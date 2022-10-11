Story Saved
New Delhi 26oCC
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
New Delhi 26oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best Motorola mobile phones under 40,000: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Motorola produces one of the oldest and most recognizable mobile phones in the world, even though it may not have the same market dominance as it once did. It is still making excellent Android phones. Here's a list of top Motorola smartphones currently in the market.

product info
Motorola is well known for its high-end and mid-range models of mobile phones.

Cell phones have unquestionably become an essential component of this digital society. The ability to make calls, send and receive texts, listen to music, play games, and shoot and view movies and images has significantly transformed how people communicate today.

The smartphone processor, often known as the chipset or SoC, controls almost every aspect of how your device works. Since the majority of these processors feature AI capabilities, they act as the system's brain and help make smartphones as clever as they are today. The size of smartphone displays seems to be continuously pushing the boundaries of what we might expect from a smartphone display. They have developed to the point that they resemble tablets and feature screens up to 6.9 inches. Here is a list of the top Motorola mobile phones around 50,000 after taking a look at some of the more affordable models.

1. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

The Motorola Moto Edge 20 is one of the greatest Motorola cell phones currently available. The smartphone's display is fantastic and has great viewing angles. When it comes to performance, the Moto Edge 20 is in no way lacking. Whatever tasks you assign the phone, it will complete them successfully. Even in good lighting, using a camera is fun. Battery life is not as good as what other products in this segment offer.

If you want a little phone that is comfortable to hold, Motorola's new Edge 20 is a fantastic choice. It is extraordinarily light and practically biscuit-thin when compared to the big phones we acquire.

Specifications:

Model Name: Edge 20

Screen Size: 6.7 Inches

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Colour: Frosted Emerald

ProsCons
Great displayNo stereo speakers
Easy-to-use user experience 
Excellent camera 
Good performance 
cellpic
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (128 GB) (6 GB RAM) (Cyber Teal, New)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)

It has a sleek design, a matte texture that feels nice to the touch on the back, and a large, 6.5-inch display that takes up most of the front of the phone (though there is a small "chin" at the bottom). Although it runs Android 12, it's not the ideal method to experience Google's most recent mobile operating system.

Specifications:

OS: ‎Android 12

Item Weight: 185 g

Special Features: ‎Front camera, rear camera

Batteries: ‎1 AAA battery is required. (included)

RAM: ‎4 GB

Item Part Number: ‎1

Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams

Other Display Features: ‎Wireless

ProsCons
Good battery lifeDisplay dim and lacking in resolution
The camera setup is solidVery slow performance
Big displayGlacial charging
cellpic
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)
17% off 11,589 13,999
Buy now

3. MOTOROLA G60

The rear of the new Moto G60 has a triple camera setup. It has a 108 MP primary camera sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor on the back. It has a high-resolution 32 MP front camera for taking photos and videos. With a gigantic 6000mAh battery, this smartphone is a colossal powerhouse that guarantees uninterrupted use for extended periods.

Specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels

Rear Camera: 108MP main+ 5MP macro + 2MP depth

Front Camera: 32MP; 1080p60fps

Processor: Snapdragon 732G

Software: Android 11

Battery: 6000mAh with 20W fast charging

ProsCons
Good primary camerasBig and bulky
Decent PriceSlow charging
Large 120Hz Display 
Competent performance 
cellpic
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champange, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

4. MOTOROLA G40 Fusion

The 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen of the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is identical to that of the Moto G60 Phone. It has a 1080 x 2460 resolution so that you can play Full HD+ videos and games without experiencing any noticeable lags or blemishes. The phone is powered by the most recent version of Android, version 11. One of the benefits is this. This time, the business chose to equip the Moto G40 Fusion phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The CPU has 8nm processes built in.

Specifications:

Display: 6.8″screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Camera: 16 MP Front Camera with wide-angle, 64+8+2 MP Rear camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Features: Splashproof

Memory: 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM: Dual SIM

Battery: 6000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

ProsCons
Optimal performanceMediocre camera
Great display qualityUnobtrusive design
Top-notch battery backup 
Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support 
cellpic
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion (Frosted Champagne, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
21% off 13,499 16,999
Buy now

5. MOTOROLA e40

As usual, the Motorola Moto E40 has a fingerprint reader on the back of the logo, and the 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel improves colour gradation. Although the resolution is limited to 720p, given the device's price range, this may not be a problem.

Equips the Unisoc T700 chipset, which, despite not having the best cloaking performance, is still substantially faster than the 1.6GHz version due to its configuration of a 1.8GHz octa-core. While the Unisoc T700 can equal the Helio G80 chipset, this chipset performs marginally better in terms of power than the Helio G70 processor. Equips the Unisoc T700 chipset, which, despite not having the best cloaking performance, is still substantially faster than the 1.6GHz version due to its configuration of a 1.8GHz octa-core. While the Unisoc T700 can equal the Helio G80 chipset, this chipset performs marginally better in terms of power than the Helio G70 processor.

