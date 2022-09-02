Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best speakers under 10000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 02, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Here is a list of 10 speakers under 10,000 that are affordable and provide the best audio quality for their price. Their advanced features, stunning functionality and excellent sound quality distinguish them from other ordinary speakers.

When it comes to enjoying good music, having good speakers is half the job done.

If you are a music lover, a good speaker is a must-have. So, if you are looking for some excellent speakers, then this guide will assist you. Here we have mentioned the list of best speakers under 10000.

With their amazing sound quality and high bass, you can listen to music all day long without any technical glitches or disturbances.

10 most reliable and high-quality speakers under 10,000:

1) JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

The JBL Flip 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker comes in vibrant colours and has a rugged fabric design. You can easily connect 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker, and the best part is that it offers more than 12 hours of playtime and JBL signature sound with a bass radiator. It is currently available at Rs. 6,999 on Amazon.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Special feature: Waterproof

Model Name: Flip 4

Connector type: Bluetooth

Speaker type: Portable Bluetooth Speakers

ProsCons
Have well-balanced sound qualityThe volume is not loud enough
Has premium quality charging cablesNo option to accept phone calls
JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound with Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, JBL Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Squad)
30% off
6,999 9,999
Buy now

2) JBL Charge 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This JBL Charge 4 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available on Amazon only for Rs. 9,999. Its stunning feature includes a JBL legendary sound experience, 20 hours of playtime, a dual passive bass radiator, and a high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Unique feature: IPX7 Waterproof, dual fabric rugged material and JBL Connect+

Model Name: Charge 4

Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth

Speaker type: Portable Bluetooth Speakers

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeSpeaker does not have any phone support
It has a good cloth-like gripIt is relatively heavy to carry
JBL Charge 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, 7500mAh Built-in Powerbank, JBL Connect+, IPX7 Waterproof, AUX & Type C (Without Mic, Blue)
31% off
10,999 15,999
Buy now

3) Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers

These Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers are completely waterproof, making them reliable for pool parties and even a day at the beach. They have an incredible playtime of 20 hours and can be bought only at Rs. 5,299 on Amazon!

Specifications:

Brand: Tribit

Special feature: IPX7 Waterproof, Build-in microphone

Model Name: IC-BTS30

Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Speaker type: Surround sound, computer and outdoor.

ProsCons
It is dustproofSpeaker has hushed audio
Bluetooth has an appreciable range with no latency issues. 
Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless Speakers with Mic-360° Surround Sound,Enhanced Bass(Independent XBass Button),Wireless Dual Pair,IPX7 Waterproof,20H Playtime,Outdoor Portable Speaker,Camouflage
17% off
5,799 6,999
Buy now

4) Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable Speaker

These Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speakers have built-in FM and a 5H charging time. The speakers have an LED display and RGB lights with a Bluetooth range of 10m. All of this is available at just Rs. 5,999 on Amazon.

Specifications:

Brand: Zebronics

BT version: 5.0

Output power: 40W

Playback time: 6-6.5 hrs

Net weight: 3.84 Kg

ProsCons
Decent mic and high-quality mic to operateAverage remote frequency
Lightweight with good battery backupRelatively heavy
Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable Speaker Supporting LED Display, RGB Lights, USB, SD Card, AUX, MIC in, FM, TWS & Comes with Wireless MIC + Remote Control.
18% off
7,170 8,699
Buy now

5) Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker with 6 Equaliser Modes

This Croma 500W PMPO party speaker has 6 equaliser modes and a rich bass speaker that allows you to answer calls and play/pause music according to your convenience. The best part is that it is available just for Rs. 5,999 on Amazon. Grab it ASAP!

Specifications:

Brand: Croma

Special features: IPX7 Wireless, Bluetooth

Model Name: CRSPO50BPE260101

Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Speaker type: Subwoofer

ProsCons
Amazing built-in qualityHas connectivity problems
Complete value for moneyNot for big parties
Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker with 6 Equalizer Modes, Rich Bass, Built in LED Lights, Latest Bluetooth Connectivity, Comes with Wired Mic, Recording Function, Seven Segment White LED Display (12 Months Warranty) (CRSP050BPE260101, Black)
40% off
5,999 10,000
Buy now

6) AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P | Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

These AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P wireless party speakers have the power to make your party alive with their extra deep base and 80 Watt of sound quality. It has 8 hours of playtime, a portable design, and a telescopic handle, all under Rs. 8,990. Grab it now!

Specifications:

Brand: AKAI

Unique features: IPX7 Wireless, Bluetooth, portable

Model Name: PM 80-P

Connectivity type: Bluetooth

Speaker type: Satellite

ProsCons
Are splashproof and waterproofThe speaker is heavy
The sound is loud and of good qualityButtons seem loose
AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P | Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker | 80W RMS | Dynamic Light Show | Upto 8Hrs Playtime | Portable Outdoor Party Speaker| Karaoke Support with Wireless Mic| (Black)
31% off
8,990 12,990
Buy now

7) Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speakers are created with enduring metal and have 10 hours of playtime. They are currently available for Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.

Specifications:

Brand: Harman

Unique features: IPX7 Wireless, Bluetooth, portable

Model Name: PM 80-P

Connectivity type: Bluetooth

Speaker type: Satellite

ProsCons
The design is quite elegant, and the feels are amazingThe bass is average as compared to the price
The speaker does not shatter the sound at a high volumeHas connectivity problems
Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 10 Hours of Playtime and IPX7 Waterproof (Blue)
38% off
4,999 7,999
Buy now

8) Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

Portronics Dash, 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, has multicoloured red lights that keep the party going with its long battery life. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a 6600 mah battery, just for Rs. 6,999.

