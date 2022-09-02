Best speakers under ₹ 10000: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Here is a list of 10 speakers under ₹ 10,000 that are affordable and provide the best audio quality for their price. Their advanced features, stunning functionality and excellent sound quality distinguish them from other ordinary speakers.

When it comes to enjoying good music, having good speakers is half the job done.

If you are a music lover, a good speaker is a must-have. So, if you are looking for some excellent speakers, then this guide will assist you. Here we have mentioned the list of best speakers under 10000. With their amazing sound quality and high bass, you can listen to music all day long without any technical glitches or disturbances. 10 most reliable and high-quality speakers under ₹10,000: 1) JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic The JBL Flip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes in vibrant colours and has a rugged fabric design. You can easily connect 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker, and the best part is that it offers more than 12 hours of playtime and JBL signature sound with a bass radiator. It is currently available at Rs. 6,999 on Amazon. Specifications: Brand: JBL Special feature: Waterproof Model Name: Flip 4 Connector type: Bluetooth Speaker type: Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Pros Cons Have well-balanced sound quality The volume is not loud enough Has premium quality charging cables No option to accept phone calls

2) JBL Charge 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker This JBL Charge 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available on Amazon only for Rs. 9,999. Its stunning feature includes a JBL legendary sound experience, 20 hours of playtime, a dual passive bass radiator, and a high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker. Specifications: Brand: JBL Unique feature: IPX7 Waterproof, dual fabric rugged material and JBL Connect+ Model Name: Charge 4 Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth Speaker type: Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Speaker does not have any phone support It has a good cloth-like grip It is relatively heavy to carry

3) Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers These Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers are completely waterproof, making them reliable for pool parties and even a day at the beach. They have an incredible playtime of 20 hours and can be bought only at Rs. 5,299 on Amazon! Specifications: Brand: Tribit Special feature: IPX7 Waterproof, Build-in microphone Model Name: IC-BTS30 Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Speaker type: Surround sound, computer and outdoor.

Pros Cons It is dustproof Speaker has hushed audio Bluetooth has an appreciable range with no latency issues.

4) Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable Speaker These Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speakers have built-in FM and a 5H charging time. The speakers have an LED display and RGB lights with a Bluetooth range of 10m. All of this is available at just Rs. 5,999 on Amazon. Specifications: Brand: Zebronics BT version: 5.0 Output power: 40W Playback time: 6-6.5 hrs Net weight: 3.84 Kg

Pros Cons Decent mic and high-quality mic to operate Average remote frequency Lightweight with good battery backup Relatively heavy

5) Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker with 6 Equaliser Modes This Croma 500W PMPO party speaker has 6 equaliser modes and a rich bass speaker that allows you to answer calls and play/pause music according to your convenience. The best part is that it is available just for Rs. 5,999 on Amazon. Grab it ASAP! Specifications: Brand: Croma Special features: IPX7 Wireless, Bluetooth Model Name: CRSPO50BPE260101 Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Speaker type: Subwoofer

Pros Cons Amazing built-in quality Has connectivity problems Complete value for money Not for big parties

6) AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P | Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker These AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P wireless party speakers have the power to make your party alive with their extra deep base and 80 Watt of sound quality. It has 8 hours of playtime, a portable design, and a telescopic handle, all under Rs. 8,990. Grab it now! Specifications: Brand: AKAI Unique features: IPX7 Wireless, Bluetooth, portable Model Name: PM 80-P Connectivity type: Bluetooth Speaker type: Satellite

Pros Cons Are splashproof and waterproof The speaker is heavy The sound is loud and of good quality Buttons seem loose

7) Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speakers are created with enduring metal and have 10 hours of playtime. They are currently available for Rs. 4,999 on Amazon. Specifications: Brand: Harman Unique features: IPX7 Wireless, Bluetooth, portable Model Name: PM 80-P Connectivity type: Bluetooth Speaker type: Satellite

Pros Cons The design is quite elegant, and the feels are amazing The bass is average as compared to the price The speaker does not shatter the sound at a high volume Has connectivity problems

8) Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker Portronics Dash, 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, has multicoloured red lights that keep the party going with its long battery life. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a 6600 mah battery, just for Rs. 6,999. Specifications: Brand: Portronics Special features: USB Pendrive, TWS function, Bluetooth 5.0, and a battery that lasts up to 9 hours. Model Name: Dash 12 Connectivity type: Bluetooth, Wireless, Auxiliary, USB Speaker type: Soundbar.

