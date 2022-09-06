Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best mobiles with 4GB RAM: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 06, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Best mobiles with 4GB RAM: This list will show you the best mobiles with 4GB RAM that are functional for daily use and have some standout features.

Mobile phones with 4GB of RAM internal memory are capable of doing multiple computing tasks.

For any smartphone like 4GB internal memory mobile phones, storage and RAM are crucial. Infinix, Oppo, Realme, and numerous more manufacturers in India introduced some of the top 4GB internal memory mobile phones in 2022.

Considering smartphones are becoming multitasking computing devices, look at the top mobile phones in India with at least 4GB of RAM. These are the best of the bunch in terms of performance and multitasking and provide a wonderful balance of all the important factors in general.

These smartphones offer 4GB of RAM or more combined with the finest audio, visual, battery, and screen quality.

Here is a list:

1. Realme 9i 5G

The Realme 9i 5G, a stylish smartphone, ranks first on the list. A glossy design is present on the Realme 9i 5G's back panel, and it comes in a variety of appealing colours. If you’re looking for a highly advanced mobile phone, this is the one. It comes with the following specifications

Specifications:

Colours: Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, Metallica Gold

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
Unique designSlow charging
Decent performanceRear camera could have been better
Smooth display 
Realme 9i (Prism Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
16% off
14,349 16,999
Buy now

2. Realme C35

The Realme C35 is the brand's most recent low-cost phone, and it appears to give the buyer more options. The full HD+ display, triple back cameras, and 4GB RAM on this mobile phone are all impressive features. It comes with the following

Specifications:

Height: 6.47 inches (164.4 mm)

Width: 2.98 inches (75.6 mm)

Thickness: 0.32 inches (8.1 mm)

Weight: 189 grams

Colours: Glowing Black, Glowing Green

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
Full HD+ displayNotch design
Expandable storageBasic secondary cameras
Long battery life 
Realme C35 (Glowing Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
4% off
13,375 13,999
Buy now

3. IQOO Z6 5G

Under 20,000, iQOO offers the iQOO Z6 5G, a decent smartphone A 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate graces the device. The smartphone is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Specifications:

Colours: Dynamo Black, Chromatic Blue

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Size: 6.58 inches (16.71 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 16 MP resolution

ProsCons
120Hz refresh rate screenIPS panel
Snapdragon 695 processor18W fast charging
Long battery life 
iQOO Z6 44W (Lumina Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 44W FlashCharge + 5000mAh Battery | FHD+ AMOLED Display | in-Display Fingerprint
28% off
14,499 19,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 offers a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is equipped with a lag-free Snapdragon 680 CPU. A 50MP triple camera arrangement on the phone produces some high-quality pictures.

Specifications:

Colours: Pacific Blue, Caribbean Green, Midnight Black

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 720 x 1650 pixels

Size: 6.7 inches (17.02 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
Snapdragon 680 processor18W fast charging only
6,000mAh batteryRuns Android 11
Expandable storage slot 
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 4GB RAM 64GB | Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB | FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
20% off
11,999 14,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. The screen has a 400 PPI pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a notch at the top. It comes with the following specifications:

Specifications:

Colours: Aqua Blue, Forest Green, Copper Blush

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
Long battery lifeLack of an ambient sensor
Smooth 120Hz displayNot for gaming
Good RAM managementTFT display
SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Samsung Galaxy M13

At this pricing point, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has several good features and characteristics. You receive a sizable 6.6-inch display, which is great for viewing multimedia. The phone will also have a long battery life because of the 6,000mAh battery. It comes with the following

Specifications:

Colours: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
Good designBloatware
Full HD displayOnly 15W fast charging
Decent cameras 
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
20% off
11,999 14,999
Buy now

7. Realme 9i

A 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen is included with the Realme 9i. The display panel's brightness is 480 nits, and its refresh rate is 90Hz. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor inside, which provides exceptional performance.

