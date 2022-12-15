Best storage water heaters - Top 10 to consider buying By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you planning to buy the best storage water heaters? Besides heating water, these also store hot water for a couple of hours which makes them convenient to use.

When buying the best storage water heaters, the prime consideration we all look for is storage. Besides that, electricity consumption, looks, and brand value play an important role. If you are looking for the best storage water heaters, many well-known electronic appliance brands have several reliable models in the market that come at attractive prices and a myriad of advanced features. Moreover, these will not just solve the basic purpose of heating and storing water but can also add aesthetic value to your bathrooms. So, without any further ado, scroll down for some of the best storage water heaters you can choose from! 1. AO Smith 15 litre storage water heater You cannot talk about the best storage water heaters without mentioning AO Smith. This water heater is durable, and stylish and comes with a sturdy tank. With a 5-star heat rating and insulated PUF, it ensures heat retention and can save electricity costs. The brand gives a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and a 3-year warranty on the heating elements. Priced at ₹7,349, this is a reliable purchase. Also, note that it is available in a 25-litre variant. Specifications: Brand: AO Smith Capacity: 15 litres Power Source: Electric Weight: 11.8kg Colour: White

Pros Cons Minimalist and stylish design Only comes in white colour Extended Warranty Value for money

2. Crompton Amica 15-L 5-star rated storage water heater Crompton is another reliable household brand when it comes to best storage water heaters. It is a 5-star rated water heater that is perfect for small families. It comes with a 15-litre storage tank and a powerful heating element. The anti-rust technology makes the model ideal for places with hard water. The product is priced at ₹6,899 and is also available in a 25-litre version. Specifications: Brand: Crompton Colour: White and black Capacity: 15 litres Weight: 8.2 Kg Power source: Electric

Pros Cons Energy Efficient Poor customer support Corrosion Protection Powerful heating element Economical

Economical 3. Crompton Arno Neo 15L Storage Water Heater For those looking for the best storage water heater at a decent price, Crompton Arno Neo is an ideal choice. This is a high-energy efficient storage water heater with a 15 litres capacity. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and fast heating technology that helps you save on electricity bills. It also has a plethora of features like a thermostat, multi-function valve, corrosion resistance, and auto-cut feature. The product is priced at ₹6199 and comes with 2 years overall warranty. Specifications: Brand: Crompton Colour: White Energy rating: 5 stars Weight: 7.8 kg Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Heat retention technology Not stylish looking Anti-corrosion Quite big in terms of size 3-level safety feature

4. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater AO Smith is one of the most reliable brands when it comes to buying the best storage water heaters. This model is compact and stylish and comes with a premium-looking design. With a 5-star energy rating and a long-lasting anode rod, this model is worth the price. Available at the price of ₹10,299, it has a glass-coated heating element to protect the body from scaling which further extends the life of the heating element. Specifications: Brand: AO Smith Colour: White Power Source: Corded, electric Energy rating: 5-star Warranty: 7 years

Pros Cons Premium look and design Costlier than other models Best selling brand Long-lasting anode rod 7-year warranty

5. Panasonic Duro Digi 25L Water Heater When it comes to home appliances, Panasonic is a renowned brand, and Duro Digital is one of the best storage water heaters available in the market. Priced at ₹10,999 it comes with a 5-star energy rating, digital display, and spill-resistant technology. It also comes with corrosion resistance and 8 bar pressure that makes the unit highly durable. Also, the geyser comes with free installation and pipes. Specifications: Brand: Panasonic Colour: White Installation: Vertical Weight: 15.2 kg Warranty: 3 years

Pros Cons Energy efficient Comparatively expensive Corrosion resistance Free Installation IPX 4 Technology Digital display

6. Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical 5-Star Storage Water Heater If you are looking for a geyser that is not just one of the best storage water heaters but also compact and stylish, Racold Eterno Pro is the right pick for you. Priced at ₹8,999, it comes with a Titanium enamelled heating element which is more efficient and reliable. The unique polymer coating protects the tank from hard water and smart bath technology helps save on electricity costs. Specifications: Brand: Racold Colour: White and violet Capacity: 25 litres Weight: 10 kg Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Smart bath technology Takes time to heat water Ideal for large families Comparatively expensive Corrosion resistant 5-star energy rating

7. Orient Electric Enamour Plus Vertical Storage Water Heater Orient too is one of the best storage water heater brands in the market. The product is fairly priced at ₹7,890 in spite of the massive 25-litre storage capacity. It comes with 3-setting thermostats for regulating temperature, glass lined tank, a 5-star rating, and PUF insulation. With all these features, the product is reliable, competitive, and fairly priced. It also has an anti-bacterial Japanese technology which makes the heater stand out in the market. Specifications: Brand: Orient Colour: White and grey Capacity: 25 litres Energy rating: 5-star Weight: 13.2 kg