Specifications:

Brand: Portronics

Special features: USB Pendrive, TWS function, Bluetooth 5.0, and a battery that lasts up to 9 hours.

Model Name: Dash 12

Connectivity type: Bluetooth, Wireless, Auxiliary, USB

Speaker type: Soundbar.

ProsCons
Great connectivityNo fast-charging
Affordable pricePoor battery life
Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker with Wired Karaoke Mic, TWS Function, Multicolor LED Light, USB Pen Drive, Aux-in Slot, Upto 9Hrs Playtime(Black)
43% off
7,399 12,999
Buy now

9) JBL Flip 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic

These JBP Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth speakers have a 3000 mah rechargeable battery with 12 hours of playtime and an awe-inspiring stereo sound. It has a rugged fabric design, party-boost compatible features, and JBL Connect+, available only at Rs. 9,999.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Special feature: Waterproof

Model Name: Flip 4

Connectivity type: Bluetooth, Wireless, USB

Speaker type: Portable Bluetooth Speaker

ProsCons
Excellent built-in qualityThe speaker is mono and has a single driver
Well balanced soundAwful and muddy sound
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Design, JBL PartyBoost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)
9% off
9,999 10,999
Buy now

10) Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth Speakers have built-in MP3 encoding support, a TF card reader and a mic just for just Rs. 8,999.

Specifications:

Brand: Artis

Special features: Subwoofer, Radio, remote control.

Model Name: BT912

Connectivity type: Bluetooth, Wireless, USB, Auxiliary

Speaker type: Outdoor

ProsCons
Mic quality is excellent and can be used for singing and announcementsIt has more vocal sound than a music sound
Has good echoRadio FM connection is poor
Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with USB/FM/TF Card Reader/AUX in/Mic in Portable Bluetooth Speaker
37% off
9,499 14,999
Buy now

Price of speakers at a glance:

ProductPrice
JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with MicRs. 6,999
JBL Charge 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth SpeakerRs. 9,999
Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless SpeakersRs. 5,299
Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable SpeakerRs.  7,170
Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker with 6 Equalizer ModeRs, 5,999
AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P | Wireless Bluetooth Party SpeakerRs. 8,990
Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth SpeakerRs. 4,999
Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party SpeakerRs. 6,999
JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with MicRs. 5,999
Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth SpeakerRs. 8,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with MicIt is waterproofHas voice assistant integrationCan be linked to more than 100 JBL connect+enabled speakers
JBL Charge 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth SpeakerHas dual fabric and rugged materialIs IPX7 WaterproofHas a built-in power bank
Tribit StormBox 24W Bluetooth Wireless SpeakersHas innovative Xbox technologyProvides 360-degree immersive soundHas 2600 mah rechargeable battery
Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox Party Portable SpeakerHas a wireless mic and remote controlHas AUX connectivity technologyOffers mono surround sound channel configuration
Croma 500W PMPO Party Speaker with 6 Equalizer ModeThe speaker provides a recording functionHas a 5.0 Bluetooth version for better stabilityComes with a wired mic and a seven-segment white LED display
AKAI PartyMate Pro PM-80P | Wireless Bluetooth Party SpeakerThis speaker is IPX4 SPLASHPROOFOffers Karaoke support with wireless micSound Control Panel has backlighting
Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-Portable Bluetooth SpeakerThe speakers are ultra-portableHave eco-cancelling earphonesHas an IPX7 Waterproof system
Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Bluetooth Party SpeakerProvides voice assistance for hands-free operationHas an equaliser function to adjust musical componentsHas a wired karaoke mic that makes house parties perfect
JBL Flip 4, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with MicOffers both Siri and Google as their voice assistant.is IPX7 waterproofHas noise and eco-cancelling speakerphones
Artis BT912 Outdoor Bluetooth SpeakerIt has a 12-inch-long subwoofer8-meter operating rangeFM radio and remote control

Best value for money speakers for you under 10,000

Out of all the speakers mentioned in the list above, Harman Kardon Fly Neo Ultra-portable Bluetooth Speakers are the most affordable and offer high-quality as well. It is portable and takes up less space in the room. It is versatile and can be carried to different places easily, so, you can listen to high-quality soothing music anytime and anywhere.

They can be easily connected to your smartphone, tablet, or any other electronic device using Bluetooth.

Best overall speaker from the list

Portronics Dash 12 60W Wireless Party Bluetooth Speakers are the best overall speakers on the list. They are both budget-friendly and reliable, making them the best. They are a good option for day-to-day use and even for a small gatherings.

If you want to listen to music while cooking food, doing the laundry, or any activity where you cannot use earbuds, earphones, or headphones, this speaker will be your best purchase.

These speakers can even help you have a good night's sleep. In your bedroom, you can play a relaxing song and use it to either get your kid to sleep or yourself.

The challenging task of finding the perfect speaker for yourself

To buy the perfect speaker for yourself, you should be absolutely clear about these two questions. The first is your budget, and the second is your requirement. Once you have answers to these two questions, you can easily find the perfect device for yourself.

Check the benefits, advantages, reliability factors, brand, model specifications, and various other advanced features as well. But do not forget to see the drawbacks; believe it or not, each device has its own list of pros and cons. Check out the speakers and compare them with your requirements and choose the one that is within your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Buying guide: Best 6 kg washing machines
Vitamin E for hair can be your hack to boost sheen, strength of strands
Best Xiaomi 4 GB RAM mobile phones
Best Vivo phones in India promise value for money and great camera specs
Xiaomi 8GB internal memory mobile phones
electronics FOR LESS