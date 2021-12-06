Best smartwatches under 10,000: Now monitor many aspects of health in real time

Post pandemic many people have turned to fitness and well-being. They have become more conscious and aware about their bodies. Hence, this explains the prevalence of smartwatches. Well, to be sure, certainly smartwatches are sleek in design and make for a stylish wear. However, their success can be majorly attributed to the host of features they come equipped with. The highlight of smartwatches is how they allow an individual to monitor their sleep cycle, stress levels, heart rate, and more on the go. What can be better than this? Moreover, they come with in-built alexa, and many sport modes, too. You can receive and send messages, tune in to music, monitor your performance in varying sports and so on instantly. We are sure by now you are thinking why did you not think of buying this amazing device before. Well, it is never too late. You can buy

for yourself, and even gift them to your close pal or family member you care about. To help you pick one, we have curated a list of trusted smartwatches under ₹10,000. They are affordable and very useful. Take a look.1. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smart Watch

This stunning-looking smartwatch features a 1.55" inches HD display screen. It boasts of a 10-day battery life, and is available in many gorgeous and trendy colours. You can also monitor your health on the go by monitoring the heart rate 24x7 and oxygen levels. The best part is it comes with swappable straps, allowing one to pick and choose from a range of colours as per one's mood. It is compatible with both android and iOS. It also comes with an in-built alexa.Other features:1) 5ATM Waterproof2) Bluetooth v4.23) 500 NITS of brightness4) Cloud-based and customisable watch facesMRP: ₹5,999.00Deal of the day: ₹4,149.002. Amazfit GTS2 Mini Smart Watch

This smartwatch is lightweight and super stylish to make a case for fashion inspiration. The 1.55" AMOLED display screen with high 314 PPI resolution makes way for clearer pictures and sharper details. It comes with 70+ built-in sports modes and built-in alexa. You can monitor your heart rate, sleep cycle, and stress levels, among other things. Besides, it has a battery life of 14 days.Other features:1) 5 ATM water-resistant2) Always-on AMOLED display3) Online voice assistant4) Personalised watch facesMRP: ₹9,999.00Deal of the day: ₹6,998.003. realme Smart Watch S Pro

This 1.39 inches AMOLED display touchscreen allows one to monitor oxygen levels and heart rate. It comes with smart controls, allowing you to access your pictures, or change music on the go. It has a premium look and feel to it. The stainless steel dial with super thin bezels and corning gorilla glass 3 is a perfect pick to make waves in the fashion circle. Besides, it has a battery life of up to 14 days. It supports the tracking of 15 sports modes which include swimming, cricket, yoga and more. Other features:1) High precision dual-satellite low power GPS for independent location monitoring2) 454x454 pixels resolution with up to 450 nits brightness3) 5ATM water resistance up to 50m4) 100+ stylish watch faces5) Powerful dual processorMRP: ₹12,999.00Deal of the day: ₹9,999.004. Helix TIMEX METALFIT 2.0 smartwatch

It features built-in microphone, speaker and dial pad that allow one to make call and receive them on the go. The 1.5" HD IPS display looks attractive and stylish. You can change the straps from a range of colours. It is also lightweight and has a sleek design. You can keep a tab on all your health parameters, as this smartwatch allows one to monitor stress levels, oxygen levels, and heart rate levels. You can also track the activity of different sports with the help of built-in 20 sport modes. Other features:1) Unlimited watch faces2) IP67 water resistant3) Battery life up to 7 days with the call function disengaged and for up to 72 hours with the call function activeMRP: ₹5,999.00Deal of the day: ₹3,499.00At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