Specifications:

Display: 6.4″ screen, 411 PPI, AMOLED

Memory: 64 GB Storage

Camera: 13 MP front camera, 50+8+2 Rear camera

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

SIM: Dual SIM

Battery: 5000 mAh battery

Features: Splashproof, IPX2

ProsCons
Android stock experienceWithout gorilla glass protection.
Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.720p resolution display.
Latest Android 11 OS feature. 
cellpic
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
8% off 10,100 10,999
Buy now

6. MOTOROLA e32s

You are equipped with the capability to have the entire world at your fingertips thanks to an Octa-core processor, up to 4 GB of RAM, and enormous internal storage of 64 GB expandable up to 1 TB. Beautiful Display This Motorola smartphone's 90 Hz refresh rate ensures that there is less latency, allowing you to browse more quickly and experience fluid operation. Additionally, your smartphone's screen-to-body ratio is improved by the punch hole architecture, providing you with additional screen real estate.

Specifications:

Brand: Motorola

OS Android: 12

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Colour: Slate Gray

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

ProsCons
Good cameraThe camera struggles with unfavourable lighting
Good processor 
cellpic
MOTOROLA e32s (Slate Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
16% off 10,875 12,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

To provide ultra-smooth performance and a flawless multitasking experience, the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G support is combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In all situations and lighting circumstances, the flagship 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 5MP TeleMacro sensor ensure excellent shooting and videography. With the help of the device's easy-to-use photography and videography modes and support for 8K video recording, anyone can easily take high-quality photos and videos.

Specifications:

Brand: Xiaomi

Model Name: 11T Pro

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS Android: 1 MIUI 12.5

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

ProsCons
Latest UIBugs are there
5G Enabled 
Good camera 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Moonlight White, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
30% off 36,999 52,999
Buy now

Price of Motorola mobile phones under 40,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
MOTOROLA Edge 20 34,999
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New) 13,999
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 19,999
MOTOROLA G40 Fusion 10, 999
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) 16, 999
MOTOROLA e32s 12,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 52, 999

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MOTOROLA Edge 20Good RamSufficient storage space.Latest operating system.
Moto G22 (64, Mint Green, New)Excellent sound systemGreat battery backupGood design
MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Great designExcellent speakerGood Ram
MOTOROLA G40 FusionGood RAM backup.Great CameraLarge display with good resolution.
MOTOROLA e40 (Carbon Gray, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)Large display with good resolution.Loaded with Android featuresLarge display with good resolution.
MOTOROLA e32sLightweightGood for everyday use.Good storage space
Xiaomi 11T ProGreat cameraFast processingLarge display

Best value for money

Looking for the most affordable phones on the market right now? The Motorola G40 Fusion is the greatest Motorola mobile phone under 40,000 in terms of value. The phone's large battery gives it a long battery life and a smooth user experience, and it fits easily in your pocket. The fact that it is lightweight is the icing on top. The phone has a camera so you can take good-quality pictures and record videos in addition to allowing you to make calls and send/receive SMS.

Best overall

The Motorola G40 Fusion is your best choice if you're seeking the greatest Motorola mobile phone overall that costs less than 40,000. The straightforward yet beautiful phone has a larger screen than other phones and is available in rose gold. Looking at the Motorola G40 Fusion's price makes using it more fun for everything from calling to SMS to capturing beautiful images.

How to find the perfect motorola mobile phone for under 40,000?

Before purchasing a phone for yourself, the most important decision is how much you are willing to pay. Buying phones with carrier subsidies that you can pay for over the course of a year or two in monthly installments will save you money upfront. Although these financing choices won't result in long-term cost savings, they will increase the price and feature set of the phone.

Before you consider purchasing a cellphone, make a list of the main qualities it must have. Use the list to evaluate devices on various platforms and consider issues like whether you require a phone with a huge display. What is your main motivation for purchasing a mobile phone—gaming, browsing, etc.?

It can be difficult to choose a smartphone for a loved one or yourself. There are ways to narrow your options while choosing a phone that satisfies all of your needs, allowing you to spend your money wisely on the features that are most important to you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Xiaomi 256 GB internal memory mobile phones: Our top picks
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 89% off on fashion jewellery
Discover top Micromax mobile phones under 50,000
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Women's footwear available at up to 61% off
Infinix mobile phones under 20,000: Buyer's guide

Motorola mobile phones under 40000

Is it wise to purchase a Motorola smartphone in 2022 for less than 40,000?

Is dual-band Wi-Fi supported by the Moto G51?

Can one trust Motorola cell phones?

Are Moto G Phones waterproof?

Is Android updated by Motorola?

View More
electronics FOR LESS