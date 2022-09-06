Best mobiles with 4GB RAM: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 06, 2022 20:00 IST





Summary: Best mobiles with 4GB RAM: This list will show you the best mobiles with 4GB RAM that are functional for daily use and have some standout features.

Mobile phones with 4GB of RAM internal memory are capable of doing multiple computing tasks.

For any smartphone like 4GB internal memory mobile phones, storage and RAM are crucial. Infinix, Oppo, Realme, and numerous more manufacturers in India introduced some of the top 4GB internal memory mobile phones in 2022. Considering smartphones are becoming multitasking computing devices, look at the top mobile phones in India with at least 4GB of RAM. These are the best of the bunch in terms of performance and multitasking and provide a wonderful balance of all the important factors in general. These smartphones offer 4GB of RAM or more combined with the finest audio, visual, battery, and screen quality. Here is a list: 1. Realme 9i 5G The Realme 9i 5G, a stylish smartphone, ranks first on the list. A glossy design is present on the Realme 9i 5G's back panel, and it comes in a variety of appealing colours. If you’re looking for a highly advanced mobile phone, this is the one. It comes with the following specifications Specifications: Colours: Soulful Blue, Rocking Black, Metallica Gold Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons Unique design Slow charging Decent performance Rear camera could have been better Smooth display

2. Realme C35 The Realme C35 is the brand's most recent low-cost phone, and it appears to give the buyer more options. The full HD+ display, triple back cameras, and 4GB RAM on this mobile phone are all impressive features. It comes with the following Specifications: Height: 6.47 inches (164.4 mm) Width: 2.98 inches (75.6 mm) Thickness: 0.32 inches (8.1 mm) Weight: 189 grams Colours: Glowing Black, Glowing Green Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons Full HD+ display Notch design Expandable storage Basic secondary cameras Long battery life

3. IQOO Z6 5G Under ₹20,000, iQOO offers the iQOO Z6 5G, a decent smartphone A 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate graces the device. The smartphone is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC. Specifications: Colours: Dynamo Black, Chromatic Blue Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels Size: 6.58 inches (16.71 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 16 MP resolution

Pros Cons 120Hz refresh rate screen IPS panel Snapdragon 695 processor 18W fast charging Long battery life

4. Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime The Xiaomi Redmi 10 offers a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is equipped with a lag-free Snapdragon 680 CPU. A 50MP triple camera arrangement on the phone produces some high-quality pictures. Specifications: Colours: Pacific Blue, Caribbean Green, Midnight Black Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 720 x 1650 pixels Size: 6.7 inches (17.02 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons Snapdragon 680 processor 18W fast charging only 6,000mAh battery Runs Android 11 Expandable storage slot

5. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. The screen has a 400 PPI pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a notch at the top. It comes with the following specifications: Specifications: Colours: Aqua Blue, Forest Green, Copper Blush Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons Long battery life Lack of an ambient sensor Smooth 120Hz display Not for gaming Good RAM management TFT display

6. Samsung Galaxy M13 At this pricing point, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has several good features and characteristics. You receive a sizable 6.6-inch display, which is great for viewing multimedia. The phone will also have a long battery life because of the 6,000mAh battery. It comes with the following Specifications: Colours: Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons Good design Bloatware Full HD display Only 15W fast charging Decent cameras

7. Realme 9i A 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen is included with the Realme 9i. The display panel's brightness is 480 nits, and its refresh rate is 90Hz. The phone has a Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor inside, which provides exceptional performance. Specifications: Colours: Prism Black, Prism Blue Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2412 pixels Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons Snapdragon 680 Processor Average depth and macro cameras Stereo speakers Plastic back panel 64MP camera

8. Realme 9 5G You get a variety of features with the Realme 9 5G. It is equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a Dimensity 810 SoC, and expandable storage. It comes with the following specifications: Specifications: Colours: Meteor Black, Stargaze White Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons 90Hz refresh rate screen No AMOLED panel Reliable performance Basic secondary cameras Expandable storage Android 11 out of the box

9. Samsung Galaxy M32 The Samsung Galaxy M32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The screen has a water drop notch that houses the front camera and offers a pixel density of 411 PPI. It comes with the following specifications: Specifications: Colours: Black, Light Blue Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Size: 6.4 inches (16.26 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons Great display Underpowered SoC Fantastic battery life Average speakers No carrier aggregation

10. POCO M4 Pro 5G The Poco M4 Pro 5G is the market's replacement for the M3 Pro and features the latest Dimensity 810 SoC. Its specifications are as follows: Specifications: Colours: Power Black, Cool Blue, POCO Yellow Screen Unlock: Fingerprint, Face unlock Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels Size: 6.6 inches (16.76 cms) Rear Camera (Primary): 50 MP resolution Front Camera(Primary): 8 MP resolution

Pros Cons Decent hardware Hybrid SIM slot Big display 4GB RAM on board Quality cameras at the back

Price of mobiles with 4GB RAM at a glance:

Product Price Realme 9i 5G ₹ 14,490 Realme C35 ₹ 12,450 IQOO Z6 5G ₹ 14,499 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime ₹ 10,999 Samsung Galaxy F23 5G ₹ 17,499 Samsung Galaxy M13 ₹ 11,999 Realme 9i ₹ 13,419 Realme 9 5G ₹ 14,840 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 13,499 POCO M4 Pro 5G ₹ 14,999

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is one of the recently launched smartphones by Samsung. It is priced at ₹23,999. However, after the discount, it stands at ₹17,499. Apart from the price point of view, it’s a great investment in terms of features and specifications. Also, it is not hefty on the pocket as well. If you’re looking for a high-quality 4GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone, this can be a great pick. Best overall The Realme 9i is priced at ₹14,490 after a discount. If you're looking for a mobile phone which is perfect for use as well, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. The mobile phone is also worth considering if you need more storage. It also has a good battery backup and reliable performance. The mobile phone comes with unique features such as it has a unique design and smooth display. If you’re searching for the best 4GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone that ticks all boxes possible, this one is the right pick. How to find the perfect 4GB internal memory mobile phone? Currently, one of the most difficult chores is purchasing a smartphone. The numbers on specification sheets are dense, and it is not always evident how they relate to performance in the actual world. RAM, or random access memory, is one of the most misunderstood of all those specifications. To determine how much RAM your smartphone needs, you must first determine how much available space there is. If you've decided to buy a 4GB RAM smartphone, you might want to take into account the following advice. If you are looking for the best mobiles with 4GB RAM, these are some of the things you should keep in mind: Firstly, make sure the mobile phone you are choosing fits your budget. If you want a phone with reliable internal storage, going for a mobile phone with a storage of 4 GB RAM would be an ideal decision. Make sure you look for a mobile phone which offers a good processor and high performance. Do not go for the look and feel of the mobile phone first without analysing its qualities. When it comes to camera performance, look for a mobile phone with more megapixels and sharp images. Also, go for a mobile phone with high battery performance.