Pros Cons Corrosion resistance The electric cord is very small Shockproof plastic body Equipped with multiple features Energy efficient

8. V-Guard Calino 25L Storage Water Heater V-Guard is a brand known for its affordable and durable home appliances. V-Guard Calino is surely the best storage water heater from this brand. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and PUF insulation technology that keeps the water hot for a longer time. The inner tank and heating element are enamel coated to make it corrosion resistant and the geyser is apt for hard water usage. The geyser cuts off electricity automatically once the water is heated, saving electricity costs further. This model also comes with free installation PAN India at a price of ₹11,328. Specifications: Brand: V-Guard Colour: White Capacity: 25 litres Energy rating: 5 stars Weight: 14.12 kg Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Highly energy efficient Very large in size Perfect for large families More expensive Suitable for high-rise buildings

9. Crompton Solarium Qube 15L smart storage water heater For those who want more than the ordinary, Crompton Solarium comes as a unique blend of style, technology and features. Besides a 15-litre tank, anti-rust technology and a high energy rating, this one comes with Wi-Fi connectivity at a price of ₹13,699. This Alexa-enabled smart storage heater is one of the best storage water heaters on the market. You can now control the heater from anywhere through the Crompton mobile app on your mobile. It comes with a digital display and various features like an energy consumption tracker, pre-set timer, smart scheduler and customised bath modes. Specifications: Brand: Crompton Colour: White Capacity: 15L Weight: 8kg Control: Wifi, Voice control Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Voice control It is expensive Smart features Takes time to heat water Rust proof body Stylish design

10. Havells Adonia 15L smart storage water heater This is the best storage water heater if you are looking for a stylish smart water heater for your bathrooms. It can be controlled through your Android and iOS devices when you connect it to Wi-Fi. It lets you control temperature, schedule heating and use Alexa and Google Home for voice control. There are colour-changing LEDs that indicate heating levels and a digital display that shows the temperature. It can withstand high pressure and is more durable due to the anti-corrosion technology used in the heater. The product is competitively priced at ₹14,999. Specifications: Brand: Havells Colour: Off White Capacity: 15L Control: Wifi, Voice control Warranty: two years

Pros Cons Voice control and WiFi It is expensive Smart features Takes time to heat water Rust proof body Wi-Fi connectivity is not reliable Stylish design Digital display

Feature comparison table

Product Smart control Value for money Stylish design AO Smith 15L storage water heater No Yes No Crompton Amica 15L No Yes No Crompton Arno Neo No Yes No AO Smith SDS Green No No Yes Panasonic Duro Digital No No No Racold Eterno Pro No Yes No Orient Electric Enamour Plus No Yes No V-Guard Calino No Yes Yes Crompton Solarium Qube Yes No Yes Havells Adonia Yes No Yes

Best value for money The Crompton Arno Neo is the most value-for-money choice among the best storage water heaters in the market. Priced at only ₹9,500, it is a decent purchase from a reliable brand. However, you can get it for only ₹6,199 after the discount. Besides being priced modestly, the model entails all the essential specifications and the latest features. Best overall AO Smith HSE-VAS is a glass-coated 2000 W storage water heater with a 15 L capacity tank. The compact design and long-lasting anode rod come with a diamond-lined glass tank that gives corrosion protection. It also has a 5-star energy rating along with an extensive warranty. The product also comes with PUF injection technology. AO Smith is known to bring reliable and sturdy water heaters and this one is surely the best storage water heater from AO Smith. How to find the perfect and best storage water heater? If you are looking for the perfect and best storage water heater for your bathrooms, here are some factors to keep in mind: Capacity: Storage water heaters come with a capacity range of 6 to 35 L. For medium to small families, you need a water heater with an ideal capacity of at least 15 L. Safety: This is one of the most important considerations. Look for multi-function safety valves and thermostats when you buy a water heater. Anti-corrosion and anti-scale features: These two features are a must when you are looking for the best storage water heater in the market. Power consumption: Pick a water heater that will not raise your electricity bills too much. Look for energy efficiency ratings and insulated tanks. Product price list

Product name Price AO Smith HSE VAS ₹ 10,900 Crompton Amica 15L ₹ 11,500 Crompton Arno Neo ₹ 9,500 AO Smith SDS Green ₹ 14,300 Panasonic Duro Digi ₹ 14,795 Racold Eterno Pro ₹ 16,899 Orient Electric Enamour Plus ₹ 12,999 V-Guard Calino ₹ 12,700 Crompton Solarium Qube ₹ 17,000 Havells Adonia ₹ 22,310