Best Motorola mobile phones under 40,000: Buyer's guide

Published on Oct 11, 2022





Summary: Motorola produces one of the oldest and most recognizable mobile phones in the world, even though it may not have the same market dominance as it once did. It is still making excellent Android phones. Here's a list of top Motorola smartphones currently in the market.

Motorola is well known for its high-end and mid-range models of mobile phones.

Cell phones have unquestionably become an essential component of this digital society. The ability to make calls, send and receive texts, listen to music, play games, and shoot and view movies and images has significantly transformed how people communicate today. The smartphone processor, often known as the chipset or SoC, controls almost every aspect of how your device works. Since the majority of these processors feature AI capabilities, they act as the system's brain and help make smartphones as clever as they are today. The size of smartphone displays seems to be continuously pushing the boundaries of what we might expect from a smartphone display. They have developed to the point that they resemble tablets and feature screens up to 6.9 inches. Here is a list of the top Motorola mobile phones around ₹50,000 after taking a look at some of the more affordable models. 1. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion The Motorola Moto Edge 20 is one of the greatest Motorola cell phones currently available. The smartphone's display is fantastic and has great viewing angles. When it comes to performance, the Moto Edge 20 is in no way lacking. Whatever tasks you assign the phone, it will complete them successfully. Even in good lighting, using a camera is fun. Battery life is not as good as what other products in this segment offer. If you want a little phone that is comfortable to hold, Motorola's new Edge 20 is a fantastic choice. It is extraordinarily light and practically biscuit-thin when compared to the big phones we acquire. Specifications: Model Name: Edge 20 Screen Size: 6.7 Inches Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Colour: Frosted Emerald

Pros Cons Great display No stereo speakers Easy-to-use user experience Excellent camera Good performance

2. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) It has a sleek design, a matte texture that feels nice to the touch on the back, and a large, 6.5-inch display that takes up most of the front of the phone (though there is a small "chin" at the bottom). Although it runs Android 12, it's not the ideal method to experience Google's most recent mobile operating system. Specifications: OS: ‎Android 12 Item Weight: 185 g Special Features: ‎Front camera, rear camera Batteries: ‎1 AAA battery is required. (included) RAM: ‎4 GB Item Part Number: ‎1 Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams Other Display Features: ‎Wireless

Pros Cons Good battery life Display dim and lacking in resolution The camera setup is solid Very slow performance Big display Glacial charging

3. MOTOROLA G60 The rear of the new Moto G60 has a triple camera setup. It has a 108 MP primary camera sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back. It has a high-resolution 32 MP front camera for taking photos and videos. With a gigantic 6000mAh battery, this smartphone is a colossal powerhouse that guarantees uninterrupted use for extended periods. Specifications: Display: 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels Rear Camera: 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth Front Camera: 32MP; 1080p60fps Processor: Snapdragon 732G Software: Android 11 Battery: 6000mAh with 20W fast charging

Pros Cons Good primary cameras Big and bulky Decent Price Slow charging Large 120Hz Display Competent performance

4. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion The 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen of the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is identical to that of the Moto G60 Phone. It has a 1080 x 2460 resolution so that you can play Full HD+ videos and games without experiencing any noticeable lags or blemishes. The phone is powered by the most recent version of Android, version 11. One of the benefits is this. This time, the business chose to equip the Moto G40 Fusion phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The CPU has 8nm processes built in. Specifications: Display: 6.8″screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Camera: 16 MP Front Camera with wide-angle, 64+8+2 MP Rear camera Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Features: Splashproof Memory: 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM: Dual SIM Battery: 6000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

Pros Cons Optimal performance Mediocre camera Great display quality Unobtrusive design Top-notch battery backup Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support

5. MOTOROLA e40 As usual, the Motorola Moto E40 has a fingerprint reader on the back of the logo, and the 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel improves colour gradation. Although the resolution is limited to 720p, given the device's price range, this may not be a problem. Equips the Unisoc T700 chipset, which, despite not having the best cloaking performance, is still substantially faster than the 1.6GHz version due to its configuration of a 1.8GHz octa-core. While the Unisoc T700 can equal the Helio G80 chipset, this chipset performs marginally better in terms of power than the Helio G70 processor. Equips the Unisoc T700 chipset, which, despite not having the best cloaking performance, is still substantially faster than the 1.6GHz version due to its configuration of a 1.8GHz octa-core. While the Unisoc T700 can equal the Helio G80 chipset, this chipset performs marginally better in terms of power than the Helio G70 processor. Specifications: Display: 6.4″ screen, 411 PPI, AMOLED Memory: 64 GB Storage Camera: 13 MP front camera, 50+8+2 Rear camera Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset SIM: Dual SIM Battery: 5000 mAh battery Features: Splashproof, IPX2

Pros Cons Android stock experience Without gorilla glass protection. Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. 720p resolution display. Latest Android 11 OS feature.

