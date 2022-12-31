Best samsung phones - The ultimate 2022 buyers’ guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 02, 2023





Summary: This article is the ultimate buyer’s guide to the best Samsung phones in 2022. We have created a list of the best Samsung smartphones with various choices.

Best samsung phones

Smartphones have become a crucial part of our lives. Without smartphones, life seems stuck. Smartphones act as a conduit to communicate with the rest of the world. We can do innumerable tasks with smartphones. So, it is essential to pick the best phone with excellent features; while also keeping the best value-for-money product in mind. The best Samsung phones are available in different shapes and sizes to fit your needs. You can get the best budget model, a powerful one or a versatile foldable phone. We will guide you to pick the right one as per your needs. The Samsung Galaxy S22 phones can be the best bet; the Galaxy S22 Ultra tops the list in this range. The S22 Ultra has excellent features from the camera to its widescreen space. Whereas the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus have their own pros and they also cost less than the Ultra model. If you happen to purchase a Samsung device, just sure to install the first app on your Samsung Galaxy phone and the other hidden features that will change how you use your phone. There is a wide array of Samsung handsets starting from flagships to unique to pricey and to more affordable budget models. We have included the best of Samsung devices from all the categories in the list below. Product details 1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Do you want to buy the best Samsung phone? Your search ends here with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the apple of the eye in Samsung’s new lineup of flagship phones whose design is similar to the Galaxy Note model, even to the slot for holding the S Pen. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the brightest display, a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an improved camera. The larger sensor on the main camera is designed to let in more light which is suitable for low-light photography. The Portrait mode also has been improved. Samsung has released the updates for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera t, including performance boost to portrait mode. Specifications Screen size: 6.8”

Android version: 12 with one UI 4.1

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Fast charging: 45W

Rear camera: 108MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 2 10MP telephotos

Front camera: 40MP

Pros Cons Faster S pen Price is at the higher end Bright display Less RAM The camera has low-light performance

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus falls between the low-cost Galaxy S22 and the feature-packed Galaxy S22 Ultra. But the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is unique in its special ways. You get a terrific experience with the Galaxy S22 Plus than Galaxy S22 Ultra, which comes with a high price tag. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that powers the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The S22 Ultra has more advanced camera specs, but the Galaxy S22 Plus specialises in low-light photography. You also get the same feature of a bright display and fast 45W charging as found in the Galaxy S22. Specifications Screen size: 6.6

Android version; 12 with one UI 4.1

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB/128GB, 256GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Fast charging; Yes, 45W

Rear camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 10MP

Pros Cons Bright display Battery life is not up to the mark Fast charging No charger Improved zoom feature

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung S22 has got almost the same features as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but you can experience these features at a lesser price than the Ultra. The Galaxy S22 has the same chipset that is found in the more expensive versions of the S22. it also has a brighter screen than its predecessor. The camera also has advanced features that capture great low-light photos and incredible portrait shots. Unlike other flagship phones in the same price range, the Galaxy S22 has a telephoto which supports 3x optical zoom. Charging isn't as fast as in other Galaxy S22 models and the battery life needs to be improved. But this handset can be said to be a good one that money can buy. Specifications Screen size: 6.1” Dynamic AMO LED (2340 X 1080)

Android version; 12 with one UI 4.1

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB/128GB, 256GB

Battery: 3700mAh

Fast charging; Yes, 25W

Rear camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3X telephoto

Front camera: 10MP

Pros Cons Most affordable Poor battery life Excellent performance No charger Bright display Telephoto lens

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable phone in Samsung phones. You can easily multitask by adding a taskbar., and there is the option of dragging and dropping content between more apps when many are running side by side. There is an improved camera system on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the 50 MP main sensor as the Galaxy S22 series. The galaxy Z Fold 4 also supersedes the iPhone 13 Pro Max and beat it in a few shots. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bright display, a slim hinge and narrow bezels. The battery life is also good. If you are looking for a foldable phone, you can effortlessly choose Galaxy Z Fold 4. Specifications Screen size: Interior- 7.6” OLED (2208X1768; 120Hz); Exterior- 6.2” (2268x832;120Hz) CPU

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 12GB Storage:256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 10MP, 4MP under-display

Pros Cons Multitasking with taskbar Price is high Bright display Heavy and bulky Advanced cameras

5. Samsung Galaxy A53 The Samsung Galaxy A53 falls in the midrange category of phones. This phone has an overall reasonable performance which refreshes at 120 Hz and it is also hundreds less than the other Samsung flagship phones. But you have to compromise with a less powerful Exynos 1280 chipset because Snapdragon silicon is absent here unlike in other Galaxy S22 series. The price of this phone is low, which is equal to the cost of the Google Pixel 6a and comes with a sturdy design and quite a bit of software updates. If you are in love with Samsung phones and looking for the best cheap phone, then the Galaxy A53 is the right choice. Specifications Screen size: Interior- 6.5”

Android Version; 12 with One UI 4.1

Processor: Exynos 1280

RAM: 6GB/ 128 GB

Rear camera: 564MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth

Front camera: 32MP

Pros Cons Bright display with 120Hz refresh rate There was no need of macro and depth sensors Expandable storage up to 1 TB

6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 If you are someone who is looking for a big screen with a compact design, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the one for you. Not only is the design sleeker, but the battery life is also good. Thai phone has a longer battery life than its predecessor. The display of Galaxy Z Flip 4 is nice with the folding 6.7-inch Super AMOLED. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor makes this foldable a little powerful. The night mode feature in the camera is something to reckon with. Apple and Google cannot compete it Galaxy Z Flip 4 in this feature. But daytime photos could have improved. Specifications Screen size: 6.7” FHD AMOLED (2640X1080) inner, 1.9” AMOLED (260X512) cover CPU

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB Storage/Expandable: 128GB,256GB, 512GB

Camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide,

Front camera: 10MP

Pros Cons Good battery life Not much upgrade in camera Overall performance is good Display crease is visible

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Built-in S Pen Bright display Nightography Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Sleek design 4nm processor Nightography Samsung Galaxy S22 Dynamic AMOLED display 4nm processor Nightography Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Slim & pocket friendly Pro grade camera Water-resistant Samsung Galaxy A53 Bluetooth enabled Built-in GPS Dual sim Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Faster charging Pocket friendly Water resistant

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy A53 is the best value for money product. The overall performance of this phone is quite up to the mark. If you are a Samsung fan, you’ll get this phone at an affordable price with many software updates. Best overall product The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 falls under the best overall product as it has a larger screen with a compact design along with a good battery life. You will fall in love with the night mode feature in the camera. How to find the perfect best Samsung phone in 2022? Choosing a Samsung phone depends on how much money you’re willing to spend. Obviously, you won’t go for a Galaxy S22 Ultra if you are not prepared for it. But there are other factors too that have to be taken into consideration before buying your Samsung phone. Firstly, you should prioritise the purpose of your phone. If you want it as a productive device, then you can go for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4 as they both support the S Pen. The S Pen comes with the S22 Ultra and it is optional with the foldable. If you are someone who is passionate about photography, then pick the ones in the Galaxy S series and all three S22 models have excellent camera features. For someone who is looking for budget Samsung phones, the Galaxy S21 FE is recommended. The Galaxy A lineup is available at a much lower cost with a cut down on some features. Product and price list

S.no Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ₹ 1,09,999 2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus ₹ 57,998 3. Samsung Galaxy S22 ₹ 88,999 4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ₹ 1,54,998 5. Samsung Galaxy A53 ₹ 33,499 6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ₹ 81,990