Pros Cons Great connectivity No fast-charging Affordable price Poor battery life

9) JBL Flip 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic These JBP Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth speakers have a 3000 mah rechargeable battery with 12 hours of playtime and an awe-inspiring stereo sound. It has a rugged fabric design, party-boost compatible features, and JBL Connect+, available only at Rs. 9,999. Specifications: Brand: JBL Special feature: Waterproof Model Name: Flip 4 Connectivity type: Bluetooth, Wireless, USB Speaker type: Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Pros Cons Excellent built-in quality The speaker is mono and has a single driver Well balanced sound Awful and muddy sound

10) Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers have built-in MP3 encoding support, a TF card reader and a mic just for just Rs. 8,999. Specifications: Brand: Artis Special features: Subwoofer, Radio, remote control. Model Name: BT912 Connectivity type: Bluetooth, Wireless, USB, Auxiliary Speaker type: Outdoor

Pros Cons Mic quality is excellent and can be used for singing and announcements It has more vocal sound than a music sound Has good echo Radio FM connection is poor

Price of speakers at a glance:

Product Price JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic Rs. 6,999 JBL Charge 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 9,999 Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers Rs. 5,299 Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable Speaker Rs. 7,170 Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker with 6 Equalizer Mode Rs, 5,999 AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P | Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker Rs. 8,990 Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 4,999 Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker Rs. 6,999 JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic Rs. 5,999 Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Rs. 8,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic It is waterproof Has voice assistant integration Can be linked to more than 100 JBL connect+enabled speakers JBL Charge 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Has dual fabric and rugged material Is IPX7 Waterproof Has a built-in power bank Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers Has innovative Xbox technology Provides 360-degree immersive sound Has 2600 mah rechargeable battery Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable Speaker Has a wireless mic and remote control Has AUX connectivity technology Offers mono surround sound channel configuration Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker with 6 Equalizer Mode The speaker provides a recording function Has a 5.0 Bluetooth version for better stability Comes with a wired mic and a seven-segment white LED display AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P | Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker This speaker is IPX4 SPLASHPROOF Offers Karaoke support with wireless mic Sound Control Panel has backlighting Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker The speakers are ultra-portable Have eco-cancelling earphones Has an IPX7 Waterproof system Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker Provides voice assistance for hands-free operation Has an equaliser function to adjust musical components Has a wired karaoke mic that makes house parties perfect JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic Offers both Siri and Google as their voice assistant. is IPX7 waterproof Has noise and eco-cancelling speakerphones Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker It has a 12-inch-long subwoofer 8-meter operating range FM radio and remote control

Best value for money speakers for you under ₹10,000 Out of all the speakers mentioned in the list above, Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-portable Bluetooth Speakers are the most affordable and offer high-quality as well. It is portable and takes up less space in the room. It is versatile and can be carried to different places easily, so, you can listen to high-quality soothing music anytime and anywhere. They can be easily connected to your smartphone, tablet, or any other electronic device using Bluetooth. Best overall speaker from the list Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Party Bluetooth Speakers are the best overall speakers on the list. They are both budget-friendly and reliable, making them the best. They are a good option for day-to-day use and even for a small gatherings. If you want to listen to music while cooking food, doing the laundry, or any activity where you cannot use earbuds, earphones, or headphones, this speaker will be your best purchase. These speakers can even help you have a good night's sleep. In your bedroom, you can play a relaxing song and use it to either get your kid to sleep or yourself. The challenging task of finding the perfect speaker for yourself To buy the perfect speaker for yourself, you should be absolutely clear about these two questions. The first is your budget, and the second is your requirement. Once you have answers to these two questions, you can easily find the perfect device for yourself. Check the benefits, advantages, reliability factors, brand, model specifications, and various other advanced features as well. But do not forget to see the drawbacks; believe it or not, each device has its own list of pros and cons. Check out the speakers and compare them with your requirements and choose the one that is within your budget.