6. MOTOROLA e32s You are equipped with the capability to have the entire world at your fingertips thanks to an Octa-core processor, up to 4 GB of RAM, and enormous internal storage of 64 GB expandable up to 1 TB. Beautiful Display This Motorola smartphone's 90 Hz refresh rate ensures that there is less latency, allowing you to browse more quickly and experience fluid operation. Additionally, your smartphone's screen-to-body ratio is improved by the punch hole architecture, providing you with additional screen real estate. Specifications: Brand: Motorola OS Android: 12 Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Colour: Slate Gray Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Pros Cons Good camera The camera struggles with unfavourable lighting Good processor

7. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone To provide ultra-smooth performance and a flawless multitasking experience, the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G support is combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In all situations and lighting circumstances, the flagship 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 5MP TeleMacro sensor ensure excellent shooting and videography. With the help of the device's easy-to-use photography and videography modes and support for 8K video recording, anyone can easily take high-quality photos and videos. Specifications: Brand: Xiaomi Model Name: 11T Pro Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers OS Android: 1 MIUI 12.5 Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Pros Cons Latest UI Bugs are there 5G Enabled Good camera

Price of Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 40,000 at a glance:

Product Price MOTOROLA Edge 20 ₹ 34,999 Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) ₹ 13,999 MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19,999 MOTOROLA G40 Fusion ₹ 10, 999 MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) ₹ 16, 999 MOTOROLA e32s ₹ 12,999 Xiaomi 11T Pro ₹ 52, 999

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MOTOROLA Edge 20 Good Ram Sufficient storage space. Latest operating system. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) Excellent sound system Great battery backup Good design MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Great design Excellent speaker Good Ram MOTOROLA G40 Fusion Good RAM backup. Great Camera Large display with good resolution. MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) Large display with good resolution. Loaded with Android features Large display with good resolution. MOTOROLA e32s Lightweight Good for everyday use. Good storage space Xiaomi 11T Pro Great camera Fast processing Large display

Best value for money Looking for the most affordable phones on the market right now? The Motorola G40 Fusion is the greatest Motorola mobile phone under ₹40,000 in terms of value. The phone's large battery gives it a long battery life and a smooth user experience, and it fits easily in your pocket. The fact that it is lightweight is the icing on top. The phone has a camera so you can take good-quality pictures and record videos in addition to allowing you to make calls and send/receive SMS. Best overall The Motorola G40 Fusion is your best choice if you're seeking the greatest Motorola mobile phone overall that costs less than 40,000. The straightforward yet beautiful phone has a larger screen than other phones and is available in rose gold. Looking at the Motorola G40 Fusion's price makes using it more fun for everything from calling to SMS to capturing beautiful images. How to find the perfect motorola mobile phone for under ₹40,000? Before purchasing a phone for yourself, the most important decision is how much you are willing to pay. Buying phones with carrier subsidies that you can pay for over the course of a year or two in monthly installments will save you money upfront. Although these financing choices won't result in long-term cost savings, they will increase the price and feature set of the phone. Before you consider purchasing a cellphone, make a list of the main qualities it must have. Use the list to evaluate devices on various platforms and consider issues like whether you require a phone with a huge display. What is your main motivation for purchasing a mobile phone—gaming, browsing, etc.? It can be difficult to choose a smartphone for a loved one or yourself. There are ways to narrow your options while choosing a phone that satisfies all of your needs, allowing you to spend your money wisely on the features that are most important to you.

Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 40000 Is it wise to purchase a Motorola smartphone in 2022 for less than ₹ 40,000? You can purchase a Motorola mobile phone for about ₹40,000 if you only need it for basic tasks like talking, SMS, simple storage, taking photographs, and recording movies. Is dual-band Wi-Fi supported by the Moto G51? The Moto G51 does indeed feature dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) WiFi. Can one trust Motorola cell phones? Products from Motorola are incredibly secure. When a Motorola phone is first turned on or when the user makes it discoverable, that is the only time another device can find it. Even then, Motorola phones are only discoverable for 60 seconds, significantly restricting the amount of time a burglar has to enter. Are Moto G Phones waterproof? Sadly, the Moto G Power is not waterproof despite many other things. The Moto G Power lacks an official IP classification, making it not waterproof and not recommended for use in any type of water. This is true of many more affordable Android phones as well. Is Android updated by Motorola? The majority of phones receive these updates often from Motorola. upgrades to the Android operating system, which are newer versions of the software. Motorola gives eligible phones as quickly as possible access to Google OS updates. View More