sharing available
4.Lava A 3 basic mobile
This is a rugged phone built for adventure and designed to survive the most challenging conditions. The lava A 3 Power comes with military-grade certification, so you can be sure your phone will keep working in any weather or environment.As a result of this phone's excellent battery life, you will be able to use the device throughout the entire day without recharging. And with the massive storage space available on this device, you won't have trouble keeping all your files in one place.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|military grade certified
|the screen could be better—it's only 2 inches big
|jumbo battery with 10 days backup
|dedicated music buttons
|keypad mobile
5. Micromax X 778 marsala
Performance, attractiveness, and usability define the micro max X 778 marsala. The 5.2 mm thin, lightweight phone has a wonderfully designed all-metal unibody with ergonomic comfort. The phone's dual camera captures every moment in full colour, detail, and clarity.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|budget smartphone with decent features.
|no expandable storage option
|decent battery life
|good haptic feedback
6. IKALL K 55
IKALL K 55 mobile with huge battery (6.1 cm display, powerful torch) (red) is the latest mobile category launched in the market. This mobile phone comes with a big battery and extended talk time. This phone's back cover is hard, and it gives protection to its keypad as well as the screen of the phone.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|big battery
|low storage
|easy to use
|not touchscreen,
|light weight
|low storage
7.DIZO black
Dizo star 300 has a classic design that is easy to use. Its compact size & poly carbonate curved back panel makes it comfortable to hold. Dizo star 300 black is a cost-effective and affordable mobile phone. It has a fantastic design, a large screen, and innovative features.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|torchlight facility available
|not a touchscreen model.
|long-lasting battery life.
|the display is not very good.
8. Lava teal blue
The lava 34 ultra is a global smartphone that provides all the great features you crave. Entertainment has become a way of life with an intuitive user interface, a modern design, and a powerful battery.Lava 34 ultra teal blue mobile is designed to provide best-in-class features. This phone comes with stylish dual cameras and big screen size. Lava 34 ultra will be an ideal choice for you to get going in the digital world.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent battery backup
|low camera quality
|lightweight phone and easy to carry
|the display is not very sharp, and the resolution is low
9. itel Champagne gold
Itel power 110 has a 1.8-inch screen, a huge battery, and a champagne gold finish. It contains a 0.3 MP camera, a 1.8-inch QVGA display, and active call recording features. Power 110 champagne gold combines beauty and power. It's composed of magnesium alloy, and its 2000 mAh can keep your device operating for hours. Moreover, the wireless FM and torch system is the cherry on top.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|big battery
|no expandable storage
|champagne gold colour is very stylish
|only 0.3 MP camera
Best 3 features for you:
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|collector A 40 i feature phone
|dual sim
|slim and sleek design
|MP 3 playback
|collector C 60 feature phone
|auto call recording
|FM radio
|games to keep you entertained
|PHILIPS basic bar phone
|big screen size
|bluetooth sharing facility
|dual sim support
|lava A 3 basic mobile
|10 days battery backup
|massive storage space
|military-grade certification
|micromax X 778 marsala
|FM radio available
|auto call recording
|all metal unibody
|i kall K 55
|extended talk time
|sturdy design
|screen protected
|dizo 300 black
|packed with features
|compact
|Torchlight
|lava 34 A teal blue
|unique and modern design
|easy to carry
|excellent battery backup
|itel (champagne gold)
|huge battery
|stylish colour
|big LED torch
Best value for money
If you require more than basic capability but don't want to spend too much, try the philips E 125 with dual-SIM support, camera, call recording, music player, FM, and bluetooth. Supports 22 language 3.5 mm audio jack (black 1.77 inch) includes sophisticated features like dual sim compatibility and audio playback while being inexpensive.
Best overall
The Collector A40iis an overall combo in the 2000 mAh battery mobiles list. It offers excellent value for money. The battery life, the display, and the build quality of this phone stand up to the comparative price tag.This product's attributes set it apart. The camera's resolution and quality are outstanding. 2000 mAh is enough to last all day. The phone's FM radio and Bluetooth enable hands-free music listening and phone calls. People who need to multitask while driving or exercising can benefit from this equipment.
How to find the perfect 2000 mAh battery mobiles?
There are several locations to find mobile phones and accessories. You can buy a phone online or offline, although you may prefer a shop. How to find 2000 mAh battery mobiles:
Price of 2000 mAh battery mobiles at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Collector A40i Feature Phone
|1,398
|Collector C60 Feature Phone
|1,398
|PHILIPS Basic Bar Phone
|1,349
|Lava A3 Basic Mobile
|1,299
|Micromax X778 Marsala
|1,439
|I KALL (Red)
|1,199
|DIZO 300 Black
|1,290
|Lava 34 Teal Blue
|1,629
|Itel (Champagne Gold)
|1,319
The average battery life of a 2000 mAh battery mobile phone is about five hours of talk time and three days of standby time. Many factors can affect what you're doing with your phone, how often you're using it, and how much power the phone is using at any given time.
According to usage, recharging and reusing rechargeable batteries might range from 500 to 1000 times. The various battery technologies impact the performance of the batteries.
2000mAH battery mobiles may deliver 2000 milliamperes of current throughout their useful life. Since the sum of all of them is 2000mA, it may produce 20mA for 100 hours, 200mA for 10 hours, 2A for an hour, etc.
Fast charging helps you to complete charge cycles (from 0% to 100%) more quickly, which shortens the battery's lifespan. Because quick charging produces more heat than it should, which is hazardous for the battery.
Dual SIM support, expandable memory, wireless FM, Bluetooth connectivity, and MP3 prayer are the common features of 2000 mAh battery mobiles. The calculator features, the calendar, alarm functionality, torchlight, and polyphonic ringtones are also includedin2000 mAh battery mobiles.