Specifications:

Colours: Prism Black, Prism Blue

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels

Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
Snapdragon 680 ProcessorAverage depth and macro cameras
Stereo speakersPlastic back panel
64MP camera 
realme 9i (Prism Blue, 64 GB)  (4 GB RAM)
16% off
13,390 15,999
Buy now

8. Realme 9 5G

You get a variety of features with the Realme 9 5G. It is equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a Dimensity 810 SoC, and expandable storage. It comes with the following specifications:

Specifications:

Colours: Meteor Black, Stargaze White

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
90Hz refresh rate screenNo AMOLED panel
Reliable performanceBasic secondary cameras
Expandable storageAndroid 11 out of the box
Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
22% off
14,870 18,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The screen has a water drop notch that houses the front camera and offers a pixel density of 411 PPI. It comes with the following specifications:

Specifications:

Colours: Black, Light Blue

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Size: 6.4 inches (16.26 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
Great displayUnderpowered SoC
Fantastic battery lifeAverage speakers
 No carrier aggregation
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
24% off
12,999 16,999
Buy now

10. POCO M4 Pro 5G

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is the market's replacement for the M3 Pro and features the latest Dimensity 810 SoC. Its specifications are as follows:

Specifications:

Colours: Power Black, Cool Blue, POCO Yellow

Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms)

Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution

Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

ProsCons
Decent hardwareHybrid SIM slot
Big display4GB RAM on board
Quality cameras at the back 
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) Dual Sim 5G 50MP Dual Camera Setup 6.6 Inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display 5000 mAh Heavy Battery
Check Price on Amazon

Price of mobiles with 4GB RAM at a glance:

ProductPrice
Realme 9i 5G 14,490
Realme C35 12,450
IQOO Z6 5G 14,499
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime 10,999
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 17,499
Samsung Galaxy M13 11,999
Realme 9i 13,419
Realme 9 5G 14,840
Samsung Galaxy M32 13,499
POCO M4 Pro 5G 14,999

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is one of the recently launched smartphones by Samsung. It is priced at 23,999. However, after the discount, it stands at 17,499. Apart from the price point of view, it’s a great investment in terms of features and specifications. Also, it is not hefty on the pocket as well. If you’re looking for a high-quality 4GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone, this can be a great pick.

Best overall

The Realme 9i is priced at 14,490 after a discount. If you're looking for a mobile phone which is perfect for use as well, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. The mobile phone is also worth considering if you need more storage. It also has a good battery backup and reliable performance.

The mobile phone comes with unique features such as it has a unique design and smooth display. If you’re searching for the best 4GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone that ticks all boxes possible, this one is the right pick.

How to find the perfect 4GB internal memory mobile phone?

Currently, one of the most difficult chores is purchasing a smartphone. The numbers on specification sheets are dense, and it is not always evident how they relate to performance in the actual world. RAM, or random access memory, is one of the most misunderstood of all those specifications. To determine how much RAM your smartphone needs, you must first determine how much available space there is. If you've decided to buy a 4GB RAM smartphone, you might want to take into account the following advice.

If you are looking for the best mobiles with 4GB RAM, these are some of the things you should keep in mind:

Firstly, make sure the mobile phone you are choosing fits your budget.

If you want a phone with reliable internal storage, going for a mobile phone with a storage of 4 GB RAM would be an ideal decision.

Make sure you look for a mobile phone which offers a good processor and high performance.

Do not go for the look and feel of the mobile phone first without analysing its qualities.

When it comes to camera performance, look for a mobile phone with more megapixels and sharp images.

Also, go for a mobile phone with high battery performance.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Xiaomi mobile phones under 13000
Amazon sale on protein powders: Avail as much as 43% off
Amazon deal on face serums: Fetch up to 40% off
List of best Samsung mobile phones under 7,000 in 2022
Jack and Jones shirts for men: You should opt for them this season
electronics FOR LESS